I continue to workshop Justin Fields trade ideas for the Bears. Clearly, Fields can play quarterback in the NFL. Has he been good enough for Chicago, the club essentially locked into the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, to pass on this class of quarterbacks? Probably not.

Also, how about Caleb Williams in Las Vegas with the Raiders?

Here's the mock trade I've conjured this time around for Fields and the Bears:

Buccaneers get: QB Justin Fields

Bears get: No. 20 overall, a conditional 2025 fourth-round pick that becomes a third-round pick if Fields plays 75% of the 2024 snaps

Important: The draft order is based on all the games played through Week 14. Thanks to Tankathon for compiling it.

