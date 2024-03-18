jj-mccarthy-usatsi-cbs.jpg
USATSI

The first wave of free agency is behind us and a lot has changed. The New York teams both bolstered their offensive lines, the Steelers added two former franchise quarterbacks while trading their most recent first-round QB to the Eagles, and the teams just outside the top 10: Minnesota, Denver and Las Vegas have some serious decisions to make about whether to trade up (or down) for their next face of the franchise.

In my mock draft 8.0, the Vikings, who now have two first-round picks (No. 11 and 23), move up to No. 5 overall, swapping with a Chargers team that could use the extra draft capital. But even at No. 5, Minnesota has to settle for QB4, but we always talk about how important fit is when building around a young quarterback and there are few better fits than playing for Kevin O'Connell.

Meanwhile, the Chargers find two starters -- one on offense, the other on defense -- with their two first-rounders.

As for those other two QB-needy teams in Denver and Las Vegas ... the Broncos target a cornerback with their pick and the Raiders do the same. Except Las Vegas takes a page from the 2018 Ravens playbook and trades back up into the bottom of Round to get their franchise passer.

Keep reading to see who they target, as well as to check out all 32 picks in mock draft 8.0.

For more draft coverage, you can hear in-depth analysis twice a week on "With the First Pick" -- our year-round NFL Draft podcast with NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson and former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. You can find "With the First Pick" wherever you get your podcasts: Apple PodcastsSpotifyYouTube, etc. Listen to the latest episode below!

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
player headshot
Caleb Williams QB
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
PAYDS
3633
RUYDS
121
INTS
5
TDS
41
The Bears traded Justin Fields to the Steelers and all that's left to do is take Caleb Williams here.
Round 1 - Pick 2
player headshot
Jayden Daniels QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
2nd
PAYDS
3812
RUYDS
1134
INTS
4
TDS
50
I like Jayden Daniels more than Drake Maye -- and I'd take him here. But Washington may feel differently; whatever happens, they have to take a QB here.
Round 1 - Pick 3
player headshot
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
2nd
PAYDS
3608
RUYDS
449
INTS
9
TDS
33
Maye reminds me a lot of Justin Herbert in that he didn't have a lights-out final season in college and skeptics are wondering what he'll look like at the next level. I think he'll be a better pro than college QB, and even though '23 was uneven at times, his '22 tape is pretty good. The Patriots will likely get several very lucrative opportunities to move down from No. 3 but like Washington and Chicago above them, they desperately need a quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 4
player headshot
Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
REC
67
REYDS
1211
YDS/REC
18.1
TDS
15
The Cardinals have to decide if they like WR2 or WR3 enough to move off of No. 4, where Marvin Harrison Jr. will be waiting. If so, they can trade down, get a haul, and potentially still land Malik Nabers or Rome Odunze. I have them staying put, not overthinking it and taking Harrison here.
  Mock Trade from Los Angeles Chargers
Round 1 - Pick 5
player headshot
J.J. McCarthy QB
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
4th
PAYDS
2991
RUYDS
202
INTS
4
TDS
25
Now things get spicy. The Vikings package their two first-rounders -- the No. 11 and No. 23 picks -- to move up to No. 5 and take JJ McCarthy. Kirk Cousins signed with Atlanta and yes, Sam Darnold is now in the building, but there's not a much better fit for JJ McCarthy than playing for Kevin O'Connell.
Round 1 - Pick 6
player headshot
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
2nd
REC
89
REYDS
1569
YDS/REC
17.6
TDS
14
Best-case scenario for the Giants, assuming they don't want a QB in the draft. Drew Lock provides depth behind Daniel Jones and the offensive line has been bolstered through free agency. Darren Waller could retire, so Brock Bowers is a consideration here, but Nabers is the easy choice for an offense that has lacked that type of playmaking ability since Odell Beckham Jr. was in New York.
Round 1 - Pick 7
player headshot
Joe Alt OT
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The choice here is between Olu Fashanu and Joe Alt and while Fashanu is my OT1, Alt might be ready to start sooner. In Tennessee, he'll line up next to '23 first-rounder, Peter Skoronski.
Round 1 - Pick 8
player headshot
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Falcons now have Rondale Moore and Darnell Mooney on the roster, reducing the likelihood of Rome Odunze. Instead, they beef up the pass rushers with Jared Verse.
Round 1 - Pick 9
player headshot
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
1st
It'll be interesting to see which edge rusher goes off the board first; I lean slightly to Verse but could understand why a team prefers Turner, one of the most explosive players in this class. With Keenan Allen now in Chicago, the Bears -- like the Falcons above -- can focus on defense here. (Alternatively, now with just four picks in the entire draft, they could choose to trade down.)
Round 1 - Pick 10
player headshot
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
3rd
REC
92
REYDS
1640
YDS/REC
17.8
TDS
15
Both New York teams get big-time playmakers ... after both New York teams spent the early days of free agency trying to fix the offensive line. Garrett Wilson finally gets some help.
  Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings
Round 1 - Pick 11
player headshot
Taliese Fuaga OT
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Chargers have jettisoned many of their skill-position players, in part because of the salary cap, and also because Jim Harbaugh will likely lean on the run as he looks to jumpstart this offense. It's why LA felt comfortable trading out of the No. 5 pick in this mock draft. And even with Olu Fashanu still on the board, Fuaga, who played right tackle at Oregon State, is the pick here. He can slide into the starting job on Day 1 and there are no projecting if he can play a new position (which would be the conversation with Fashanu).
Round 1 - Pick 12
player headshot
Terrion Arnold CB
Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
POSITION RNK
7th
PROSPECT RNK
1st
Neither Denver nor Las Vegas was able to trade up in this mock draft for QB4 so they stay put and fill big needs on the the defense. Like Jared Verse vs. Dallas Turner, Terrion Arnold vs. Quinyon Mitchell will vary team by team, but both players have a chance to be special. For the Broncos, Arnold has the SEC pedigree, and after the success with Patrick Surtain Jr., going back to the Alabama well was an easy choice.
Round 1 - Pick 13
player headshot
Quinyon Mitchell CB
Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
1st
I wouldn't call this 'settling' -- Mitchell is my CB1 after a spectacular 2023 season, Senior Bowl and NFL combine.
Round 1 - Pick 14
player headshot
Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
1st
Somehow Fashanu is still on the board. Trevor Penning hasn't worked out at left tackle and Fashanu is too good to pass up in the middle of Round 1.
Round 1 - Pick 15
player headshot
Brian Thomas Jr. WR
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
4th
REC
68
REYDS
1177
YDS/REC
17.3
TDS
17
I thought long and hard about going CB here but WR won out. Michael Pittman is WR1 while Alec Pierce is still looking to find his form and Josh Downs is the slot threat. Thomas Jr. is a home run threat who can take some pressure off Pittman.
Round 1 - Pick 16
player headshot
Troy Fautanu IOL
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs
Projected Team
PROSPECT RNK
32nd
POSITION RNK
1st
Troy Fautanu can play tackle but he may begin his NFL journey as a guard. And as it turns out, the Seahawks have a huge need at the left guard position.
Round 1 - Pick 17
player headshot
Byron Murphy II DL
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
1st
Murphy is the best defensive linemen in this class and he could end up going higher than this. The Jags addressed other positional needs early in free agency, and even with the addition of Arik Armstead, Murphy makes a lot of sense here.
Round 1 - Pick 18
player headshot
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Bengals added tight end Mike Gesicki -- which doesn't disqualify them from the Brock Bowers sweepstakes -- but the offensive line remains an issue; right tackle JC Latham is a mauler and if he's on the board Cincy has to take him.
Round 1 - Pick 19
player headshot
Johnny Newton DL
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
2nd
Aaron Donald retired and while it would take 4-5 players to replace his production (and that may be underselling it), Newton is a twitched-up defensive lineman coming off a really good season for Illinois. Cornerback was also a consideration here.
Round 1 - Pick 20
player headshot
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
5th
The Steelers have their quarterback(s), their left tackle in '23 first-rounder Broderick Jones, and they return to Georgia to get their right tackle in Amarius Mims, who, for me, is a better prospect coming out of college than Jones.
Round 1 - Pick 21
player headshot
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
1st
REC
56
REYDS
714
YDS/REC
12.8
TDS
7
The Dolphins continue to get better on offense. There were a few trades above that were for other position needs that pushed Bowers down but it's hard to envision how a top-10 player (he's actually No. 6 on my big board) lasts this long. I get it. But as I've written in the past (repeatedly): In the last 20 years, 19 tight ends have gone in the first round. Five of those were selected in the top 10 (Eric Ebron, 10th overall in 2014; TJ Hockenson, 8th overall in 2019; Kellen Winslow II and Vernon Davis, 6th overall in 2004 and 2006; and Kyle Pitts, 4th overall in 2021). The other 14 were drafted between No. 19 and No. 32. And 10 months ago, Sam LaPorta lasted until Round 2.
Round 1 - Pick 22
player headshot
Cooper DeJean CB
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
41st
POSITION RNK
7th
If the Eagles trust Cam Jurgens at center, they can pass on Jackson Powers-Johnson here and instead focus on the secondary. DeJean is a big, strong, fast cornerback with return ability.
  Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings
Round 1 - Pick 23
player headshot
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Chargers trade down from No. 5 in this mock draft and get a starting right tackle and a starting cornerback -- and Wiggins blew up the combine after an impressive '23 season in which he played like a shutdown corner and improved as a tackler.
Round 1 - Pick 24
player headshot
Jackson Powers-Johnson IOL
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
33rd
POSITION RNK
2nd
Tyron Smith and Tyler Biadasz are gone, Tyler Smith now moves from left guard to left tackle, and there are questions along the interior offensive line. Selecting Powers-Johnson here would be the easiest pick of the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 25
player headshot
Ennis Rakestraw Jr. CB
Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
29th
POSITION RNK
5th
The Packers moved on from left tackle David Bakhtiari and while Rasheed Walker was serviceable, the team may want to add depth at the position. But with the top left tackles off the board, Green Bay looks to the secondary. Yes, Rakestraw only weighed 183 lbs. at the combine but his playing style reminds me of Devon Witherspoon ... who weighed 181 at the combine a year ago.
Round 1 - Pick 26
player headshot
Graham Barton OT
Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
49th
POSITION RNK
8th
The team has moved on from Matt Feiler and Aaron Stinnie, and while they've signed Ben Bredeson and Sua Opeta, Graham Barton has Day 1-starter potential. He played left tackle at Duke but his NFL future will be inside.
  From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 27
player headshot
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Cards land Marvin Harrison Jr. at No. 4, and somehow, Latu is still on the board at the bottom of Round 1. Two of the easiest picks in the first round.
Round 1 - Pick 28
player headshot
Adonai Mitchell WR
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
34th
POSITION RNK
6th
REC
55
REYDS
845
YDS/REC
15.4
TDS
11
Yes, the Bills signed Curtis Samuel but what is Stefon Diggs' future in Buffalo? Instead of waiting around to find out, the team takes AD Mitchell here; he's a big, explosive pass catcher who can dominate at all three levels.
Round 1 - Pick 29
player headshot
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
4th
It's no surprise Chop flashed at the combine and his pro day, and while he had just four sacks last season for Penn State, he's incredibly disruptive coming off the edge. In Detroit, he'll make life easier for Aidan Hutchinson and a much-improved Lions defense.
Round 1 - Pick 30
player headshot
Tyler Guyton OT
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'7" / 328 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
29th
POSITION RNK
6th
This feels like a layup; Morgan Moses is now with the Jets and Tyler Guyton, who was dominant at right tackle for the Sooners last season, slides into the starting job.
  Mock Trade from San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 31
player headshot
Michael Penix Jr. QB
Washington • Sr • 6'3" / 213 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
28th
POSITION RNK
5th
PAYDS
4903
RUYDS
8
INTS
11
TDS
39
In 2018, the Ravens traded back into the bottom of the first round to select Lamar Jackson. The compensation: Baltimore sent picks 52 and 125 in 2018, and pick 53 in 2019 to Philadelphia for picks 32 and 132 in 2018. In this mock draft, the Raiders send picks 44 and 148 in 2024, and a 2nd- and 4th-rounder in 2025 to move up to No. 31. Las Vegas gets the best deep-ball thrower in the class, in addition to arguably the best cornerback with pick No. 13.
Round 1 - Pick 32
player headshot
Keon Coleman WR
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
37th
POSITION RNK
8th
REC
50
REYDS
658
YDS/REC
13.2
TDS
11
Yes, Coleman ran a 4.61 at the combine but I do not care. At all. He also hit more than 20 mph in the gauntlet drill and didn't drop a pass. We talk about the importance of game speed all the time and the only more obvious example might be Puka Nacua, who ran a 4.57 at the 2023 combine only to have a record-setting rookie campaign for the Rams. In KC he can be eased into the offense alongside Rashee Rice and Hollywood Brown.

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 25-27 in Detroit. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly updated draft order and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects