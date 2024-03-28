Pro Days are well underway and 30 visits will soon begin in earnest as NFL teams put the final touches on their prospect rankings ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft. In today's thought exercise, we explore the biggest needs for each team as three rounds worth of picks are made.
But first, there are some projected trades and the details can be found below:
Trade terms:
Minnesota trades up with Arizona
- Cardinals receive: No. 11 overall, No. 23 overall, 2025 first-round pick, No. 230 overall
- Vikings receive: No. 4 overall, No. 104 overall
Rams trade up with Broncos
- Rams receive: No. 12 overall, 2025 sixth-round pick
- Broncos receive: No. 19 overall, No. 83 overall, 2025 third-round pick
Green Bay trades up with Miami
- Packers receive: No. 21 overall, 2025 fourth-round pick
- Dolphins receive: No. 25 overall, No. 91 overall
Without further ado, let's kick this off!
For more draft coverage, you can hear in-depth analysis twice a week on "With the First Pick" -- our year-round NFL Draft podcast with NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson and former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. You can find "With the First Pick" wherever you get your podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, etc. Listen to the latest episode below!
From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 1
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
By trading Justin Fields, Chicago has cleared the table for the selection of Caleb Williams. The Bears have been planning for this moment over the past 12 months acquiring offensive tackle Darnell Wright and wide receivers D.J. Moore, Keenan Allen.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
To the surprise of no one, Washington stays put and takes Drake Maye. There are a lot of different voices involved in the decision-making process; some of which will prefer the dual-threat nature of Jayden Daniels and others that will prefer the prototypical Maye.
Round 1 - Pick 3
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
There had been rumors of New England's interest dating back to Bill Belichick's employment and the organization did nothing to stifle that noise when they sent a large contingent of coaches, personnel executives to Baton Rouge for Daniels' Pro Day.
Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals
Round 1 - Pick 4
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
For the first time in league history, quarterbacks are taken with the first four selections as J.J. McCarthy is the latest off the board. The Vikings are giving up three first-round picks to take the fourth quarterback in the draft; that will be a tough pill to swallow in the moment, but mean nothing if it works out long-term.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Los Angeles is the beneficiary of four quarterbacks taken with the first four selections as they are left to take the best player available at any other position. In this scenario, they take Marvin Harrison Jr. to account for the departure of Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Malik Nabers tested like a freak of nature and the film is that of a player capable of positively impacting a football game in a variety of ways. He is the No. 1 wide receiver that New York has lacked since Odell Beckham Jr. fled. Wan'Dale Robinson, Jalin Hyatt and Nabers is an intriguing young collection of pass catchers.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Joe Alt OT
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs
Tennessee will probably consider a pass catcher as well, but it is impossible to envision them passing on a franchise left tackle. The tackle situation has been in flux for quite some time in Nashville. They opt for stability with the No. 7 overall selection.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
Atlanta's offense is in good condition with the likes of Kyle Pitts, Drake London, Darnell Mooney and Rondale Moore catching passes from Kirk Cousins and a really good offensive line blocking for Bijan Robinson. I am setting Falcons fans up for a draft that is going to be heavy on the defense.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
There is never enough that can be done to support a young quarterback. The Bears keep throwing resources on the offense as Rome Odunze pairs nicely with D.J. Moore and Keenan Allen.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Personally, I would take another offensive lineman because I do not trust two 33-year-old offensive linemen that have been unable to stay healthy recently to now do so. However, I also believe that New York has been positioning themselves all winter and spring to draft a pass catcher. The Jets are all in with Aaron Rodgers.
Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings
Round 1 - Pick 11
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Arizona has a ton of picks and now they have even more as a result of the trade with the Vikings. For most teams, I would say that there is such a thing as too many draft picks for an organization, but that does not apply to the Cardinals. Jared Verse is the start of a total overhaul.
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 12
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs
Los Angeles may not need to trade up quite this far to secure Byron Murphy II, but I love the fit next to Kobie Turner and it is an obvious need following the retirement of Aaron Donald. Denver moves back after missing out on all the quarterbacks.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Las Vegas sticks and picks Terrion Arnold to fit in that secondary with Nate Hobbs. The Raiders have a revamped front with Maxx Crosby and Christian Wilkins.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Left tackle Trevor Penning has not solidified his role on the left side and now there are reports of doubt in the structural integrity of right tackle Ryan Ramczyk's knee. Offensive tackle has shot to the top of the list of needs in New Orleans.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Quinyon Mitchell plays a position of need for Indianapolis, but he has also displayed the athletic profile often coveted by general manager Chris Ballard. The Colts identified some young talent last year to serve as depth but Mitchell is a lockdown capable man coverage cornerback.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Troy Fautanu IOL
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs
Offensive guard had been a need for Seattle even before Damien Lewis signed with Carolina in free agency. Troy Fautanu played left tackle for Washington but has the body type that would allow him to move inside at the next level.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
Darious Williams is gone and while the franchise did sign Ronald Darby to replace him, cornerback is still a position of need long-term. Cooper DeJean is a fluid athlete in his ability to carry routes vertically or transition across the field.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
Cincinnati may find themselves in no man's land as it relates to other positions of need (defensive tackle, cornerback and potentially wide receiver) so they make the wise choice of Taliese Fuaga, who can play guard in the short-term and move over to right tackle long-term.
Mock Trade from Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 19
Washington • Sr • 6'3" / 213 lbs
The idea of taking Michael Penix Jr. may have been a little rich at No. 12 overall but, by trading back and accumulating additional draft resources, the Broncos can take a risk on the Washington quarterback here.
Round 1 - Pick 20
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
JC Latham is great value at this stage of the first round and his presence allows Broderick Jones to flip back to the left side. They could still use an interior offensive lineman at some point.
Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 21
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
Green Bay is not going to be able to sit still at No. 25 overall and find their left tackle, so they get aggressive in moving up for the right to select Amarius Mims; the last left tackle prospect worthy of consideration at this stage of the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Graham Barton is a Swiss Army knife that can fulfill a variety of roles along that offensive line. His long-term fit may be unknown but, for now, he gives them insurance at a variety of positions in the event of injury.
Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings
Round 1 - Pick 23
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Do I realize that I have already given Jared Verse to Arizona? Yes. Was it a mistake to give them Laiatu Latu and Verse? No. The Cardinals now have some talent and juice on the defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs
Center Tyler Biadasz departed in free agency to sign with Washington. They are already considering moving left guard Tyler Smith to left tackle unless they find a better option. Dallas needs two starters on the offensive line but only one can be addressed in the first round. Jackson Powers-Johnson could play guard or center so Dallas has options to get their five best on the field.
From Green Bay Packers
Round 1 - Pick 25
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
Miami lost Christian Wilkins to Las Vegas, Raekwon Davis to Indianapolis in free agency. A team with title aspirations must add to that room this off-season, so they do in the first round.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Carlton Davis was traded to Detroit and Sean Bunting had been long gone by that point. Tampa Bay has seen significant turnover on defense but they alter their strategy with the selection of Kool-Aid McKinstry in the first round.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 27
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Arizona may have traded out of the opportunity to take Marvin Harrison Jr. or Malik Nabers, but they still get a gifted pass catcher while also addressing other positions of need that will allow them a chance to accelerate the rebuild.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 196 lbs
Buffalo and Stefon Diggs seem to be on more solid ground this off-season and Curtis Samuel has a specific role in the offense, but they could benefit from having another pass catcher capable of keeping the defense honest. Adonai Mitchell has the size that will prevent opponents from putting a smaller cornerback on him and the speed making it difficult for a bigger cornerback to stay in-phase.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Detroit is loaded with talent and depth along its defensive line after adding defensive tackle D.J. Reader and now Robinson to go along with Aidan Hutchinson, Alim McNeill and Josh Paschal.
Round 1 - Pick 30
BYU • Soph • 6'6" / 325 lbs
Morgan Moses was traded to New York. While Patrick Mekari has the capability of fulfilling that assignment, his value is as a utility lineman that can play a variety of positions in a pinch. The addition of Kingsley Suamataia, who played both left and right tackle for BYU, allows them that flexibility.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Tyler Guyton OT
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'7" / 328 lbs
San Francisco retained Colton McKivitz but that just means the team now has depth. Tyler Guyton moves really well, but still needs more refinement at right tackle. The 49ers have not used a first-round pick on the offensive line since Mike McGlinchey in 2018.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
The trade of L'Jarius Sneed opens the door for a new talent at the position to step in. Do the Chiefs value the position in this spot? When they had Charvarius Ward, they let him walk and now Sneed is gone. There is no denying that it is a position of need, however.
Second Round
|33
|Panthers
|Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State
|34
|Patriots
|Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia
|35
|Cardinals
|Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M
|36
|Commanders
|Marshawn Kneeland, EDGE, Western Michigan
|37
|Chargers
|Braden Fiske, DT, Florida State
|38
|Titans
|Jordan Morgan, OL, Arizona
|39
|Panthers (via NYG)
|T'Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas
|40
|Commanders (via CHI)
|Patrick Paul, OT, Houston
|41
|Packers (via NYJ)
|Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia
|42
|Texans (via MIN)
|Ennis Rakestraw, CB, Missouri
|43
|Falcons
|Darius Robinson, EDGE, Missouri
|44
|Raiders
|Bo Nix, QB, Oregon
|45
|Saints (via DEN)
|Kris Jenkins, DT, Michigan
|46
|Colts
|Ja'Lynn Polk, WR, Washington
|47
|Giants (via SEA)
|Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota
|48
|Jaguars
|Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida
|49
|Bengals
|Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas
|50
|Eagles (via NO)
|Michael Hall Jr., DT, Ohio State
|51
|Steelers
|Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina
|52
|Rams
|Bralen Trice, EDGE, Washington
|53
|Eagles
|Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon
|54
|Browns
|Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky
|55
|Dolphins
|Ben Sinnott, TE, Kansas State
|56
|Cowboys
|Zach Frazier, C, West Virginia
|57
|Buccaneers
|Payton Wilson, LB, NC State
|58
|Packers
|Jaden Hicks, S, Washington State
|59
|Texans
|Mike Sainristil, CB, Michigan
|60
|Bills
|Javon Bullard, S, Georgia
|61
|Lions
|Kris Abrams-Draine, CB, Missouri
|62
|Ravens
|TJ Tampa, CB, Iowa State
|63
|49ers
|Maason Smith, DT, LSU
|64
|Chiefs
|Cole Bishop, S, Utah
Third Round
|65
|Panthers
|Chris Braswell, EDGE, Alabama
|66
|Cardinals
|Brandon Dorlus, DL, Oregon
|67
|Commanders
|Cam Hart, CB, Notre Dame
|68
|Patriots
|Jalen McMillan, WR, Washington
|69
|Chargers
|Blake Fisher, OT, Notre Dame
|70
|Giants
|Trey Benson, RB, Florida State
|71
|Cardinals (via TEN)
|Andru Phillips, CB, Kentucky
|72
|Jets
|Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan
|73
|Lions (via MIN)
|Cooper Beebe, OG, Kansas State
|74
|Falcons
|Spencer Rattler, QB, South Carolina
|75
|Bears
|Christian Haynes, OG, UCONN
|76
|Broncos
|Ruke Orhorhoro, DT, Clemson
|77
|Raiders
|Junior Colson, LB, Michigan
|78
|Commanders (via SEA)
|Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas
|79
|Falcons (via JAC)
|Max Melton, RB, Rutgers
|80
|Bengals
|Theo Johnson, TE, Penn State
|81
|Seahawks (via NO)
|Dewayne Carter, DT, Duke
|82
|Colts
|Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin
|83
|Broncos (via LAR)
|Jeremiah Trotter Jr., LB, Clemson
|84
|Steelers
|Dominick Puni, OG, Kansas
|85
|Browns
|Kiran Amegadjie, OT, Yale
|86
|Texans (via PHI)
|Jermaine Burton, WR, Alabama
|87
|Cowboys
|Jonathon Brooks, RB, Texas
|88
|Packers
|Leonard Taylor, DT, Miami (Fla.)
|89
|Buccaneers
|Jonah Elliss, EDGE, Utah
|90
|Cardinals (via HOU)
|Javon Baker, WR, UCF
|91
|Packers (via BUF)
|Trevin Wallace, LB, Kentucky
|92
|Buccaneers (via DET)
|Sedrick Van Pran, OG/C, Georgia
|93
|Ravens
|Austin Booker, EDGE, Kansas
|94
|49ers
|Cade Stover, TE, Ohio State
|95
|Chiefs
|Tez Walker, WR, North Carolina
|96
|Jaguars
|Calen Bullock, S, USC
|97
|Bengals
|Khyree Jackson, CB, Oregon
|98
|Steelers (via PHI)
|Kamren Kinchens, S, Miami (Fla.)
|99
|Rams
|Jaylen Wright, RB, Tennessee
|100
|Commanders (via SF)
|Adisa Isaac, EDGE, Penn State
The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 25-27 in Detroit. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly updated draft order and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.