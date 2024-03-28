jayden-daniels.jpg
Getty Images

Pro Days are well underway and 30 visits will soon begin in earnest as NFL teams put the final touches on their prospect rankings ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft. In today's thought exercise, we explore the biggest needs for each team as three rounds worth of picks are made. 

But first, there are some projected trades and the details can be found below:

Trade terms:

Minnesota trades up with Arizona 

  • Cardinals receive: No. 11 overall, No. 23 overall, 2025 first-round pick, No. 230 overall
  • Vikings receive: No. 4 overall, No. 104 overall

Rams trade up with Broncos

  • Rams receive: No. 12 overall, 2025 sixth-round pick
  • Broncos receive: No. 19 overall, No. 83 overall, 2025 third-round pick

Green Bay trades up with Miami

  • Packers receive: No. 21 overall, 2025 fourth-round pick
  • Dolphins receive: No. 25 overall, No. 91 overall

Without further ado, let's kick this off!

For more draft coverage, you can hear in-depth analysis twice a week on "With the First Pick" -- our year-round NFL Draft podcast with NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson and former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. You can find "With the First Pick" wherever you get your podcasts: Apple PodcastsSpotifyYouTube, etc. Listen to the latest episode below!

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
  From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 1
player headshot
Caleb Williams QB
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
PAYDS
3633
RUYDS
121
INTS
5
TDS
41
By trading Justin Fields, Chicago has cleared the table for the selection of Caleb Williams. The Bears have been planning for this moment over the past 12 months acquiring offensive tackle Darnell Wright and wide receivers D.J. Moore, Keenan Allen.
Round 1 - Pick 2
player headshot
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
2nd
PAYDS
3812
RUYDS
1134
INTS
4
TDS
50
To the surprise of no one, Washington stays put and takes Drake Maye. There are a lot of different voices involved in the decision-making process; some of which will prefer the dual-threat nature of Jayden Daniels and others that will prefer the prototypical Maye.
Round 1 - Pick 3
player headshot
Jayden Daniels QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
3rd
PAYDS
3608
RUYDS
449
INTS
9
TDS
33
There had been rumors of New England's interest dating back to Bill Belichick's employment and the organization did nothing to stifle that noise when they sent a large contingent of coaches, personnel executives to Baton Rouge for Daniels' Pro Day.
  Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals
Round 1 - Pick 4
player headshot
J.J. McCarthy QB
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
4th
For the first time in league history, quarterbacks are taken with the first four selections as J.J. McCarthy is the latest off the board. The Vikings are giving up three first-round picks to take the fourth quarterback in the draft; that will be a tough pill to swallow in the moment, but mean nothing if it works out long-term.
Round 1 - Pick 5
player headshot
Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
PAYDS
2991
RUYDS
202
INTS
4
TDS
25
Los Angeles is the beneficiary of four quarterbacks taken with the first four selections as they are left to take the best player available at any other position. In this scenario, they take Marvin Harrison Jr. to account for the departure of Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.
Round 1 - Pick 6
player headshot
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
2nd
REC
89
REYDS
1569
YDS/REC
17.6
TDS
14
Malik Nabers tested like a freak of nature and the film is that of a player capable of positively impacting a football game in a variety of ways. He is the No. 1 wide receiver that New York has lacked since Odell Beckham Jr. fled. Wan'Dale Robinson, Jalin Hyatt and Nabers is an intriguing young collection of pass catchers.
Round 1 - Pick 7
player headshot
Joe Alt OT
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Tennessee will probably consider a pass catcher as well, but it is impossible to envision them passing on a franchise left tackle. The tackle situation has been in flux for quite some time in Nashville. They opt for stability with the No. 7 overall selection.
Round 1 - Pick 8
player headshot
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
1st
Atlanta's offense is in good condition with the likes of Kyle Pitts, Drake London, Darnell Mooney and Rondale Moore catching passes from Kirk Cousins and a really good offensive line blocking for Bijan Robinson. I am setting Falcons fans up for a draft that is going to be heavy on the defense.
Round 1 - Pick 9
player headshot
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
3rd
REC
92
REYDS
1640
YDS/REC
17.8
TDS
15
There is never enough that can be done to support a young quarterback. The Bears keep throwing resources on the offense as Rome Odunze pairs nicely with D.J. Moore and Keenan Allen.
Round 1 - Pick 10
player headshot
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
1st
Personally, I would take another offensive lineman because I do not trust two 33-year-old offensive linemen that have been unable to stay healthy recently to now do so. However, I also believe that New York has been positioning themselves all winter and spring to draft a pass catcher. The Jets are all in with Aaron Rodgers.
  Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings
Round 1 - Pick 11
player headshot
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Arizona has a ton of picks and now they have even more as a result of the trade with the Vikings. For most teams, I would say that there is such a thing as too many draft picks for an organization, but that does not apply to the Cardinals. Jared Verse is the start of a total overhaul.
  From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 12
player headshot
Byron Murphy II DL
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
1st
REC
56
REYDS
714
YDS/REC
12.8
TDS
7
Los Angeles may not need to trade up quite this far to secure Byron Murphy II, but I love the fit next to Kobie Turner and it is an obvious need following the retirement of Aaron Donald. Denver moves back after missing out on all the quarterbacks.
Round 1 - Pick 13
player headshot
Terrion Arnold CB
Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Las Vegas sticks and picks Terrion Arnold to fit in that secondary with Nate Hobbs. The Raiders have a revamped front with Maxx Crosby and Christian Wilkins.
Round 1 - Pick 14
player headshot
Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
1st
Left tackle Trevor Penning has not solidified his role on the left side and now there are reports of doubt in the structural integrity of right tackle Ryan Ramczyk's knee. Offensive tackle has shot to the top of the list of needs in New Orleans.
Round 1 - Pick 15
player headshot
Quinyon Mitchell CB
Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
1st
Quinyon Mitchell plays a position of need for Indianapolis, but he has also displayed the athletic profile often coveted by general manager Chris Ballard. The Colts identified some young talent last year to serve as depth but Mitchell is a lockdown capable man coverage cornerback.
Round 1 - Pick 16
player headshot
Troy Fautanu IOL
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
1st
Offensive guard had been a need for Seattle even before Damien Lewis signed with Carolina in free agency. Troy Fautanu played left tackle for Washington but has the body type that would allow him to move inside at the next level.
Round 1 - Pick 17
player headshot
Cooper DeJean CB
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
30th
POSITION RNK
5th
Darious Williams is gone and while the franchise did sign Ronald Darby to replace him, cornerback is still a position of need long-term. Cooper DeJean is a fluid athlete in his ability to carry routes vertically or transition across the field.
Round 1 - Pick 18
player headshot
Taliese Fuaga OT
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Cincinnati may find themselves in no man's land as it relates to other positions of need (defensive tackle, cornerback and potentially wide receiver) so they make the wise choice of Taliese Fuaga, who can play guard in the short-term and move over to right tackle long-term.
  Mock Trade from Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 19
player headshot
Michael Penix Jr. QB
Washington • Sr • 6'3" / 213 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
29th
POSITION RNK
5th
The idea of taking Michael Penix Jr. may have been a little rich at No. 12 overall but, by trading back and accumulating additional draft resources, the Broncos can take a risk on the Washington quarterback here.
Round 1 - Pick 20
player headshot
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
5th
JC Latham is great value at this stage of the first round and his presence allows Broderick Jones to flip back to the left side. They could still use an interior offensive lineman at some point.
  Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 21
player headshot
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
4th
Green Bay is not going to be able to sit still at No. 25 overall and find their left tackle, so they get aggressive in moving up for the right to select Amarius Mims; the last left tackle prospect worthy of consideration at this stage of the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 22
player headshot
Graham Barton OT
Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
51st
POSITION RNK
8th
Graham Barton is a Swiss Army knife that can fulfill a variety of roles along that offensive line. His long-term fit may be unknown but, for now, he gives them insurance at a variety of positions in the event of injury.
  Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings
Round 1 - Pick 23
player headshot
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Do I realize that I have already given Jared Verse to Arizona? Yes. Was it a mistake to give them Laiatu Latu and Verse? No. The Cardinals now have some talent and juice on the defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 24
player headshot
Jackson Powers-Johnson IOL
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
33rd
POSITION RNK
2nd
Center Tyler Biadasz departed in free agency to sign with Washington. They are already considering moving left guard Tyler Smith to left tackle unless they find a better option. Dallas needs two starters on the offensive line but only one can be addressed in the first round. Jackson Powers-Johnson could play guard or center so Dallas has options to get their five best on the field.
  From Green Bay Packers
Round 1 - Pick 25
player headshot
Johnny Newton DL
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
2nd
Miami lost Christian Wilkins to Las Vegas, Raekwon Davis to Indianapolis in free agency. A team with title aspirations must add to that room this off-season, so they do in the first round.
Round 1 - Pick 26
player headshot
Kool-Aid McKinstry CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
25th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Carlton Davis was traded to Detroit and Sean Bunting had been long gone by that point. Tampa Bay has seen significant turnover on defense but they alter their strategy with the selection of Kool-Aid McKinstry in the first round.
  From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 27
player headshot
Brian Thomas Jr. WR
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
4th
Arizona may have traded out of the opportunity to take Marvin Harrison Jr. or Malik Nabers, but they still get a gifted pass catcher while also addressing other positions of need that will allow them a chance to accelerate the rebuild.
Round 1 - Pick 28
player headshot
Adonai Mitchell WR
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
5th
Buffalo and Stefon Diggs seem to be on more solid ground this off-season and Curtis Samuel has a specific role in the offense, but they could benefit from having another pass catcher capable of keeping the defense honest. Adonai Mitchell has the size that will prevent opponents from putting a smaller cornerback on him and the speed making it difficult for a bigger cornerback to stay in-phase.
Round 1 - Pick 29
player headshot
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
4th
Detroit is loaded with talent and depth along its defensive line after adding defensive tackle D.J. Reader and now Robinson to go along with Aidan Hutchinson, Alim McNeill and Josh Paschal.
Round 1 - Pick 30
player headshot
Kingsley Suamataia OT
BYU • Soph • 6'6" / 325 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
40th
POSITION RNK
7th
Morgan Moses was traded to New York. While Patrick Mekari has the capability of fulfilling that assignment, his value is as a utility lineman that can play a variety of positions in a pinch. The addition of Kingsley Suamataia, who played both left and right tackle for BYU, allows them that flexibility.
Round 1 - Pick 31
player headshot
Tyler Guyton OT
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'7" / 328 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
38th
POSITION RNK
6th
San Francisco retained Colton McKivitz but that just means the team now has depth. Tyler Guyton moves really well, but still needs more refinement at right tackle. The 49ers have not used a first-round pick on the offensive line since Mike McGlinchey in 2018.
Round 1 - Pick 32
player headshot
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
4th
REC
50
REYDS
658
YDS/REC
13.2
TDS
11
The trade of L'Jarius Sneed opens the door for a new talent at the position to step in. Do the Chiefs value the position in this spot? When they had Charvarius Ward, they let him walk and now Sneed is gone. There is no denying that it is a position of need, however.

Second Round

33PanthersKeon Coleman, WR, Florida State
34PatriotsLadd McConkey, WR, Georgia
35CardinalsEdgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M
36CommandersMarshawn Kneeland, EDGE, Western Michigan
37ChargersBraden Fiske, DT, Florida State
38TitansJordan Morgan, OL, Arizona
39Panthers (via NYG)T'Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas
40Commanders (via CHI)Patrick Paul, OT, Houston
41Packers (via NYJ)Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia
42Texans (via MIN)Ennis Rakestraw, CB, Missouri
43FalconsDarius Robinson, EDGE, Missouri
44RaidersBo Nix, QB, Oregon
45Saints (via DEN)Kris Jenkins, DT, Michigan
46ColtsJa'Lynn Polk, WR, Washington
47Giants (via SEA)Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota
48JaguarsRicky Pearsall, WR, Florida
49BengalsXavier Worthy, WR, Texas
50Eagles (via NO)Michael Hall Jr., DT, Ohio State
51SteelersXavier Legette, WR, South Carolina
52RamsBralen Trice, EDGE, Washington
53EaglesTroy Franklin, WR, Oregon
54BrownsMalachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky
55DolphinsBen Sinnott, TE, Kansas State
56CowboysZach Frazier, C, West Virginia
57BuccaneersPayton Wilson, LB, NC State
58PackersJaden Hicks, S, Washington State
59TexansMike Sainristil, CB, Michigan
60BillsJavon Bullard, S, Georgia
61LionsKris Abrams-Draine, CB, Missouri
62RavensTJ Tampa, CB, Iowa State
6349ersMaason Smith, DT, LSU
64ChiefsCole Bishop, S, Utah

Third Round

65PanthersChris Braswell, EDGE, Alabama
66CardinalsBrandon Dorlus, DL, Oregon
67CommandersCam Hart, CB, Notre Dame
68PatriotsJalen McMillan, WR, Washington
69ChargersBlake Fisher, OT, Notre Dame
70GiantsTrey Benson, RB, Florida State
71Cardinals (via TEN)Andru Phillips, CB, Kentucky
72JetsRoman Wilson, WR, Michigan
73Lions (via MIN)Cooper Beebe, OG, Kansas State
74FalconsSpencer Rattler, QB, South Carolina
75BearsChristian Haynes, OG, UCONN
76BroncosRuke Orhorhoro, DT, Clemson
77RaidersJunior Colson, LB, Michigan
78Commanders (via SEA)Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas
79Falcons (via JAC)Max Melton, RB, Rutgers
80BengalsTheo Johnson, TE, Penn State
81Seahawks (via NO)Dewayne Carter, DT, Duke
82ColtsBraelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin
83Broncos (via LAR)Jeremiah Trotter Jr., LB, Clemson
84SteelersDominick Puni, OG, Kansas
85BrownsKiran Amegadjie, OT, Yale
86Texans (via PHI)Jermaine Burton, WR, Alabama
87CowboysJonathon Brooks, RB, Texas
88PackersLeonard Taylor, DT, Miami (Fla.)
89BuccaneersJonah Elliss, EDGE, Utah
90Cardinals (via HOU)Javon Baker, WR, UCF
91Packers (via BUF)Trevin Wallace, LB, Kentucky
92Buccaneers (via DET)Sedrick Van Pran, OG/C, Georgia
93RavensAustin Booker, EDGE, Kansas
9449ersCade Stover, TE, Ohio State
95ChiefsTez Walker, WR, North Carolina
96JaguarsCalen Bullock, S, USC
97BengalsKhyree Jackson, CB, Oregon
98Steelers (via PHI)Kamren Kinchens, S, Miami (Fla.)
99RamsJaylen Wright, RB, Tennessee
100Commanders (via SF)Adisa Isaac, EDGE, Penn State

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 25-27 in Detroit. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly updated draft order and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects