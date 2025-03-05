The NFL Scouting Combine is an opportunity for prospects to either validate or reject, for better or worse, the opinions talent evaluators have of them based on play. If the athletic testing is significantly different than the impressions from game tape, then it sends talent evaluators back for another look before finalizing grades.

There were several prospects who helped themselves by partaking in the festivities of the combine, but those below may have done enough to vault themselves into the first-round conversation. It is worth noting that any prospect rising into that conversation is taking the place of another who disappointed.

Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden and Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka could be a few examples of prospects still available once the first round has concluded.

Here are the five prospects who had strong showings in Indianapolis.

Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

Emmanwori rewrote the athletic testing record book at the NFL Scouting Combine. It was a performance that talent evaluators had not seen since Obi Melifonwu in 2017. At 6-foot-3, 220 pounds, Emmanwori ran the 40-yard dash in 4.38 seconds with a 1.49 seconds 10-yard split. His 43" vertical jump and 11-foot-6 broad jump were best in class. Emmanwori's potential ascension into the first round would not be possible without quality production during his time with the Gamecocks.

In 2024, he registered 88 tackles, four interceptions and two touchdowns.

Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky

Hairston has a slight frame, so his entire draft stock is predicated on tantalizing athletic potential. He promised to put on a show and delivered at Lucas Oil Stadium by running the 40-yard dash in 4.28 seconds with a 1.5-second 10-yard split. His 39.5-inch vertical jump and 10-foot-9 broad jump also ranked among the top in his class. Over the past two seasons, he intercepted six passes and returned two for touchdowns.

How much of his 27.3% missed tackle rate in 2024, according to TruMedia, should be attributed to a shoulder injury?

Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

To this point, Boise State's Ashton Jeanty is the only running back who has been mentioned as a likely lock to be taken in the first round. Hampton distinguished himself from the rest of those who participated at the NFL Scouting Combine.

He has the size to be a feature back (5-foot-11 6/8", 221 pounds) in the NFL, but his 40-yard dash time (4.46 seconds) and jumps (38" vertical, 10-foot-10 broad) were outstanding for a player of his size. The weight of North Carolina's offense was on his shoulders this season as he rushed for 1,660 yards and 15 touchdowns, in addition to nearly 400 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns at 21 years old.

Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

Taylor, the son of legendary Dolphins pass rusher Jason Taylor, did not do any of the athletic testing, but he did take the field with his peers in the positional drill. The 6-foot-5 1/8", 251-pound tight end looked to be in total control of the gauntlet drill and was smooth and consistent through the other drills as well.

He caught 55 passes for 546 yards and two touchdowns in his final season with the Tigers.

It would be dramatic to guarantee his position in the first round, but that goal is certainly within sight. One aspect of the 2025 NFL Draft that people need to understand is that there is a smaller number of first-round grades this year, which opens the door for more surprises on Day 1. There is a larger pool of prospects in contention for first-round recognition than usual.

Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State

Zabel continues stacking wins during the pre-draft process. During his time with the Bison, he has started at four of the five offensive line positions; center being the exception. Ironically, center is the position at which talent evaluators feel he is best suited to succeed.

Zabel measured 6-foot-5 7/8", 312 pounds. He had a 36.5" vertical jump and excelled through the position drills. The South Dakota native was a potential first-round pick coming into the event, but has likely cemented his stature.

The 2025 NFL Draft is to take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.