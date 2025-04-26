Two days of NFL Draft action are now in the rearview mirror, and one major question we had entering the three-day spectacle remains: Where will Shedeur Sanders end up? After once being considered a possible top-five pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Colorado quarterback has yet to hear his name called with the second and third rounds in the books, enduring one of the steepest falls in recent memory.

As we inched closer to the draft, there were murmurings that Sanders could fall out of the first round, which ended up happening. However, no one predicted what has come to fruition with Sanders falling to Day 3. It is by far the most surprising and fascinating development of the draft thus far, but not the only development that raised some eyebrows on Day 2.

Below, we'll further dive into Sanders' free fall and reveal four other moments that were the most surprising throughout the second and third rounds.

1. Shedeur Sanders' free fall out of Day 2

On Thursday night, we included Sanders dipping out of the first round as one of the major surprises. Even when writing that, it was borderline unfathomable that he'd be without an NFL team 24 hours later with Day 2 wrapped up. And it's not just that Sanders -- who is CBS Sports' No. 2-ranked quarterback and No. 28 prospect overall -- has yet to be drafted; it's that various suitors continued to pass on him and, in some cases, took other signal-callers over him.

New Orleans passed on him right out of the gate and opted for Louisville's Tyler Shough at No. 40 overall, and Pittsburgh decided to take Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson over him at No. 83 overall. Meanwhile, the Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders each made four picks on Day 2, and neither had Sanders' name on the card.

It begs the question of how far into Day 3 Sanders will go.

2. New Orleans Saints make Tyler Shough QB3

Of course, when there was a team ripe to select a quarterback, all eyes were on the possibility of it being Sanders. However, when the Saints were on the clock with the 40th pick, they decided to make Louisville's Tyler Shough QB3 in the class of 2025. This surprising pick does go beyond simply Shough being taken over Sanders. Earlier in the day, Shough was +108 at FanDuel Sportsbook to be selected over Alabama's Jalen Milroe, not even accounting for Sanders.

Shough is an older prospect, coming into the league as a 25-year-old. At one time, he was even the backup to current Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert at Oregon, so he comes to New Orleans with plenty of experience at the collegiate level.

3. Cleveland Browns take Dillon Gabriel over Sanders

These quarterback-related storylines all piggyback off one another, but it has been the defining subject of the 2025 draft thus far. When the Cleveland Browns decided to use the 94th pick -- their fourth selection of Day 2 -- on Gabriel, it brought with it the sobering reality that Sanders could, in fact, fall out of Day 2 entirely. As we noted, Sanders is CBS Sports' No. 2-ranked QB prospect, while Gabriel slotted in at No. 9 and was the 161st-ranked prospect overall. His selection was the clearest signal that Cleveland was simply not going to have any part of Sanders, further limiting his possible destinations in the league.

4. Houston Texans take multiple receivers

Moving away from the quarterback drama, the Texans made waves on Day 2 by doubling down in the wide receiver room. The club traded up to the second overall pick in the second round (No. 34) to select Iowa State's Jayden Higgins. Then, came back around in the third to add Higgins' teammate and fellow wideout Jaylin Noel with the 79th overall pick. That now creates a rather crowded wide receiver room in Houston, which already has Nico Collins, Christian Kirk, and Tank Dell headlining the depth chart. Higgins' and Noel's arrivals may signal that Dell, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 16, may not be available in 2025.

The Ohio State backfield was well represented on Day 2 of the NFL Draft as both Judkins and Henderson were able to find new homes. However, they came off the board not in the order that many expected. Coming into Day 2, Henderson was -3000 at FanDuel Sportsbook to be taken first over his teammate Judkins, who was +800. Despite those lopsided odds, Judkins heard his name called first, being selected by the Cleveland Browns with the No. 36 overall pick. It didn't take too much longer for Henderson to come off the board as the New England Patriots took him at No. 38 overall, but the order of these Buckeyes being taken was quite the upset.