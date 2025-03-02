The NFL Scouting Combine is over for quarterbacks. Frankly, it was somewhat of a disappointing showing from this year's collection of passers, especially because Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders elected to not participate at all.

We did get throwing sessions from Jalen Milroe, Jaxson Dart, Quinn Ewers and others in what many deem to be in the next tier of quarterbacks after Ward and Sanders.

Here are some of the winners and losers among quarterbacks from the on-field drills in Indianapolis, starting with a look at the prospects in the top.

Grading the top QB prospects

Grade: N/A

Cam Ward, the potential No. 1 overall pick, decided against working out or throwing at this year's combine.

Grade: N/A

Shedeur Sanders, a potential top-10 pick, decided against working out or throwing at this year's combine.

Grade: B+

I wish Jalen Milroe would've run in Indianapolis. He decided against doing so. In the throwing session, the zip on Milroe's passes was spectacular at times, noticeably better than anyone else in the second group. Some of the out-breaking routes were slightly off target or mistimed yet it was far from a bad showing for a quarterback many believe has accuracy problems.

Grade: A-

Jaxson Dart was a smooth operator in the throwing drills. Accuracy, anticipation, velocity. It was all there. Even as the routes moved further down the field, Dart threw with poise and plus ball placement. I loved his rhythm and timing on the deep out to the left and right. And he hit deep balls with ease.

Grade: B+

Quinn Ewers didn't wow with his accuracy in the throwing session. He wasn't scattershot either, and I like how he demonstrated his upper-level arm that always looks mostly effortless for him. He was calm and under control on all routes to all levels with good, not amazing accuracy and timing.

Grade: B

Kyle McCord threw with impressive accuracy. The speed at which his ball arrived on target was less than ideal. And that matches with what McCord demonstrated on film. His delivery seemed a tick slower and closer to sidearm than any of the other quarterbacks in the second group.

Grade: C-

Dillon Gabriel was the smallest quarterback in attendance. We knew he'd be. We also expected him to be uber-accurate while throwing with anticipation. The latter was there. The former wasn't as advertised. And on the longer routes, it was apparent how early Gabriel has to release the football in order for it to arrive on time. His lack of arm strength was very apparent.

Other winners

Brady Cook, Missouri

Brady Cook was, far and away, the most explosive athlete among the small collection of quarterbacks who did measured drills in Indianapolis. He ran a blistering 4.59 seconds in the 40-yard dash and had a 37-inch vertical jump. Cook threw it well, too, demonstrating quality zip on the football, particularly at the intermediate level. If you want to boost the stock of a quarterback from the combine, Cook's performance was worth of that.

Tyler Shough, Louisville

Shough was the only quarterback in the second group to run -- hats off to him for that -- and ran 4.63 on his second attempt. During the throwing sessions, his plus arm strength popped. There were a few misses on in-breaking routes, but he really drove the football on the deep outs and was fine downfield.

Other losers

Will Howard, Ohio State

Howard was one of the biggest quarterbacks among this year's group -- unquestionably a positive. While he deserves respect for testing, Howard had the lowest vertical and broad of the tiny collection of quarterbacks. Beyond that, he was noticeably inaccurate at all levels of the field during the throwing session, missing high and behind his targets. It was ugly.

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 24-26 in Green Bay. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly updated draft order, mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.