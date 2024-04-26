The first round of the 2024 NFL Draft is in the books, so naturally it's time to look ahead to what could transpire on Day 2 with the second and third rounds.
Where in the heck do Johnny Newton from Illinois, Georgia wideout Ladd McConkey, and Iowa's Cooper DeJean land? Let's get to the picks!
Join us for live 2024 NFL Draft analysis from CBS Sports and an updating NFL Draft tracker.
Round 2 - Pick 33
Georgia • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs
After two trade backs to get totally out of Round 1... the Bills go with a player mocked to them frequently at No. 28. Instant, versatile boost to the offense with Ladd McConkey.
Round 2 - Pick 34
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 196 lbs
After snagging Drake Maye in Round 1, the Patriots get a large, gifted route-runner in AD Mitchell.
Round 2 - Pick 35
Chris Braswell EDGE
Alabama • Sr • 6'3" / 255 lbs
The Cardinals need more rushing capabilities on their defense, and Chris Braswell is a long, powerful rusher who kind of feels like he's in his own second tier at the edge-rusher spot in this class.
Round 2 - Pick 36
BYU • Soph • 6'6" / 325 lbs
The receivers will come for Jayden Daniels, but with two off the board in the first few selections, the Commanders go with a high-upside blocker in Kingsley Suamataia to eventually protect the edge.
Round 2 - Pick 37
Keon Coleman WR
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Keon Coleman is a young wideout who plays a tick faster than his timed speed and flashes acrobatic catch skill.
Round 2 - Pick 38
Western Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 275 lbs
Marshawn Kneeland is a work in progress but possesses elite physical tools at the edge-rusher spot. The Titans need more threatening outside rushers.
From New York Giants
Round 2 - Pick 39
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs
JPJ can start at guard and eventually kick inside to center in Carolina. While the Panthers did make a concerted effort to shore up the blocking unit in front of Bryce Young this offseason, it's never a bad idea to add more offensive line reinforcements for a young quarterback.
From Chicago Bears
Round 2 - Pick 40
Max Melton CB
Rutgers • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Max Melton has been a fast riser during the pre-draft process because of how awesomely he tested, and the Commanders do have some needs in the secondary.
From New York Jets
Round 2 - Pick 41
NC State • Sr • 6'4" / 238 lbs
Payton WIlson is a plug-and-play inside linebacker. If he stays healthy, he could become one of the best overall defenders from this class.
From Minnesota Vikings
Round 2 - Pick 42
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'3" / 230 lbs
Mini off-ball linebacker run here in Round 2, as DeMeco Ryans gets a young and athletic second-level defender in Edgerrin Cooper to fill the void left by Blake Cashman leaving in free agency.
Round 2- Pick 43
Adisa Isaac EDGE
Penn State • Sr • 6'4" / 249 lbs
Chop Robinson's edge-rusher mate at Penn State is, unsurprisingly, a freaky specimen around the corner, too. This fills a need.
Round 2 - Pick 44
Yale • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs
After surprisingly going Brock Bowers in Round 1, the Raiders address a more immediate need in Round 2 with the versatile Kiran Amegadjie.
From Denver Broncos
Round 2 - Pick 45
Ja'Lynn Polk WR
Washington • Soph • 6'2" / 204 lbs
The Saints have to give Derek Carr more weapons, and Ja'Lynn Polk is a do-everything type out wide. Align him anywhere, too.
Round 2 - Pick 46
T.J. Tampa CB
Iowa State • Sr • 6'2" / 200 lbs
The Colts have to bring in more cornerback talent to the secondary room, and T.J. Tampa fits the profile of the longer cornerbacks Chris Ballard normally likes. Great tackler, too.
From Seattle Seahawks
Round 2 - Pick 47
Christian Haynes IOL
Connecticut • Sr • 6'2" / 313 lbs
Nore blocking reinforcement is needed for Daniel Jones, and Christian Haynes is probably the best pure guard in the class.
Round 2 - Pick 48
Minnesota • Sr • 6'2" / 210 lbs
The Jaguars make Tyler Nubin the first traditional safety off the board. He was a ball magnet at Minnesota and can step into a prominent role relatively early in his NFL career.
Round 2 - Pick 49
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
Many had Johnny Newton to the Bengals in Round 1. Given how good Newton is attacking up the field, this is tremendous value.
From New Orleans Saints
Round 2 - Pick 50
Roman Wilson WR
Michigan • Sr • 6'0" / 192 lbs
Even after the A.J. Brown extension, the Eagles continue to keep the shelves stocked for Jalen Hurts.
Round 2 - Pick 51
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
The Steelers are happy to stop McKinstry's fall here. He and Joey Porter Jr. would formulate an awesome boundary corner tandem in Pittsburgh.
Round 2 - Pick 52
Ben Sinnott TE
Kansas State • Jr • 6'4" / 245 lbs
Sinnott's an athletic specimen with serious receiving chops to give Matthew Stafford another weapon over the middle.
Round 2 - Pick 53
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
Quality players seem to fall into Roseman's lap, and it happens again with DeJean who can play any secondary position.
Round 2 - Pick 54
Patrick Paul OT
Houston • Jr • 6'7" / 315 lbs
The Browns continue to invest in their offensive line with Paul, who's around the same size as last year's rookie Dawand Jones at tackle.
Round 2 - Pick 55
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
The Dolphins had a sleek, pass-catching tight end to the loaded skill-position grouping already residing in Miami.
Round 2 - Pick 56
Zach Frazier IOL
West Virginia • Jr • 6'3" / 310 lbs
More offensive line reinforcement for the Cowboys with the stellar battling center from West Virginia.
Round 2 - Pick 57
Western Kentucky • Jr • 5'11" / 210 lbs
The Buccaneers get a wideout with a running back mentality with the ball in his hands in Corley.
Round 2 - Pick 58
Texas • Soph • 6'0" / 207 lbs
Even with Josh Jacobs in the mix, the Packers reinvest in the running back position with one of the most talented rushers in the class, who probably would've been picked earlier than his had he not torn his ACL in 2023.
Round 2 - Pick 59
Mason McCormick IOL
S. Dakota St. • Sr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
As a sixth-year player at South Dakota State, McCormick enters the NFL with a high floor, and he can be the eventual Shaq Mason replacement at guard.
Round 2 - Pick 60
Braden Fiske DL
Florida State • Sr • 6'5" / 297 lbs
Fiske is an older prospect with short arms. Everything else about his game indicates he's going to be a star in the NFL.
Round 2 - Pick 61
Washington State • Soph • 6'3" / 212 lbs
Hicks is a large enforcer at safety with plus coverage skills. Awesome find here late in Round 2 for Detroit.
Round 2 - Pick 62
Washington • Soph • 6'6" / 300 lbs
The Ravens add to the offensive line with a versatile plus athlete who can play tackle or guard.
Round 2 - Pick 63
Texas • Sr • 6'6" / 321 lbs
The 49ers need depth on the offensive line and Jones has plenty of upside because of his reasonable movement skills and crazy-long reach.
Round 2 - Pick 64
Delmar Glaze OT
Maryland • Jr • 6'5" / 328 lbs
The Chiefs address the offensive tackle spot with a fluid, lengthy prospect with plus pass-protection skills.
Round 3
No. 65: Carolina Panthers - Kris Abrams-Draine, CB, Missouri
No. 66: Arizona Cardinals - Mike Sainristil, CB, Michigan
No. 67: Washington Commanders - Kamren Kinchens, S, Miami
No. 68: New England Patriots - Michael Hall, DT, Ohio State
No. 69: Los Angeles Chargers - Junior Colson, LB, Michigan
No. 70: New York Giants - Brandon Dorlus, DL, Oregon
No. 71: Arizona Cardinals (from Tennessee) - Austin Booker, EDGE, Kansas
No. 72: New York Jets: Devontez Walker, WR, North Carolina
No. 73: Dallas Cowboys (from Minnesota through Detroit) - Cole Bishop, S, Utah
No. 74: Atlanta Falcons - Renardo Green, CB, Florida State
No. 75: Chicago Bears - Bralen Trice, EDGE, Washington
No. 76: Denver Broncos - Brenden Rice, WR, USC
No. 77: Las Vegas Raiders - Spencer Rattler, QB, South Carolina
No. 78: Washington Commanders (from Seattle) - Jalen McMillan, WR, Washington
No. 79: Atlanta Falcons (from Jacksonville) - Maason Smith, DT, LSU
No. 80: Cincinnati Bengals - Trey Benson, RB, Florida State
No. 81: Seattle Seahawks (from New Orleans through Denver) - D.J. James, CB, Auburn
No. 82: Indianapolis Colts - Theo Johnson, TE, Penn State
No. 83: Los Angeles Rams - Sedrick Van Pran, OC, Georgia
No. 84: Pittsburgh Steelers - Javon Bullard, S, Georgia
No. 85: Cleveland Browns - Marshawn Lloyd, RB, USC
No. 86: Houston Texans (from Philadelphia) - Caelen Carson, CB, Wake Forest
No. 87: Dallas Cowboys - Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin
No. 88: Green Bay Packers - Andru Phillips, CB, Kentucky
No. 89: Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Calen Bullock, S, USC
No. 90: Arizona Cardinals (from Houston) - Javon Baker, WR, UCF
No. 91: Green Bay Packers (from Buffalo) - T'Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas
No. 92: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Detroit) - Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, Missouri
No. 93: Baltimore Ravens - Ruke Orhorhoro, DT, Clemson
No. 94: San Francisco 49ers - Trevin Wallace, LB, Kentucky
No. 95: Buffalo Bills (from Kansas City) - Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, S, Texas Tech
No. 96: Jacksonville Jaguars - McKinnley Jackson, DT, Texas A&M
No. 97. Cincinnati Bengals - Johnny Wilson, WR/TE, Florida State
No. 98: Pittsburgh Steelers (from Philadelphia) - Malik Washington, WR, Virginia
No. 99: Los Angeles Rams - Michael Pratt, QB, Tulane
No. 100: Washington Commanders (from San Francisco) - Bucky Irving, RB, Oregon