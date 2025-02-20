If his "Madden" preference is consistent with his preferred NFL landing spot, former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders will begin his career with an AFC team that is coming off a rocky 2024 season.

It was recently revealed that the only team Sanders uses when playing the classic football video game is the Cleveland Browns, who own the No. 2 overall pick in April's draft after going 3-14 in 2024. While they have several other positional needs, the Browns may also in the market for a quarterback with Deshaun Watson possibly being out for the entire 2025 season after he suffered a setback in his recovery from last year's Achilles injury.

"I like how they move around on there," Sanders said of the Browns. "I like the setup."

Shedeur Sanders NFL Draft landing spots: Ranking five best fits for Deion Sanders' son and likely top-10 pick Garrett Podell

While injuries largely foiled their 2024 season, the Browns have had recent success under two-time NFL Coach of the Year Kevin Stefanski, so it's easy to see why Sanders may possibly be intrigued in going to Cleveland.

While Watson hasn't worked out there, Joe Flacco won NFL Comeback Player of the Year honors with Cleveland while playing within Stefanski's system in 2023. Flacco's play helped the Browns make the playoffs for a second time in four years.

Three years earlier, former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield enjoyed a breakout season in what was Stefanski's first season as Browns head coach. Mayfield threw 26 touchdowns during the 2020 regular season before firing three touchdown passes in Cleveland's upset win over the Steelers in the wild-card round.

As noted above, the Browns have other pressing needs, specifically left tackle, running back, wide receiver and defensive line. But quarterback is among the team's biggest positions that needs to be solidified, which could possibly lead to it selecting Sanders, who is slated to be the second quarterback taken in the draft behind Miami's Cam Ward.

None of our four CBS Sports experts currently have the Browns selecting Sanders in their latest mock drafts. Two of our experts have the Browns taking Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter, while another expert has Cleveland selecting one of Sanders' former teammates at Colorado in reigning Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter.

Our experts are split on where they have Sanders going in the first round. Two of our experts have him being selected by the New York Giants, who are starting over at quarterback after parting ways with Daniel Jones durig the 2024 season. Our other two experts have Sanders going to Las Vegas, where he would get a chance to begin his career with former Super Bowl champion head coach Pete Carroll.