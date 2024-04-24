It's just about time for the 2024 NFL Draft, which means it's time for my one and only mock draft for CBSSports.com. Five quarterbacks go in the top 13 picks in this mock draft, yet the Patriots opt to take another position despite staying at No. 3. Elsewhere, the Bears and Steelers select playmakers, while plenty of other teams add protection for their quarterbacks. Check out picks for the entire first round below.
For more draft coverage, you can hear in-depth analysis twice a week on "With the First Pick" -- our year-round NFL Draft podcast with NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson and former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. You can find "With the First Pick" wherever you get your podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, etc.
From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 1
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
This has been inevitable for about a year. Bears fans hopefully get the QB they've been longing for. Williams has the "it' and "wow" factor, and the Bears have set the team up so he can succeed.
Round 1 - Pick 2
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
The most dynamic QB in this draft just makes too much sense being paired up with new OC Kliff Kingsbury.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
The Pats could go QB, but they get the most polished and clean prospect in the draft in MHJ. They take a flier at QB later in the draft while Jacoby Brissett mans the ship this year.
Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals
Round 1 - Pick 4
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Vikings quarterbacks coach Josh McCown coached Maye in high school, and Kevin O'Connell's system fits Maye well. He most likely gets a redshirt year as Sam Darnold is already in house.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
The Chargers could go tackle, but I believe they get the best playmaking WR in Nabers, whose start-and-stop acceleration is out of this world. Los Angeles gets a much-needed weapon for Justin Herbert.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
A GM and HC want to be attached to a QB they picked, and the Giants get to do that this year by taking J.J. McCarthy, who is a winner and makes tight-window throws. He'll get to sit behind Daniel Jones for a year and learn.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
The first defensive player comes off the board as Turner is a perfect fit in this Raheem Morris defense with his ability to drop in coverage and get after the QB.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
The Bears could trade back or go edge rusher, but they go Rome Odunze. I believe Odunze will be the best WR in this class when it's all said and done. Kennan Allen is on a one-year deal, so why not get Caleb Williams another weapon?
Round 1 - Pick 10
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Yes, the Jets signed Tyron Smith and traded for Morgan Moses, but they're on one-year deals and in their mid 30s. Fashanu has the highest upside at tackle in this draft and will man the LT position for the next 8-10 years for the Jets.
Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings
Round 1 - Pick 11
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
Fuaga gives you position flexibility to start at RT or at guard and also brings some nastiness to your O-line.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
The Broncos could trade back since they don't have a second-round pick, but they take one of the best playmakers in the draft in Bowers. We saw Sean Payton work wonders with Taysom Hill; just imagine what he could do with Bowers.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Washington • Sr • 6'3" / 213 lbs
The Raiders get their QB of the future in Penix Jr, who fits in perfectly with this offense. He's the best deep ball thrower and processor in this class. I believe he'll push Minshew to start this year.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Troy Fautanu IOL
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs
OT is a glaring need as Ryan Ramczyk may not be ready to play when the season starts, and former first-round tackle Trevor Penning has struggled. Fautanu shores up a major need, as he's one of the most athletic tackles in this class who also has the ability to kick inside to guard, but will upgrade your tackle position from Day 1.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Arnold fixes a major need for the Colts at corner. He has the flexibility to play outside and in the slot, is a willing tackler and is a great competitor.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs
Seahawks get the best defensive player in the draft in Murphy. He is disruptive and creates havoc from the interior of the defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Mitchell would fit in nicely in new DC Ryan Nielsen's defense. The best ball-tracking corner in the draft, Mitchell could be the missing piece to take this defense to the next level.
Round 1 - Pick 18
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
The Bengals get some protection for Joe Burrow as well as the best run-blocking OT in this class, I also feel Latham could make the jump to guard if they needed him to.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Latu would be my No. 1 edge rusher if not for the medical questions, Latu has a veteran-style game and will get after QBs right away. He'll pair nicely with edge defender Byron Young, who the Rams took in last year's draft.
Round 1 - Pick 20
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Thomas is a downfield threat who is just coming into his own. He can take the top off the defense but also is a monster in the red zone going up and getting the football. He led all of college football last year with 17 TD catches. The paring of Thomas and Pickens will be nice.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
Newton is a really good pass-rushing DT who always has a plan when he rushes the passer. The Dolphins lost Christian Wilkins in free agency, so Newton would help soften that loss.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
The Eagles secondary struggled last year, and their corners are getting older. DeJean gives you the flexibility to play him at multiple spots in the secondary.
Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings
Round 1 - Pick 23
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 196 lbs
The Cardinals get their "X" receiver in AD Mitchell. He's a big-bodied WR who has some suddenness, which allows him to get separation and get open.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs
The Cowboys get the best and most physical center in the draft as they look to revamp their O-line.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs
Ennis Rakestraw Jr. is a tone-setter at corner and will help from Day 1 at the slot corner position. He's a guy that when he hits you, you feel it. He'll bring a straight dawg mentality to that secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
The long, rangy and speedy Wiggins will fit in nicely in Todd Bowles system and will allow Bowles to go back to playing more man coverage, which he generally does in his system.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 27
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
McKinstry fills a major need at the corner position. He'll play well in Jonathan Gannon's system, as he does a great job diagnosing route concepts to make plays on the ball. He also will give you punt return ability.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
The Bills could go WR but decided they can't pass on Robinson, who has the quickest first step in the draft. The Bills need some pass-rush help and Robinson has high upside. He just needs work on his hand usage. If they can coach him up, this could be the biggest steal in the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Darius Robinson EDGE
Missouri • Sr • 6'5" / 296 lbs
Robinson fits in nicely in DC Aaron Glenn's defense moving up and down the defensive line. He'll hopefully make things easier for Aidan Hutchinson.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Tyler Guyton OT
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'7" / 328 lbs
The Ravens get a RT with massive upside who has only been a starter for one year, but would fit in nicely with the Ravens culture.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
Mims is the guy you want walking off the bus first. He only has eight starts in his college career, but there's so much to like about his game. Plus, he can play both tackle positions.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
The Chiefs could go WR but instead they fix a glaring need in OT. Morgan times up his opponents' hands well, and he's a big guy who is athletic blocking in space. You can't go wrong making sure you protect the best QB in the NFL in Mahomes, and that's what the Chiefs are doing by picking Morgan.
The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 25-27 in Detroit. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly updated draft order and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.