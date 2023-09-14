Week 1 of the NFL season is complete, and while we are hardly closer to realizing the draft order, there was a lot to be learned about the needs of some of these teams. Kansas City's wide receivers were a disappointment on national television, for example.
In today's thought exercise, some of those pot holes are filled. We also explore which college quarterbacks could hear their names called in the first round.
The draft order below was determined using Caesars Sportsbook's Super Bowl odds, but in reverse order. These are your team's odds of winning a Lombardi Trophy this season..
Without further ado, let's kick this off!
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 1
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Settle in, folks. You are going to be seeing a lot of Caleb Williams projections to Arizona over the next few months and potentially all the way up to draft night.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
The Cardinals do not have any wide receivers who have proven they can be a go-to option in the offense. If Arizona is going to start over with a new quarterback, giving him a top-flight wide receiver is the best way to support him.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 319 lbs
If Bernhard Raimann does not prove he is the answer at left tackle by season's end, then the franchise is going to consider its options. With Anthony Richardson at quarterback, the Colts need to shore up the offensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
A year after trading away the No. 1 overall selection that was used on Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, Chicago is back in a position to take a young quarterback unless Justin Fields can assert himself as the franchise guy.
From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 5
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Chicago has secured short-term fixes to rush the passer like Demarcus Walker and Yannick Ngakoue but what is the long-term plan? Jared Verse is not even a Will Anderson Jr.-caliber prospect, but he appears to be the top edge rusher in the class at this point in time.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
Tennessee is probably already realizing that Andre Dillard is not the answer at left tackle. After taking Peter Skoronski in the first round a year ago, the Titans circle back for another brick in the wall.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
If Washington is going to move forward with Sam Howell, then it needs to continue surrounding him with talent. Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson are good building blocks, but Brock Bowers would bring another element to that offense.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
J.J. McCarthy is operating on another level right now. If he can continue this level of efficiency against a higher level of competition, then he will have a strong chance to be that third quarterback taken.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
New York hopes it has found its cornerback tandem of the future in Tre Hawkins and Deonte Banks, but that is far from a given. Kool-Aid McKinstry would give the Giants a lot more stability.
Round 1 - Pick 10
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
Pittsburgh fortified the left side of its offensive line with the selection of Broderick Jones. A year later, the Steelers address the right side with another massive addition at right tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Minnesota takes another swing at the cornerback position, returning to Clemson where it drafted Andrew Booth a few years earlier.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
When game-planning for New England, which pass catcher should the opposition fear? Malik Nabers has good size and body control down the field to make highlight-reel grabs.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 242 lbs
Los Angeles has had some young players outperform its draft positions thus far. The hope is that the Rams continue stacking young talent. Dallas Turner is a prospect who needs to get stronger to win in a variety of ways, but he would immediately be an asset for the team's pass rush.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 215 lbs
Even if you believe that Sean Payton can resuscitate Russell Wilson -- and I don't -- it is not a long-term plan. The idea that quarterbacks can play at a high level until they are 40 years old is a myth; Tom Brady is the exception.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
Las Vegas has added multiple interior defenders through the draft in recent years, but the backbone of that defense remains an issue. Jer'Zhan Newton is a high-motor player who should be able to raise the floor of that defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Maason Smith DL
LSU • Soph • 6'6" / 315 lbs
Seattle continues investing in the front seven with the addition of Maason Smith. Smith has tremendous upside and is only scratching the surface after missing last season due to an injury.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 206 lbs
Atlanta does not seem interested in using the pass-catchers it already has, but Emeka Egbuka would be a good compliment to Drake London and Kyle Pitts.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Green Bay has needed more from its safety group. Kamren Kinchens is a prospect who quickly diagnoses the play in front of him and acts on it. He is a talented, well-rounded safety who breathes new life into that unit.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Joe Alt OT
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs
Left tackle was a need for New York even before Monday night's injury to Aaron Rodgers. Duane Brown will turn 39 years old prior to the 2024 regular season, and the Jets cannot continue to place all of their eggs in that basket. Joe Alt's father was drafted in the first round by the Chiefs in 1984.
Round 1 - Pick 20
JT Tuimoloau EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 270 lbs
New Orleans may need another body on that defensive front if Payton Turner is not going to take the next step. Cam Jordan is not getting any younger. The Saints certainly have a type for that role, and J.T. Tuimoloau fits it.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Jack Sawyer EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs
Jack Sawyer is a stand-up edge rusher with the ability to make plays in space. His athleticism allows the Chargers to be more versatile while providing depth at pass rusher.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 172 lbs
Xavier Worty may seem like a luxury right now, but Trevor Lawrence's big contract is coming and Calvin Ridley will need a new deal. The addition of a high-ceiling wide receiver is meant to keep talent in that room with the cost of doing business rising.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 23
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Laiatu Latu would be taken earlier based on his performance this season, but he has a complicated medical history. Demeco Ryans comes from a San Francisco organization that has invested significant assets into the defensive line to accumulate depth and talent.
Round 1 - Pick 24
BYU • Soph • 6'6" / 315 lbs
Age and health have been two limitations for the Ravens offensive line in the past, present and now the future unless they make accommodations. Kingsley Suamataia is a mammoth of a human being capable of taking on right tackle responsibilities.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Kalen King CB
Penn State • Jr • 5'11" / 191 lbs
Cornerback is about the only position that Detroit has not heavily invested in during the draft. Kalen King, a Detroit area native, returns home to be a part of that talented, young secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Zak Zinter OL
Michigan • Sr • 6'6" / 322 lbs
Miami has shown what a healthy Tua Tagovailoa can do, so it is imperative it sorts out the offensive line. Zak Zinter can give them stability along the interior offensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Keon Coleman WR
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
The reality is that Joe Burrow has his new contract and Ja'Marr Chase's is coming soon. Cincinnati may be forced to move on from Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd in the coming years, so ensuring that there is no drop off in that room is important. Keon Coleman is a big-ball winner in the mold of Higgins.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 230 lbs
It would not surprise me if there wasn't a linebacker taken in the first round, but Barrett Carter is a modern-day NFL linebacker who can compliment Leighton Vander Esch and allow defensive coordinator Dan Quinn to show more looks pre-snap.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Stefon Diggs has been involved in a lot of Bills' headlines in recent months, so it is fair to wonder how much longer he will be around. The Moose Muhammad selection is made with the idea of complimenting him, however.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Clemson • Jr • 6'0" / 230 lbs
Philadelphia will probably not take a linebacker in the first round, but it is a fun selection to bring home the son of the former Eagles linebacker.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 196 lbs
Kansas City needs to stop shopping in the clearance aisle at the wide receiver store. Adonai Mitchell is a bit raw but possesses that long speed the Chiefs covet to open up the rest of the field.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Cade Stover TE
Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 251 lbs
It may be a stretch to say that Cade Stover will be a first-round pick right now, but few tight ends can contribute in the run and pass games; a role that is valuable in San Francisco's offense. George Kittle has battled injury in recent years, so Stover is an insurance policy for a team with Super Bowl aspirations at the very least.