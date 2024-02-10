The 2024 NFL Draft order is like a puzzle. Most of the pieces were made available once the regular season ended and a few more have been added each week. A few more will enter the inventory in a week when a Super Bowl champion has been crowned. The puzzle, in its entirety, will be complete once the compensatory draft selections are announced, which was the second Thursday in March a year ago.
In today's thought exercise, we explore how an early quarterback run could create anxiousness at the position later in the first round. Did Oregon's Bo Nix or Washington's Michael Penix Jr. do enough at the Reese's Senior Bowl to leap into the first round conversation?
Without further ado, let's kick this off!
From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 1
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Has the final chapter of Justin Fields' story been written? No, but I don't think the next chapter begins in Chicago. The Bears do not have clarity on the quarterback position and Fields is entering the fourth year of his rookie contract. The franchise can't pass up the opportunity to draft a quarterback at No. 1 overall.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Caleb Williams is probably new Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury's preference given his year-long relationship with USC, but that is unlikely to happen considering Williams is off the board. Washington can only play the hand they are dealt.
Round 1 - Pick 3
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
No Tom Brady. No Bill Belichick. Now on the throne sits new head coach Jerod Mayo, so it is a great opportunity to start fresh with a new quarterback as well. Jayden Daniels is coming off a super productive season and has dual-threat ability.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Kyler Murray is likely back for another season so the selection of Marvin Harrison Jr. can be sold as investing in Murray, but it is also an investment in the future quarterback if Murray does not pan out. Harrison profiles as an impact player at the next level.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Los Angeles is deep in salary cap debt so it is not unreasonable to think they could part ways with Keenan Allen and/or Mike Williams. In doing so, they create a void among their wide receiver room. Malik Nabers is a downfield threat and would be a good compliment to Quentin Johnston in the event he continues developing.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
As New York begins identifying young skill talent to build around, running back Saquon Barkley and tight end Brock Bowers are two of those tent poles. There is not a lot of sense in building around an almost 32-year-old tight end making $14 million+ over the next three years when you are multiple years away from contention.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Joe Alt OT
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs
"Hey, dad. Thank you for leaving some really well paid offensive linemen in Cleveland to come coach for me. As a reward, I'd like to use the No. 7 overall selection on an offensive lineman for you!" That should be the conversation Titans head coach Brian Callahan is having with his father, Bill, who's now Tennessee's O-line coach.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
Atlanta hired Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris as head coach, and it would not surprise anyone if Morris used his first draft choice to address his side of the ball. The pass rush is one area that should be addressed.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
In five years, if we look back on this draft class and Laiatu Latu was the best pass rusher to emerge, it would not be a surprise. Latu is the most well-rounded of the top pass rushers at this point.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
One would think that the Titans and Jets have already earmarked their respective first-round selections for the offensive tackle position. New York gets a young, ascending talent in the back end of the Top 10.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Drafting a cornerback in the first round has not played out well for Minnesota in the past, but that has to be a consideration even if it is not their biggest need. Edge rusher and cornerback are a few other spots that could draw their attention.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
Russell Wilson is under contract for the 2024 regular season but it would be pretty awkward if he were back as the team's starting quarterback. J.J. McCarthy is a winner and he is accurate. I could see Sean Payton falling in love with those qualities and bringing the national champion to the Rocky Mountains.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Outside of primarily playing non-Power 5 competition, there is nothing to not like about Quinyon Mitchell. He has the size, speed, aggressiveness and ball production that teams often seek from an impact performer.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
New Orleans is in an odd place. They have a few spots that need improved play next season, like quarterback and the offensive line, but now may not be the right time. The Saints can build around Rome Odunze and Chris Olave in that receiver room.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Indianapolis should be able to apply pressure from a variety of spots this season with Kwity Paye, Dayo Odeyingbo, DeForest Buckner and now Verse. The Colts exceeded expectations this season but cannot lose self-awareness in where they are with the rebuild, like the Giants last year.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs
When naming Seattle's best players, fans will think of DK Metcalf, Devon Witherspoon, Riq Woolen, Abe Lucas, Charles Cross, Tyler Lockett, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Kenneth Walker, etc... A lot of that young talent was added over the past few years. They continue stockpiling talent with a stout, but effective, interior defender in Round 1.
Round 1 - Pick 17
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
It is an important offseason for Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars. They need to re-establish an upward trajectory, and heavily investing in the offense is a way to do just that. Jacksonville has a good group of young skill talent locked up for a few years with Travis Etienne, Evan Engram and Thomas. They just need to bring Calvin Ridley back into the fold now.
Round 1 - Pick 18
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
Jonah Williams is slated to hit free agency and Cincinnati gets great value with Alabama right tackle J.C. Latham lasting until the late teens.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
Los Angeles is at a crossroads yet again. Do they continue trying to maximize their window with Matthew Stafford or do they build around the talent they assembled last offseason and embrace the future? Taliese Fuaga is a pick that satisfies both approaches.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Tyler Guyton OT
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'7" / 328 lbs
Broderick Jones can flip back to the left side, which would allow Tyler Guyton to play right tackle as he had in Norman. He was still technically rough at the beginning of the season but continues to show improvement each time he touches the field.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Troy Fautanu IOL
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs
Connor Williams, Robert Hunt and Isaiah Wynn are all slated to hit free agency. Robert Jones is a restricted free agent. Miami's starting five and depth could be challenged depending how those situations play out, so the selection of Troy Fautanu allows them to maintain.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
If giving another offensive lineman or defensive lineman to Philadelphia, despite needs at linebacker and cornerback, sounds like a broken record that is because the Eagles' philosophy is tried and true. They will always prioritize those spots and the defensive line upheaval over a three year period could be significant.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 23
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
Houston head coach DeMeco Ryans adds another high motor soldier to the defensive front. The Texans are bound to continue on an upward trajectory with C.J. Stroud at quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
Tyron Smith is a free agent and he is advanced in his career. If he were to not return, Dallas would likely need to draft another offensive lineman to account for his absence. Tyler Smith and Jordan Morgan would each have experience playing left tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
If left tackle David Bakhtiari does not return after battling injuries the past few years, then Amarius Mims is a prospect capable of filling his massive shoes.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs
Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen's illustrious career has come to an end. Tampa Bay already needed help along the interior offensive line but Jensen's retirement only exacerbates the situation. Jackson Powers-Johnson is a prospect beloved by many in the draft community.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 27
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
Arizona essentially created a competitive practice setting in the first round by picking Marvin Harrison Jr. first and now Cooper DeJean. The Cardinals roster is devoid of talent and simply needs reinforcements.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Keon Coleman WR
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Is this going to be another offseason of Stefon Diggs drama? They could use another consistent ball winner and that is what Keon Coleman has been throughout his career.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
A year ago, Detroit plucked defensive back Brian Branch out of Tuscaloosa. Dan Campbell identifies another Nick Saban protégé in the first round to upgrade the secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Missouri • Sr • 6'5" / 296 lbs
Darius Robinson played on the edge a lot for Missouri but has the size to slide inside when necessary. Baltimore likes to be multiple and deploy defenders in a variety of ways, so Robinson is an ideal fit regardless of whether or not Jadeveon Clowney returns.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
I often give the Chiefs a defensive tackle or a wide receiver. Cornerback is not a primary need but adding a lockdown cornerback like Nate Wiggins to go along with L'Jarius Sneed and Trent McDuffie has to be appealing for Kansas City.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
San Francisco has directed a significant portion of its resources towards the defensive line, skill talent and the failed Trey Lance experiment. They need to divert some of those assets towards the offensive line, and they do here with the selection of Graham Barton.
The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 25-27 in Detroit. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly updated draft order and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.