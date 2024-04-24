marvin-harrison-jr-usatsi-cbs.jpg
It's just about time for the 2024 NFL Draft, which means it's time for my one and only mock draft for CBSSports.com. Five quarterbacks go in the top 13 picks in this mock draft, yet the Patriots opt to take another position despite staying at No. 3. Elsewhere, the Bears and Steelers select playmakers, while plenty of other teams add protection for their quarterbacks. Check out picks for the entire first round below.

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
  From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 1
player headshot
Caleb Williams QB
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
PAYDS
3633
RUYDS
121
INTS
5
TDS
41
This has been inevitable for about a year. Bears fans hopefully get the QB they've been longing for. Williams has the "it' and "wow" factor, and the Bears have set the team up so he can succeed.
Round 1 - Pick 2
player headshot
Jayden Daniels QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
3rd
PAYDS
3812
RUYDS
1134
INTS
4
TDS
50
The most dynamic QB in this draft just makes too much sense being paired up with new OC Kliff Kingsbury.
Round 1 - Pick 3
player headshot
Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
REC
67
REYDS
1211
YDS/REC
18.1
TDS
15
The Pats could go QB, but they get the most polished and clean prospect in the draft in MHJ. They take a flier at QB later in the draft while Jacoby Brissett mans the ship this year.
  Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals
Round 1 - Pick 4
player headshot
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
2nd
PAYDS
3608
RUYDS
449
INTS
9
TDS
33
Vikings quarterbacks coach Josh McCown coached Maye in high school, and Kevin O'Connell's system fits Maye well. He most likely gets a redshirt year as Sam Darnold is already in house.
Round 1 - Pick 5
player headshot
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
2nd
REC
89
REYDS
1569
YDS/REC
17.6
TDS
14
The Chargers could go tackle, but I believe they get the best playmaking WR in Nabers, whose start-and-stop acceleration is out of this world. Los Angeles gets a much-needed weapon for Justin Herbert.
Round 1 - Pick 6
player headshot
J.J. McCarthy QB
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
4th
PAYDS
2991
RUYDS
202
INTS
4
TDS
25
A GM and HC want to be attached to a QB they picked, and the Giants get to do that this year by taking J.J. McCarthy, who is a winner and makes tight-window throws. He'll get to sit behind Daniel Jones for a year and learn.
Round 1 - Pick 7
player headshot
Joe Alt OT
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Titans need an offensive tackle in the worst way, and the most technically sound tackle falls to them at pick No. 7 to protect Will Levis.
Round 1 - Pick 8
player headshot
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
1st
REC
92
REYDS
1640
YDS/REC
17.8
TDS
15
The first defensive player comes off the board as Turner is a perfect fit in this Raheem Morris defense with his ability to drop in coverage and get after the QB.
Round 1 - Pick 9
player headshot
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
3rd
REC
92
REYDS
1640
YDS/REC
17.8
TDS
15
The Bears could trade back or go edge rusher, but they go Rome Odunze. I believe Odunze will be the best WR in this class when it's all said and done. Kennan Allen is on a one-year deal, so why not get Caleb Williams another weapon?
Round 1 - Pick 10
player headshot
Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
Yes, the Jets signed Tyron Smith and traded for Morgan Moses, but they're on one-year deals and in their mid 30s. Fashanu has the highest upside at tackle in this draft and will man the LT position for the next 8-10 years for the Jets.
  Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings
Round 1 - Pick 11
player headshot
Taliese Fuaga OT
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Fuaga gives you position flexibility to start at RT or at guard and also brings some nastiness to your O-line.
Round 1 - Pick 12
player headshot
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
1st
REC
56
REYDS
714
YDS/REC
12.8
TDS
7
The Broncos could trade back since they don't have a second-round pick, but they take one of the best playmakers in the draft in Bowers. We saw Sean Payton work wonders with Taysom Hill; just imagine what he could do with Bowers.
Round 1 - Pick 13
player headshot
Michael Penix Jr. QB
Washington • Sr • 6'3" / 213 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
30th
POSITION RNK
5th
PAYDS
4903
RUYDS
8
INTS
11
TDS
39
The Raiders get their QB of the future in Penix Jr, who fits in perfectly with this offense. He's the best deep ball thrower and processor in this class. I believe he'll push Minshew to start this year.
Round 1 - Pick 14
player headshot
Troy Fautanu IOL
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
1st
OT is a glaring need as Ryan Ramczyk may not be ready to play when the season starts, and former first-round tackle Trevor Penning has struggled. Fautanu shores up a major need, as he's one of the most athletic tackles in this class who also has the ability to kick inside to guard, but will upgrade your tackle position from Day 1.
Round 1 - Pick 15
player headshot
Terrion Arnold CB
Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Arnold fixes a major need for the Colts at corner. He has the flexibility to play outside and in the slot, is a willing tackler and is a great competitor.
Round 1 - Pick 16
player headshot
Byron Murphy II DL
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
1st
Seahawks get the best defensive player in the draft in Murphy. He is disruptive and creates havoc from the interior of the defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 17
player headshot
Quinyon Mitchell CB
Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
1st
Mitchell would fit in nicely in new DC Ryan Nielsen's defense. The best ball-tracking corner in the draft, Mitchell could be the missing piece to take this defense to the next level.
Round 1 - Pick 18
player headshot
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
5th
The Bengals get some protection for Joe Burrow as well as the best run-blocking OT in this class, I also feel Latham could make the jump to guard if they needed him to.
Round 1 - Pick 19
player headshot
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Latu would be my No. 1 edge rusher if not for the medical questions, Latu has a veteran-style game and will get after QBs right away. He'll pair nicely with edge defender Byron Young, who the Rams took in last year's draft.
Round 1 - Pick 20
player headshot
Brian Thomas Jr. WR
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
4th
REC
68
REYDS
1177
YDS/REC
17.3
TDS
17
Thomas is a downfield threat who is just coming into his own. He can take the top off the defense but also is a monster in the red zone going up and getting the football. He led all of college football last year with 17 TD catches. The paring of Thomas and Pickens will be nice.
Round 1 - Pick 21
player headshot
Johnny Newton DL
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Newton is a really good pass-rushing DT who always has a plan when he rushes the passer. The Dolphins lost Christian Wilkins in free agency, so Newton would help soften that loss.
Round 1 - Pick 22
player headshot
Cooper DeJean CB
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
25th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Eagles secondary struggled last year, and their corners are getting older. DeJean gives you the flexibility to play him at multiple spots in the secondary.
  Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings
Round 1 - Pick 23
player headshot
Adonai Mitchell WR
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
6th
REC
55
REYDS
845
YDS/REC
15.4
TDS
11
The Cardinals get their "X" receiver in AD Mitchell. He's a big-bodied WR who has some suddenness, which allows him to get separation and get open.
Round 1 - Pick 24
player headshot
Jackson Powers-Johnson IOL
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
34th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Cowboys get the best and most physical center in the draft as they look to revamp their O-line.
Round 1 - Pick 25
player headshot
Ennis Rakestraw Jr. CB
Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
37th
POSITION RNK
7th
Ennis Rakestraw Jr. is a tone-setter at corner and will help from Day 1 at the slot corner position. He's a guy that when he hits you, you feel it. He'll bring a straight dawg mentality to that secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 26
player headshot
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
3rd
The long, rangy and speedy Wiggins will fit in nicely in Todd Bowles system and will allow Bowles to go back to playing more man coverage, which he generally does in his system.
  From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 27
player headshot
Kool-Aid McKinstry CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
29th
POSITION RNK
5th
McKinstry fills a major need at the corner position. He'll play well in Jonathan Gannon's system, as he does a great job diagnosing route concepts to make plays on the ball. He also will give you punt return ability.
Round 1 - Pick 28
player headshot
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
4th
The Bills could go WR but decided they can't pass on Robinson, who has the quickest first step in the draft. The Bills need some pass-rush help and Robinson has high upside. He just needs work on his hand usage. If they can coach him up, this could be the biggest steal in the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 29
player headshot
Darius Robinson EDGE
Missouri • Sr • 6'5" / 296 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
28th
POSITION RNK
5th
Robinson fits in nicely in DC Aaron Glenn's defense moving up and down the defensive line. He'll hopefully make things easier for Aidan Hutchinson.
Round 1 - Pick 30
player headshot
Tyler Guyton OT
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'7" / 328 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
36th
POSITION RNK
7th
The Ravens get a RT with massive upside who has only been a starter for one year, but would fit in nicely with the Ravens culture.
Round 1 - Pick 31
player headshot
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
4th
REC
75
REYDS
1014
YDS/REC
13.5
TDS
6
Mims is the guy you want walking off the bus first. He only has eight starts in his college career, but there's so much to like about his game. Plus, he can play both tackle positions.
Round 1 - Pick 32
player headshot
Jordan Morgan OT
Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
41st
POSITION RNK
9th
The Chiefs could go WR but instead they fix a glaring need in OT. Morgan times up his opponents' hands well, and he's a big guy who is athletic blocking in space. You can't go wrong making sure you protect the best QB in the NFL in Mahomes, and that's what the Chiefs are doing by picking Morgan.

