The offensive linemen showcased their immense athletic skill at intimidating size inside Lucas Oil Stadium to conclude the 2025 NFL Combine on Sunday.

These blockers are a rock-solid group, highlighted by a plethora of potential tackle-to-guard converts at the next level. The tallest offensive line group in combine history did not disappoint on the field.

Here are some of the winners and losers among offensive linemen from Sunday's on-field drills in Indianapolis, starting with a look at some of the top prospects:

Grading the top OL prospects

Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas: B

Banks didn't hurt his stock. He idn't significantly help it, either. His 40-yard dash time of 5.16 seconds at 6-foot-5 and 315 pounds is passable, not spectacular. Same with the 32-inch vertical jump and 8-foot-8 broad jump.

Will Campbell, LSU: B+

Campbell's arm length, which can't be ignored, drag his grade. With longer arms, he'd have easily be in the "A" range, because he tested like a top-10 pick at offensive tackle. But his wingspan is the shortest of any tackle prospect since at least 2011 in Indianapolis.

Armand Membou, Missouri: A+

Membou had a performance reminiscent of Tristan Wirfs in 2020. He's enormous -- 6-foot-4 and 332 pounds -- with supreme explosiveness for the tackle position, as evidenced by his 34-inch vertical and ridiculous 9-foot-7 broad. I still can't believe Membou was able to jump that far at over 330 pounds.

Tyler Booker, Alabama: C

Before the workouts, Booker got an A+. He looks the part and didn't measure-in any smaller than expected at close to 6-foot-5 and 321 pounds and 34 1/2" arms. Prototypical NFL veteran guard build. Then he hit the field. The results were unfortunately not pretty. He was the only offensive lineman who didn't reach eight feet in the broad jump, and his 27-inch vertical lands in the 42nd percentile at the guard position. His 5.38 time in the 40 was disappointing, too.

Grey Zabel, North Dakota State: A-

Surprisingly no 40-yard dash for the explosive Zabel, who otherwise rocked his workout, with a springy 36.5-inch vertical and 9-foot-3 broad, all at close to 6-foot-6 and 312 pounds. His 32-inch arms were short for the tackle position but just right for guard.

Josh Conerly Jr., Oregon: A-

The Ducks star left tackle tested like a first-round pick on Sunday. No getting around it. That 1.71-second 10-yard split hints at elite-level explosiveness, as does his 34.5-inch vertical.

Aireontae Ersery, Minnesota: A

If you are 6-foot-6 and 331 pounds, you should not be able to run 40 yards in 5.01 seconds. Ersery did. He also had a silly 9-foot-3 broad. Andrew Whitworth, former No. 2 overall pick Greg Robinson and Bears left tackle Darnell Wright are the only 330-plus pound blockers who had a broad jump longer than Ersery since 1999.

Marcus Mbow, Purdue: N/A

Mbow decided against working out. Which is interesting because the Purdue Pro Day is in three days!

Other winners

Tate Ratledge, Georgia

The guard prospect from Georgia is one of the taller guards you'll see on the field, at just north of 6-foot-6. At that height, and only being 308 pounds, he had to test well, and he did more than just test well. He thrived. Ratledge ran under 5.00 in the 40-yard dash, with an impressive 32-inch vertical and even more staggering 9-foot-5 broad.

Jared Wilson, Georgia

In a class lacking a flashy, presumptive No. 1 center who rode a wave of buzz into the combine, the top center spot was technically up for grabs entering Indianapolis. Wilson planted his flag for the distinction, with a 32-inch vertical, 4.84-second time in the 40-yard dash, along with a blistering 1.71 10-yard split. He's a quality center prospect with elite explosiveness and has NFL-caliber size at 6-foot-3 and 310 pounds with arms longer than 32 inches.

Jalen Travis, Iowa State

The towering nearly 6-foot-8, 339-pound tackle was easily one of the most impressive testers of the offensive line group, regardless of size. He had a 35-inch vertical, a 9-foot-4 broad and measured-in with lengthy 34 7/8" arms. Mountain of a man who just so happens to be a large rocket, too.

Other losers

Donovan Jackson, Ohio State

Jackson came up lame in his 40-yard dash attempt. He just didn't look to be running with his normal gait, suggesting he's not completely healthy. That's always a bummer when an injury pops up at the combine.

Anthony Belton, NC State

Belton tested like most 6-foot-6 and 330 pounds blockers do. He ran well over 5.00 in the 40-yard dash (5.26) and didn't reach nine feet in the broad nor 30 inches in the vertical. The only problem? He found himself in a group with the comparably-sized Ersery and Membou, who tested through the roof.

