Round 1 - Pick 1 Caleb Williams QB USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 3633 RUYDS 121 INTS 5 TDS 41 This has been inevitable for about a year. Bears fans hopefully get the QB they've been longing for. Williams has the "it' and "wow" factor, and the Bears have set the team up so he can succeed.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Jayden Daniels QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd PAYDS 3812 RUYDS 1134 INTS 4 TDS 50 The most dynamic QB in this draft just makes too much sense being paired up with new OC Kliff Kingsbury.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st REC 67 REYDS 1211 YDS/REC 18.1 TDS 15 The Pats could go QB, but they get the most polished and clean prospect in the draft in MHJ. They take a flier at QB later in the draft while Jacoby Brissett mans the ship this year.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals Round 1 - Pick 4 Drake Maye QB North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 3608 RUYDS 449 INTS 9 TDS 33 Vikings quarterbacks coach Josh McCown coached Maye in high school, and Kevin O'Connell's system fits Maye well. He most likely gets a redshirt year as Sam Darnold is already in house.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Malik Nabers WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd REC 89 REYDS 1569 YDS/REC 17.6 TDS 14 The Chargers could go tackle, but I believe they get the best playmaking WR in Nabers, whose start-and-stop acceleration is out of this world. Los Angeles gets a much-needed weapon for Justin Herbert.

Round 1 - Pick 6 J.J. McCarthy QB Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th PAYDS 2991 RUYDS 202 INTS 4 TDS 25 A GM and HC want to be attached to a QB they picked, and the Giants get to do that this year by taking J.J. McCarthy, who is a winner and makes tight-window throws. He'll get to sit behind Daniel Jones for a year and learn.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Joe Alt OT Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd The Titans need an offensive tackle in the worst way, and the most technically sound tackle falls to them at pick No. 7 to protect Will Levis.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Dallas Turner EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st REC 92 REYDS 1640 YDS/REC 17.8 TDS 15 The first defensive player comes off the board as Turner is a perfect fit in this Raheem Morris defense with his ability to drop in coverage and get after the QB.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Rome Odunze WR Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd REC 92 REYDS 1640 YDS/REC 17.8 TDS 15 The Bears could trade back or go edge rusher, but they go Rome Odunze. I believe Odunze will be the best WR in this class when it's all said and done. Kennan Allen is on a one-year deal, so why not get Caleb Williams another weapon?

Round 1 - Pick 10 Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Yes, the Jets signed Tyron Smith and traded for Morgan Moses, but they're on one-year deals and in their mid 30s. Fashanu has the highest upside at tackle in this draft and will man the LT position for the next 8-10 years for the Jets.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings Round 1 - Pick 11 Taliese Fuaga OT Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd Fuaga gives you position flexibility to start at RT or at guard and also brings some nastiness to your O-line.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Brock Bowers TE Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st REC 56 REYDS 714 YDS/REC 12.8 TDS 7 The Broncos could trade back since they don't have a second-round pick, but they take one of the best playmakers in the draft in Bowers. We saw Sean Payton work wonders with Taysom Hill; just imagine what he could do with Bowers.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Michael Penix Jr. QB Washington • Sr • 6'3" / 213 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 5th PAYDS 4903 RUYDS 8 INTS 11 TDS 39 The Raiders get their QB of the future in Penix Jr, who fits in perfectly with this offense. He's the best deep ball thrower and processor in this class. I believe he'll push Minshew to start this year.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Troy Fautanu IOL Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 1st OT is a glaring need as Ryan Ramczyk may not be ready to play when the season starts, and former first-round tackle Trevor Penning has struggled. Fautanu shores up a major need, as he's one of the most athletic tackles in this class who also has the ability to kick inside to guard, but will upgrade your tackle position from Day 1.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Terrion Arnold CB Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd Arnold fixes a major need for the Colts at corner. He has the flexibility to play outside and in the slot, is a willing tackler and is a great competitor.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Byron Murphy II DL Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st Seahawks get the best defensive player in the draft in Murphy. He is disruptive and creates havoc from the interior of the defensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Quinyon Mitchell CB Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Mitchell would fit in nicely in new DC Ryan Nielsen's defense. The best ball-tracking corner in the draft, Mitchell could be the missing piece to take this defense to the next level.

Round 1 - Pick 18 JC Latham OT Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 5th The Bengals get some protection for Joe Burrow as well as the best run-blocking OT in this class, I also feel Latham could make the jump to guard if they needed him to.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Laiatu Latu EDGE UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd Latu would be my No. 1 edge rusher if not for the medical questions, Latu has a veteran-style game and will get after QBs right away. He'll pair nicely with edge defender Byron Young, who the Rams took in last year's draft.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Brian Thomas Jr. WR LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 4th REC 68 REYDS 1177 YDS/REC 17.3 TDS 17 Thomas is a downfield threat who is just coming into his own. He can take the top off the defense but also is a monster in the red zone going up and getting the football. He led all of college football last year with 17 TD catches. The paring of Thomas and Pickens will be nice.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Johnny Newton DL Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 2nd Newton is a really good pass-rushing DT who always has a plan when he rushes the passer. The Dolphins lost Christian Wilkins in free agency, so Newton would help soften that loss.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Cooper DeJean CB Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 4th The Eagles secondary struggled last year, and their corners are getting older. DeJean gives you the flexibility to play him at multiple spots in the secondary.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings Round 1 - Pick 23 Adonai Mitchell WR Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 196 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 6th REC 55 REYDS 845 YDS/REC 15.4 TDS 11 The Cardinals get their "X" receiver in AD Mitchell. He's a big-bodied WR who has some suddenness, which allows him to get separation and get open.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Jackson Powers-Johnson IOL Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 2nd The Cowboys get the best and most physical center in the draft as they look to revamp their O-line.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Ennis Rakestraw Jr. CB Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 7th Ennis Rakestraw Jr. is a tone-setter at corner and will help from Day 1 at the slot corner position. He's a guy that when he hits you, you feel it. He'll bring a straight dawg mentality to that secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Nate Wiggins CB Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd The long, rangy and speedy Wiggins will fit in nicely in Todd Bowles system and will allow Bowles to go back to playing more man coverage, which he generally does in his system.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Kool-Aid McKinstry CB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 5th McKinstry fills a major need at the corner position. He'll play well in Jonathan Gannon's system, as he does a great job diagnosing route concepts to make plays on the ball. He also will give you punt return ability.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Chop Robinson EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 4th The Bills could go WR but decided they can't pass on Robinson, who has the quickest first step in the draft. The Bills need some pass-rush help and Robinson has high upside. He just needs work on his hand usage. If they can coach him up, this could be the biggest steal in the draft.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Darius Robinson EDGE Missouri • Sr • 6'5" / 296 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 5th Robinson fits in nicely in DC Aaron Glenn's defense moving up and down the defensive line. He'll hopefully make things easier for Aidan Hutchinson.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Tyler Guyton OT Oklahoma • Jr • 6'7" / 328 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 7th The Ravens get a RT with massive upside who has only been a starter for one year, but would fit in nicely with the Ravens culture.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Amarius Mims OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th REC 75 REYDS 1014 YDS/REC 13.5 TDS 6 Mims is the guy you want walking off the bus first. He only has eight starts in his college career, but there's so much to like about his game. Plus, he can play both tackle positions.