Although the confetti fell from the rafters of the Superdome not long ago, teams are already beginning preparations for next season. The week of the NFL Scouting Combine has arrived and the start of free agency is only a few weeks away.

Below are CBSSports.com's updated prospect rankings, which feature many of the names that, for better or worse, will be making an impression this week in Indianapolis.

1 Travis Hunter CB Colorado 2 Abdul Carter EDGE Penn State 3 Mason Graham DL Michigan 4 Kelvin Banks Jr. OT Texas 5 Will Johnson CB Michigan 6 Will Campbell OT LSU 7 Tetairoa McMillan WR Arizona 8 Cam Ward QB Miami 9 Jalon Walker EDGE Georgia 10 James Pearce Jr. EDGE Tennessee 11 Ashton Jeanty RB Boise State 12 Malaki Starks S Georgia 13 Luther Burden WR Missouri 14 Armand Membou OT Missouri 15 Colston Loveland TE Michigan 16 Mykel Williams EDGE Georgia 17 Walter Nolen DL Ole Miss 18 Mike Green EDGE Marshall 19 Tyler Warren TE Penn State 20 Josh Simmons OT Ohio State 21 Jihaad Campbell LB Alabama 22 Nic Scourton EDGE Texas A&M 23 Shemar Stewart EDGE Texas A&M 24 Shedeur Sanders QB Colorado 25 Tyler Booker IOL Alabama

Hunter is a two-way prospect who could conceivably be listed as either a cornerback or wide receiver. He would likely be the top prospect at each respective position. Carter would probably have the strongest case as being a top 10 player at his position from Day 1. Jeanty is the one and only running back among the first group: No. 11 overall.

Ward is the top-ranked quarterback and No. 8 overall. Sanders is the only other quarterback among the top 25; currently sitting at No. 24 overall. Two tight ends -- Loveland and Warren -- rank among the first group.

The defensive line and edge rushers are well represented with nine prospects. The SEC is the most well-represented conference with nine prospects among the top 25.

26 Nick Emmanwori S South Carolina 27 Grey Zabel IOL North Dakota State 28 Emeka Egbuka WR Ohio State 29 Derrick Harmon DL Oregon 30 Kenneth Grant DL Michigan 31 Benjamin Morrison CB Notre Dame 32 Shavon Revel CB East Carolina 33 Josh Conerly Jr. OT Oregon 34 Matthew Golden WR Texas 35 Jahdae Barron CB Texas 36 Trey Amos CB Ole Miss 37 Jack Sawyer EDGE Ohio State 38 Donovan Jackson IOL Ohio State 39 Azareye'h Thomas CB Florida State 40 Omarr Norman-Lott DL Tennessee 41 Aireontae Ersery OT Minnesota 42 Donovan Ezeiruaku EDGE Boston College 43 Deone Walker DL Kentucky 44 Kevin Winston Jr. S Penn State 45 Darius Alexander DL Toledo 46 Princely Umanmielen EDGE Ole Miss 47 Tyleik Williams DL Ohio State 48 Jaxson Dart QB Ole Miss 49 Marcus Mbow OT Purdue 50 Aeneas Peebles DL Duke

Dart is QB3 in the rankings and the only other quarterback among the top 50 overall. Jeanty is still the only running back among the Top 50 overall. There were also no other tight ends among the Top 50 overall. One would think both of those anecdotes will be rendered outdated by the time draft night arrives.

From a grading standpoint, there is not a significant difference between players ranked in the 20s and 50s. It seems like a large gap between those two positions, but the talent level suggests otherwise. For that reason, fans should not get too caught up in rankings relative to other years.

The defensive line and edge rushers continue to be a point of pride for this draft class; an additional 10 among the second group. Nearly 40% of the top 50 overall prospects play those two positions.

51 Carson Schwesinger LB UCLA 52 Alfred Collins DL Texas 53 Harold Fannin Jr. TE Bowling Green 54 T.J. Sanders DL South Carolina 55 Jonah Savaiinaea OT Arizona 56 Vernon Broughton DL Texas 57 Wyatt Milum OT West Virginia 58 CJ West DL Indiana 59 Gunnar Helm TE Texas 60 Andrew Mukuba S Texas 61 Landon Jackson EDGE Arkansas 62 JT Tuimoloau EDGE Ohio State 63 Tre Harris WR Ole Miss 64 Ashton Gillotte EDGE Louisville 65 Jared Ivey EDGE Ole Miss 66 Omarion Hampton RB North Carolina 67 Maxwell Hairston CB Kentucky 68 Elijah Arroyo TE Miami 69 Cameron Williams OT Texas 70 Denzel Burke CB Ohio State 71 Emery Jones Jr. OT LSU 72 Ozzy Trapilo OT Boston College 73 Jack Bech WR TCU 74 Kaleb Johnson RB Iowa 75 Darien Porter CB Iowa State 76 Joshua Farmer DL Florida State 77 Elic Ayomanor WR Stanford 78 Xavier Watts S Notre Dame 79 Treveyon Henderson RB Ohio State 80 Jalen Royals WR Utah State 81 Mason Taylor TE LSU 82 Sai'vion Jones DL LSU 83 Jordan Burch DL Oregon 84 Cobee Bryant CB Kansas 85 Charles Grant OT William & Mary 86 Brashard Smith RB SMU 87 Kyle Kennard EDGE South Carolina 88 Tai Felton WR Maryland 89 Jayden Higgins WR Iowa State 90 JJ Pegues DL Ole Miss 91 Ty Robinson DL Nebraska 92 Barrett Carter LB Clemson 93 Jared Wilson IOL Georgia 94 Jordan Phillips DL Maryland 95 David Walker EDGE Central Arkansas 96 Zy Alexander CB LSU 97 Quinshon Judkins RB Ohio State 98 Bilhal Kone CB Western Michigan 99 Smael Mondon Jr. LB Georgia 100 Bradyn Swinson EDGE LSU

The dam finally burst at the running back spot as five more graced the top 100 overall. Four tight ends, including the son of NFL great Jason Taylor, were among the final group in the top 100 overall. Quarterbacks are notably missing from the third group, which means only three are among the top 100 overall.

Six wide receivers were among the most recent grouping, which is more than the top 50 overall. Small school prospects are under-represented, but Walker and Grant are among the cream of the crop. In a college football era that has been dramatically shaped by Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) and the transfer portal, there are still non-Power Four schools producing desirable NFL talent.

101 Lathan Ransom S Ohio State 102 Josaiah Stewart EDGE Michigan 103 Tez Johnson WR Oregon 104 Jacob Parrish CB Kansas State 105 Tate Ratledge IOL Georgia 106 Terrance Ferguson TE Oregon 107 Quinn Ewers QB Texas 108 Dylan Sampson RB Tennessee 109 Kyle McCord QB Syracuse 110 Pat Bryant WR Illinois 111 Isaiah Bond WR Alabama 112 Chris Paul Jr. LB Arkansas 113 Jaylin Smith CB USC 114 Que Robinson EDGE Alabama 115 Bhayshul Tuten RB Virginia Tech 116 Ollie Gordon II RB Oklahoma State 117 Jonas Sanker S Virginia 118 Jalen Milroe QB Alabama 119 Anthony Belton IOL NC State 120 Clay Webb IOL Jacksonville State 121 Dillon Gabriel QB UCF 122 RJ Harvey RB UCF 123 Xavier Restrepo WR Miami 124 Tyler Shough QB Louisville 125 Shemar Turner DL Texas A&M 126 Jarquez Hunter RB Auburn 127 Alijah Huzzie CB North Carolina 128 Ajani Cornelius IOL Oregon 129 Savion Williams WR TCU 130 Quincy Riley CB Louisville 131 Danny Stutsman LB Oklahoma 132 Damien Martinez RB Miami 133 Jeffrey Bassa LB Oregon 134 Justin Walley CB Minnesota 135 Elijah Roberts EDGE SMU 136 Barryn Sorrell EDGE Texas 137 Oronde Gadsden II TE Syracuse 138 Upton Stout CB Western Kentucky 139 Tyler Batty EDGE BYU 140 Corey Kiner RB Cincinnati 141 Kobe Hudson WR UCF 142 Tyler Baron EDGE Miami 143 Dylan Fairchild IOL Georgia 144 Jah Joyner EDGE Minnesota 145 Nohl Williams CB California 146 Nick Martin LB Oklahoma State 147 Sebastian Castro CB Iowa 148 Miles Frazier IOL LSU 149 Oluwafemi Oladejo EDGE UCLA 150 Kyle Monangai RB Rutgers 151 Tory Horton WR Colorado State 152 Will Howard QB Ohio State 153 Cameron Skattebo RB Arizona State 154 Logan Brown OT Kansas 155 Jamon Dumas-Johnson LB Kentucky 156 Zah Frazier CB UTSA 157 Collin Oliver LB Oklahoma State 158 Jalen McLeod LB Auburn 159 DJ Giddens RB Kansas State 160 Jaylen Reed S Penn State 161 Jamaree Caldwell DL Oregon 162 LeQuint Allen RB Syracuse 163 Tahj Brooks RB Texas Tech 164 Mitchell Evans TE Notre Dame 165 Howard Cross DL Notre Dame 166 Jaylin Noel WR Iowa State 167 Isas Waxter CB Villanova 168 Ricky White WR UNLV 169 Kalel Mullings RB Michigan 170 Mac McWilliams CB UCF 171 Kaimon Rucker EDGE North Carolina 172 Kobe King LB Penn State 173 Joshua Gray OT Oregon State 174 Chase Lundt OT UCONN 175 Malachi Moore CB Alabama 176 Mello Dotson CB Kansas 177 Jimmy Horn Jr. WR Colorado 178 Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins DL Georgia 179 Tonka Hemingway DL South Carolina 180 Cam Jackson DL Florida 181 Demetrius Knight Jr. LB South Carolina 182 Antwaun Powell-Ryland EDGE Virginia Tech 183 Caleb Rogers OT Texas Tech 184 Donovan Edwards RB Michigan 185 Jackson Slater IOL Sacramento State 186 Jake Briningstool TE Clemson 187 Jalen Rivers IOL Miami 188 Francisco Mauigoa LB Miami 189 Dorian Strong CB Virginia 190 Robert Longerbeam S Rutgers 191 Carson Vinson OT Alabama A&M 192 Theo Wease Jr. WR Missouri 193 Cody Simon LB Ohio State 194 Davin Vann DL NC State 195 Yahya Black CB Iowa State 196 Phil Mafah RB Clemson 197 Trevor Etienne RB Georgia 198 Jack Kiser LB Notre Dame 199 Hunter Wohler S Wisconsin 200 Devin Neal RB Kansas 201 Traeshon Holden WR Oregon 202 Rayuan Lane III S Navy 203 Moliki Matavao TE UCLA 204 Gus Hartwig IOL Purdue 205 Beaux Collins WR Notre Dame 206 Konata Mumpfield WR Pittsburgh 207 Jordan Hancock CB Ohio State 208 Trey Wedig OT Indiana 209 Isheem Young S Ole Miss 210 Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan OL Oregon State 211 CJ Dippre TE Alabama 212 Eric Gregory DL Arkansas 213 Davonte Brown CB Miami 214 Jerjuan Newton WR Toledo 215 RJ Moten S Florida 216 Malcolm Ray DL Florida State 217 Billy Bowman Jr. S Oklahoma 218 Woodi Washington CB Oklahoma 219 Greedy Vance Jr. CB Florida State 220 Cam Rising QB Utah 221 Jasheen Davis EDGE Wake Forest 222 Kyle Williams WR Washington State 223 Shamari Simmons S Arizona State 224 Benjamin Yurosek TE Stanford 225 Jermari Harris CB Iowa 226 Jalen Travis OT Iowa State 227 Graham Mertz QB Florida 228 Jackson Meeks WR Syracuse 229 John Williams OT Cincinnati 230 D'Eryk Jackson LB Kentucky 231 Jay Higgins LB Iowa 232 Jared Penning IOL Northern Iowa 233 Nick Nash WR San Jose State 234 Riley Leonard QB Notre Dame 235 Jackson Hawes TE Georgia Tech 236 Nash Hutmacher DL Nebraska 237 Jack Nelson OT Wisconsin 238 Lajohntay Wester WR Colorado 239 Jaylin Lane WR Virginia Tech 240 Jared Harrison-Hunte DL SMU 241 Bru McCoy WR Tennessee 242 Jacob Bayer IOL Arkansas State 243 Chandler Martin LB Memphis 244 Zakhari Franklin WR Ole Miss 245 Eugene Asante LB Auburn 246 Roc Taylor WR Memphis 247 Ja'Quinden Jackson RB Arkansas 248 Simeon Barrow DL Miami 249 Chaz Chambliss LB Georgia 250 Caleb Ransaw CB Tulane

The 2025 NFL Draft is to take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.