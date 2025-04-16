With about one week to go until the 2025 NFL Draft, the buzz is growing louder around certain prospects. Some of it makes perfect sense; some of it doesn't. Every year, a few players ride measurables and potential into inflated draft-day stock, while others with quality tape and high floors get overlooked.

Here's a look at a few guys I'm lower on than consensus -- and a few I think deserve a lot more love.

All rankings via CBSSports.com's consensus prospect rankings.

Overrated

Prospect ranking: No. 6 overall | Position ranking: No. 1 WR

Tetairoa McMillan's frame and catch radius are elite. At 6-foot-5, he can make circus catches look routine and brings a unique skill set for a receiver his size. He's fluid, has strong hands and doesn't mind working across the middle. But I came away a bit lower on him after seeing him in person against a bad TCU secondary in 2024. He lacks the top-end speed to consistently run past skilled corners and thrives mostly in the short to intermediate areas. Beating press and creating separation could be real concerns at the next level. I've also consumed enough pre-draft media to know there are also rumblings about McMillan's effort level. He's still a first-rounder, but I think his true value is in the mid-20s.

Prospect ranking: No. 28 overall | Position ranking: No. 7 EDGE

Nic Scourton has tools and the right motor, and he flashes some versatility as a situational inside rusher. But right now, he's far from a finished product and I'm not sure he's first-round material. He mostly wins with a spin move and can beat tackles around the edge when they don't get a solid punch on him. I'd like to see him add a long-arm power move to round out his arsenal. He's a high-ceiling player at a premium position, but expecting him to make an immediate impact might be premature.

Prospect ranking: No. 25 overall | Position ranking: No. 6 EDGE

I very much agree with where CBS pegs Mykel Williams, though I have seen him as a traits-based projection who's being mocked as a top-15 pick — but the production just isn't there. Of his five sacks last season, only one came on a true one-on-one win against an offensive lineman. Across three seasons, he's totaled just 14 sacks in 773 pass-rushing snaps. He's twitchy and long, with some bend, but he'll need time. He's young, and the upside is obvious, but I wouldn't be surprised if he's slow to adjust as a rookie.

2025 NFL Draft: Buyer beware on Jahdae Barron, Colston Loveland and these other top prospects Chris Trapasso

Underrated

Prospect ranking: No. 45 overall | Position ranking: No. 9 EDGE

One of the best power rushers in this class — and one of the most overlooked. Jared Ivey was overshadowed on an excellent defensive front, but he's a seasoned pass-rusher with a deep toolbox. His length, hand usage and counters pop on tape, and he flat-out dominated against quality competition, including LSU's Emery Jones, a likely Day 2 pick. Ivey looks like a late first- or early second-round talent based on tape alone.

Prospect ranking: No. 24 overall | Position ranking: No. 1 IOL

Tyler Booker didn't light up the combine, but last I checked, football isn't played in shorts and T-shirts. He was a two-year mauler in Tuscaloosa and one of the most consistent interior linemen in the country. Booker's a tone-setter — a powerful, physical guard who plays through the whistle and anchors well. He's a leader, an alpha and one of the safest picks in this class. Just because he's not a tackle doesn't mean he shouldn't go early.

Prospect ranking: No. 40 overall | Position ranking: No. 6 OT

A massive left tackle -- likely better suited to the right side -- Aireontae Ersery has more than 2,400 career snaps and has steadily improved year after year. He's long, powerful and nasty in the run game, with a good feel for angles and solid hand placement in pass pro. His ability to handle NFL speed off the edge will determine his future, but don't be surprised if he's a full-time starter by Year 2 -- if not sooner.

The 2025 NFL Draft will take place from April 24 to 26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including daily mock drafts, consensus prospect rankings, biggest team needs and more.