There are just a few weeks left in the college football season and then the 2024 NFL Draft slowly starts coming into focus as prospects declare or return to school over the following month.
In today's thought exercise, we explore the impact of Kyler Murray's return to the field and the franchises that may be interested in adding a quarterback.
The draft order below was determined using Tankathon, which uses records and strength of schedule as a tiebreaker.
From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 1
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Justin Fields is expected to return to the field this week, but is it too little, too late? Chicago will have a chance to take a quarterback No. 1 overall and it may be too much to pass up a second consecutive year.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
There was doubt about Daniel Jones' viability as a long-term starter when he signed his extension. Following his ACL injury, there is no less concern. New York will have to eat a grandiose amount of dead salary cap but it is a small price to pay if Drake Maye ends up being the quarterback many expect he could be.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Marvin Harrison Jr. is arguably the best talent available in the 2024 NFL Draft, but does that matter if he is catching passes from Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe? The Patriots have to be hopeful that they find themselves in a position to draft one of the two top quarterback prospects.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
When a new homeowner moves in, they often have a different vision of how to decorate the space. Jonathan Gannon and Monti Ossenfort are the new homeowners and they could move on from D.J. Humphries and save money toward the salary cap while likely upgrading at the position.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 242 lbs
Chicago traded for and signed Montez Sweat to a lucrative contract extension but Yannick Ngakoue has given them nothing. The addition of Dallas Turner allows them to have a potentially dynamic duo.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Brock Bowers is the lone remaining blue-chip talent. If Will Levis is the future then they need to surround him with the skill talent that may give him a chance to succeed.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Atlanta likes heavy-handed pass rushers who can set the edge and Jared Verse falls into that category. The Falcons have added some older veterans at the position but it is not a viable long-term solution.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
After moving on from Chase Young and Montez Sweat, Washington has a need for rushing the passer. Laiatu Latu may end up being the best out of this draft class.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
Baker Mayfield is replaced in Tampa Bay with J.J. McCarthy. It was a Michigan quarterback that led the Buccaneers to the promised land last time so perhaps lightning strikes twice.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
The top-10 selections were not kind to a New York team that desperately needs offensive tackle help. The Jets select Amarius Mims, who is young and inexperienced, to upgrade the ceiling of their protection.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
Jer'Zhan Newton infuses some youth into a unit that was not long ago a strength for the Broncos. Newton is a high-motor player who will help establish the culture in Denver.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
J.C. Jackson never became what the Chargers had hoped when they signed him. His spot in the lineup has not been filled with a long-term candidate. Kool-Aid McKinstry is a good value midway through the first round.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Michael Pittman Jr. is scheduled to be a free agent at season's end. If the two parties can not come to terms, Malik Nabers is a good partner for Josh Downs.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
The thought of Las Vegas taking another cornerback in the first round has to be terrifying for Raiders fans but the reality is that it remains a position of need for the AFC franchise despite adding Patriots castoff Jack Jones this week.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
It was learned Wednesday that Cooper DeJean's season, and potentially Iowa career, is over. Buffalo adds him in the first round to fill out its secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Keon Coleman WR
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Tee Higgins and Cincinnati will likely part ways after the season, which creates a need in that offense. Keon Coleman is a big-bodied receiver who can win jump balls down the field.
Round 1 - Pick 19
JT Tuimoloau EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 270 lbs
New Orleans adds a powerful rusher to its repertoire. Cam Jordan is 34 years old and has two years remaining on his contract. The Saints have a quality rotation of rushers until JT Tuimoloau eventually takes over.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 20
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Arizona adds an edge rusher with higher upside to Jonathan Gannon's defense.
Round 1 - Pick 21
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
The Joshua Dobbs story has been fun but the reality is that Kirk Cousins will be a free agent after the season and the organization could opt for a change. Jayden Daniels has been one of the most productive quarterbacks in football.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 206 lbs
Dallas retools at wide receiver with CeeDee Lamb and Emeka Egbuka. The franchise has struggled to find a reliable complement to Lamb since the departure of Amari Cooper.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
Pittsburgh probably has some offensive soul-searching ahead but there is no question that the addition of more protection is a sound investment.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 24
Bralen Trice EDGE
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 274 lbs
DeMeco Ryans is not going to settle for one or two pass rushers. He wants an Army. Bralen Trice paired with Jonathan Greenard and Will Anderson Jr. is a solid foundation.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Denzel Burke CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs
Injuries have plagued Miami's cornerback room. So the Dolphins add more depth in the form of Ohio State's Denzel Burke.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Minnesota • Sr • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Seattle adds a ballhawk who can help capitalize on the chaos created by a surprisingly active defensive front over the past month. The Seahawks have already invested in the unit with the additions of Riq Woolen and Devon Witherspoon in back-to-back years.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
Jacksonville clears the deck and starts anew with Calvin Ridley and Rome Odunze. The Jaguars have to figure out their protection issues this offseason, though.
Round 1 - Pick 28
BYU • Soph • 6'6" / 325 lbs
San Francisco needs to make multiple changes to its offensive line this offseason. Replacing Colton McKivitz with Kingsley Suamataia is Stage 1 of the transformation.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Kalen King CB
Penn State • Jr • 5'11" / 190 lbs
Marlon Humphrey and the entire Baltimore secondary has struggled to stay healthy. Kalen King adds some depth to the unit.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Jonah Jackson and Halapoulivaati Vaitai are slated to hit free agency. If one or both leave, then it creates a void in Detroit's offensive line. Enter Graham Barton, who has played left tackle for the Blue Devils but projects inside.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Kris Jenkins DL
Michigan • Sr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Kansas City adds depth to its interior defensive line with the addition of Michigan's Kris Jenkins.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
Jordan Morgan has played left tackle for Arizona but projects inside. His versatility is an asset for a Philadelphia team that is not afraid to move players around to get the five best on the field. Jason Kelce, Sua Opeta and Jack Driscoll are all pending free agents.
The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 25-27 in Detroit. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly updated draft order and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.