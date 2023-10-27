The Seahawks love what Geno Smith's become in Shane Waldron's offense, but given his age and contract, Seattle wouldn't be crazy to address the long-term future at the game's most vital position.
In this mock, John Schneider and Co. go in that direction in the first round.
Important: The draft order now is determined by the current, official draft order. Thanks to Tankathon for compiling it.
From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 1
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Even after the down game against Notre Dame and a so-so effort against the Utah Utes, the Bears don't hesitate much to pick Williams here. Justin Fields has not taking a step forward in Year 1 outside of his huge Week 5 performance, and now, he's injured.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
In this scenario, the Cardinals pair Harrison with Kyler Murray and are suddenly onto something offensively.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
The Bears have to bolster the pass rush, and Latu looks like the most NFL-ready edge-rusher in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
The Broncos pick the premier left tackle in the class to protect Russell Wilson.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
New York couldn't be happier here, with Maye falling into its lap at No. 5 overall. He has franchise quarterback tools.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
The Patriots are trending toward a first-round quarterback selection in 2024. McCarthy is relatively young with a gun-slinger mentality and plenty of arm talent.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
The Chargers have long needed a serious disruptor on the interior and would finally get that with Newton.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Regardless of who's at quarterback for the Titans next season, he will need more dynamic receiving talent to throw the ball to.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 206 lbs
The Saints are another team with a receiver deficiency, and they add yet another Ohio State wideout to the roster for Derek Carr.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Bowers is too good for the Raiders to pass on here. Complete tight end prospect.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Instead of finding a replacement for Kirk Cousins, the Vikings build the interior of their defensive line with a game-wrecker in Taylor.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Keon Coleman WR
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Coleman would be the perfect physical boundary cornerback to Josh Downs in the slot for Year 2 of the Anthony Richardson era.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
The mashing left tackle would be a welcomed addition to the Commanders offensive line as it tries to better protect Sam Howell, who must improve getting the ball out of his hands quicker.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Robinson is a freaky specimen who would be an instant boost to the Rams outside pass rush.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 16
Round 1 - Pick 17
Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Barton is a squeaky clean prospect who can play guard or tackle, and it would be wise for the Jets to continue to build the offensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
If the Bengals lose Tee Higgins in free agency, they'll likely want another big-bodied wideout on the outside. Odunze is precisely that.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 230 lbs
The Buccaneers probably need to think long term at the linebacker position, and Carter looks like the most NFL-ready second-level defender in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 20
JT Tuimoloau EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 270 lbs
The Falcons add some juice to the outside pass rush with the next refined Ohio State defender.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
The Bills address the long-term future of the safety spot with the big, physical, explosive and instinctive Kinchens, who'd star in Sean McDermott's defense.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
DeJean is a natural playmaker on the backend. Fun addition with DaRon Bland and Trevon Diggs in Dallas.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Kalen King CB
Penn State • Jr • 5'11" / 190 lbs
The future of the Steelers secondary hails from Penn State, with King and Joey Porter Jr.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 24
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Verse and Will Anderson together would formulate a young and dynamic edge-rushing tandem in Houston.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Washington • Sr • 6'3" / 213 lbs
I'm enamored with the idea of Penix learning from Geno Smith after taking over.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Wiggins is an athletic specimen at cornerback, more depth for the back seven of the 49ers defense.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 242 lbs
Turner went into the season with plenty of buzz and has had a fine 2023 campaign rushing around the corner at Alabama this season.
Round 1 - Pick 28
South Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 227 lbs
Legette would provide a fun YAC element to this Baltimore offense that's taken a step forward in 2023.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Minnesota • Sr • 6'2" / 210 lbs
The Lions have fun players at safety, but why not add more; Nubin has been a star on three downs for Minnesota this season.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
Morgan is a plus pass blocker with an NFL-caliber frame. More blocking reinforcement in Miami.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 172 lbs
The Chiefs scare everyone by selecting a small and super-speedy wideout near the end of the first round.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Bralen Trice EDGE
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 274 lbs
The Eagles adore addressing the trenches early, and Trice is one of the most polished rushers in the class.