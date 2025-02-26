Every year it feels like the debate surrounding the NFL Scouting Combine generally falls between two camps: who will perform at the combine and whether or not the combine is even worth it anymore. Well, no matter which side of those arguments you land on, there is one group of prospects to whom this week means everything: small-school players.

Prospects who hail from the FCS, Division II and Division III ranks are always fighting the uphill battle and stigma of trying to get people to view them and their successes in the same light as their FBS counterparts. While nobel, it is tough for scouts and evaluators to do so without there being a true 1:1 comparison in terms of level of competition. Which is why events like all-star games and the combine are vital for both the prospects and the scouts, as it gives them an opportunity to see how they measure up, both physically and athletically, to their counterparts from the major programs.

This year there are only seven prospects from smaller colleges, all of whom come from the FCS. Here is a look at those prospects who will try and make a name for themselves and for small-school prospects around the country this week in Indianapolis.

Charles Grant is arguably the best offensive lineman in the FCS. One of the more athletically gifted tackle prospects in the class, Grant on film has the type of dominant consistency you want to see from a prospect coming from a small school. Where he has a chance to impress is during the agility drills.

Having had the luxury of being on the broadcast of a Delaware game, Marcus Yarns' ability as a receiver is something that will wow spectators. But it will be his 40-yard dash and 10-yard splits that'll be what grabs the attention of the pro scouts.

Isas Waxter is another prospect whom I was able to be on the broadcast for versus Monmouth and got a chance to see him again at the East-West Shrine Bowl. Waxter has put the type of tape out there that scouts want to see, and here in Indy is a chance for him to put a bow on his postseason with a stellar performance. Where he'll have to shine is in the agility drills and 40-yard dash.

Carson Vinson was the star of the Reese's Senior Bowl, which got some folks buzzing about how high he could potentially go in the draft. I think what's interesting about his case is that at the Senior Bowl, he was able to answer a lot of questions regarding how he would handle the step up in competition. This week will be more about the interviews and the medicals, and also how he does in comparison to his counterparts in the on-field bag drills.

Arguably, the best or second best week at the Senior Bowl was from Grey Zabel. He dominated from start to finish after coming off of a long 16-game regular season. The fact that he'll be here competing in every aspect of the combine is definitely a win. Like Vinson, the medicals and interviews are going to be where he has a chance to increase his stock, which could potentially be into the first round.

Jackson Slater had a stellar week at the Senior Bowl, showing his ability as an interior offensive lineman. For him, this week at the combine will be a chance for him to show his athleticism. I believe that it is a very underrated part of his game, and the agility testing and 40-yard split numbers will give us those confirmations.

David Walker had himself a week in Mobile, both in practice and during the game. The goal here in Indy is for him to test like a guy who is a bit undersized than most defensive edge guys (6-foot-1, 267 pounds) and who also can showcase positional flexibility in terms of being a stand-up edge guy, which will come during the on-field bag drills and zone-drop drills.

The 2025 NFL Draft is to take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.