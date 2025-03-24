The NFL Draft is structured in a way that that should allow less successful teams to bridge the gap with more successful teams. There is a direct benefit associated to losing and the worst teams have the earliest opportunities to draft top collegiate prospects. In an effort to quantify that benefit and project where top prospects will land in next month's draft, each of the league's 32 teams is ranked by point values, which were determined by the trade value chart arranged by Sportsline's R.J. White.

It should come as no surprise that there is a higher point value associated with the earliest picks and, therefore, the rankings skew in that direction very early. One way to think about this exercise is that a team's ranking by points value should be equal to their position in the first round. For example, the Pittsburgh Steelers pick No. 20 overall, so their points value ranking should, in theory, also be No. 20.

Onto the list ...

Bottom tier

32. Minnesota Vikings (256.96 points)

Minnesota has just four picks and, had it not been for the addition of a third-round compensatory selection, they would only have one pick in the top 100 overall; their first-round selection at No. 24 overall. The Vikings parted with this year's second and third round choices as a part of their move up the board for Alabama edge rusher Dallas Turner a year ago. Sixth and seventh round draft choices were sacrificed as part of the Za'Darius Smith trade with Cleveland two years ago.

31. Washington Commanders (283.26 points)

Washington has just five picks in this year's draft after picking six times in the top 100 overall in 2024. They have retained the rights to each of their first two selections but traded their third and fourth round picks in exchange for Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

30. Los Angeles Rams (297.71 points)

Los Angeles has its first round pick for the second consecutive year, but it is later in the round and the next selection is not until No. 90 overall. Few, if any, teams have been as good as the Rams finding contributors on Days 2 and 3 of the draft. They will have to continue that trend this year as they continue to build around Matthew Stafford.

29. Pittsburgh Steelers (302.58 points)

Pittsburgh's first-round pick sits at No. 21 overall, so without any other moves, one would expect them to be in that range in terms of value. The Steelers have just six picks and its second round pick was recently shipped to Seattle as part of the D.K. Metcalf trade.

28. Detroit Lions (321.15 points)

Detroit has the No. 28 overall selection, so they are right in line with where one would expect them to be in the rankings. They hold one pick -- not all their own -- in each of the seven rounds. The Lions included this year's third-round pick as part of a trade in last year's draft, but they got a compensatory pick back in that round.

Middle tier

27. Philadelphia Eagles (322.21 points)

26. Baltimore Ravens (365.53 points)

25. Kansas City Chiefs (373.01 points)

24. Green Bay Packers (381.64 points)

23. Houston Texans (389.87 points)

22. Los Angeles Chargers (395.03 points)

21. Denver Broncos (407.44 points)

20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (412.2 points)

19. Buffalo Bills (415.36 points)

18. Atlanta Falcons (426.44 points)

17. Cincinnati Bengals (449.54 points)

16. Arizona Cardinals (471.87 points)

15. Indianapolis Colts (506.65 points)

14. Miami Dolphins (518.03 points)

13. Dallas Cowboys (542.22 points)

12. Seattle Seahawks (570.14 points)

11. San Francisco 49ers (619.79 points)

10. Carolina Panthers (639.81 points)

9. New Orleans Saints (668.44 points)

8. New York Jets (683.0 points)

7. Chicago Bears (711.72 points)

6. Las Vegas Raiders (740.06 points)

Top tier

5. Jacksonville Jaguars (840.14 points)

To no one's surprise, the teams who hold rights to the top five overall selections also have the most quantifiable draft pick value. Jacksonville sits at No. 5 overall, in addition to having at least one pick in each of the draft's seven rounds, including four in the top 100 overall.

4. New England Patriots (883.21 points)

New England has 10 total picks, including four among the top 100 overall. They will pick No. 4 overall in next month's draft. It would be a surprise if they did not use multiple picks to upgrade the supporting cast of last year's No. 3 overall selection: quarterback Drake Maye.

3. New York Giants (958.63 points)

New York's catalog of picks is similar to New England's. Both organizations have at least one pick in all seven rounds with the exception of the sixth round. Both teams have an extra third-round pick as well. The Giants are expected to address the quarterback position and the No. 3 overall selection could be involved in making that a reality.

2. Cleveland Browns (1,086.83 points)

Cleveland has four of the top 100 overall selections, including No. 2 overall. It will be their first time making a selection in the first round since agreeing to acquire quarterback Deshaun Watson in March of 2022. The Browns still need a quarterback and have plenty of assets to make that happen if there is a prospect to their liking.

1. Tennessee Titans (1,129.21 points)

The value of the No. 1 overall selection varies from year to year. What would it take for another team to acquire that pick in a trade? If there is a blue-chip quarterback prospect, the return could be astronomical. Is Miami quarterback Cam Ward viewed in that light by other teams? Would Tennessee just choose to take him for themselves?

The Titans have two picks in each of the fourth, fifth and sixth rounds. They do not hold a third-round pick because of last year's L'Jarius Sneed trade, but the No. 1 overall selection carries a minimum value of 900 points on the scale.

The 2025 NFL Draft is to take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.