Right now, you are probably tired of hearing about the same nine players in the 2024 NFL Draft, and you're probably up to your wits end with mock drafts.

Well, I have good news and bad news for you. The bad news is that this is another mock draft. The good news is that it's not like any other of the million mock drafts you've read already.

In this mock draft, I solely focus on small-college prospects and place them with teams. And when I say small school, I'm talking about prospects from the FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and USports Canadian college levels. These are the types of players who end up going on Day 3 of the NFL Draft or undrafted and end up making an impact during minicamp, training camp and preseason games.

I know, and completely understand, that the draft is bigger than the first round. Another thing I've always understood is that there is more talent outside of the FBS than people realize.

So, here are some of the players hailing from lesser-known programs that you should definitely get familiar with, as I've watched the film and compiled scouting reports on all of these players and more like them here: www.footballgameplan.com/2024DraftGuide. These will be the types to become household names during the summer.

1. Bears: Parker McKinney, QB, Eastern Kentucky

McKinney (6-foot-2, 208 pounds) is a very good distributor of the football. It doesn't matter who it is -- the open guy will get the rock. And with the new pieces GM Ryan Poles added in Chicago, expect the ball to get to a lot more playmakers than the previous QB had to work with.

2. Commanders: Cade Peterson, QB, Grand Valley State

Peterson (6-foot-3, 223 pounds) is one tough hombre who plays the position with a linebacker's mentality. He's got the athleticism to play well in today's game, as evidenced by his 21 rushing touchdowns with the Lakers. He's going to always keep his eyes downfield and give his guys a chance to make a play. Reminds me a lot of Josh McCown.

3. Patriots: Davius Richard, QB, North Carolina Central

Richard (6-foot-2, 225 pounds) is one of the more accomplished QBs in the draft class. He held his own at the Hula Bowl all week long and stood out at the HBCU Legacy Bowl as well. One of his best attributes as a QB is a major one: he's got ice in his veins in situational football. That's exactly what you want at the position.

4. Cardinals: John Jiles, WR, West Florida

Jiles (6-foot-2, 202 pounds) is someone who plays the game on cruise control with how smooth and athletic he operates out on the field. He's got the capability to win above the rim along with the confidence and arrogant hands that coaches covet.

5. Chargers: Kyle Sheets, WR, Slippery Rock

Sheets (6-foot-2, 222 pounds) is a big-bodied vertical stretch wideout who is sort of in the mold of former Charger Mike Williams. He can win off the line of scrimmage almost immediately and explode into his stem, making it tough for defensive backs to keep up.

6. Giants: DeAngelo Hardy, WR, North Central (IL)

The Giants need a bonafide No. 1 WR on the outside, and I believe Hardy (6-foot, 197 pounds) can be that type of player for an offense. The two-time Division III All-American hauled in 246 receptions for 4,253 yards and 58 touchdowns for North Central. Stylistically, he reminds me a lot of Pro Football Hall of Famer Andre Reed.

7. Titans: Kiran Amegadjie, OT, Yale

The Titans get some OL help for Will Levis with Amegadjie (6-foot-5, 323 pounds) out of Yale. He's got very good core strength and is able to rake defenders up out of the gap. Coming from a smaller school, you want to dominate your level of competition on film; the former Bulldog did just that.

8. Falcons: AJ Simon, EDGE, UAlbany

Simon (6-foot-1, 265 pounds) dominated at Division II Bloomsburg before transferring up to UAlbany and dominating at the FCS level as well. He was a menace against Hawaii this past season, as he's able to win off the edge with both power and speed. Players like him are whom you classify as difference-makers.

9. Bears: Jalyx Hunt, EDGE, Houston Christian

Hunt (6-foot-3, 252 pounds) has tremendous upside as an edge rusher, as he's still getting used to playing the position having played safety at Cornell from 2019-21. Still, in two years at Houston Christian, he racked up 20.5 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks.

10. Jets: Owen Glascoe, TE, Long Island

The Jets didn't have to go far to find some help for their offense. Glascoe (6-foot-2, 255 pounds) is a versatile, do-it-all type of athlete who served as the Sharks' wildcat QB in addition to his sensational ability as an H-Back. In the real draft, this could be a sneaky spot for a QB selection.

11. Vikings: Casey Bauman, QB, Augustana (SD)

The Vikings land another Viking in Casey Bauman out of Augustana. Bauman (6-foot-6 225 pounds) is a good athlete for such a taller player, and is a legit running threat inside the red zone. As far as throwing the ball, he can make every throw on the field with velocity, and he really stood out against top competition at the College Gridiron Showcase.

12. Broncos: Mike Hohensee, QB, Northwest Missouri State

Speaking of athleticism, that's what Hohensee also brings to his game. Hohensee, who is 6-foot-1 and 213 pounds, is excellent on the move in the passing game and also has the underrated ability in the intermediate-to-deep area of the field. Don't sleep on his punting skills, either, as he averaged 38.6 yards per punt, downing 42 inside the 20-yard line.

13. Raiders: Lawrence Richardson, LB, Morgan State

I passed on QB to take one of the more athletic backers in Lawrence Richardson (6-foot-1 224 pounds). He is a terrific athlete and is one of the more fluid movers, regardless of position, in the draft class. He's got the ability to blitz, cover and play the run sideline-to-sideline as well.

14. Saints: Josiah Ezirim, OT, Eastern Kentucky

I thought Ezirim (6-foot-5, 330 pounds) quietly had a really strong week at the East-West Shrine Bowl. He looked and played the part against the consistency of talent he faced that week. He's got the strong hands to latch, extend and escort defenders out of the way.

15. Colts: Noah Washington, DL, Morgan State

Washington (6-foot-4, 275 pounds) would give the Colts some positional versatility up front, as he can play any one of the defensive line techniques. What I like about his game is that he's got both the power and burst off the ball to be a problem immediately up front for an offensive lineman.

16. Seahawks: Foday Jalloh, LB, Lamar

A terrific athlete, Jalloh (6-foot-1, 224 pounds) does a lot of things really well at the position. He's a very good open-field tackler and blitzer. When he "sees it," he's able to trigger quickly and get downhill to go and make the play.

17. Jaguars: Jordon Whitley, CB, UVA-Wise

Whitley (6-foot-2, 176 pounds) is a long, wiry corner who is in the same mold of Emmanuel Forbes. He may be a lean player, but he more than makes up for it with his toughness. And just like Forbes as a prospect, he's got excellent ball instincts and ball awareness.

18. Bengals: Khristian Boyd, DT, Northern Iowa

Boyd (6-foot-2, 320 pounds) was excellent at the East-West Shrine Bowl, consistently giving offensive linemen fits during 1-on-1s. He's an example of someone who made the most of his opportunity at a postseason all-star game.

19. Rams: Levi Drake Rodriguez, DT, Texas A&M Commerce

I am a huge fan of the energy in which Levi Drake Rodriguez plays with. Despite being 6-foot-1 while weighing 300 pounds, he's got an answer for everything an offensive lineman throws his way. It's that constant ability of being disruptive that made him stand out at the Tropical Bowl and FCS Bowl this winter.

20. Steelers: Sundiata Anderson, EDGE, Grambling

Anderson (6-foot-3, 240 pounds) had an impressive week at the East-West Shrine Bowl, showcasing the raw athleticism that he has. It took me by surprise seeing him up close, as he moved around like an offensive skill player. I personally feel like he fits the type of talent the Steelers covet.

21. Dolphins: Willie Drew, CB, Virginia State

Drew (5-foot-11, 191 pounds) is coming off a solid Senior Bowl week and testing at the NFL Scouting Combine. He got better as the week went on in Mobile, Alabama, and has the instincts and ball skills that'll help him stick in the NFL.

22. Eagles: Michael Jerrell, OT, Findlay

Jerrell (6-foot-5, 309 pounds) has a really strong initial punch that helps him gain control of the defender. He took that punch on the road this past January at the Hula Bowl. He had himself a strong week, raising a lot of eyebrows in the process.

23. Vikings: Jalen Coker, WR, Holy Cross

At 6-foot-1 and 218 pounds, a big slot receiver is how I envision Coker being a big-time playmaker at the pro level. He won't even have to change colors going from the Crusaders to the Vikings. But in all seriousness, he's one of the more polished receivers in the draft class, regardless of subdivision.

24. Cowboys: Isaiah Davis, RB, South Dakota State

The Cowboys need a pacesetter at the RB position, and that's what Davis would provide. The 6-foot, 220-pound back has a great combination of vision, balance and footwork and would pair up perfectly with Deuce Vaughn in the backfield.

25. Packers: PJ Jules, DB, Southern Illinois

Jules (5-foot-11, 205 pounds) is a terrific slot defender. He has a unique way to dip underneath blocks to find his way into the backfield to help defend the run. In the slot, he's got the mirror-and-match skills to keep up with receivers. He stood out all week long at the Hula Bowl.

26. Bucs: Zareon Hayes, EDGE, Alabama A&M

No one is talking about Hayes, who ended up winning the Defensive MVP award at the HBCU Legacy Bowl. Hayes (6-foot-1, 242 pounds) converts speed-to-power extremely well. Everything he does on the field has a purpose and sense of urgency. Nobody wants to block someone like that.

27. Cardinals: Jaden Shirden, RB, Monmouth

Let's add more speed and explosiveness to the Cardinals backfield with one of the most explosive in the class in Jaden Shirden, who is a threat to score on any given carry. Shriden (5-foot-7, 190 pounds) averaged 7.3 YPC at Monmouth and is one of the few, legit game breakers in the draft class.

28. Bills: Justin Blazek, EDGE, UW-Platteville

Blazek (6-foot-2, 252 pounds) was a two-time conference defensive player of the year and a two-time 1st Team Division III All-American. He answered a lot of questions down at the College Gridiron Showcase, on whether or not he can rise to the level of competition. He ended up having an excellent week.

29. Lions: Dawson Marchant, DB, NW Oklahoma State

One of the top 2024 CFL Draft prospects is also one of the more versatile ones in the draft class. Marchant (6-foot, 194 pounds) can play either corner or safety, and has the type of athleticism and ball skills you look for on the backend. It'll be interesting to see where he ends up come draft time --- both drafts.

30. Ravens: David White, WR, Western Carolina

White (6-foot-2, 195 pounds) is a very fluid athlete and looks the part of a pro wide receiver. He's got the skill set to be a tri-level threat and was virtually unguardable at the Hula Bowl, which earned him a quick call up to the East-West Shrine Bowl.

31. 49ers: Mikey Victor, CB, Alabama State

Victor (6-foot-2, 212 pounds) is a big corner who some may view as a safety at the next level. But with his press skills and ability to harass receivers at the line of scrimmage, I'd say leave him out there and continue to do good work. Another one of these prospects who had two stellar all-star game performances.

32. Chiefs: Knylen Miller-Levi, CB, Minot State

Keep an eye on Miller-Levi, who has very good kickoff return ability at 5-foot-11, 188 pounds. While he may not be as fast as Corey Ballentine, he's the same type of player: a guy who has above-average coverage skills, ball skills and core special teams capabilities. He had a strong week at the Tropical Bowl this past January.

Teams without first-round pick

Panthers: Deshawn McCarthy, EDGE, East Stroudsburg

It's the get-off on the snap that makes McCarthy (6-foot-3, 255 pounds) a special talent. He's already running the hoop on the offensive linemen before they even are able to fully get out of their stance. It's a big reason why he was able to rack up 31 sacks and 51 tackles for losses in his career.

Texans: Terique Owens, WR, Missouri State

Why not keep adding stud talent around franchise QB CJ Stroud. Owens (6-foot-2, 200 pounds) is going to be a RAC monster, as he's really good with the ball in his hands. It's not nothing to see him take a low crosser a long distance. That's the type of impact he can have in a passing game.

Browns: Joshua Heyward, CB, Benedict

Heyward (6-foot, 196 pounds) should get a lot more buzz than he's currently getting. I like that he's another one of these physical corners who do a great job at the line of scrimmage. It's his recognition skills that makes him such a good prospect coming from the HBCU ranks.

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 25-27 in Detroit. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly updated draft order, mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.