Several prospects made the most of the first day of the 2024 Senior Bowl from Mobile, Alabama. One of those players was Tulane's Michael Pratt, who is hoping to move up the food chain of quarterback prospects.

While Pratt is currently projected as a third-round pick (according to CBS Sports' prospect rankings), former NFL defensive lineman and current CBS Sports analyst Leger Douzable feels he could be a second-round pick based off what he saw on Tuesday.

"I think this guy could be a sleeper in the draft," Douzable told CBS Sports NFL analyst Ryan Wilson on the "With The First Pick" podcast. "Athletic, tough and can throw the intermediate ball."

Pratt is part of an upcoming quarterback draft class that is expected to be better than the two most recent QB draft classes. Of CBS Sports' top-40 draft prospects, six of those players are quarterbacks.

"This quarterback class compared to the previous two classes are night and day," Wilson said.

That group includes Washington's Michael Penix Jr. and Oregon's Bo Nix, who face the unique challenge of being teammates this week.

"That is going to bring out the best in them," Douzable said. "It'll show when they're in pressure situations that is how they perform."

Outside of quarterback, two players who stood out on Tuesday were Georgia wideout Ladd McConkey and Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell.

Specifically, McConkey showed on Tuesday that he can create separation against top-tier defenders. He also showed his knack for being able to make tough catches.

"He was unstoppable in the slot," Douzable said of McConkey, who caught seven touchdown passes during Georgia's 2022 national title-winning season. "And if you're going to give him free range in the middle of the field, good lock."

While McConkey is currently tabbed as a third-round pick, Mitchell came to the Senior Bowl with a late first-round draft projection. While he had just one pick in 2023, Mitchell had five interceptions -- two which were returned for scores -- in 2022.

"When he's running with receivers, you can see the speed," Douzable said after watching Mitchell on Tuesday. "It looks like he's out for a jog. … Probably the highest-rated defensive player here."

Given the depth at their positions in this year's draft, Pratt, McConkey and Mitchell can help their causes by making good impressions during the Senior Bowl. It'll be interesting to see who else makes an impression as the week continues.