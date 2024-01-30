It is a busy week for NFL personnel as they travel to the Lone Star state for the first of two collegiate all-star games this week. The East-West Shrine Bowl is a leading producer in NFL talent and stars like Za'Darius Smith and Trey Hendrickson have earned MVP honors over the past decade.

Here is how to watch the event, notes about the prospects participating and some interesting storylines:

How to watch



Date: Thursday, Feb. 1 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, Feb. 1 | 8 p.m. ET Location: Ford Center at The Star (Frisco, Texas)

Ford Center at The Star (Frisco, Texas) TV: NFL Network

Top prospects on display

A year ago, Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers showcased his talents in Las Vegas before going on to be selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Ravens. The Shrine Bowl will once again play host to some of the nation's top prospective professional talent.

The top-rated prospect in CBSSports.com's rankings currently is Miami defensive tackle Leonard Taylor, but Taylor, like Texas A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper, Texas running back Jonathan Brooks, Texas tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders and Pittsburgh offensive tackle Matt Goncalves, are all listed as unable to practice. The highest-rated prospect participating is Boston College interior offensive lineman Christian Mahogany, who is the No. 77 overall prospect.

Draft prospect without college football experience

Cornerback Qwan'tez Stiggers will compete at the East-West Shrine Bowl this week like so many others, but his story is unlike any other. Stiggers has not played a down of college football but he met the league's three-year post-high school graduation requirement by playing in the Fan Controlled Football League and the Canadian Football League during that time period. Stiggers was named the CFL's "Most Outstanding Rookie" in 2023 after recording five interceptions for the Toronto Argonauts.

If drafted in April, he would be the first without having played college football.

Quarterbacks jockeying for draft position

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis has been sidelined since suffering an undisclosed season-ending leg injury in November. He will be on hand to meet with teams and support the other participants, but will not take part in practices or the game.

The East Team is led by three quarterbacks from the state of Kentucky: Kentucky's Devin Leary, formerly of NC State, Western Kentucky's Austin Reed, formerly of West Florida and Louisville's Jack Plummer, formerly of Purdue and California.

The West Team has Tua Tagovailoa's brother, Taulia, as well as UCF quarterback John Rhys Plumlee and BYU's Kedon Slovis, who began his career at USC. Tagovailoa is relatively new to the draft pool after initially seeking a waiver for a sixth year of eligibility to play college football.

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 25-27 in Detroit. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly updated draft order, mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.