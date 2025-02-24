Former Penn State defensive end and projected top-five draft pick Abdul Carter will not work out during this week's NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. Carter, who will partake in the physical exams and interviews with teams at the combine, has not fully recovered from a shoulder injury he suffered in Penn State's Fiesta Bowl win over Boise State.

Carter, who played through the injury during Penn State's Orange Bowl loss to Notre Dame, was recently cleared to resume training. He is hoping to work out during Penn State's Pro Day, which will take place on March 28.

"We fully expect Abdul to be recovered in time to work out at his pro day at Penn State and he will perform at a very high level," one of Carter's agents, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN.

Rosenhaus is sending a letter to all NFL teams from Dr. Dan Cooper, who recently examined Carter's shoulder in Dallas earlier this month.

Carter played an integral role in Penn State's banner 2024 season that included a Big Ten championship and two wins in the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff. Carter filled that stat sheet last season, recording 24 tackles for loss (the most in the Big Ten), 12 sacks, two forced fumbles and four passes defensed. He had a sack, one pass breakup and two tackles for loss against Notre Dame despite dealing with his injury.

Carter is the latest top draft prospect who won't work out this week in Indianapolis, joining Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty and Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.