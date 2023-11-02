bo-nix.jpg
Josh McDaniels is out again as an AFC West head coach before the end of his second season, meaning the Las Vegas Raiders will be looking for a new decision-maker in silver and black next season. With a new GM set to be hired, too, that duo will likely be on the lookout for a new quarterback, and rightfully so. 

In this mock draft, they see two quarterbacks selected in front of them but gladly take Michigan's high-caliber prospect, J.J. McCarthy. He comes with plenty of experience, improvisational skill, and a rocket arm. 

  Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals
Round 1 - Pick 1
player headshot
Caleb Williams QB
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
The Giants swing for the fences with Williams, who hasn't exactly lit up college football the past few weeks but has franchise-caliber abilities.
  From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 2
player headshot
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Unless Justin Fields makes clear-cut strides in the second half of the season, it'll be hard to envision the Bears not selecting a quarterback with one of these first two picks.
Round 1 - Pick 3
player headshot
Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
Harrison is too tantalizing of a prospect at a marquee position for the Bears to pass on him here.
  Mock Trade from New York Giants
Round 1 - Pick 4
player headshot
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
1st
Latu is the most NFL-ready edge rusher in the class, and the Cardinals have to upgrade their pass-rush unit.
Round 1 - Pick 5
player headshot
Bo Nix QB
Oregon • Sr • 6'2" / 217 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
50th
POSITION RNK
6th
Nix's steadily improving play in Oregon and big-time physical capabilities lead to him landing in New England.
Round 1 - Pick 6
player headshot
Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
The Packers have to prioritize the future at the offensive line, and Fashanu looks like one of the best tackle prospects in a while.
Round 1 - Pick 7
player headshot
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Colts have to improve the dynamic nature of their receiver group. Nabers would help that endeavor.
Round 1 - Pick 8
player headshot
J.J. McCarthy QB
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
4th
The Raiders will have to think long-term at the quarterback position given how Jimmy Garoppolo has played this season. McCarthy has major upside.
Round 1 - Pick 9
player headshot
Joe Alt OT
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The offensive line needs to be addressed in Denver, and Alt is a squeaky-clean prospect at left tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 10
player headshot
Jer'Zhan Newton DL
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Newton has some Aaron Donald-like qualities as an upfield rusher. Natural progression for the Rams near the end of Donald's career.
Round 1 - Pick 11
player headshot
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Commanders get another athletic tight end for Sam Howell. Fun pairing with Logan Thomas.
  From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 12
player headshot
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
31st
POSITION RNK
6th
Odunze is a big-bodied specimen who'd form an intimidating pairing with Michael Wilson in Arizona.
Round 1 - Pick 13
player headshot
Keon Coleman WR
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
3rd
I keep going back to this pairing, given Mike Evans is probably playing in his final season in Tampa Bay. Coleman is a big-bodied rebounder on the outside.
Round 1 - Pick 14
player headshot
Leonard Taylor III DL
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
1st
Taylor is a supremely gifted specimen at defensive tackle who'd significantly help the interior of the Chargers front.
Round 1 - Pick 15
player headshot
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
29th
POSITION RNK
6th
The Titans go with the best player available here in Robinson, an uber-athletic outside speed rusher.
Round 1 - Pick 16
player headshot
Kool-Aid McKinstry CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
2nd
More top-tier cornerback talent in New Orleans with the Alabama star.
Round 1 - Pick 17
player headshot
Taliese Fuaga OL
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Jets would be smart to continue to build the offensive front. Fuaga is a masher who'd add more physicality to the blocking unit.
Round 1 - Pick 18
player headshot
Graham Barton OT
Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
35th
POSITION RNK
6th
The Bengals go with a prudent selection to grab Barton, a guard/tackle prospect with a high floor.
Round 1 - Pick 19
player headshot
Kris Jenkins DL
Michigan • Sr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
43rd
POSITION RNK
5th
The Falcons need long-term stability at defensive tackle, especially after the Grady Jarrett injury. Jenkins is a wide-bodied pocket pusher.
Round 1 - Pick 20
player headshot
Michael Penix Jr. QB
Washington • Sr • 6'3" / 213 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
49th
POSITION RNK
5th
The Vikings go with the super-aggressive Penix to man what should be a high-powered offense in Minnesota. Long balls galore.
Round 1 - Pick 21
player headshot
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Latham isn't a freaky athlete but has as much strength as you're going to see from a draft prospect playing tackle.
  From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 22
player headshot
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Verse is too good for the Texans to pass on here. Fun edge-rushing duo with him and Will Anderson Jr. for the long-term future.
Round 1 - Pick 23
player headshot
Kalen King CB
Penn State • Jr • 5'11" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
1st
The 49ers get a long, twitchy cornerback to add to the defensive backfield. This is a need for San Francisco.
Round 1 - Pick 24
player headshot
Kamren Kinchens S
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Bills get the most impressive physical specimen at safety in the class in Kinchens.
Round 1 - Pick 25
player headshot
Barrett Carter LB
Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
1st
The Seahawks get a freaky specimen at the linebacker spot next to Jordyn Brooks.
Round 1 - Pick 26
player headshot
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Wiggins is twitched-up cornerback, which provides more depth for the back seven of the Cowboys defense.
Round 1 - Pick 27
player headshot
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 242 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Turner went into the season with plenty of buzz and has had a fine 2023 campaign rushing around the corner at Alabama this season.
Round 1 - Pick 28
player headshot
Xavier Legette WR
South Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 227 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
101st
POSITION RNK
16th
Legette would provide a fun YAC element to this Baltimore offense that's taken a step forward in 2023.
Round 1 - Pick 29
player headshot
Tyler Nubin S
Minnesota • Sr • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
44th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Lions have fun players at safety, but why not add more? Nubin has been a star for Minnesota this season.
Round 1 - Pick 30
player headshot
Jordan Morgan OT
Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
28th
POSITION RNK
5th
Morgan is a plus pass blocker with an NFL-caliber frame. More blocking reinforcement in Miami.
Round 1 - Pick 31
player headshot
Xavier Worthy WR
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 172 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
32nd
POSITION RNK
7th
The Chiefs scare everyone by selecting a small and super-speedy wideout near the end of the first round.
Round 1 - Pick 32
player headshot
Bralen Trice EDGE
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 274 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
5th
The Eagles adore addressing the trenches early, and Trice is one of the most polished rushers in the class.