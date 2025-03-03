The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine has drawn to a close from Indianapolis. It was a really good group of participants, which supports the idea that this is a year to find starters and depth rather than blue chip talent at the top of the draft.

Below are some winners and losers from the week:

Winner

S Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina

Emmanwori is one of two prospects who essentially put together a flawless athletic display. At 6-foot-3, 220 pounds, he had a 43-inch vertical jump and an 11-foot-6-inch broad jump. The Gamecock ran the 40-yard dash in 4.38 seconds with a 1.49-second 10-yard split; keep that in mind when reading about Matthew Golden's times at nearly 30 pounds lighter. Speaking of Golden ...

Winner

WR Matthew Golden, Texas

The drum beat for Golden as the first wide receiver not named Travis Hunter drafted had already grown loud, but then he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.29 seconds with a 1.49-second 10-yard split. Upon crossing the finish line, he gathered his belongings and took a more comfortable view on the side for the rest of the activities.

Loser

WR Isaiah Bond, Texas

Bond publicly declared that he would break the 40-yard dash record, set by former teammate Xavier Worthy the year prior. Instead, he ran an official 4.39 seconds; still fast, but never threatening the record. Bond did reach 24.17 miles per hour in the 40-yard dash, according to Next Gen Stats, which was the second-fastest time among all performers.

Winner

TE Terrance Ferguson, Oregon

Ferguson certainly looked the part Friday. He measured 6-foot-5 3/8", 247 pounds before pacing the tight end group in 40-yard dash (4.63 seconds) and 10-yard split (1.55 seconds). His drill work was incredibly smooth and there was little doubt that he was among the top performers at his position.

Loser

EDGE Abdul Carter, Penn State

Carter may well end up as the No. 1 overall pick in April's draft, but there is more skepticism in that belief than there had been before NFL Scouting Combine week. It was revealed that the pass rusher had a stress reaction in his foot. Carter since learned that it would not require surgery, but one would think teams will examine his foot more closely and take that into consideration.

Winner

CB Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky

Hairston promised that he would put on a show for those gathered in Indianapolis. He did not disappoint. His 4.28-second 40-yard dash was the best of the week. The Michigan native also rated highly in 10-yard split (1.5 seconds), vertical jump (39.5 inches) and the broad jump (10-foot-9-inches). Most impressive, however, was the on-field work. His breaks out of the top of his drop were decisive and the angles were sharp. Add all of that together with six interceptions, including three returned for touchdowns, over the past two seasons and Hairston leaves no box unchecked.

Winner

EDGE Landon Jackson, Arkansas

Jackson measured 6-foot-6, 264 pounds with a Pterodactyl-like wingspan. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.68 seconds with a 1.65 second 10-yard split, then posted a 40.5-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot-9-inch broad jump. During the on-field drills, he showed good reaction time with only a twinge of occasional stiffness.

Winner

CB Darien Porter, Iowa State

Porter only made the transition to cornerback in 2022, but no one would have ever known it based on his field work. At 6-foot-2 7/8", 195 pounds, Porter had an 80-inch wingspan. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.3 seconds with a 1.49-second 10-yard split. The rest of his numbers were impressive as well.

His wide receiver teammates, Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel, also could have been included among the winners.

Loser

WR Tez Johnson, Oregon

Johnson is an outlier for multiple reasons. He is the lightest wide receiver (154 pounds) at the NFL Scouting Combine since Brandon Banks in 2010. Dating back to 1989, there have only been seven wide receivers lighter. The 33rd Team notes that no wide receiver under 170 pounds has run a slower 40-yard dash (4.51 seconds) since 2003. It was not all bad, though. Johnson's on-field workout, particularly a jump ball in the simulated end zone, was good. Plus, he ran the fastest 3-cone drill (6.65 seconds).

Winner

EDGE Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M

Stewart weighed in at 267 pounds, first and foremost. He played at various weights throughout the season and there were questions about whether or not he was better suited to pay defensive tackle when he was listed at 290 pounds. The Aggie put on an athletic display the likes of which had not been seen since Travon Walker or Myles Garrett. He posted an unofficial Relative Athletic Score (RAS) of 10.00.

Loser

QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

There are not any on-field or measurement reasons for Sanders' inclusion amongst the combine losers. During the NFL Network broadcast, it was learned that Deion Sanders has a favorite kid each week, and Shedeur was under the impression that he was the favorite this week. Deion texted Rich Eisen during the broadcast to share that Colorado wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. is, in fact, the favorite this week.

Winner

RB Bhayshul Tuten, Virginia Tech

It is a deep running back class, so it requires a lot to stand out. Tuten had the fastest 40-yard dash (4.32 seconds) and 10-yard split (1.49 seconds), as well as the best vertical jump (40.5 inches) and second-best broad jump (10-foot-10). He did well through the position drills as well.

Loser

RB Cam Skattebo, Arizona State

Skattebo was unable to take part in the NFL Scouting Combine due to injury. However, in his absence, Miami's Damien Martinez, Virginia Tech's Bhayshul Tuten and others staked their claim to a higher position in the pecking order. Skattebo will have an opportunity to state his case at the Sun Devil's Pro Day.

The 2025 NFL Draft will take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.