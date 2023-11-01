Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals Round 1 - Pick 1 Caleb Williams QB USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st The Giants swing for the fences with Williams, who hasn't exactly lit up college football the past few weeks but has franchise-caliber abilities.

From From Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 2 Drake Maye QB North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd Unless Justin Fields makes clear-cut strides in the second half of the season, it'll be hard to envision the Bears not selecting a quarterback with one of these first two picks.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Harrison is too tantalizing of a prospect at a marquee position for the Bears to pass on him here.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New York Giants Round 1 - Pick 4 Laiatu Latu EDGE UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st Latu is the most NFL-ready edge rusher in the class, and the Cardinals have to upgrade their pass-rush unit.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Bo Nix QB Oregon • Sr • 6'2" / 217 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 50th POSITION RNK 6th Nix's steadily improving play in Oregon and big-time physical capabilities lead to him landing in New England.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st The Packers have to prioritize the future at the offensive line, and Fashanu looks like one of the best tackle prospects in a while.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Malik Nabers WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd The Colts have to improve the dynamic nature of their receiver group. Nabers would help that endeavor.

Round 1 - Pick 8 J.J. McCarthy QB Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 4th The Raiders will have to think long-term at the quarterback position given how Jimmy Garoppolo has played this season. McCarthy has major upside.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Joe Alt OT Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 3rd The offensive line needs to be addressed in Denver, and Alt is a squeaky-clean prospect at left tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Jer'Zhan Newton DL Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 2nd Newton has some Aaron Donald-like qualities as an upfield rusher. Natural progression for the Rams near the end of Donald's career.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Brock Bowers TE Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st The Commanders get another athletic tight end for Sam Howell. Fun pairing with Logan Thomas.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 12 Rome Odunze WR Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 6th Odunze is a big-bodied specimen who'd form an intimidating pairing with Michael Wilson in Arizona.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Keon Coleman WR Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd I keep going back to this pairing, given Mike Evans is probably playing in his final season in Tampa Bay. Coleman is a big-bodied rebounder on the outside.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Leonard Taylor III DL Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st Taylor is a supremely gifted specimen at defensive tackle who'd significantly help the interior of the Chargers front.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Chop Robinson EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 6th The Titans go with the best player available here in Robinson, an uber-athletic outside speed rusher.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Kool-Aid McKinstry CB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd More top-tier cornerback talent in New Orleans with the Alabama star.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Taliese Fuaga OL Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 1st The Jets would be smart to continue to build the offensive front. Fuaga is a masher who'd add more physicality to the blocking unit.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Graham Barton OT Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 6th The Bengals go with a prudent selection to grab Barton, a guard/tackle prospect with a high floor.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Kris Jenkins DL Michigan • Sr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 43rd POSITION RNK 5th The Falcons need long-term stability at defensive tackle, especially after the Grady Jarrett injury. Jenkins is a wide-bodied pocket pusher.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Michael Penix Jr. QB Washington • Sr • 6'3" / 213 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 49th POSITION RNK 5th The Vikings go with the super-aggressive Penix to man what should be a high-powered offense in Minnesota. Long balls galore.

Round 1 - Pick 21 JC Latham OT Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd Latham isn't a freaky athlete but has as much strength as you're going to see from a draft prospect playing tackle.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 22 Jared Verse EDGE Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd Verse is too good for the Texans to pass on here. Fun edge-rushing duo with him and Will Anderson Jr. for the long-term future.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Kalen King CB Penn State • Jr • 5'11" / 190 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st The 49ers get a long, twitchy cornerback to add to the defensive backfield. This is a need for San Francisco.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Kamren Kinchens S Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 1st The Bills get the most impressive physical specimen at safety in the class in Kinchens.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Barrett Carter LB Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 230 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 1st The Seahawks get a freaky specimen at the linebacker spot next to Jordyn Brooks.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Nate Wiggins CB Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd Wiggins is twitched-up cornerback, which provides more depth for the back seven of the Cowboys defense.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Dallas Turner EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 242 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd Turner went into the season with plenty of buzz and has had a fine 2023 campaign rushing around the corner at Alabama this season.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Xavier Legette WR South Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 227 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 101st POSITION RNK 16th Legette would provide a fun YAC element to this Baltimore offense that's taken a step forward in 2023.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Tyler Nubin S Minnesota • Sr • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 44th POSITION RNK 2nd The Lions have fun players at safety, but why not add more? Nubin has been a star for Minnesota this season.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Jordan Morgan OT Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 5th Morgan is a plus pass blocker with an NFL-caliber frame. More blocking reinforcement in Miami.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Xavier Worthy WR Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 172 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 7th The Chiefs scare everyone by selecting a small and super-speedy wideout near the end of the first round.