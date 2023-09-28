Quarterbacks are going to be a big talking point leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft. While USC's Caleb Williams and North Carolina's Drake Maye have differentiated themselves as the top two quarterback prospects in this draft class, the race to be QB3 is hotly contested with someone new taking that title seemingly every week.
In today's thought exercise, Tampa Bay and Minnesota join the ranks of franchises moving on from a veteran quarterback to pursue a youthful infusion.
The draft order below was determined using Caesars Sportsbook's Super Bowl odds, but in reverse order. These are your team's odds of winning a Lombardi Trophy this season..
Without further ado, let's kick this off!
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 1
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Kyler Murray should make his return to the field in the coming weeks and that will inform us on Arizona's decision should they get the No. 1 overall selection. He has a lot to prove for the Cardinals not to take Williams with the first overall selection.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Arizona gives Caleb Williams a tall boundary option in the form of Harrison Jr. to go along with quicker athletes like Hollywood Brown and Rondale Moore.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Justin Fields' confidence has been shaken and there is a clear disconnect between he and the coaching staff. They opt to go in another direction.
From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 4
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Fashanu gives Chicago more scheme versatility at the left tackle position. The offensive line has been an issue for years so the emphasis on improving the starting five continues.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
There are not many prospects worthy of top-10 consideration right now and even fewer at positions of need for New York. In a real-life scenario, they are probably fielding offers for a potential trade down.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 242 lbs
Chase Young is entering the final year of his rookie contract. Is Washington going to be able to pay him considering all that it has tied up to the defensive line? Trading Young at the deadline or initiating a tag and trade next spring would open the door for the Commanders to draft his replacement.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
New York is in desperate need of at least one and probably two long-term offensive tackle solutions unless Mekhi Becton steps up by season's end. Mims is a young, inexperienced prospect who has the potential to be one of the league's best.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Wiggins is a good coverage cornerback who could start opposite Patrick Surtain II.
Round 1 - Pick 9
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
Las Vegas has a bookend to its offensive line as Latham starts opposite Kolton Miller.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
Baker Mayfield has played well for Tampa Bay, all things considered, but it is still difficult to envision the Buccaneers turning to Mayfield long term. McCarthy needs to play more consistently but his play in the first two games were impressive.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Los Angeles has done a good job manufacturing a pass rush despite a lack of talent in those spots. Verse raises the floor of that unit.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 215 lbs
There is already buzz that Minnesota could trade Kirk Cousins this year. Moving on from Cousins appears imminent except a viable replacement is not yet on the roster.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Joe Alt OT
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs
New England has Trent Brown available to play either left or right tackle so the addition of Alt allows them to flip Brown back to the right side.
Round 1 - Pick 14
BYU • Soph • 6'6" / 315 lbs
For the second consecutive year, Tennessee uses a first-round selection on the offensive line. If Will Levis or Malik Willis are the future, then they will need talent around them to have a fighting chance.
Round 1 - Pick 15
JT Tuimoloau EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 270 lbs
Indianapolis adds Tuimoloau to upgrade its pass rush. Tuimoloau is a long, powerful edge rusher who is still developing a pass-rush plan.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 206 lbs
Egbuka is the second wide receiver off the board in this scenario. Wide receiver may be a bit of a luxury considering the offensive structure but Egbuka makes a lot of sense from a conventional perspective.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Green Bay has a pretty solid roster so there are not many areas that require significant investment. Safety is one of those spots.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Kalen King CB
Penn State • Jr • 5'11" / 190 lbs
Pittsburgh took Joey Porter Jr. in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft and take his teammate a year later in the first round.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
If Geno Smith can hang in there and give the Seahawks a few more years of high-level play, then there will be no reason not to succeed. The skill group would be chock full of talent with the addition of Bowers. The interior offensive line is another area of weakness but no one warrants this early of consideration.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Jacksonville will eventually reset the wide receiver salary cap table and Nabers allows them to do that without witnessing a diminished level of performance. Calvin Ridley is due a new contract soon so that will inevitably lead to difficult financial choices.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
New Orleans commonly spends its first-round pick on either the offensive or defensive lines. Newton is a high-motor player who creates some stability on the Saints' front.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Maason Smith DL
LSU • Soph • 6'6" / 315 lbs
The run defense is still an issue for Los Angeles so they address the interior defensive line with a high-ceiling prospect like Smith.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 23
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Houston will want to send pass rushers at the opponent in waves like he was accustomed to in Houston. Latu has been one of college football's best pass rushers but the medical check will be important.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Keon Coleman WR
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Size, speed and precision. Detroit will have all of its bases covered with Jameson Williams, Amon-Ra St. Brown and now Coleman, to go along with Jahmyr Gibbs and Sam LaPorta.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Cincinnati has been looking for a reliable pass rush from the interior. Taylor II brings a bit more juice to the field.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Zak Zinter IOL
Michigan • Sr • 6'6" / 322 lbs
With Ronnie Stanley's rash of injuries, the only offensive lineman who can be projected forward with any level of certainty is center Tyler Linderbaum. Zinter gives them a bit more stability.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Josh Newton CB
TCU • Sr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Buffalo adds a feisty nickelback to go along with 2022 draft choices Kaiir Elam and Christian Benford.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
Dallas is turning a weakness into a strength as they add DeJean to a room that already has Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Texas A&M • Sr • 6'2" / 325 lbs
Miami is filling out its interior defensive line rotation with the addition of Jackson.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
The discussion of Derek Barnett possibly leaving seems to arise every year and the 2024 season will almost certainly be the final year for Brandon Graham. Philadelphia is always going to over-invest in the offensive and defensive lines.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 172 lbs
Kansas City has always used its draft choices to invest in the offensive and defensive lines but it may be time to give Patrick Mahomes more dynamic, reliable playmakers.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
San Francisco's scheme has defenses confused trying to match up against their personnel. The selection of Morgan upgrades their starting five on the offensive line.