We all know it. Situation is paramount for quarterback development in the NFL. The right coach, a sensible system, a sturdy offensive line, and a diverse set of dynamic playmakers all influence how much (or little) a young quarterback matures once he's a professional.

Spinning this forward to the 2025 NFL Draft and its quarterback class, which teams are the best fits for the top passers? Let's play matchmaker.

I've identified the following teams as clubs most likely to be in the quarterback market in next year's draft -- Raiders, Panthers, Giants, Saints, Browns, and Titans. Then there's the possible "surprise" teams who could pick a quarterback -- Rams, Jets, and Seahawks.

Of course not all those teams will have the same level of interest in the 2025 quarterback class, yet it feels like no one would be flabbergasted if they selected a passer in the first round next April.

Best Team Fits: Giants, Raiders

Let's start with the Giants. GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll got a rare in-season vote of confidence from owner John Mara a few weeks ago despite what looks to be another non-contending Giants team. Let's assume that duo returns. And it was a tandem that rose to prominence in Buffalo, when Josh Allen ascended to superstar status in 2020 and beyond.

Ward is not Allen 2.0, but he's demonstrated a knack for generating splash plays out of seemingly nowhere -- a vintage Allen trait -- this season in Miami. His 6.6% Big-Time Throw rate is the highest among top quarterback prospects in this class, and fitting in challenging throws downfield is another trademark part of Allen's game. And 2024 will be Ward's third-consecutive season with full-time starting experience at the Division 1 FBS level. No doubt Schoen and Daboll will love that. His calm demeanor would be welcomed in New York too, as would his NFL-readiness, because the GM and head coach will likely need to field a winner in 2025 to keep their jobs.

As for the Raiders, they're wide open. Will Antonio Pierce be retained for 2025? How about GM Tom Telesco. If so, they'd enter the 2025 quarterback market with an open mind. Pierce was at Arizona State for part of the Jayden Daniels tenure. Ward isn't as nimble as Daniels, but there are similarities in their play style.

Best Team Fits: Giants, Raiders, Titans

Sanders is an older prospect, and it appears post-COVID, NFL teams are less concerned about a 23 or 24 year old quarterback prospect if he's entering the NFL with a significant amount of experience in college. And Sanders has that. On the surface, Sanders and Daboll, who's not afraid to coach his players hard, could clash. But I also believe Sanders needs somewhat of a disciplinarian with serious NFL credibility to keep him in line when things aren't going perfectly to begin his NFL career. So maybe that duo, in the New York City media spotlight, would be an ideal match.

The Raiders should be in on everyone, but I'd love Sanders in Las Vegas, although a team shouldn't make a quarterback decision in the draft based on the impact on ticket sales and media attention. It has been a long time coming for the Raiders to take a big swing at quarterback.

The Titans conceivably could be the best fit for Sanders, because of his polar opposite style to Will Levis. We aren't sure how Tennessee's front office and coaching staff feel about Levis long-term right now, but his chaotic, reckless play doomed the start to his Year 2, and Sanders is the steadiest, most precise pocket-passer in this class.

Best Team Fits: Browns, Rams, Seahawks

Milroe is the quintessential, high-end developmental type in this quarterback class. He's slowly but surely matured as a passer in his time starting at Alabama and has made serious headway in 2024. His adjusted completion rate is up, his pressure-to-sack rate has decreased drastically, and his turnover-worthy play rate is down.

Now, Milroe hasn't made the spectacular throw as frequently, but he's stayed confined to the pocket more and only relied on his legs as a last resort -- when he's not being utilized in designed-run scenarios. Oh, and Milroe has borderline Lamar Jackson running talent, and he's not a slender athlete.

Any of the Browns, Rams, or Seahawks, or any other team that may not have intentions to lock in Milroe as the starter in 2025, should strongly consider this ascending quarterback, because his upside is All-Pro caliber. With Deshaun Watson, Matthew Stafford, and to a lesser degree, Geno Smith, probable 2025 Week 1 starters in Cleveland, Los Angeles, and Seattle, Milroe could be selected in Round 1 by either of those teams and soak up immense knowledge from those veterans.

Best Team Fits: Jets, Giants, Saints, Rams

Nussmeier has been either incredible or concerningly shaky in his first full season as LSU's starter. He has six games with over 300 yards -- including two 400-plus yard outings -- to date but has two SEC conference games with a completion rate under 50%. For as long as he's been in the LSU program, Nussmeier isn't very experienced. Before the start of this season, he had thrown the football just over 200 times in his collegiate career.

The arm talent flashes are there. As are the rough edges to his game. At times Nussmeier makes questionable decisions or attempts to fit passes through rapidly closing windows that fall incomplete. But there's never a doubt about his aggressiveness. He feels like a mostly pocket-based passer who'd learn a lot from a veteran quarterback as a rookie and if forced onto the field in Year 1, wouldn't be completely overwhelmed with what a defense throws at him.

All of that is why the Jets, Saints, and Rams would be sensible. I could also envision Daboll taking a liking to a player who earned his keep at one school and has demonstrated toughness when he's finally gotten his starting opportunity. And Nussmeier's pocket savviness is also something that coaches with lengthy backgrounds working with quarterbacks would gravitate toward.

Best Team Fits: Rams, Jets, Saints, Browns

I'm lower on Ewers than most, and here's why. Relative to how dazzling he was as a recruit, and for as much collegiate football as he's played to date -- he's started 27 games -- he should be more polished by now. Can he operate an offense? Sure. Is he surgically accurate? No. Does he repeatedly make sound decisions? Not necessarily.

But the arm talent is evident in every contest, even when he doesn't have a sturdy foundation in the pocket. Ewers would probably be maximized with the Rams, within Sean McVay's system and initially learning the intricacies of playing quarterback from Stafford, another highly touted recruit and draft selection.

Could Ewers learn from Rodgers with the Jets? Absolutely. The Saints and Browns fits are centered around the long-term future in mind, because at this stage, I don't believe Ewers is ready to take command of an NFL offense and play consistently sound football as a rookie.