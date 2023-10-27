From From Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 1 Caleb Williams QB USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Even after the down game against Notre Dame and a so-so effort against the Utah Utes, the Bears don't hesitate much to pick Williams here. Justin Fields has not taking a step forward in Year 1 outside of his huge Week 5 performance, and now, he's injured.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st In this scenario, the Cardinals pair Harrison with Kyler Murray and are suddenly onto something offensively.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Laiatu Latu EDGE UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 3rd The Bears have to bolster the pass rush, and Latu looks like the most NFL-ready edge-rusher in the class.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st The Broncos pick the premier left tackle in the class to protect Russell Wilson.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Drake Maye QB North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd New York couldn't be happier here, with Maye falling into its lap at No. 5 overall. He has franchise quarterback tools.

Round 1 - Pick 6 J.J. McCarthy QB Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th The Patriots are trending toward a first-round quarterback selection in 2024. McCarthy is relatively young with a gun-slinger mentality and plenty of arm talent.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Joe Alt OT Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 6th The Packers invest in the offensive line with David Bakhtiari near the end of his illustrious NFL career.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Jer'Zhan Newton DL Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 2nd The Chargers have long needed a serious disruptor on the interior and would finally get that with Newton.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Malik Nabers WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Regardless of who's at quarterback for the Titans next season, he will need more dynamic receiving talent to throw the ball to.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Emeka Egbuka WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 206 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 3rd The Saints are another team with a receiver deficiency, and they add yet another Ohio State wideout to the roster for Derek Carr.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Brock Bowers TE Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Bowers is too good for the Raiders to pass on here. Complete tight end prospect.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Leonard Taylor III DL Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st Instead of finding a replacement for Kirk Cousins, the Vikings build the interior of their defensive line with a game-wrecker in Taylor.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Keon Coleman WR Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 4th Coleman would be the perfect physical boundary cornerback to Josh Downs in the slot for Year 2 of the Anthony Richardson era.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Taliese Fuaga OL Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 102nd POSITION RNK 4th The mashing left tackle would be a welcomed addition to the Commanders offensive line as it tries to better protect Sam Howell, who must improve getting the ball out of his hands quicker.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Chop Robinson EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 6th Robinson is a freaky specimen who would be an instant boost to the Rams outside pass rush.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 16 JC Latham OT Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd How about this for a Round 1 in Arizona? Harrison at No. 2 and a franchise blocker in Latham at No. 16. Awesome.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Graham Barton OT Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 48th POSITION RNK 8th Barton is a squeaky clean prospect who can play guard or tackle, and it would be wise for the Jets to continue to build the offensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Rome Odunze WR Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 53rd POSITION RNK 7th If the Bengals lose Tee Higgins in free agency, they'll likely want another big-bodied wideout on the outside. Odunze is precisely that.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Barrett Carter LB Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 230 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 1st The Buccaneers probably need to think long term at the linebacker position, and Carter looks like the most NFL-ready second-level defender in the class.

Round 1 - Pick 20 JT Tuimoloau EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 270 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 4th The Falcons add some juice to the outside pass rush with the next refined Ohio State defender.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Kamren Kinchens S Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 2nd The Bills address the long-term future of the safety spot with the big, physical, explosive and instinctive Kinchens, who'd star in Sean McDermott's defense.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Cooper DeJean CB Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 5th DeJean is a natural playmaker on the backend. Fun addition with DaRon Bland and Trevon Diggs in Dallas.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Kalen King CB Penn State • Jr • 5'11" / 190 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd The future of the Steelers secondary hails from Penn State, with King and Joey Porter Jr.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 24 Jared Verse EDGE Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Verse and Will Anderson together would formulate a young and dynamic edge-rushing tandem in Houston.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Michael Penix Jr. QB Washington • Sr • 6'3" / 213 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 65th POSITION RNK 10th I'm enamored with the idea of Penix learning from Geno Smith after taking over.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Nate Wiggins CB Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd Wiggins is an athletic specimen at cornerback, more depth for the back seven of the 49ers defense.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Dallas Turner EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 242 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd Turner went into the season with plenty of buzz and has had a fine 2023 campaign rushing around the corner at Alabama this season.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Xavier Legette WR South Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 227 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Legette would provide a fun YAC element to this Baltimore offense that's taken a step forward in 2023.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Tyler Nubin S Minnesota • Sr • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 44th POSITION RNK 4th The Lions have fun players at safety, but why not add more; Nubin has been a star on three downs for Minnesota this season.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Jordan Morgan OT Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 59th POSITION RNK 10th Morgan is a plus pass blocker with an NFL-caliber frame. More blocking reinforcement in Miami.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Xavier Worthy WR Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 172 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 5th The Chiefs scare everyone by selecting a small and super-speedy wideout near the end of the first round.