The Seahawks love what Geno Smith's become in Shane Waldron's offense, but given his age and contract, Seattle wouldn't be crazy to address the long-term future at the game's most vital position. 

In this mock, John Schneider and Co. go in that direction in the first round. 

Important: The draft order now is determined by the current, official draft order. Thanks to Tankathon for compiling it. 

  From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 1
player headshot
Caleb Williams QB
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
Even after the down game against Notre Dame and a so-so effort against the Utah Utes, the Bears don't hesitate much to pick Williams here. Justin Fields has not taking a step forward in Year 1 outside of his huge Week 5 performance, and now, he's injured.
Round 1 - Pick 2
player headshot
Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
In this scenario, the Cardinals pair Harrison with Kyler Murray and are suddenly onto something offensively.
Round 1 - Pick 3
player headshot
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Bears have to bolster the pass rush, and Latu looks like the most NFL-ready edge-rusher in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 4
player headshot
Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
The Broncos pick the premier left tackle in the class to protect Russell Wilson.
Round 1 - Pick 5
player headshot
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
2nd
New York couldn't be happier here, with Maye falling into its lap at No. 5 overall. He has franchise quarterback tools.
Round 1 - Pick 6
player headshot
J.J. McCarthy QB
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Patriots are trending toward a first-round quarterback selection in 2024. McCarthy is relatively young with a gun-slinger mentality and plenty of arm talent.
Round 1 - Pick 7
player headshot
Joe Alt OT
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
31st
POSITION RNK
6th
The Packers invest in the offensive line with David Bakhtiari near the end of his illustrious NFL career.
Round 1 - Pick 8
player headshot
Jer'Zhan Newton DL
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Chargers have long needed a serious disruptor on the interior and would finally get that with Newton.
Round 1 - Pick 9
player headshot
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Regardless of who's at quarterback for the Titans next season, he will need more dynamic receiving talent to throw the ball to.
Round 1 - Pick 10
player headshot
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 206 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Saints are another team with a receiver deficiency, and they add yet another Ohio State wideout to the roster for Derek Carr.
Round 1 - Pick 11
player headshot
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
Bowers is too good for the Raiders to pass on here. Complete tight end prospect.
Round 1 - Pick 12
player headshot
Leonard Taylor III DL
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
1st
Instead of finding a replacement for Kirk Cousins, the Vikings build the interior of their defensive line with a game-wrecker in Taylor.
Round 1 - Pick 13
player headshot
Keon Coleman WR
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
28th
POSITION RNK
4th
Coleman would be the perfect physical boundary cornerback to Josh Downs in the slot for Year 2 of the Anthony Richardson era.
Round 1 - Pick 14
player headshot
Taliese Fuaga OL
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
102nd
POSITION RNK
4th
The mashing left tackle would be a welcomed addition to the Commanders offensive line as it tries to better protect Sam Howell, who must improve getting the ball out of his hands quicker.
Round 1 - Pick 15
player headshot
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
31st
POSITION RNK
6th
Robinson is a freaky specimen who would be an instant boost to the Rams outside pass rush.
  From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 16
player headshot
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
2nd
How about this for a Round 1 in Arizona? Harrison at No. 2 and a franchise blocker in Latham at No. 16. Awesome.
Round 1 - Pick 17
player headshot
Graham Barton OT
Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
48th
POSITION RNK
8th
Barton is a squeaky clean prospect who can play guard or tackle, and it would be wise for the Jets to continue to build the offensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 18
player headshot
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
53rd
POSITION RNK
7th
If the Bengals lose Tee Higgins in free agency, they'll likely want another big-bodied wideout on the outside. Odunze is precisely that.
Round 1 - Pick 19
player headshot
Barrett Carter LB
Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Buccaneers probably need to think long term at the linebacker position, and Carter looks like the most NFL-ready second-level defender in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 20
player headshot
JT Tuimoloau EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 270 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
28th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Falcons add some juice to the outside pass rush with the next refined Ohio State defender.
Round 1 - Pick 21
player headshot
Kamren Kinchens S
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
38th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Bills address the long-term future of the safety spot with the big, physical, explosive and instinctive Kinchens, who'd star in Sean McDermott's defense.
Round 1 - Pick 22
player headshot
Cooper DeJean CB
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
29th
POSITION RNK
5th
DeJean is a natural playmaker on the backend. Fun addition with DaRon Bland and Trevon Diggs in Dallas.
Round 1 - Pick 23
player headshot
Kalen King CB
Penn State • Jr • 5'11" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The future of the Steelers secondary hails from Penn State, with King and Joey Porter Jr.
  From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 24
player headshot
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
1st
Verse and Will Anderson together would formulate a young and dynamic edge-rushing tandem in Houston.
Round 1 - Pick 25
player headshot
Michael Penix Jr. QB
Washington • Sr • 6'3" / 213 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
65th
POSITION RNK
10th
I'm enamored with the idea of Penix learning from Geno Smith after taking over.
Round 1 - Pick 26
player headshot
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
3rd
Wiggins is an athletic specimen at cornerback, more depth for the back seven of the 49ers defense.
Round 1 - Pick 27
player headshot
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 242 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Turner went into the season with plenty of buzz and has had a fine 2023 campaign rushing around the corner at Alabama this season.
Round 1 - Pick 28
player headshot
Xavier Legette WR
South Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 227 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Legette would provide a fun YAC element to this Baltimore offense that's taken a step forward in 2023.
Round 1 - Pick 29
player headshot
Tyler Nubin S
Minnesota • Sr • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
44th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Lions have fun players at safety, but why not add more; Nubin has been a star on three downs for Minnesota this season.
Round 1 - Pick 30
player headshot
Jordan Morgan OT
Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
59th
POSITION RNK
10th
Morgan is a plus pass blocker with an NFL-caliber frame. More blocking reinforcement in Miami.
Round 1 - Pick 31
player headshot
Xavier Worthy WR
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 172 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
30th
POSITION RNK
5th
The Chiefs scare everyone by selecting a small and super-speedy wideout near the end of the first round.
Round 1 - Pick 32
player headshot
Bralen Trice EDGE
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 274 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
5th
The Eagles adore addressing the trenches early, and Trice is one of the most polished rushers in the class.