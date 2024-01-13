From From Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 1 Caleb Williams QB USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st The parting of ways with offensive coordinator Luke Getsy indicated that Chicago is going to take a quarterback rather than build around Justin Fields. They are not dumb enough to pass on this opportunity just to see if Fields can work with the new offensive coordinator in Year 4 of his rookie contract.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Drake Maye QB North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd Washington is moving on from North Carolina's starting quarterback from 2019-2021 in favor of North Carolina's starting quarterback from 2022-2023. The Commanders benched Sam Howell late in the season indicating that the team is ready to go in another direction.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st With the top quarterback prospects off the board, New England is backed into a corner a bit as far as its options are concerned. Marvin Harrison Jr. is the best prospect available and an easy choice for the teams whose best option this season may have been rookie Demario Douglas.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Arizona is rebuilding its offensive line as it addresses the unit in the first round for the second consecutive season. Olu Fashanu and Paris Johnson Jr. should be staples to the Cardinals offense for years to come.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Brock Bowers TE Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Los Angeles is entering an offseason of change that began with the firing of head coach Brandon Staley. There will likely be changes to the receiver room and Brock Bowers helps minimize the impact felt in the passing game.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Malik Nabers WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Malik Nabers gives the Giants a different skill set at wide receiver. He is a contortionist down the field and complements vertical threat Jalin Hyatt and slot option Wan'Dale Robinson.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Joe Alt OT Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd In Amy Adams Strunk's press conference, she made it clear that Will Levis is part of the team's plans moving forward. If that is the case, the Titans need to support him with the talent that will give him a fighting chance. Joe Alt and Peter Skoronski would be a good start.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Jayden Daniels QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd It is unknown who Atlanta may hire to serve as the franchise's next head coach and what vision that person may have for the quarterback position. In this scenario, the Falcons start over with a rookie quarterback who has good arm strength and mobility.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Dallas Turner EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 3rd Chicago could take Rome Odunze and pair him with DJ Moore, but they could also pick Dallas Turner and pair him with Montez Sweat. The options are tantalizing.

Round 1 - Pick 10 JC Latham OT Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 3rd No team has a bigger need at offensive tackle than the Tennessee Titans, but the Jets are in that next tier along with teams like the Patriots. JC Latham helps them fill one of those starting jobs.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Laiatu Latu EDGE UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Minnesota has a handful of needs and none are bigger than quarterback if Kirk Cousins is not retained. However, Laiatu Latu helps fill the potential void left by Marcus Davenport and/or Danielle Hunter departing in free agency.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Terrion Arnold CB Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 6th A cornerback tandem of Patrick Surtain II and Terrion Arnold would be exciting. I like that both came out of the same Alabama program, which means Surtain will be able to speak Arnold's language when aiding his transition to the NFL.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Nate Wiggins CB Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd It is too early for Las Vegas to take defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton off the board. Quarterback is a need but taking any of the other options feels like a stretch in this moment. The Raiders address another big need with the selection of Nate Wiggins.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Rome Odunze WR Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 5th It is safe to say that the future of Derek Carr in New Orleans is very much in question, but his contract probably limits the Saints' options in the short term. Rome Odunze gives them another outlet downfield.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Kool-Aid McKinstry CB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st Indianapolis takes Kool-Aid McKinstry to add depth in the secondary. Multiple young players got a lot of meaningful play time this season.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Jer'Zhan Newton DL Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 1st With Leonard Williams playing out his contract in Seattle, the Seahawks may be searching for additional help on the defensive line. Jer'Zhan Newton is predominantly an interior pass rusher who plays to the whistle.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Keon Coleman WR Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 3rd Jacksonville continues an investment in Trevor Lawrence by drafting Keon Coleman to pair with Calvin Ridley and Christian Kirk.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Taliese Fuaga OT Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 5th Veteran right tackle Jonah Williams is slated to become a free agent after the season. With Joe Burrow coming off an injury, Cincinnati will want to beef up its offensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Amarius Mims OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 4th Availability has been a problem for Amarius Mims but he has the skill set to be the best offensive tackle to come out of this draft class. Zach Tom has been a revelation but the team needs to think about an eventual replacement for David Bakhtiari.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Brian Thomas Jr. WR LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 5th Mike Evans is a free agent this coming offseason and Chris Godwin may only have one year remaining with the organization. Brian Thomas Jr. gives them some stability at the position.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Jared Verse EDGE Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd Arizona is building through the trenches with this draft class; first adding offensive tackle Olu Fashanu and then drafting Jared Verse to upgrade the pass rush.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Cooper DeJean CB Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd Los Angeles has overachieved with its roster but Cooper DeJean gives the Rams the single most talented player in their secondary since Jalen Ramsey departed.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Kingsley Suamataia OT BYU • Soph • 6'6" / 325 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 50th POSITION RNK 10th Kingsley Suamataia is not going to fix the team's quarterback problem but he does help fill out the offensive line tasked with protecting whomever is under center.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Chop Robinson EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 6th Injuries have ransacked Miami's pass-rush unit during the second half of the NFL season. Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb will be returning from significant injuries next season so having someone like Chop Robinson as insurance will give Miami much-needed insurance.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Bralen Trice EDGE Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 274 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 5th Brandon Graham will turn 36 years old before the 2024 season and Derek Barnett was waived during the season. Philadelphia needs to replenish its pass-rush depth.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Emeka Egbuka WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 206 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th Kansas City thought Patrick Mahomes would magically fix all of its wide receiver problems but the opposite was true of this season. The Chiefs have to take the improvement of that room seriously this offseason.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Quinyon Mitchell CB Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 5th Quinyon Mitchell is a DeMeco Ryans-type player: tough, smart and accountable. Houston is loaded with promising young talent on both sides of the ball. Mitchell is another log on the fire.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Troy Fautanu IOL Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 44th POSITION RNK 1st Troy Fautanu has played left tackle for Washington but he is projected to move inside at the next level. Detroit has a few pending offensive guard free agents, so Fautanu could step into a starting role.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Tyler Guyton OT Oklahoma • Jr • 6'7" / 328 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 45th POSITION RNK 8th Tyler Guyton is similar to Anton Harrison a year ago. He is a plug-and-play right tackle for the AFC East champions.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Tyler Nubin S Minnesota • Sr • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 45th POSITION RNK 3rd Tyler Nubin is a savvy defensive back who can capitalize on all of the pressure created by Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence. The Cowboys defensive backfield could truly be a No Fly Zone.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Jordan Morgan OT Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 43rd POSITION RNK 7th San Francisco may need multiple new starters on the offensive line. Jordan Morgan is probably best-suited as an interior player at the next level but does have versatility having played left tackle in college.