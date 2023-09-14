USATSI

Week 1 of the NFL season is complete, and while we are hardly closer to realizing the draft order, there was a lot to be learned about the needs of some of these teams. Kansas City's wide receivers were a disappointment on national television, for example. 

In today's thought exercise, some of those pot holes are filled. We also explore which college quarterbacks could hear their names called in the first round.

The draft order below was determined using Caesars Sportsbook's Super Bowl odds, but in reverse order. These are your team's odds of winning a Lombardi Trophy this season..

Without further ado, let's kick this off!

For more draft coverage, you can hear in-depth analysis twice a week on "With the First Pick" -- our year-round NFL Draft podcast with NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson and former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. You can find "With the First Pick" wherever you get your podcasts: Apple PodcastsSpotify, YouTube, etc. Listen to the latest episode below!

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
  From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 1
player headshot
Caleb Williams QB
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
Settle in, folks. You are going to be seeing a lot of Caleb Williams projections to Arizona over the next few months and potentially all the way up to draft night.
Round 1 - Pick 2
player headshot
Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
The Cardinals do not have any wide receivers who have proven they can be a go-to option in the offense. If Arizona is going to start over with a new quarterback, giving him a top-flight wide receiver is the best way to support him.
Round 1 - Pick 3
player headshot
Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 319 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
If Bernhard Raimann does not prove he is the answer at left tackle by season's end, then the franchise is going to consider its options. With Anthony Richardson at quarterback, the Colts need to shore up the offensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 4
player headshot
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
2nd
A year after trading away the No. 1 overall selection that was used on Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, Chicago is back in a position to take a young quarterback unless Justin Fields can assert himself as the franchise guy.
  From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 5
player headshot
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Chicago has secured short-term fixes to rush the passer like Demarcus Walker and Yannick Ngakoue but what is the long-term plan? Jared Verse is not even a Will Anderson Jr.-caliber prospect, but he appears to be the top edge rusher in the class at this point in time.
Round 1 - Pick 6
player headshot
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
5th
Tennessee is probably already realizing that Andre Dillard is not the answer at left tackle. After taking Peter Skoronski in the first round a year ago, the Titans circle back for another brick in the wall.
Round 1 - Pick 7
player headshot
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
If Washington is going to move forward with Sam Howell, then it needs to continue surrounding him with talent. Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson are good building blocks, but Brock Bowers would bring another element to that offense.
Round 1 - Pick 8
player headshot
J.J. McCarthy QB
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
41st
POSITION RNK
5th
J.J. McCarthy is operating on another level right now. If he can continue this level of efficiency against a higher level of competition, then he will have a strong chance to be that third quarterback taken.
Round 1 - Pick 9
player headshot
Kool-Aid McKinstry CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
1st
New York hopes it has found its cornerback tandem of the future in Tre Hawkins and Deonte Banks, but that is far from a given. Kool-Aid McKinstry would give the Giants a lot more stability.
Round 1 - Pick 10
player headshot
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Pittsburgh fortified the left side of its offensive line with the selection of Broderick Jones. A year later, the Steelers address the right side with another massive addition at right tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 11
player headshot
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
53rd
POSITION RNK
7th
Minnesota takes another swing at the cornerback position, returning to Clemson where it drafted Andrew Booth a few years earlier.
Round 1 - Pick 12
player headshot
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
3rd
When game-planning for New England, which pass catcher should the opposition fear? Malik Nabers has good size and body control down the field to make highlight-reel grabs.
Round 1 - Pick 13
player headshot
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 242 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Los Angeles has had some young players outperform its draft positions thus far. The hope is that the Rams continue stacking young talent. Dallas Turner is a prospect who needs to get stronger to win in a variety of ways, but he would immediately be an asset for the team's pass rush.
Round 1 - Pick 14
player headshot
Shedeur Sanders QB
Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
59th
POSITION RNK
6th
Even if you believe that Sean Payton can resuscitate Russell Wilson -- and I don't -- it is not a long-term plan. The idea that quarterbacks can play at a high level until they are 40 years old is a myth; Tom Brady is the exception.
Round 1 - Pick 15
player headshot
Jer'Zhan Newton DL
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
52nd
POSITION RNK
3rd
Las Vegas has added multiple interior defenders through the draft in recent years, but the backbone of that defense remains an issue. Jer'Zhan Newton is a high-motor player who should be able to raise the floor of that defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 16
player headshot
Maason Smith DL
LSU • Soph • 6'6" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
1st
Seattle continues investing in the front seven with the addition of Maason Smith. Smith has tremendous upside and is only scratching the surface after missing last season due to an injury.
Round 1 - Pick 17
player headshot
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 206 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
4th
Atlanta does not seem interested in using the pass-catchers it already has, but Emeka Egbuka would be a good compliment to Drake London and Kyle Pitts.
Round 1 - Pick 18
player headshot
Kamren Kinchens S
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
33rd
POSITION RNK
2nd
Green Bay has needed more from its safety group. Kamren Kinchens is a prospect who quickly diagnoses the play in front of him and acts on it. He is a talented, well-rounded safety who breathes new life into that unit.
Round 1 - Pick 19
player headshot
Joe Alt OT
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
4th
Left tackle was a need for New York even before Monday night's injury to Aaron Rodgers. Duane Brown will turn 39 years old prior to the 2024 regular season, and the Jets cannot continue to place all of their eggs in that basket. Joe Alt's father was drafted in the first round by the Chiefs in 1984.
Round 1 - Pick 20
player headshot
JT Tuimoloau EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 270 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
4th
New Orleans may need another body on that defensive front if Payton Turner is not going to take the next step. Cam Jordan is not getting any younger. The Saints certainly have a type for that role, and J.T. Tuimoloau fits it.
Round 1 - Pick 21
player headshot
Jack Sawyer EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
5th
Jack Sawyer is a stand-up edge rusher with the ability to make plays in space. His athleticism allows the Chargers to be more versatile while providing depth at pass rusher.
Round 1 - Pick 22
player headshot
Xavier Worthy WR
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 172 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
50th
POSITION RNK
7th
Xavier Worty may seem like a luxury right now, but Trevor Lawrence's big contract is coming and Calvin Ridley will need a new deal. The addition of a high-ceiling wide receiver is meant to keep talent in that room with the cost of doing business rising.
  From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 23
player headshot
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
1st
Laiatu Latu would be taken earlier based on his performance this season, but he has a complicated medical history. Demeco Ryans comes from a San Francisco organization that has invested significant assets into the defensive line to accumulate depth and talent.
Round 1 - Pick 24
player headshot
Kingsley Suamataia OT
BYU • Soph • 6'6" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Age and health have been two limitations for the Ravens offensive line in the past, present and now the future unless they make accommodations. Kingsley Suamataia is a mammoth of a human being capable of taking on right tackle responsibilities.
Round 1 - Pick 25
player headshot
Kalen King CB
Penn State • Jr • 5'11" / 191 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Cornerback is about the only position that Detroit has not heavily invested in during the draft. Kalen King, a Detroit area native, returns home to be a part of that talented, young secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 26
player headshot
Zak Zinter OL
Michigan • Sr • 6'6" / 322 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Miami has shown what a healthy Tua Tagovailoa can do, so it is imperative it sorts out the offensive line. Zak Zinter can give them stability along the interior offensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 27
player headshot
Keon Coleman WR
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
58th
POSITION RNK
8th
The reality is that Joe Burrow has his new contract and Ja'Marr Chase's is coming soon. Cincinnati may be forced to move on from Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd in the coming years, so ensuring that there is no drop off in that room is important. Keon Coleman is a big-ball winner in the mold of Higgins.
Round 1 - Pick 28
player headshot
Barrett Carter LB
Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
2nd
It would not surprise me if there wasn't a linebacker taken in the first round, but Barrett Carter is a modern-day NFL linebacker who can compliment Leighton Vander Esch and allow defensive coordinator Dan Quinn to show more looks pre-snap.
Round 1 - Pick 29
player headshot
Moose Muhammad III WR
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Stefon Diggs has been involved in a lot of Bills' headlines in recent months, so it is fair to wonder how much longer he will be around. The Moose Muhammad selection is made with the idea of complimenting him, however.
Round 1 - Pick 30
player headshot
Jeremiah Trotter Jr. LB
Clemson • Jr • 6'0" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
1st
Philadelphia will probably not take a linebacker in the first round, but it is a fun selection to bring home the son of the former Eagles linebacker.
Round 1 - Pick 31
player headshot
Adonai Mitchell WR
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Kansas City needs to stop shopping in the clearance aisle at the wide receiver store. Adonai Mitchell is a bit raw but possesses that long speed the Chiefs covet to open up the rest of the field.
Round 1 - Pick 32
player headshot
Cade Stover TE
Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 251 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
It may be a stretch to say that Cade Stover will be a first-round pick right now, but few tight ends can contribute in the run and pass games; a role that is valuable in San Francisco's offense. George Kittle has battled injury in recent years, so Stover is an insurance policy for a team with Super Bowl aspirations at the very least.