Day 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft is in the books.

We had plenty of expected picks early on: Cam Ward to the Titans, Abdul Carter to the Giants, Will Campbell to the Patriots, Ashton Jeanty to the Raiders and Armand Membou to the Jets. But we also had plenty of unexpected things happen: The Jaguars traded up to No. 2 to land Travis Hunter, Colston Loveland came off the board before Tyler Warren, the second running back was drafted before the second quarterback and some players many expected to be first-rounders -- not just Shedeur Sanders, but Will Johnson, Mike Green and more -- instead slipped to the second round.

We should get even more fireworks on Friday night, with not one but two rounds of players set to be picked. With that in mind, we've put together a few bold predictions for what you might expect on Day 2.

Jalen Milroe picked before Shedeur Sanders

The NFL clearly doesn't feel the same way about Sanders as do the media and fans. If teams felt that way about him, he would have been drafted on Day 1. The lack of elite traits led to him sliding out of the first round, though, and I could see a team becoming enamored with Milroe's elite athleticism and taking him ahead of Sanders.

Will Johnson continues to slide

We learned during the middle of the first round that there is an issue with something in Johnson's medical profile, and it caused him to slip out of the first round. If it's that serious, he might not even come off the board as the first cornerback. Someone like Trey Amos or Shavon Revel could be, instead.

Titans trade down from No. 35

Tennessee doesn't have any picks between No. 35 and No. 103, due to last year's L'Jarius Sneed trade. Unless they're in love with the top receiver on the board (most likely Luther Burden III) and can't pass up the chance to give Cam Ward a new weapon, moving down to pick up an extra selection to fill their many, many needs makes a lot of sense.

Six (or more) Day 2 running backs

We've been hearing all offseason about how this is a special running back draft. We're about to see why. There are plenty of teams that still need backs, and there are plenty available. Guys like TreVeyon Henderson, Quinshon Judkins, Kaleb Johnson, Dylan Sampson, R.J. Harvey, Damien Martinez, Devin Neal, D.J. Giddens, Cam Skattebo and more could come flying off the board.

