The 2025 NFL combine is here, and it's time to list and explain my top-five rankings for all the offensive positions. These rankings are subject to change, of course, because the combine carries decently heavy weight in my scouting grade book.

Before I begin, remember: These are my individual rankings, not the full CBS Sports prospect rankings, which is an aggregate of the rankings of Ryan Wilson, Josh Edwards, Mike Renner, and myself.

Here are my top five 2025 NFL Draft prospects at each offensive position:

Quarterback

Cam Ward, Miami Jalen Milroe, Alabama Shedeur Sanders, Colorado Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss Kyle McCord, Syracuse

I'll start with the surprise -- yes, I have Milroe at QB2. Anthony Richardson's flop in 2024 shouldn't hurt Milroe's draft prospects. He is raw. But in my estimation he grew as a passer at Alabama, possesses a stronger arm than Ward or Sanders, and pre-combine, it feels like his athleticism is being massively undersold. There are late first-round glimmers to Dart's game, and McCord is a throwback quarterback who's a pocket-passer only, and a fairly impressive one when he's in rhythm.

Running back

Ashton Jeanty, Boise State Jarquez Hunter, Auburn Bhayshul Tuten, Virginia Tech Cam Skattebo, Arizona State Kaleb Johnson, Iowa

You've heard lots about Jeanty. And it's all true. He's the man. Hunter, you've probably heard far less about. He's quite the talented, bowling ball of a back too who routinely bounces off defenders and has explosive traits at the second level. Tuten has serious wiggle and can run away from people in space, and Skattebo is at least in the same stratosphere as Jeanty when it comes to contact balance. Johnson was born to run in a Kyle Shanahan-esque wide zone scheme and has a strapping frame. He and Omarion Hampton -- my RB6 currently -- are very similar.

Wide receiver

1. Travis Hunter, Colorado

2. Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona

3. Luther Burden, Missouri

4. Jack Bech, TCU

5. Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

Hunter's athletic gifts are of the rare variety, and in 2024, his game added nuance at receiver. Crafty routes. Elite tracking of the football -- which he's always had -- and he was impossible to corral in space. McMillan is your classic boundary "X" who's not going to get open on intricate routes but can dominate the back-shoulder/comeback game and is a moose in space.

Burden provides the Deebo Samuel/D.J. Moore type skill set. He's a better route-runner than most compact YAC-based types. Bech is maybe my biggest draft crush in the entire class. I love everything about his game. He's so polished.

Tight end

1. Tyler Warren, Penn State

2. Terrance Ferguson, Oregon

3. Harold Fannin Jr., Bowling Green

4. Elijah Arroyo, Miami

5. Mitchell Evans, Notre Dame

Warren isn't the most polished tight end prospect we've seen in the last decade. He may be the most physically gifted. Size, length, power through contact of all sorts, strong hands, deceptive speed, and he's like a runaway train after the catch. Ferguson is a draft crush of mine hovering under the radar right now. He's a smooth athlete with plus YAC capabilities, who catches everything, and even gets after it as a blocker. Fannin Jr. is the H-back receiving specialist type in this class, and he's built like a running back who plays like one with the ball in his hands.

And no, this is not an inadvertent omission by me -- I'm lower on Colston Loveland from Michigan. And it's not because of his injury. He's a plus route-runner, I just didn't view him as very explosive, and he didn't provide much after the catch at Michigan.

Offensive tackle

1. Will Campbell, LSU

2. Josh Simmons, Ohio State

3. Josh Conerly Jr., Oregon

4. Marcus Mbow, Purdue

5. Aireontae Ersery, Minnesota

Campbell has three years of elite-level production under his belt at LSU and while unlikely to blow the doors off Lucas Oil Stadium with his workout, he's plenty physical and balanced enough to live on the edge in the NFL as a rookie and hold his own. Simmons would've challenged Campbell for OT1 status had he not gotten injured early in the 2024 season. He has upside galore. Conerly is a battler with a hard-to-rattle equilibrium. Mbow has tremendous hand work, and he couples that with light feet and surprising power. Ersery could play guard in the NFL. I think he's just athletic enough to stay outside.

Interior offensive line

1. Tyler Booker, Alabama

2. Donovan Jackson, Ohio State

3. Jonah Savaiinaea, Arizona

4. Tate Ratledge, Georgia

5. Jared Wilson, Georgia

Because of his frame, power, and balance, Booker is a ready-to-go guard who can thrive in Year 1. Jackson has a slight strength deficiency -- by NFL standards -- yet is more athletically gifted than Booker and spent time at tackle for the Buckeyes in their national-title winning season. Savaiinaea is your classic tackle-to-guard convert at the professional level. The interior class isn't quite as deep this year as most classes.

The 2025 NFL Draft will take place from April 24-26 in Green Bay.