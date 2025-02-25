Although the confetti fell from the rafters of the Superdome not long ago, teams are already beginning preparations for next season. The week of the NFL Scouting Combine has arrived and the start of free agency is only a few weeks away.
Below are CBSSports.com's updated prospect rankings, which feature many of the names that, for better or worse, will be making an impression this week in Indianapolis.
|1
|Travis Hunter
|CB
|Colorado
|2
|Abdul Carter
|EDGE
|Penn State
|3
|Mason Graham
|DL
|Michigan
|4
|Kelvin Banks Jr.
|OT
|Texas
|5
|Will Johnson
|CB
|Michigan
|6
|Will Campbell
|OT
|LSU
|7
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|Arizona
|8
|Cam Ward
|QB
|Miami
|9
|Jalon Walker
|EDGE
|Georgia
|10
|James Pearce Jr.
|EDGE
|Tennessee
|11
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|Boise State
|12
|Malaki Starks
|S
|Georgia
|13
|Luther Burden
|WR
|Missouri
|14
|Armand Membou
|OT
|Missouri
|15
|Colston Loveland
|TE
|Michigan
|16
|Mykel Williams
|EDGE
|Georgia
|17
|Walter Nolen
|DL
|Ole Miss
|18
|Mike Green
|EDGE
|Marshall
|19
|Tyler Warren
|TE
|Penn State
|20
|Josh Simmons
|OT
|Ohio State
|21
|Jihaad Campbell
|LB
|Alabama
|22
|Nic Scourton
|EDGE
|Texas A&M
|23
|Shemar Stewart
|EDGE
|Texas A&M
|24
|Shedeur Sanders
|QB
|Colorado
|25
|Tyler Booker
|IOL
|Alabama
Hunter is a two-way prospect who could conceivably be listed as either a cornerback or wide receiver. He would likely be the top prospect at each respective position. Carter would probably have the strongest case as being a top 10 player at his position from Day 1. Jeanty is the one and only running back among the first group: No. 11 overall.
Ward is the top-ranked quarterback and No. 8 overall. Sanders is the only other quarterback among the top 25; currently sitting at No. 24 overall. Two tight ends -- Loveland and Warren -- rank among the first group.
The defensive line and edge rushers are well represented with nine prospects. The SEC is the most well-represented conference with nine prospects among the top 25.
|26
|Nick Emmanwori
|S
|South Carolina
|27
|Grey Zabel
|IOL
|North Dakota State
|28
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|Ohio State
|29
|Derrick Harmon
|DL
|Oregon
|30
|Kenneth Grant
|DL
|Michigan
|31
|Benjamin Morrison
|CB
|Notre Dame
|32
|Shavon Revel
|CB
|East Carolina
|33
|Josh Conerly Jr.
|OT
|Oregon
|34
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|Texas
|35
|Jahdae Barron
|CB
|Texas
|36
|Trey Amos
|CB
|Ole Miss
|37
|Jack Sawyer
|EDGE
|Ohio State
|38
|Donovan Jackson
|IOL
|Ohio State
|39
|Azareye'h Thomas
|CB
|Florida State
|40
|Omarr Norman-Lott
|DL
|Tennessee
|41
|Aireontae Ersery
|OT
|Minnesota
|42
|Donovan Ezeiruaku
|EDGE
|Boston College
|43
|Deone Walker
|DL
|Kentucky
|44
|Kevin Winston Jr.
|S
|Penn State
|45
|Darius Alexander
|DL
|Toledo
|46
|Princely Umanmielen
|EDGE
|Ole Miss
|47
|Tyleik Williams
|DL
|Ohio State
|48
|Jaxson Dart
|QB
|Ole Miss
|49
|Marcus Mbow
|OT
|Purdue
|50
|Aeneas Peebles
|DL
|Duke
Dart is QB3 in the rankings and the only other quarterback among the top 50 overall. Jeanty is still the only running back among the Top 50 overall. There were also no other tight ends among the Top 50 overall. One would think both of those anecdotes will be rendered outdated by the time draft night arrives.
From a grading standpoint, there is not a significant difference between players ranked in the 20s and 50s. It seems like a large gap between those two positions, but the talent level suggests otherwise. For that reason, fans should not get too caught up in rankings relative to other years.
The defensive line and edge rushers continue to be a point of pride for this draft class; an additional 10 among the second group. Nearly 40% of the top 50 overall prospects play those two positions.
|51
|Carson Schwesinger
|LB
|UCLA
|52
|Alfred Collins
|DL
|Texas
|53
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|TE
|Bowling Green
|54
|T.J. Sanders
|DL
|South Carolina
|55
|Jonah Savaiinaea
|OT
|Arizona
|56
|Vernon Broughton
|DL
|Texas
|57
|Wyatt Milum
|OT
|West Virginia
|58
|CJ West
|DL
|Indiana
|59
|Gunnar Helm
|TE
|Texas
|60
|Andrew Mukuba
|S
|Texas
|61
|Landon Jackson
|EDGE
|Arkansas
|62
|JT Tuimoloau
|EDGE
|Ohio State
|63
|Tre Harris
|WR
|Ole Miss
|64
|Ashton Gillotte
|EDGE
|Louisville
|65
|Jared Ivey
|EDGE
|Ole Miss
|66
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|North Carolina
|67
|Maxwell Hairston
|CB
|Kentucky
|68
|Elijah Arroyo
|TE
|Miami
|69
|Cameron Williams
|OT
|Texas
|70
|Denzel Burke
|CB
|Ohio State
|71
|Emery Jones Jr.
|OT
|LSU
|72
|Ozzy Trapilo
|OT
|Boston College
|73
|Jack Bech
|WR
|TCU
|74
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|Iowa
|75
|Darien Porter
|CB
|Iowa State
|76
|Joshua Farmer
|DL
|Florida State
|77
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|Stanford
|78
|Xavier Watts
|S
|Notre Dame
|79
|Treveyon Henderson
|RB
|Ohio State
|80
|Jalen Royals
|WR
|Utah State
|81
|Mason Taylor
|TE
|LSU
|82
|Sai'vion Jones
|DL
|LSU
|83
|Jordan Burch
|DL
|Oregon
|84
|Cobee Bryant
|CB
|Kansas
|85
|Charles Grant
|OT
|William & Mary
|86
|Brashard Smith
|RB
|SMU
|87
|Kyle Kennard
|EDGE
|South Carolina
|88
|Tai Felton
|WR
|Maryland
|89
|Jayden Higgins
|WR
|Iowa State
|90
|JJ Pegues
|DL
|Ole Miss
|91
|Ty Robinson
|DL
|Nebraska
|92
|Barrett Carter
|LB
|Clemson
|93
|Jared Wilson
|IOL
|Georgia
|94
|Jordan Phillips
|DL
|Maryland
|95
|David Walker
|EDGE
|Central Arkansas
|96
|Zy Alexander
|CB
|LSU
|97
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|Ohio State
|98
|Bilhal Kone
|CB
|Western Michigan
|99
|Smael Mondon Jr.
|LB
|Georgia
|100
|Bradyn Swinson
|EDGE
|LSU
The dam finally burst at the running back spot as five more graced the top 100 overall. Four tight ends, including the son of NFL great Jason Taylor, were among the final group in the top 100 overall. Quarterbacks are notably missing from the third group, which means only three are among the top 100 overall.
Six wide receivers were among the most recent grouping, which is more than the top 50 overall. Small school prospects are under-represented, but Walker and Grant are among the cream of the crop. In a college football era that has been dramatically shaped by Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) and the transfer portal, there are still non-Power Four schools producing desirable NFL talent.
|101
|Lathan Ransom
|S
|Ohio State
|102
|Josaiah Stewart
|EDGE
|Michigan
|103
|Tez Johnson
|WR
|Oregon
|104
|Jacob Parrish
|CB
|Kansas State
|105
|Tate Ratledge
|IOL
|Georgia
|106
|Terrance Ferguson
|TE
|Oregon
|107
|Quinn Ewers
|QB
|Texas
|108
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|Tennessee
|109
|Kyle McCord
|QB
|Syracuse
|110
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|Illinois
|111
|Isaiah Bond
|WR
|Alabama
|112
|Chris Paul Jr.
|LB
|Arkansas
|113
|Jaylin Smith
|CB
|USC
|114
|Que Robinson
|EDGE
|Alabama
|115
|Bhayshul Tuten
|RB
|Virginia Tech
|116
|Ollie Gordon II
|RB
|Oklahoma State
|117
|Jonas Sanker
|S
|Virginia
|118
|Jalen Milroe
|QB
|Alabama
|119
|Anthony Belton
|IOL
|NC State
|120
|Clay Webb
|IOL
|Jacksonville State
|121
|Dillon Gabriel
|QB
|UCF
|122
|RJ Harvey
|RB
|UCF
|123
|Xavier Restrepo
|WR
|Miami
|124
|Tyler Shough
|QB
|Louisville
|125
|Shemar Turner
|DL
|Texas A&M
|126
|Jarquez Hunter
|RB
|Auburn
|127
|Alijah Huzzie
|CB
|North Carolina
|128
|Ajani Cornelius
|IOL
|Oregon
|129
|Savion Williams
|WR
|TCU
|130
|Quincy Riley
|CB
|Louisville
|131
|Danny Stutsman
|LB
|Oklahoma
|132
|Damien Martinez
|RB
|Miami
|133
|Jeffrey Bassa
|LB
|Oregon
|134
|Justin Walley
|CB
|Minnesota
|135
|Elijah Roberts
|EDGE
|SMU
|136
|Barryn Sorrell
|EDGE
|Texas
|137
|Oronde Gadsden II
|TE
|Syracuse
|138
|Upton Stout
|CB
|Western Kentucky
|139
|Tyler Batty
|EDGE
|BYU
|140
|Corey Kiner
|RB
|Cincinnati
|141
|Kobe Hudson
|WR
|UCF
|142
|Tyler Baron
|EDGE
|Miami
|143
|Dylan Fairchild
|IOL
|Georgia
|144
|Jah Joyner
|EDGE
|Minnesota
|145
|Nohl Williams
|CB
|California
|146
|Nick Martin
|LB
|Oklahoma State
|147
|Sebastian Castro
|CB
|Iowa
|148
|Miles Frazier
|IOL
|LSU
|149
|Oluwafemi Oladejo
|EDGE
|UCLA
|150
|Kyle Monangai
|RB
|Rutgers
|151
|Tory Horton
|WR
|Colorado State
|152
|Will Howard
|QB
|Ohio State
|153
|Cameron Skattebo
|RB
|Arizona State
|154
|Logan Brown
|OT
|Kansas
|155
|Jamon Dumas-Johnson
|LB
|Kentucky
|156
|Zah Frazier
|CB
|UTSA
|157
|Collin Oliver
|LB
|Oklahoma State
|158
|Jalen McLeod
|LB
|Auburn
|159
|DJ Giddens
|RB
|Kansas State
|160
|Jaylen Reed
|S
|Penn State
|161
|Jamaree Caldwell
|DL
|Oregon
|162
|LeQuint Allen
|RB
|Syracuse
|163
|Tahj Brooks
|RB
|Texas Tech
|164
|Mitchell Evans
|TE
|Notre Dame
|165
|Howard Cross
|DL
|Notre Dame
|166
|Jaylin Noel
|WR
|Iowa State
|167
|Isas Waxter
|CB
|Villanova
|168
|Ricky White
|WR
|UNLV
|169
|Kalel Mullings
|RB
|Michigan
|170
|Mac McWilliams
|CB
|UCF
|171
|Kaimon Rucker
|EDGE
|North Carolina
|172
|Kobe King
|LB
|Penn State
|173
|Joshua Gray
|OT
|Oregon State
|174
|Chase Lundt
|OT
|UCONN
|175
|Malachi Moore
|CB
|Alabama
|176
|Mello Dotson
|CB
|Kansas
|177
|Jimmy Horn Jr.
|WR
|Colorado
|178
|Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins
|DL
|Georgia
|179
|Tonka Hemingway
|DL
|South Carolina
|180
|Cam Jackson
|DL
|Florida
|181
|Demetrius Knight Jr.
|LB
|South Carolina
|182
|Antwaun Powell-Ryland
|EDGE
|Virginia Tech
|183
|Caleb Rogers
|OT
|Texas Tech
|184
|Donovan Edwards
|RB
|Michigan
|185
|Jackson Slater
|IOL
|Sacramento State
|186
|Jake Briningstool
|TE
|Clemson
|187
|Jalen Rivers
|IOL
|Miami
|188
|Francisco Mauigoa
|LB
|Miami
|189
|Dorian Strong
|CB
|Virginia
|190
|Robert Longerbeam
|S
|Rutgers
|191
|Carson Vinson
|OT
|Alabama A&M
|192
|Theo Wease Jr.
|WR
|Missouri
|193
|Cody Simon
|LB
|Ohio State
|194
|Davin Vann
|DL
|NC State
|195
|Yahya Black
|CB
|Iowa State
|196
|Phil Mafah
|RB
|Clemson
|197
|Trevor Etienne
|RB
|Georgia
|198
|Jack Kiser
|LB
|Notre Dame
|199
|Hunter Wohler
|S
|Wisconsin
|200
|Devin Neal
|RB
|Kansas
|201
|Traeshon Holden
|WR
|Oregon
|202
|Rayuan Lane III
|S
|Navy
|203
|Moliki Matavao
|TE
|UCLA
|204
|Gus Hartwig
|IOL
|Purdue
|205
|Beaux Collins
|WR
|Notre Dame
|206
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|Pittsburgh
|207
|Jordan Hancock
|CB
|Ohio State
|208
|Trey Wedig
|OT
|Indiana
|209
|Isheem Young
|S
|Ole Miss
|210
|Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan
|OL
|Oregon State
|211
|CJ Dippre
|TE
|Alabama
|212
|Eric Gregory
|DL
|Arkansas
|213
|Davonte Brown
|CB
|Miami
|214
|Jerjuan Newton
|WR
|Toledo
|215
|RJ Moten
|S
|Florida
|216
|Malcolm Ray
|DL
|Florida State
|217
|Billy Bowman Jr.
|S
|Oklahoma
|218
|Woodi Washington
|CB
|Oklahoma
|219
|Greedy Vance Jr.
|CB
|Florida State
|220
|Cam Rising
|QB
|Utah
|221
|Jasheen Davis
|EDGE
|Wake Forest
|222
|Kyle Williams
|WR
|Washington State
|223
|Shamari Simmons
|S
|Arizona State
|224
|Benjamin Yurosek
|TE
|Stanford
|225
|Jermari Harris
|CB
|Iowa
|226
|Jalen Travis
|OT
|Iowa State
|227
|Graham Mertz
|QB
|Florida
|228
|Jackson Meeks
|WR
|Syracuse
|229
|John Williams
|OT
|Cincinnati
|230
|D'Eryk Jackson
|LB
|Kentucky
|231
|Jay Higgins
|LB
|Iowa
|232
|Jared Penning
|IOL
|Northern Iowa
|233
|Nick Nash
|WR
|San Jose State
|234
|Riley Leonard
|QB
|Notre Dame
|235
|Jackson Hawes
|TE
|Georgia Tech
|236
|Nash Hutmacher
|DL
|Nebraska
|237
|Jack Nelson
|OT
|Wisconsin
|238
|Lajohntay Wester
|WR
|Colorado
|239
|Jaylin Lane
|WR
|Virginia Tech
|240
|Jared Harrison-Hunte
|DL
|SMU
|241
|Bru McCoy
|WR
|Tennessee
|242
|Jacob Bayer
|IOL
|Arkansas State
|243
|Chandler Martin
|LB
|Memphis
|244
|Zakhari Franklin
|WR
|Ole Miss
|245
|Eugene Asante
|LB
|Auburn
|246
|Roc Taylor
|WR
|Memphis
|247
|Ja'Quinden Jackson
|RB
|Arkansas
|248
|Simeon Barrow
|DL
|Miami
|249
|Chaz Chambliss
|LB
|Georgia
|250
|Caleb Ransaw
|CB
|Tulane
The 2025 NFL Draft is to take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.