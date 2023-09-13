NCAA Football: Colorado Spring Game
By now you know the 2024 NFL Draft is trending toward being one of the deepest at the quarterback position in a very long time. And it's still early, so outside of Caleb Williams, we really don't know which passers will go in the first round and in what range. 

Let's venture some guesses here. Also, Michigan's J.J. McCarthy has been tremendous through two weeks of action, so he's probably much higher on this mock than you expected. 

The draft order below was determined using the reverse order of SportsLine's projected win totals through Week 1.

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
player headshot
Caleb Williams QB
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
Of course we can't set this in stone yet. But I'm guessing the Cardinals would be perfectly content with this outcome. Williams in the desert, starting in 2024.
Round 1 - Pick 2
player headshot
Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
The Colts will have some serious athleticism at quarterback and receiver with this Harrison Jr. selection.
Round 1 - Pick 3
player headshot
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
More firepower offensively for Daniel Jones and the next quarterback in New York. Bowers is ridiculously talented and can really block.
Round 1 - Pick 4
player headshot
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
1st
The construction of the defensive line continues for the Bears with Latu, who's a polished and athletic specimen with an NFL frame and length.
Round 1 - Pick 5
player headshot
Joe Alt OT
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
4th
If the Sam Howell era is to continue, it must do so with better blocking, especially playing in the NFC East. Alt has franchise-left tackle traits.
Round 1 - Pick 6
player headshot
Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 319 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
Fashanu is a young, balanced, powerful blocker who can be a franchise left tackle in Denver.
  From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 7
player headshot
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
3rd
More offensive skill talent for Justin Fields in Chicago. Nabers has a very multi-dimensional game that would complement D.J. Moore well.
  From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 8
player headshot
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
2nd
In Houston, the roster-building emphasis needs to be on the creation of a quality environment for C.J. Stroud. So, the Texans go experienced SEC blocker here.
Round 1 - Pick 9
player headshot
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Maye is the heir apparent to Kirk Cousins in Minnesota. He's not freaky but has plus arm talent and downfield accuracy.
Round 1 - Pick 10
player headshot
J.J. McCarthy QB
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
41st
POSITION RNK
5th
McCarthy has the arm talent and predisposition to let it rip downfield that Pete Carroll will love, and it blends well with the likes of DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba at receiver.
Round 1 - Pick 11
player headshot
Barrett Carter LB
Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Carter has the size and tenacity to be the next quarterback of the Steelers defense.
Round 1 - Pick 12
player headshot
T'Vondre Sweat DL
Texas • Sr • 6'4" / 362 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
The Chargers desperately need an enforcer on the interior of their defensive line. Sweat is exactly that type of player.
Round 1 - Pick 13
player headshot
Keon Coleman WR
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Coleman is a thick but athletic perimeter wideout who'd bring more physicality to the Titans receiver group.
Round 1 - Pick 14
player headshot
Kool-Aid McKinstry CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Jets adding another stifling cornerback to their secondary? Bad news for opponent's pass games.
Round 1 - Pick 15
player headshot
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Rams are in full-on, best-player-available mode given the state of their roster, and that's Verse here.
Round 1 - Pick 16
player headshot
Johnny Wilson WR
Florida State • Jr • 6'7" / 237 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
47th
POSITION RNK
7th
Another wideout. Wilson stands in for the legendary Mike Evans as the boundary box-out type at a similar size.
Round 1 - Pick 17
player headshot
Quinn Ewers QB
Texas • Soph • 6'2" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
3rd
Ewers joins the Patriots, but New England isn't fully ready to be done with Mac Jones just yet. Ewers is relatively young and not incredibly experienced, so sitting behind Jones wouldn't be the worst idea.
Round 1 - Pick 18
player headshot
Kalen King CB
Penn State • Jr • 5'11" / 191 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Raiders jump at the opportunity to grab a top-flight cornerback prospect to add to their defensive backfield. Big need filled.
Round 1 - Pick 19
player headshot
Graham Barton OL
Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
The Bengals go back to offensive line in Round 1 after the Jonah Williams experiment didn't materialize as they would've hoped.
Round 1 - Pick 20
player headshot
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
48th
POSITION RNK
7th
Ideal prospect to learn from Cam Jordan before emerging as New Orleans alpha rusher of the future.
  From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 21
player headshot
Jordan Morgan OT
Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
45th
POSITION RNK
7th
Stroud has some movement ability. It's not about that. Houston's blocking has to be better. Period.
Round 1 - Pick 22
player headshot
Patrick Paul OT
Houston • Jr • 6'7" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
51st
POSITION RNK
9th
The Dolphins have seen what Tua Tagovailoa and the offense can do when the quarterback is protected. Hence an offensive line pick here.
Round 1 - Pick 23
player headshot
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 206 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Lions need another boundary wideout on this roster. Egbuka can be that weapon for Jared Goff.
Round 1 - Pick 24
player headshot
Shedeur Sanders QB
Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
The Falcons could very well win the NFC South in 2023... then look to replace Desmond Ridder with a more assertive passer in Sanders.
Round 1 - Pick 25
player headshot
JT Tuimoloau EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 270 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
4th
Tuimoloau is next in a long line of very polished first-round edge rushers from Ohio State. He's exactly what the Ravens need on the outside of their defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 26
player headshot
Leonard Taylor III DL
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
31st
POSITION RNK
2nd
Best player available here for Green Bay, snagging the uber-talented interior rusher from Miami who's just tapping into how good he can be on the field.
Round 1 - Pick 27
player headshot
Kingsley Suamataia OT
BYU • Soph • 6'6" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Bills must fortify the right tackle position, and Suamataia is a freaky specimen Buffalo typically gravitates toward early in the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 28
player headshot
Javion Cohen OL
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'4" / 305 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Possibly the most naturally gifted pure guard in the class lands in Jacksonville to protect Trevor Lawrence.
Round 1 - Pick 29
player headshot
Xavier Worthy WR
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 172 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
50th
POSITION RNK
8th
Pure speed for the Cowboys offense who can lean on the wealth of knowledge that is Brandin Cooks at wideout.
Round 1 - Pick 30
player headshot
Caelen Carson DB
Wake Forest • Jr • 6'0" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Given the ages of Darius Slay and James Bradberry, the Eagles go with a twitchy, playmaking cornerback here.
Round 1 - Pick 31
player headshot
Jer'Zhan Newton DL
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
52nd
POSITION RNK
3rd
Kansas City is thrilled to land Newton, who has supreme pass-rushing gifts as a defensive tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 32
player headshot
Maason Smith DL
LSU • Soph • 6'6" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
1st
Smith will add serious beef and athleticism to the interior of San Francisco's front next to Javon Hargrave.