Round 2 - Pick 33 Ladd McConkey WR Georgia • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 5th REC 30 REYDS 478 YDS/REC 15.9 TDS 3 After two trade backs to get totally out of Round 1... the Bills go with a player mocked to them frequently at No. 28. Instant, versatile boost to the offense with Ladd McConkey.

Round 2 - Pick 34 Adonai Mitchell WR Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 196 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 6th REC 55 REYDS 845 YDS/REC 15.4 TDS 11 After snagging Drake Maye in Round 1, the Patriots get a large, gifted route-runner in AD Mitchell.

Round 2 - Pick 35 Chris Braswell EDGE Alabama • Sr • 6'3" / 255 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 45th POSITION RNK 7th The Cardinals need more rushing capabilities on their defense, and Chris Braswell is a long, powerful rusher who kind of feels like he's in his own second tier at the edge-rusher spot in this class.

Round 2 - Pick 36 Kingsley Suamataia OT BYU • Soph • 6'6" / 325 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 8th The receivers will come for Jayden Daniels, but with two off the board in the first few selections, the Commanders go with a high-upside blocker in Kingsley Suamataia to eventually protect the edge.

Round 2 - Pick 37 Keon Coleman WR Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 53rd POSITION RNK 10th REC 50 REYDS 658 YDS/REC 13.2 TDS 11 Keon Coleman is a young wideout who plays a tick faster than his timed speed and flashes acrobatic catch skill.

Round 2 - Pick 38 Marshawn Kneeland DL Western Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 275 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 65th POSITION RNK 6th Marshawn Kneeland is a work in progress but possesses elite physical tools at the edge-rusher spot. The Titans need more threatening outside rushers.

From From New York Giants Round 2 - Pick 39 Jackson Powers-Johnson IOL Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 2nd JPJ can start at guard and eventually kick inside to center in Carolina. While the Panthers did make a concerted effort to shore up the blocking unit in front of Bryce Young this offseason, it's never a bad idea to add more offensive line reinforcements for a young quarterback.

From From Chicago Bears Round 2 - Pick 40 Max Melton CB Rutgers • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 78th POSITION RNK 13th Max Melton has been a fast riser during the pre-draft process because of how awesomely he tested, and the Commanders do have some needs in the secondary.

From From New York Jets Round 2 - Pick 41 Payton Wilson LB NC State • Sr • 6'4" / 238 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 62nd POSITION RNK 2nd Payton WIlson is a plug-and-play inside linebacker. If he stays healthy, he could become one of the best overall defenders from this class.

From From Minnesota Vikings Round 2 - Pick 42 Edgerrin Cooper LB Texas A&M • Jr • 6'3" / 230 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 47th POSITION RNK 1st Mini off-ball linebacker run here in Round 2, as DeMeco Ryans gets a young and athletic second-level defender in Edgerrin Cooper to fill the void left by Blake Cashman leaving in free agency.

Round 2- Pick 43 Adisa Isaac EDGE Penn State • Sr • 6'4" / 249 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 73rd POSITION RNK 8th Chop Robinson's edge-rusher mate at Penn State is, unsurprisingly, a freaky specimen around the corner, too. This fills a need.

Round 2 - Pick 44 Kiran Amegadjie OT Yale • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 116th POSITION RNK 18th After surprisingly going Brock Bowers in Round 1, the Raiders address a more immediate need in Round 2 with the versatile Kiran Amegadjie.

From From Denver Broncos Round 2 - Pick 45 Ja'Lynn Polk WR Washington • Soph • 6'2" / 204 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 55th POSITION RNK 11th REC 69 REYDS 1159 YDS/REC 16.8 TDS 10 The Saints have to give Derek Carr more weapons, and Ja'Lynn Polk is a do-everything type out wide. Align him anywhere, too.

Round 2 - Pick 46 T.J. Tampa CB Iowa State • Sr • 6'2" / 200 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 61st POSITION RNK 10th The Colts have to bring in more cornerback talent to the secondary room, and T.J. Tampa fits the profile of the longer cornerbacks Chris Ballard normally likes. Great tackler, too.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 2 - Pick 47 Christian Haynes IOL Connecticut • Sr • 6'2" / 313 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 50th POSITION RNK 4th Nore blocking reinforcement is needed for Daniel Jones, and Christian Haynes is probably the best pure guard in the class.

Round 2 - Pick 48 Tyler Nubin S Minnesota • Sr • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 49th POSITION RNK 1st The Jaguars make Tyler Nubin the first traditional safety off the board. He was a ball magnet at Minnesota and can step into a prominent role relatively early in his NFL career.

Round 2 - Pick 49 Johnny Newton DL Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 2nd Many had Johnny Newton to the Bengals in Round 1. Given how good Newton is attacking up the field, this is tremendous value.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 2 - Pick 50 Roman Wilson WR Michigan • Sr • 6'0" / 192 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 98th POSITION RNK 18th Even after the A.J. Brown extension, the Eagles continue to keep the shelves stocked for Jalen Hurts.

Round 2 - Pick 51 Kool-Aid McKinstry CB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 5th The Steelers are happy to stop McKinstry's fall here. He and Joey Porter Jr. would formulate an awesome boundary corner tandem in Pittsburgh.

Round 2 - Pick 52 Ben Sinnott TE Kansas State • Jr • 6'4" / 245 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 54th POSITION RNK 2nd Sinnott's an athletic specimen with serious receiving chops to give Matthew Stafford another weapon over the middle.

Round 2 - Pick 53 Cooper DeJean CB Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 4th Quality players seem to fall into Roseman's lap, and it happens again with DeJean who can play any secondary position.

Round 2 - Pick 54 Patrick Paul OT Houston • Jr • 6'7" / 315 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 85th POSITION RNK 13th The Browns continue to invest in their offensive line with Paul, who's around the same size as last year's rookie Dawand Jones at tackle.

Round 2 - Pick 55 Ja'Tavion Sanders TE Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 84th POSITION RNK 4th The Dolphins had a sleek, pass-catching tight end to the loaded skill-position grouping already residing in Miami.

Round 2 - Pick 56 Zach Frazier IOL West Virginia • Jr • 6'3" / 310 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 43rd POSITION RNK 4th More offensive line reinforcement for the Cowboys with the stellar battling center from West Virginia.

Round 2 - Pick 57 Malachi Corley WR Western Kentucky • Jr • 5'11" / 210 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 60th POSITION RNK 14th The Buccaneers get a wideout with a running back mentality with the ball in his hands in Corley.

Round 2 - Pick 58 Jonathon Brooks RB Texas • Soph • 6'0" / 207 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 72nd POSITION RNK 2nd Even with Josh Jacobs in the mix, the Packers reinvest in the running back position with one of the most talented rushers in the class, who probably would've been picked earlier than his had he not torn his ACL in 2023.

Round 2 - Pick 59 Mason McCormick IOL S. Dakota St. • Sr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 84th POSITION RNK 8th As a sixth-year player at South Dakota State, McCormick enters the NFL with a high floor, and he can be the eventual Shaq Mason replacement at guard.

Round 2 - Pick 60 Braden Fiske DL Florida State • Sr • 6'5" / 297 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 3rd Fiske is an older prospect with short arms. Everything else about his game indicates he's going to be a star in the NFL.

Round 2 - Pick 61 Jaden Hicks S Washington State • Soph • 6'3" / 212 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 56th POSITION RNK 3rd Hicks is a large enforcer at safety with plus coverage skills. Awesome find here late in Round 2 for Detroit.

Round 2 - Pick 62 Roger Rosengarten OT Washington • Soph • 6'6" / 300 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 71st POSITION RNK 10th The Ravens add to the offensive line with a versatile plus athlete who can play tackle or guard.

Round 2 - Pick 63 Christian Jones OT Texas • Sr • 6'6" / 321 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 66th POSITION RNK 9th The 49ers need depth on the offensive line and Jones has plenty of upside because of his reasonable movement skills and crazy-long reach.