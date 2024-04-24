The NFL Draft is difficult to project because one trade can upset the apple cart, but that is also why the entertainment value is so high. Upon glancing into my crystal ball, I see four trades in the first round, with the final one leading to a fifth quarterback being selected in the first round. In today's thought exercise, we explore one of many potential outcomes in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Without further ado, let's kick this off!
From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 1
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
There should be little drama on draft night when Chicago comes on the clock. The Bears have been locked into Caleb Williams for months. It was clear when they took Keenan Allen to his pro day and was even more clear when team brass sent him to dinner with team leaders rather than decision-makers.
Round 1 - Pick 2
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
All of the buzz surrounding Washington's pick has been in support of Jayden Daniels being the No. 2 overall selection. It is a pick that makes sense given Kliff Kingsbury's past working with Kyler Murray and Caleb Williams. I also know that defensive-minded head coaches like Dan Quinn often favor dual-threat quarterbacks because they recognize the challenges those players present when you get the position right.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
There has been dialogue about New England trading back, but I think it would have to be blown away by an offer with the understanding that there was a path for it to get another quarterback. There are too many conditions attached to that situation, so the Patriots stick and pick Drake Maye, who very easily could be the second quarterback off the board. Minnesota will have interest because Josh McCown coached Maye in high school.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
It is easy to sit here and say Arizona will trade out of the No. 4 overall selection if presented with a big offer. However, the reason the Cardinals find themselves picking so early is because they lack difference-making talent. At some point, teams have to take advantage of their positions and just add good football players. The selection of Marvin Harrison Jr. would be a sign of good faith towards Kyler Murray as the two parties try to rally and build together.
Mock Trade from Los Angeles Chargers
Round 1 - Pick 5
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
The Chargers general manager comes from a situation in Baltimore where they are accustomed to having several picks. By trading back, Los Angeles accomplishes what they really want to do, which is take an offensive lineman, while also picking up critical draft resources in the process.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Malik Nabers is a good compliment to what New York already has on the roster with Wan'Dale Robinson and Jalin Hyatt. The Giants have lacked a true No. 1 pass-catcher since Odell Beckham Jr. was traded to Cleveland.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Joe Alt OT
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs
There has been more talk in media about Tennessee possibly using the No. 7 overall selection on a wide receiver. There has to be at least some consideration for the position, but I would be shocked if the Titans went in any direction other than offensive tackle. They signed Calvin Ridley in free agency and then released last year's starting left tackle, Andre Dillard. Joe Alt is the best of the bunch, in my opinion.
Mock Trade from Atlanta Falcons
Round 1 - Pick 8
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
New York has a few tight ends on the roster, so while the idea of selecting Brock Bowers would be intriguing, the selection of Rome Odunze would move the needle for the upcoming season. The Jets essentially have Garrett Wilson and Mike Williams coming off injury at this time.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs
Chicago took Gervon Dexter and Zacch Pickens a year ago, but Byron Murphy II would give it greater expectations for the position. The Bears defense took a large step forward last season but is now poised to take an even bigger step.
Mock Trade from New York Jets
Round 1 - Pick 10
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
Atlanta has been lacking a pass rusher with juice who can move opposing quarterbacks off their spot and create poor decisions. After trading down, the Falcons still land the prospect that likely would have been taken at No. 8 overall.
Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings
Round 1 - Pick 11
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
Jim Harbaugh wants to run the football, and he has a familiarity with JC Latham dating back to high school when Latham served as protection for J.J. McCarthy. By moving back, Los Angeles picks up additional draft resources to address other positions of need, such as cornerback and wide receiver.
Mock Trade from Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 12
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
New Orleans is one of the franchises that gets a bit antsy on draft night because it does not like waiting to see if its target will be available at its selection. The Saints commonly move up in the draft. A trade up the board allows them to address a gaping void at offensive tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Cornerback is a big position of need for the Raiders. While they may hope to address the offensive line or quarterback positions, Quinyon Mitchell is the best talent available. They are stacking talent with defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, edge rusher Maxx Crosby and now Mitchell.
Mock Trade from New Orleans Saints
Round 1 - Pick 14
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
When Sean Payton was with the Saints, they always valued powerful pass rushers and Jared Verse is more in that realm than Dallas Turner or Laiatu Latu. The Broncos have some guys to rush the passers, but now they have a "dude."
Round 1 - Pick 15
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
If Brock Bowers falls to this stage of the first round, Indianapolis is getting a steal. When the discussion arrives at supporting a young quarterback, everyone's mind immediately goes to the offensive line or wide receiver. Bowers is different. He may have 'TE' next to his name, but he impacts the game in a big way. Teams can line him up out wide or in the slot, but he will be an aid in the pass game.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Troy Fautanu IOL
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs
There is no prospect-team pairing that I love more than this one. Seattle needs interior offensive line help, and there is a really talented one who played under the Seahawks offensive coaching staff while at Washington. Troy Fautanu played left tackle for the Huskies but projects inside at the next level. His versatility is invaluable coming off a year in which injuries tested their depth at offensive tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Will it be cornerback or wide receiver? Jacksonville has done a lot of research on Day 2 wide receivers, so I am leaning towards the former. The Jaguars nab Terrion Arnold with their sights set on pass-catchers Friday night.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
Cincinnati brought in Trent Brown to start at right tackle opposite Orlando Brown Jr. but Brown is a short-term solution. Taliese Fuaga would play guard as a rookie but can be the franchise's right tackle of the future.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
There is some buzz that Los Angeles will use its first first-round selection since 2016 on an offensive position, but there are greater needs on the defensive side of the ball. The selection of the draft's most natural pass rusher takes the pressure off of Byron Young re-producing.
Round 1 - Pick 20
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Jackson Powers-Johnson and Brian Thomas Jr. are the two prospects who are most often associated with Pittsburgh. Powers-Johnson seems to be slipping down the board while Thomas' stock remains steady. George Pickens is viewed as a building block in that room, but there is little else on which the Steelers can hang their hat.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
Christian Wilkins and Raekwon Davis are gone. Johnny Newton is a high motor interior defender that will be able to supply pass rush for that franchise. Early in the year, the team could be without a fully-healthy Jaelen Phillips or Bradley Chubb, which adds emphasis on others to pick up the slack. Andrew Van Ginkel is no longer there to pick up that slack.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Jason Kelce has retired and, although Philadelphia has drafted to absorb that loss in recent years with Tyler Steen, Landon Dickerson and Cam Jurgens, Philadelphia is always known to over-invest in the trenches. If Steen is incapable of handling the interior assignment, Barton offers the flexibility to get the five best linemen on the field this fall.
Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings
Round 1 - Pick 23
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
The selection of Nate Wiggins does not necessarily progress Los Angeles' interest in building a physical football team, but it has a need at the position. Wiggins offers a high ceiling as a man-coverage cornerback.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
Amarius Mims played right tackle for Georgia, but I believe he has the athleticism to play left tackle, which allows Tyler Smith to remain at guard. There will be a learning curve in the beginning and fans should be patient, but Mims has as much upside as any tackle in this draft class.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Green Bay has used 12 of its last 13 first-round selections on the defensive side of the ball. The only exception was quarterback Jordan Love. Without a true left tackle available, it is not only possible, but likely that the team once again selects a defender, as it does in this scenario with Kool-Aid McKinstry, or trades back.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Shaq Barrett departed in free agency and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka is a good player, but that would not preclude them from taking an additional pass rusher. Chop Robinson has great first-step quickness, which will put him in a position to win while he figures out the other developmental aspects of the position.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 27
Western Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 275 lbs
Arizona used its first choice to land a playmaker for Kyler Murray and then addressed a critical need at No. 27 overall. I'm sure Cardinals fans have already begun to spend someone else's money at No. 23 overall in a trade back with the Vikings, but at some point, they just need to take blue-chip players who can take over a game.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 196 lbs
AD Mitchell to the Bills has become a trendy projection following the trade of Stefon Diggs. With the top-four perceived receivers off the board, Mitchell is in that next tier. He has the frame and athleticism to grow into a traditional X-role. Josh Allen needs help to get over the mountain in the AFC.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
Cooper DeJean is a cornerback, in my opinion, despite a contrary narrative spreading through some. Detroit has a need at the position after Cam Sutton's off-field situation boiled to a head. DeJean has a versatile skillset that also leads to return capabilities.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Tyler Guyton OT
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'7" / 328 lbs
Baltimore lost Kevin Zeitler in free agency and traded right tackle Morgan Moses to New York. It needs to address that unit because it will become a major issue if Ronnie Stanley finds himself dealing with injuries yet again.
Mock Trade from San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 31
Washington • Sr • 6'3" / 213 lbs
Las Vegas wants to come out of this draft with a quarterback, but it is not as committed to the cause as Minnesota. The franchise values receiving the fifth-year option at the quarterback position, so it makes a move back up the board to make Michael Penix Jr. as the fifth quarterback taken in the first round.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Georgia • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs
The off-field situation with Rashee Rice certainly throws a wrench into Kansas City's plans at the wide receiver position. It signed Hollywood Brown but could use a more stable outlet as the team charges towards yet another Super Bowl berth.
Teams without a first-round pick
33. Panthers: WR Ja'Lynn Polk, Washington
Carolina continues its strategic approach to support second-year quarterback Bryce Young with the selection of Polk. The Panthers currently have Adam Thielen and Diontae Johnson to throw out there while maintaining hope that Jonathan Mingo maximizes his potential.
42. Texans: DT Braden Fiske, Florida State
Houston had expressed interest in Arik Armstead before he signed with the Jaguars. They addressed several positions of need this offseason but still have a void along the defensive interior. Head coach DeMeco Ryans will not ever have to push Fiske as he is a ball of chaos.
44. 49ers: OG Jordan Morgan, Arizona
San Francisco needs to throw some assets in the direction of the offensive line. Morgan played left tackle for the Wildcats but has a higher ceiling as an interior offensive lineman. He steps into the starting lineup from Day 1.
54. Browns: DT Maason Smith, LSU
Defensive tackle is a long-term position of need for the Browns given the short-term solutions on the roster. Cleveland has been drawn to LSU in the past, particularly players coming off down seasons, like Grant Delpit and Greedy Williams.
The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 25-27 in Detroit. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly updated draft order and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.