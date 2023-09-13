By now you know the 2024 NFL Draft is trending toward being one of the deepest at the quarterback position in a very long time. And it's still early, so outside of Caleb Williams, we really don't know which passers will go in the first round and in what range.

Let's venture some guesses here. Also, Michigan's J.J. McCarthy has been tremendous through two weeks of action, so he's probably much higher on this mock than you expected.

The draft order below was determined using the reverse order of SportsLine's projected win totals through Week 1.

