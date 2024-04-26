will-levis.jpg
The first round of the 2024 NFL Draft is in the books, so naturally it's time to look ahead to what could transpire on Day 2 with the second and third rounds. 

Where in the heck do Johnny Newton from Illinois, Georgia wideout Ladd McConkey, and Iowa's Cooper DeJean land? Let's get to the picks!

NFL Mock Draft
Round 2
Round 2 - Pick 33
player headshot
Ladd McConkey WR
Georgia • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
5th
REC
30
REYDS
478
YDS/REC
15.9
TDS
3
After two trade backs to get totally out of Round 1... the Bills go with a player mocked to them frequently at No. 28. Instant, versatile boost to the offense with Ladd McConkey.
Round 2 - Pick 34
player headshot
Adonai Mitchell WR
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
6th
REC
55
REYDS
845
YDS/REC
15.4
TDS
11
After snagging Drake Maye in Round 1, the Patriots get a large, gifted route-runner in AD Mitchell.
Round 2 - Pick 35
player headshot
Chris Braswell EDGE
Alabama • Sr • 6'3" / 255 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
45th
POSITION RNK
7th
The Cardinals need more rushing capabilities on their defense, and Chris Braswell is a long, powerful rusher who kind of feels like he's in his own second tier at the edge-rusher spot in this class.
Round 2 - Pick 36
player headshot
Kingsley Suamataia OT
BYU • Soph • 6'6" / 325 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
40th
POSITION RNK
8th
The receivers will come for Jayden Daniels, but with two off the board in the first few selections, the Commanders go with a high-upside blocker in Kingsley Suamataia to eventually protect the edge.
Round 2 - Pick 37
player headshot
Keon Coleman WR
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
53rd
POSITION RNK
10th
REC
50
REYDS
658
YDS/REC
13.2
TDS
11
Keon Coleman is a young wideout who plays a tick faster than his timed speed and flashes acrobatic catch skill.
Round 2 - Pick 38
player headshot
Marshawn Kneeland DL
Western Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 275 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
65th
POSITION RNK
6th
Marshawn Kneeland is a work in progress but possesses elite physical tools at the edge-rusher spot. The Titans need more threatening outside rushers.
  From New York Giants
Round 2 - Pick 39
player headshot
Jackson Powers-Johnson IOL
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
34th
POSITION RNK
2nd
JPJ can start at guard and eventually kick inside to center in Carolina. While the Panthers did make a concerted effort to shore up the blocking unit in front of Bryce Young this offseason, it's never a bad idea to add more offensive line reinforcements for a young quarterback.
  From Chicago Bears
Round 2 - Pick 40
player headshot
Max Melton CB
Rutgers • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
78th
POSITION RNK
13th
Max Melton has been a fast riser during the pre-draft process because of how awesomely he tested, and the Commanders do have some needs in the secondary.
  From New York Jets
Round 2 - Pick 41
player headshot
Payton Wilson LB
NC State • Sr • 6'4" / 238 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
62nd
POSITION RNK
2nd
Payton WIlson is a plug-and-play inside linebacker. If he stays healthy, he could become one of the best overall defenders from this class.
  From Minnesota Vikings
Round 2 - Pick 42
player headshot
Edgerrin Cooper LB
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'3" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
47th
POSITION RNK
1st
Mini off-ball linebacker run here in Round 2, as DeMeco Ryans gets a young and athletic second-level defender in Edgerrin Cooper to fill the void left by Blake Cashman leaving in free agency.
Round 2- Pick 43
player headshot
Adisa Isaac EDGE
Penn State • Sr • 6'4" / 249 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
73rd
POSITION RNK
8th
Chop Robinson's edge-rusher mate at Penn State is, unsurprisingly, a freaky specimen around the corner, too. This fills a need.
Round 2 - Pick 44
player headshot
Kiran Amegadjie OT
Yale • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
116th
POSITION RNK
18th
After surprisingly going Brock Bowers in Round 1, the Raiders address a more immediate need in Round 2 with the versatile Kiran Amegadjie.
  From Denver Broncos
Round 2 - Pick 45
player headshot
Ja'Lynn Polk WR
Washington • Soph • 6'2" / 204 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
55th
POSITION RNK
11th
REC
69
REYDS
1159
YDS/REC
16.8
TDS
10
The Saints have to give Derek Carr more weapons, and Ja'Lynn Polk is a do-everything type out wide. Align him anywhere, too.
Round 2 - Pick 46
player headshot
T.J. Tampa CB
Iowa State • Sr • 6'2" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
61st
POSITION RNK
10th
The Colts have to bring in more cornerback talent to the secondary room, and T.J. Tampa fits the profile of the longer cornerbacks Chris Ballard normally likes. Great tackler, too.
  From Seattle Seahawks
Round 2 - Pick 47
player headshot
Christian Haynes IOL
Connecticut • Sr • 6'2" / 313 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
50th
POSITION RNK
4th
Nore blocking reinforcement is needed for Daniel Jones, and Christian Haynes is probably the best pure guard in the class.
Round 2 - Pick 48
player headshot
Tyler Nubin S
Minnesota • Sr • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
49th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Jaguars make Tyler Nubin the first traditional safety off the board. He was a ball magnet at Minnesota and can step into a prominent role relatively early in his NFL career.
Round 2 - Pick 49
player headshot
Johnny Newton DL
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Many had Johnny Newton to the Bengals in Round 1. Given how good Newton is attacking up the field, this is tremendous value.
  From New Orleans Saints
Round 2 - Pick 50
player headshot
Roman Wilson WR
Michigan • Sr • 6'0" / 192 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
98th
POSITION RNK
18th
Even after the A.J. Brown extension, the Eagles continue to keep the shelves stocked for Jalen Hurts.
Round 2 - Pick 51
player headshot
Kool-Aid McKinstry CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
29th
POSITION RNK
5th
The Steelers are happy to stop McKinstry's fall here. He and Joey Porter Jr. would formulate an awesome boundary corner tandem in Pittsburgh.
Round 2 - Pick 52
player headshot
Ben Sinnott TE
Kansas State • Jr • 6'4" / 245 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
54th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Sinnott's an athletic specimen with serious receiving chops to give Matthew Stafford another weapon over the middle.
Round 2 - Pick 53
player headshot
Cooper DeJean CB
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
25th
POSITION RNK
4th
Quality players seem to fall into Roseman's lap, and it happens again with DeJean who can play any secondary position.
Round 2 - Pick 54
player headshot
Patrick Paul OT
Houston • Jr • 6'7" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
85th
POSITION RNK
13th
The Browns continue to invest in their offensive line with Paul, who's around the same size as last year's rookie Dawand Jones at tackle.
Round 2 - Pick 55
player headshot
Ja'Tavion Sanders TE
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
84th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Dolphins had a sleek, pass-catching tight end to the loaded skill-position grouping already residing in Miami.
Round 2 - Pick 56
player headshot
Zach Frazier IOL
West Virginia • Jr • 6'3" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
43rd
POSITION RNK
4th
More offensive line reinforcement for the Cowboys with the stellar battling center from West Virginia.
Round 2 - Pick 57
player headshot
Malachi Corley WR
Western Kentucky • Jr • 5'11" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
60th
POSITION RNK
14th
The Buccaneers get a wideout with a running back mentality with the ball in his hands in Corley.
Round 2 - Pick 58
player headshot
Jonathon Brooks RB
Texas • Soph • 6'0" / 207 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
72nd
POSITION RNK
2nd
Even with Josh Jacobs in the mix, the Packers reinvest in the running back position with one of the most talented rushers in the class, who probably would've been picked earlier than his had he not torn his ACL in 2023.
Round 2 - Pick 59
player headshot
Mason McCormick IOL
S. Dakota St. • Sr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
84th
POSITION RNK
8th
As a sixth-year player at South Dakota State, McCormick enters the NFL with a high floor, and he can be the eventual Shaq Mason replacement at guard.
Round 2 - Pick 60
player headshot
Braden Fiske DL
Florida State • Sr • 6'5" / 297 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
33rd
POSITION RNK
3rd
Fiske is an older prospect with short arms. Everything else about his game indicates he's going to be a star in the NFL.
Round 2 - Pick 61
player headshot
Jaden Hicks S
Washington State • Soph • 6'3" / 212 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
56th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Hicks is a large enforcer at safety with plus coverage skills. Awesome find here late in Round 2 for Detroit.
Round 2 - Pick 62
player headshot
Roger Rosengarten OT
Washington • Soph • 6'6" / 300 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
71st
POSITION RNK
10th
The Ravens add to the offensive line with a versatile plus athlete who can play tackle or guard.
Round 2 - Pick 63
player headshot
Christian Jones OT
Texas • Sr • 6'6" / 321 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
66th
POSITION RNK
9th
The 49ers need depth on the offensive line and Jones has plenty of upside because of his reasonable movement skills and crazy-long reach.
Round 2 - Pick 64
player headshot
Delmar Glaze OT
Maryland • Jr • 6'5" / 328 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
75th
POSITION RNK
11th
The Chiefs address the offensive tackle spot with a fluid, lengthy prospect with plus pass-protection skills.

Round 3

No. 65: Carolina Panthers - Kris Abrams-Draine, CB, Missouri
No. 66: Arizona Cardinals - Mike Sainristil, CB, Michigan
No. 67: Washington Commanders - Kamren Kinchens, S, Miami
No. 68: New England Patriots - Michael Hall, DT, Ohio State
No. 69: Los Angeles Chargers - Junior Colson, LB, Michigan
No. 70: New York Giants - Brandon Dorlus, DL, Oregon
No. 71: Arizona Cardinals (from Tennessee) - Austin Booker, EDGE, Kansas
No. 72: New York Jets: Devontez Walker, WR, North Carolina
No. 73: Dallas Cowboys (from Minnesota through Detroit) - Cole Bishop, S, Utah
No. 74: Atlanta Falcons - Renardo Green, CB, Florida State
No. 75: Chicago Bears - Bralen Trice, EDGE, Washington
No. 76: Denver Broncos - Brenden Rice, WR, USC 
No. 77: Las Vegas Raiders - Spencer Rattler, QB, South Carolina
No. 78: Washington Commanders (from Seattle) - Jalen McMillan, WR, Washington
No. 79: Atlanta Falcons (from Jacksonville) - Maason Smith, DT, LSU
No. 80: Cincinnati Bengals - Trey Benson, RB, Florida State
No. 81: Seattle Seahawks (from New Orleans through Denver) - D.J. James, CB, Auburn
No. 82: Indianapolis Colts - Theo Johnson, TE, Penn State
No. 83: Los Angeles Rams - Sedrick Van Pran, OC, Georgia
No. 84: Pittsburgh Steelers - Javon Bullard, S, Georgia
No. 85: Cleveland Browns - Marshawn Lloyd, RB, USC
No. 86: Houston Texans (from Philadelphia) - Caelen Carson, CB, Wake Forest
No. 87: Dallas Cowboys - Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin
No. 88: Green Bay Packers - Andru Phillips, CB, Kentucky
No. 89: Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Calen Bullock, S, USC
No. 90: Arizona Cardinals (from Houston) - Javon Baker, WR, UCF
No. 91: Green Bay Packers (from Buffalo) - T'Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas
No. 92: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Detroit) - Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, Missouri
No. 93: Baltimore Ravens - Ruke Orhorhoro, DT, Clemson
No. 94: San Francisco 49ers - Trevin Wallace, LB, Kentucky 
No. 95: Buffalo Bills (from Kansas City) - Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, S, Texas Tech
No. 96: Jacksonville Jaguars - McKinnley Jackson, DT, Texas A&M
No. 97. Cincinnati Bengals - Johnny Wilson, WR/TE, Florida State
No. 98: Pittsburgh Steelers (from Philadelphia) - Malik Washington, WR, Virginia
No. 99: Los Angeles Rams - Michael Pratt, QB, Tulane
No. 100: Washington Commanders (from San Francisco) - Bucky Irving, RB, Oregon