Although the confetti fell from the rafters of the Superdome not long ago, teams are already beginning preparations for next season. The week of the NFL Scouting Combine has arrived and the start of free agency is only a few weeks away. 

Below are CBSSports.com's updated prospect rankings, which feature many of the names that, for better or worse, will be making an impression this week in Indianapolis.

1Travis HunterCBColorado
2Abdul CarterEDGEPenn State
3Mason GrahamDLMichigan
4Kelvin Banks Jr.OTTexas
5Will JohnsonCBMichigan
6Will CampbellOTLSU
7Tetairoa McMillanWRArizona
8Cam WardQBMiami
9Jalon WalkerEDGEGeorgia
10James Pearce Jr.EDGETennessee
11Ashton JeantyRBBoise State
12Malaki StarksSGeorgia
13Luther BurdenWRMissouri
14Armand MembouOTMissouri
15Colston LovelandTEMichigan
16Mykel WilliamsEDGEGeorgia
17Walter NolenDLOle Miss
18Mike GreenEDGEMarshall
19Tyler WarrenTEPenn State
20Josh SimmonsOTOhio State
21Jihaad CampbellLBAlabama
22Nic ScourtonEDGETexas A&M
23Shemar StewartEDGETexas A&M
24Shedeur SandersQBColorado
25Tyler BookerIOLAlabama

Hunter is a two-way prospect who could conceivably be listed as either a cornerback or wide receiver. He would likely be the top prospect at each respective position. Carter would probably have the strongest case as being a top 10 player at his position from Day 1. Jeanty is the one and only running back among the first group: No. 11 overall. 

Ward is the top-ranked quarterback and No. 8 overall. Sanders is the only other quarterback among the top 25; currently sitting at No. 24 overall. Two tight ends -- Loveland and Warren -- rank among the first group.

Ryan Wilson
The defensive line and edge rushers are well represented with nine prospects. The SEC is the most well-represented conference with nine prospects among the top 25. 

26Nick EmmanworiSSouth Carolina
27Grey ZabelIOLNorth Dakota State
28Emeka EgbukaWROhio State
29Derrick HarmonDL Oregon
30Kenneth GrantDLMichigan
31Benjamin MorrisonCBNotre Dame
32Shavon RevelCBEast Carolina
33Josh Conerly Jr.OTOregon
34Matthew GoldenWRTexas
35Jahdae BarronCBTexas
36Trey AmosCBOle Miss
37Jack SawyerEDGEOhio State
38Donovan JacksonIOLOhio State
39Azareye'h ThomasCBFlorida State
40Omarr Norman-LottDLTennessee
41Aireontae ErseryOTMinnesota
42Donovan EzeiruakuEDGEBoston College
43Deone WalkerDLKentucky
44Kevin Winston Jr.SPenn State
45Darius AlexanderDLToledo
46Princely UmanmielenEDGEOle Miss
47Tyleik WilliamsDLOhio State
48Jaxson DartQBOle Miss
49Marcus MbowOTPurdue
50Aeneas PeeblesDLDuke

Dart is QB3 in the rankings and the only other quarterback among the top 50 overall. Jeanty is still the only running back among the Top 50 overall. There were also no other tight ends among the Top 50 overall. One would think both of those anecdotes will be rendered outdated by the time draft night arrives. 

From a grading standpoint, there is not a significant difference between players ranked in the 20s and 50s. It seems like a large gap between those two positions, but the talent level suggests otherwise. For that reason, fans should not get too caught up in rankings relative to other years. 

The defensive line and edge rushers continue to be a point of pride for this draft class; an additional 10 among the second group. Nearly 40% of the top 50 overall prospects play those two positions. 

51Carson SchwesingerLBUCLA
52Alfred CollinsDLTexas
53Harold Fannin Jr.TEBowling Green
54T.J. SandersDLSouth Carolina
55Jonah SavaiinaeaOTArizona
56Vernon BroughtonDLTexas
57Wyatt MilumOTWest Virginia
58CJ WestDLIndiana
59Gunnar HelmTETexas
60Andrew MukubaSTexas
61Landon JacksonEDGEArkansas
62JT TuimoloauEDGEOhio State
63Tre HarrisWROle Miss
64Ashton GillotteEDGELouisville
65Jared IveyEDGEOle Miss
66Omarion HamptonRBNorth Carolina
67Maxwell HairstonCBKentucky
68Elijah ArroyoTEMiami
69Cameron WilliamsOTTexas
70Denzel BurkeCBOhio State
71Emery Jones Jr.OTLSU
72Ozzy TrapiloOTBoston College
73Jack BechWRTCU
74Kaleb JohnsonRBIowa
75Darien PorterCBIowa State
76Joshua FarmerDLFlorida State
77Elic AyomanorWRStanford
78Xavier WattsSNotre Dame
79Treveyon HendersonRBOhio State
80Jalen RoyalsWRUtah State
81Mason TaylorTELSU
82Sai'vion JonesDLLSU
83Jordan BurchDLOregon
84Cobee BryantCBKansas
85Charles GrantOT William & Mary
86Brashard SmithRBSMU
87Kyle KennardEDGESouth Carolina
88Tai FeltonWRMaryland
89Jayden HigginsWR Iowa State
90JJ PeguesDLOle Miss
91Ty RobinsonDLNebraska
92Barrett CarterLBClemson
93Jared WilsonIOLGeorgia
94Jordan PhillipsDLMaryland
95David WalkerEDGECentral Arkansas
96Zy AlexanderCBLSU
97Quinshon JudkinsRBOhio State
98Bilhal KoneCBWestern Michigan
99Smael Mondon Jr.LBGeorgia
100Bradyn SwinsonEDGELSU

The dam finally burst at the running back spot as five more graced the top 100 overall. Four tight ends, including the son of NFL great Jason Taylor, were among the final group in the top 100 overall. Quarterbacks are notably missing from the third group, which means only three are among the top 100 overall. 

Six wide receivers were among the most recent grouping, which is more than the top 50 overall. Small school prospects are under-represented, but Walker and Grant are among the cream of the crop. In a college football era that has been dramatically shaped by Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) and the transfer portal, there are still non-Power Four schools producing desirable NFL talent. 

101Lathan RansomSOhio State
102Josaiah StewartEDGEMichigan
103Tez JohnsonWROregon
104Jacob ParrishCBKansas State
105Tate RatledgeIOLGeorgia
106Terrance FergusonTEOregon
107Quinn EwersQBTexas
108Dylan SampsonRB Tennessee
109Kyle McCordQBSyracuse
110Pat BryantWRIllinois
111Isaiah BondWRAlabama
112Chris Paul Jr.LBArkansas
113Jaylin SmithCBUSC
114Que RobinsonEDGEAlabama
115Bhayshul TutenRBVirginia Tech
116Ollie Gordon IIRBOklahoma State
117Jonas SankerSVirginia
118Jalen MilroeQBAlabama
119Anthony BeltonIOLNC State
120Clay WebbIOLJacksonville State
121Dillon GabrielQBUCF
122RJ HarveyRBUCF
123Xavier RestrepoWRMiami
124Tyler ShoughQBLouisville
125Shemar TurnerDLTexas A&M
126Jarquez HunterRBAuburn
127Alijah HuzzieCBNorth Carolina
128Ajani CorneliusIOLOregon
129Savion WilliamsWRTCU
130Quincy RileyCBLouisville
131Danny StutsmanLBOklahoma
132Damien MartinezRBMiami
133Jeffrey BassaLBOregon
134Justin WalleyCBMinnesota
135Elijah RobertsEDGESMU
136Barryn SorrellEDGETexas
137Oronde Gadsden IITESyracuse
138Upton StoutCBWestern Kentucky
139Tyler BattyEDGEBYU
140Corey KinerRBCincinnati
141Kobe HudsonWRUCF
142Tyler BaronEDGEMiami
143Dylan FairchildIOLGeorgia
144Jah JoynerEDGEMinnesota
145Nohl WilliamsCBCalifornia
146Nick MartinLBOklahoma State
147Sebastian CastroCBIowa
148Miles FrazierIOLLSU
149Oluwafemi OladejoEDGEUCLA
150Kyle MonangaiRBRutgers
151Tory HortonWRColorado State
152Will HowardQBOhio State
153Cameron SkatteboRBArizona State
154Logan BrownOTKansas
155Jamon Dumas-JohnsonLBKentucky
156Zah FrazierCBUTSA
157Collin OliverLBOklahoma State
158Jalen McLeodLBAuburn
159DJ GiddensRBKansas State
160Jaylen ReedSPenn State
161Jamaree CaldwellDLOregon
162LeQuint AllenRBSyracuse
163Tahj BrooksRBTexas Tech
164Mitchell EvansTENotre Dame
165Howard CrossDLNotre Dame
166Jaylin NoelWRIowa State
167Isas WaxterCBVillanova
168Ricky WhiteWRUNLV
169Kalel MullingsRBMichigan
170Mac McWilliamsCBUCF
171Kaimon RuckerEDGENorth Carolina
172Kobe KingLBPenn State
173Joshua GrayOTOregon State
174Chase LundtOTUCONN
175Malachi MooreCBAlabama
176Mello DotsonCBKansas
177Jimmy Horn Jr.WRColorado
178Tyrion Ingram-DawkinsDLGeorgia
179Tonka HemingwayDLSouth Carolina
180Cam JacksonDLFlorida
181Demetrius Knight Jr.LBSouth Carolina
182Antwaun Powell-RylandEDGEVirginia Tech
183Caleb RogersOTTexas Tech
184Donovan EdwardsRBMichigan
185Jackson SlaterIOLSacramento State
186Jake BriningstoolTEClemson
187Jalen RiversIOLMiami
188Francisco MauigoaLBMiami
189Dorian StrongCBVirginia
190Robert LongerbeamSRutgers
191Carson VinsonOTAlabama A&M
192Theo Wease Jr.WRMissouri
193Cody SimonLBOhio State
194Davin VannDLNC State
195Yahya BlackCBIowa State
196Phil MafahRBClemson
197Trevor EtienneRBGeorgia
198Jack KiserLBNotre Dame
199Hunter WohlerSWisconsin
200Devin NealRBKansas
201Traeshon HoldenWROregon
202Rayuan Lane IIISNavy
203Moliki MatavaoTEUCLA
204Gus HartwigIOLPurdue
205Beaux CollinsWRNotre Dame
206Konata MumpfieldWRPittsburgh
207Jordan HancockCBOhio State
208Trey WedigOTIndiana
209Isheem YoungSOle Miss
210Gerad Christian-LichtenhanOLOregon State
211CJ DippreTEAlabama
212Eric GregoryDLArkansas
213Davonte BrownCBMiami
214Jerjuan NewtonWRToledo
215RJ MotenSFlorida
216Malcolm RayDLFlorida State
217Billy Bowman Jr.SOklahoma
218Woodi WashingtonCBOklahoma
219Greedy Vance Jr.CBFlorida State
220Cam RisingQBUtah
221Jasheen DavisEDGEWake Forest
222Kyle WilliamsWRWashington State
223Shamari SimmonsSArizona State
224Benjamin YurosekTEStanford
225Jermari HarrisCBIowa
226Jalen TravisOTIowa State
227Graham MertzQBFlorida
228Jackson MeeksWRSyracuse
229John WilliamsOTCincinnati
230D'Eryk JacksonLBKentucky
231Jay HigginsLBIowa
232Jared PenningIOLNorthern Iowa
233Nick NashWRSan Jose State
234Riley LeonardQBNotre Dame
235Jackson HawesTEGeorgia Tech
236Nash HutmacherDLNebraska
237Jack NelsonOTWisconsin
238Lajohntay WesterWRColorado
239Jaylin LaneWRVirginia Tech
240Jared Harrison-HunteDLSMU
241Bru McCoyWRTennessee
242Jacob BayerIOLArkansas State
243Chandler MartinLBMemphis
244Zakhari FranklinWROle Miss
245Eugene AsanteLBAuburn
246Roc TaylorWRMemphis
247Ja'Quinden JacksonRBArkansas
248Simeon BarrowDLMiami
249Chaz ChamblissLBGeorgia
250Caleb RansawCBTulane

The 2025 NFL Draft is to take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects