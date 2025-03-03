Well, that was a blast -- four days of watching over 300 prospects participate in the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine. Now begins the time when we synthesize all the data we received into useful analysis.

As has become the norm (boo!), many of the premier prospects decided against working out, but everyone got measured. So there is something quantifiable to extract from everyone at this year's combine.

Let's provide a specific grade to the top 25 prospects in our CBS Sports prospect rankings. And, yes, I provided a grade for those who didn't work out. Those grades are solely based on measurements.

1. Travis Hunter, CB, Colorado

Grade: B

Everyone expected Hunter to be light, so for him to weigh in close to 190 pounds was noteworthy for the Heisman winner. Then again, being near 190 pounds at receiver doesn't deserve an award. Hunter's 9 1/8" hands were surprisingly small.

2. Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

Grade: B+

We never even got arm length measurements for Carter, and that's likely due to his currently still ailing shoulder injury. The 6-foot-3, 250-pound frame is plenty big enough to set up shop on the edge in the NFL.

3. Mason Graham, DL, Michigan

Grade: B- (No workout)

If Graham has a gripe with anyone, it should be his own school that listed him at 6-foot-3 and 320 pounds. That led to a collective gasp from #DraftTwitter when he weighed in at 296.

4. Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

Grade: B

Banks had a ho-hum day at the combine. Nothing magnificent. Nothing stock-shattering. He placed essentially in the middle of most of the measured drills in which he participated and checked the size box to play tackle with 33 1/2" arms.

5. Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

Grade: C (No workout)

Down week for Johnson, and he didn't test his athleticism (likely due to injury). He doesn't look short-armed on film. The combine told us he is. Johnson's 30 1/8" arms and 75 7/8" wingspan is more common among pure slot corners.

6. Will Campbell, OT, LSU

Grade: B+

Campbell's lack of length is one of the main talking points from this combine. And it should be. His film is pretty darn clean (but not flawless). He has guard length. That's all there is to it. As a tester, Campbell is an elite-level athlete. He was one of the five offensive linemen to eclipse the 5.00 mark in the 40-yard dash, and his 9-foot-5 inch broad jump lands in the 91st percentile at the tackle position.

7. Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

Grade: A-

No one was quite sure how big McMillan actually was, so for him to measure-in over 6-foot-4 and 219 pounds was an emphatic check mark on the size component of his profile. His arms aren't particularly long relative to his size. Those 10" hands do appear to be very useful on tape, however.

8. Cam Ward, QB, Miami

Grade: B- (No workout)

Ward and Shedeur Sanders are almost identically sized. The only difference between the two is that Ward has smaller hands and shorter arms.

9. Jalon Walker, EDGE, Georgia

Grade: B- (No workout)

Walker is an edge rusher. I can't buy him as an elite off-ball linebacker prospect. At 6-foot-1 and 243 pounds, he'll be on the smaller end of the outside rusher spectrum. The 32" arms represent adequate length.

10. James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee

Grade: A

The only part of Pearce's combine that perplexes me ... his 31" vertical. Everything else he did exuded explosiveness. At over 6-foot-5 and 245 pounds, he ran 4.47 (what?!) that featured a scintillating 1.56 10-yard split. The latter ranks in the 93rd percentile among edge rushers. Lastly, his arms were over 32".

11. Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Grade: B

Nothing shocking from Jeanty at the combine. We knew he was going to be short, and for him to at least be 5-foot-8 is a check mark for him.

12. Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

Grade: A-

That 1.51 10-yard split for Starks, at safety, is tremendous. Same as De'Von Achane's in 2023. He was the fastest defensive back when tracked on the field in the movement drills. His vertical and agility drills left a little to be desired.

13. Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

Grade: A-

Burden was slightly taller than where Missouri had him listed (6-0 vs. 5-11) and he ran 4.41, a fantastic time for a 206-pounder who excels in YAC situations on the field.

14. Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

Grade: A+

If you're an offensive lineman and you do anything that rivals Tristan Wirfs, pat yourself on the back. Not many blockers are doing such things. Membou did, at a compact 6-foot-4 and 332 pounds with arms well over 33 inches. Running 4.91 in the 40 at that size is absurd, as is Membou's 34-inch vertical and 9-foot-7 broad. Heck, the latter was a longer jump than 6-foot-3 1/2", 204-pound wideout Kaden Prather. No disrespect, Kaden. This is more about how explosive Membou is.

15. Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

Grade: B+ (No workout)

Loveland is justifiably going to be compared directly to his fellow Big 10 contemporary at tight end, Tyler Warren. And the Michigan product measured in with bigger hands and a longer wingspan than the Penn State star. Win.

16. Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

Grade: A- (No workout)

Yes, Williams has length for days and days and days. At 6-foot-5 and 260 pounds with arms that protrude from his body 34 3/8", and yeah, he can make contact with many offensive tackles before they get into his pads.

17. Walter Nolen, DL, Ole Miss

Grade: B (No workout)

Nolen didn't test. One day after the combine's conclusion, and I'm still sad about it. He looks like a rocket on film. Anyway, Nolen's grade is influenced by his shorter wingspan than other upfield penetrators at defensive tackle in the class, like Tennessee's Omar Norman-Lott.

18. Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

Grade: B (No workout)

We learned nothing bad, nothing newly tremendous from Green's weigh-in at the combine. At 6-foot-3 and 251 pounds with 32" arms, he has quality albeit unspectacular measurements.

19. Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

Grade: B (No workout)

Warren is a human tank playing tight end at 6-foot-5 1/2 inches and 256 pounds. That we can now confirm. His arms are shorter than most tight ends his size. His 76 1/2" wingspan ranks in the 10th percentile at the position.

20. Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

Grade: B

Simmons is still recovering from the torn patellar tendon. Fortunately, we are now aware of his measurables. He's 6-foot-4 and change, 317 pounds with a seismic 82-inch wingspan. Yep, franchise left tackle frame.

21. Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

Grade: A

Campbell didn't measure in too small or skinny -- nearly 6-foot-3 and 237 pounds -- and, now we know, he has tremendous length with arms 32 1/2". He ran a 40-yard dash of 4.52, which ranks in the 92nd percentile among linebackers. What do you know ... another stud linebacker prospect from Alabama. A nice parting gift from (the recruiting trail of) Nick Saban.

22. Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M

Grade: B+ (No workout)

Scourton is nearly 6-foot-3 and 260 pounds with a wingspan that reaches more than 80 inches. Check, check and check.

23. Shemar Stewart, DL, Texas A&M

Grade: A+

Let's put Stewart's combine in perspective with an NFL comparison. He essentially had the same combine as Josh Sweat -- who narrowly missed being Super Bowl MVP -- and he weighed 16 more pounds than Sweat did in 2018. Sweat was 0.06 seconds faster in the 40-yard dash. Stewart had a better vertical and broad jump and they have almost the exact same wingspans. These types do not grow on trees, people.

24. Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Grade: B

Sanders didn't do anything on the field in Indianapolis, and he gets a "B" because his size is kinda-sorta right in the middle of what you'd want -- and what we were expecting -- at the quarterback spot. His 6-foot-1 1/2-inch, 214-pound frame is on the smaller side. His 9 3/8 inch hands are on the larger end of the spectrum.

25. Tyler Booker, IOL, Alabama

Grade: C

Booker's start to Sunday? Outstanding. He exemplified the scouting adage "first one off the bus" with his strapping weigh-in at 6-foot-4 1/2 inches and 324 pounds with arms stretching nearly 35 inches. Incredible. His workout flopped. Booker's lack of explosiveness was apparent in all three explosiveness-testing drills, the 40, vertical and broad jump, where he placed near the bottom of the offensive line group in every event.