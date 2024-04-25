We're here, finally. It's officially Draft Day and what better way to celebrate three of the most exciting days of the NFL offseason than with one last mock draft. This is what I think will happen, though after countless revisions and what felt like just as many trades, you could argue pretty easily that I'm probably overthinking this.
For the record, I had seven trades in this final mock draft (SEVEN!):
1. The Vikings trade up to No. 3, the Patriots get picks No. 11, 23 and more;
2. The Broncos trade up to No. 4, the Cardinals move back to No. 12 (along with a lot more draft compensation that's beyond the scope of what we're discussing here);
3. The Cardinals then trade up from No. 12, back to No. 5, and the Chargers now have the 12th pick;
4. The Saints trade up to No. 9, the Bears move down to 14th;
5. The Eagles trade up to No. 18, the Bengals move back to No. 22;
6. The Texans trade into the first round (pick No. 27);
7. The Panthers trade into the first round (pick No. 31).
If this feels excessive, it probably is. If nothing else, it'll help you pass the time at work while you wait for 8 p.m. ET. You're welcome.
The time for talking, mercifully, is officially over. OK, all together now, one last time ... let's get to it.
Round 1 - Pick 1
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
This hasn't changed since last August and I never understood why any other player was in the QB1 conversation these last 4-5 months. Williams is a special talent, and the Bears have done a good job of putting pieces in place to support him.
Round 1 - Pick 2
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
No player improved more over the last 12 months than Jayden Daniels. He has a big arm, throws with touch to all three levels and has the athleticism to rip off 50-yard runs and make it look easy.
Mock Trade from New England Patriots
Round 1 - Pick 3
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
This isn't breaking news but the Vikings have to get a QB in this class and I've heard that they prefer Maye at this spot. The problem: it's going to be costly to get up to No. 3 but if Maye is your guy, it's an easy decision.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
Like the Vikings, the Broncos need a QB, especially in that division, and especially if they can beat their AFC West rivals to the punch.
Mock Trade from Los Angeles Chargers
Round 1 - Pick 5
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
The Cardinals aren't afraid to move down -- and then back up -- the draft board (see last year) and if they can move down from No. 4, and then get back to No. 5 and still land Marvin Harrison Jr. feels like best-case scenario. (For our purposes here, Arizona moved down from No. 4 to No. 12, then traded back up to No. 5 to get Harrison Jr.)
Round 1 - Pick 6
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
The Giants will try to get Drake Maye and if they can't pull off that trade-up, they have to get Daniel Jones some help.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Round 1 - Pick 8
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
It'll be interesting to see which edge rusher goes off the board first but Jared Verse can take over games and in Atlanta he fills a huge need
Mock Trade from Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 9
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Saints GM Mickey Loomis ain't afraid to trade up and given their needs at the tackle position (potentially both left and right), this would be the least surprising development of Thursday night.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
Even with Rome Odunze still on the board, GM Joe Douglas gets the offensive lineman he was reportedly enamored with going back to the Senior Bowl.
Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings
Round 1 - Pick 11
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
The Patriots trade down and and find Rome Odunze sitting in their laps. He's a top-8 talent all day long, but because of all the trade-ups for QBs and OTs, Odunze lasts until pick 11.
Round 1 - Pick 12
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
Latham's NFL future may eventually be at guard but he'll get every chance to win the RT job where he was dominant for Alabama the last two seasons.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Vegas needs a QB but if they don't trade up, they'll target the bet OT or CB. In Mitchell, they land the best cornerback in this class.
Mock Trade from New Orleans Saints
Round 1 - Pick 14
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs
The Bears could take an edge rusher here and it would make all the sense in the world, or they could take the best defensive player in this class in Byron Murphy II.
Round 1 - Pick 15
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
The Colts could be in the market to trade up for a WR but instead stay put and land one of the best deep threats in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Washington • Sr • 6'3" / 213 lbs
This feels out of left field, but there are the obvious connections too; Ryan Grubb, the Seahawks new offensive coordinator, was Penix's OC and QB coach for the Huskies. Geno Smith, meanwhile, will be 34 in October and his contract expires after the 2025 season.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
Turner could be off the board 8 or 9 picks earlier but somehow lasts until the middle of Round 1. He'll be EDGE1 on a lot of teams' boards.
Mock Trade from Cincinnati Bengals
Round 1 - Pick 18
Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs
The Eagles need to solidify the secondary and they're trading up here to do it.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
The Rams could target defensive line here but if they've cleared Latu medically, he would make a lot of sense.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Troy Fautanu IOL
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs
The Steelers could go in any number of directions here, from WR to CB to interior offensive line, but they target the tackle position with Fautanu, who has the flexibility to play all five positions.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Barton played left tackle at Duke but his NFL future will be inside at either guard or center.
Mock Trade from Philadelphia Eagles
Round 1 - Pick 22
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
Brock Bowers is still out there but the Bengals consider the offensive line a bigger need here.
Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings
Round 1 - Pick 23
Tyler Guyton OT
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'7" / 328 lbs
Guyton played right tackle at Oklahoma but some teams think he has the ability to move to the left side, which is a huge need for the Patriots.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
Morgan played left tackle at Arizona and he may kick inside at the next level; wherever he ends up, he'll play alongside Tyler Smith.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
The Packers could go offensive or defensive line, but instead add depth to the secondary. I like DeJean as an outside CB but some teams think he'll be best suited at nickel or safety.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
The Bucs could love an interior offensive lineman here but they also need to improve the secondary and McKinstry could be a target here.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
The Texans traded this pick to the Cardinals a year ago as part of the Will Anderson deal and now they're trading back into Round 1 to get a much-needed defensive tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 196 lbs
Xavier Worthy was a consideration here but the Bills have Curtis Samuel and Khalil Shakir; Mitchell is a big, fast, physical target who can win on short, intermediate and deep routes.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Darius Robinson EDGE
Missouri • Sr • 6'5" / 296 lbs
Robinson can plays on the edge or inside and he'll make it tougher for opponents to double-team Aidan Hutchinson in Detroit.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Wiggins only weighed 173 at the combine but he's the best cover corner in this class -- and plays with the type of confidence you typically see in a Ravens defense.
From San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 31
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Maybe Bowers goes to the Jets, or even the Bengals -- but both teams could also target an offensive linemen. And if the Panthers are able to trade up a few spots to get him here, that almost feels like stealing.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 172 lbs
I know, the Chiefs have Hollywood Brown and Kadarius Toney on the roster too, but Worthy's 4.21 is hard to ignore. It's also hard to ignore his weight, 165 pounds at the combine, but he lined up in the slot and outside for the Longhorns and it's hard to imagine how the rest of the league will defend this Chiefs offense with someone like Worthy on the field.
