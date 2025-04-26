The second round of the 2025 NFL Draft is now complete and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders is still on the board.

Sanders was not selected on Thursday as just two quarterbacks (Ward and Jaxson Dart) were taken in the first round. A third quarterback, Louisville's Tyler Shough went to the Saints at No. 40.

However, Sanders isn't the only top prospect still on the board on Day 2. Want to know what I thought of every pick made in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft? You can read below as I graded all the Round 2 picks from Friday night. Be sure to refresh this page throughout the day on Friday to get the latest grades from Day 2.

Where will Sanders land? What other quarterbacks will be taken on Day 2? These questions will be answered.

The fortunes of teams can change thanks to the draft and so can the betting market and Super Bowl odds. What happens the next few days could contribute to that.

Be sure to refresh this page throughout the weekend to get all the latest grades. If you want to do all that plus track the best available prospects and get access to every pick in the draft on one page, you can in our draft tracker. And follow along with each pick in our live blog and all the trades in our trade tracker.

33. Browns: Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA

Grade: A

Fun, do-everything linebacker with immense range and big-time tackling reliability. Flashes of coverage instincts and ball skills too. Instincts through the roof. Can get baited by play-action. Really fun pairing with Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah at second level.

34. Texans: Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa St.

Grade: A-

Size, smoothness, athleticism reminiscent of Courtland Sutton. Big-time combine workout. Not as dominant at the catch point. Solid, not tremendous post-catch. But runs crisp routes in a large frame for C.J. Stroud. Really fun, towering presence alongside Nico Collins. Sensible position to address here.

35. Seahawks (from Titans): Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

Grade: A

What a tremendous selection here for Seattle. Big, uber-explosive safety and deceptive deep-coverage skills. Not just a box safety. Instincts and ball skills are awesome. Can take some bad angles to the roof. But crazy range. And on the draft pick trade chart, this was actually an underpayment. Fun for Mike Macdonald.

36. Browns: Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio St.

Grade: C+

This is an NFL-ready back with a game reminiscent of former first-round pick Rashaad Penny. Not overly elusive or ridiculous contact balance, but rock-solid across the board. Big-bodied back with juice. Fun talent but not exactly a pick with the long-term view in mind.

37. Dolphins (from Raiders): Jonah Savaiinaea, OT/G, Arizona

Grade: A-

Another pick in the trenches for the Dolphins. New philosophy. Smart. Collegiate OT who's probably a OG in the NFL. Just enough athleticism to hold up against athletic rushers. Wins with power and length. High floor. Love this pick for Dolphins and not an overpayment on draft pick trade chart.

38. Patriots: TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio St.

Grade: C+

Explosive RB who thrived in the screen game in college. Was never a full-time workhorse at Ohio State. Could be concerning but also means there's tread on his tires. One-cut type. Elusiveness is average. Same with his contact balance. Pass-pro is excellent. Feels early for a RB but has a new-age game for Drake Maye. This offseason needed more juice.

39. Bears: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

Grade: A+

Scrumptious. Burden is a dynamic YAC weapon for Ben Johnson. Compact, explosive cuts, stellar vision. Ball-tracking is special too. Think D.J. Moore with his game, which is sudden ironic. No excuses for Caleb Williams now. Ben Johnson will maximize Burden's skill set.

40. Saints: Tyler Shough, QB, Louisville

Grade: C-

A 26-year-old quarterback inside the Top 40. The flashes are there. Arm talent and mobility. The under-pressure play can be ugly. Can trust his arm too much. Can't blame Saints for picking a QB, but this is too early for someone without much upside.

41. Bills (from Bears): T.J. Sanders, DT, South Carolina

Grade: A

Such a fun selection for Buffalo. High-caliber athlete with polished hand work. Elite production in SEC. Quality size and plus length for an upfield interior rusher. Fills clear-cut need for the Bills defense. And this was almost a perfectly equivalent swap on draft pick trade chart.

42. Jets: Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

Grade: C+

There's clear upside with Taylor, who's one of the youngest prospects in the class. Smooth mover. Could become quality separator in time. Lacks physicality. Minimal YAC and not a huge contested-catch type yet. Long-term in mind here. Better TEs available but fun potential.

43. 49ers: Alfred Collins, DT, Texas

Grade: B-

Towering, enormous, wide-bodied DT who will instantly boost the 49ers run defense. Which was a clear need for a San Francisco defense that's clearly lacking on the interior after recent departures there. Supreme length and deceptive movement skills. Pass-rush is minimal. Early but sensible position addressed.

44. Cowboys: Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College

Grade: A-

After first-round buzz, this is the right value for the Boston College star. Huge sack numbers that didn't align with his pressure rate in 2024. Incredible hand work. Bendy, solid, albeit unspectacular burst. Fun complement to Micah Parsons. Fills a need too.

45. Colts: JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio St.

Grade: B+

NFL-ready, three-down defensive end with quality athletic traits in a sizable frame. Will set a sturdy edge, flash some calculated hand work in obvious passing situations. Isn't a super-explosive defender on the outside. Indy had to get better on the outside of their defensive line.

46. Rams: Terrance Ferguson, TE, Oregon

Grade: A

My TE2. Big, functional athleticism. High-level run-after-catch ability. Quality blocker too. Has enough smoothness to separate. Will be fun down the seam with Matthew Stafford early in his career. Underrated prospect. Great pick.

47. Cardinals: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

Grade: A

Injuries didn't help him during the pre-draft process but there was some concerning elements to his game in 2024. Tackling is a big problem. Playmaking knack is special. Can get lulled by double moves and play-action. Doesn't look ridiculously fast and has shorter arms relative to his bigger size. This is the right value for him because of the upside with his ball skills.

48. Texans: Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota

Grade: A-

Tremendous value here for a wide-bodied LT with borderline elite-level athleticism. Classic length. Can get stretched to his athleticism limits against speed rushers. But very calm, cool, collected because of his anchor and explosive feet. Awesome selection for Houston. Only a minor overpayment on the draft pick trade chart.

49. Bengals: Demetrius Knight Jr., LB, South Carolina

Grade: B+

Knight's game is NFL-ready. Length, stellar range, awesome tackler. Just a very old prospect, which very much limits his ceiling. But this is a win-now team. Some stiffness in his hip flip in coverage. Ball skill flashes when it's thrown in his vicinity. Huge need filled for Cincinnati.

50. Seahawks: Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami

Grade: B+

Enigmatic prospect because he didn't workout pre-draft. Fluid and speedy at the TE spot. Plus receiver all around. Can run WR routes. Loose hips. Length and big hands but doesn't play to his size in traffic and not a bouncy, contact-balance type. Like this for Sam Darnold. Seahawks are going to really work the middle of the field.

51. Panthers: Nic Scourton, Texas A&M

Grade: A

Outstanding value here for Panthers, a club with clear EDGE need. Scourton isn't overly dynamic, yet has quality hand work and power. Legit versatile to win on the interior too. Essentially equal on draft pick trade chart.

52. Titans: Oluwafemi Oladejo, EDGE, UCLA

Grade: B+

Gets picked here because of his move to EDGE in 2024, where he really flashed. Much better than than off the ball. Loose, speedy do-everything front seven defender. Loved his pass-rush move flashes. Could just be scratching the surface, which aligns with Titans having long-term in mind. Raw-ish right now.

53. Buccaneers: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

Grade: A

If Morrison is healthy, this is a first-round talent. Arguably the best pure route mirroring CB in this class. Ultra-smooth with natural instincts. Ball skills are fantastic. Quality speed too. Tackling can improve. Big need for Tampa Bay to pair with Zyon McCollum.

54. Packers: Anthony Belton, OT, NC State

Grade: C+

Didn't have much buzz to go this early, yet this is a classic dancing bear at OT with tremendous measurements for the position. Flashes of mashing style. Could even slide into Mekhi Becton type guard role in Green Bay. Must improve his hand work at point of attack, not open the gate as early, and work on his balance. Packers did need more offensive line reinforcement.

55. Chargers: Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss

Grade: B+

From an analytics perspective, one of the most dynamic receivers in the class. beneficiary of wide-open system at Ole Miss. Big and fast long-strider. Doesn't quite play to his size in traffic yet will come down with acrobatic grabs reasonably often. Physicality can annoy him. Not a pure tackle-breaker now but the athleticism is there for it. Fun addition on the boundary to keep Ladd McConkey moving around pre-snap. Vertical threat for Justin Herbert.

56. Bears: Ozzy Trapilo, OT, Boston College

Grade: A-

Tirelessly working blocker with exceptional hand placement and a very methodic style to his responsibilities in the trenches. Has a unique frame without immense length yet makes it work. Certainly a springy athlete who has to get stronger and play through the whistle more frequently.

57. Lions: Tate Ratledge, G, Georgia

Grade: B+

Dan Campbell gets a tall yet explosive and decently flexible guard to pulverize in the run game. Can tell he was well-coached with his hand placement. Times of being overaggressive, leaning to lunges. Has to sink his pad level more frequently. But big OGs with his explosiveness don't grow on trees, and Lions made good choice to add more to elite blocking unit.

58. Raiders: Jack Bech, WR, TCU

Grade: A+

Raiders get one of the most complete WRs in the class in Bech. Full arsenal you want out of a receiver today, even if he's not an electric separator. Catches everything. Rocks after the catch. Route-running subtlety is veteran-like. Las Vegas needed to give Geno Smith more weaponry, and they get a sizable and polished receiver who can align anywhere and make plays at all three levels.

59. Ravens: Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

Grade: A+

Vintage Ravens selection once again. Let the draft come to them. Green had first-round production at the smaller-school level and first-round athleticism. Does need to add considerable power to his game but is long and has elite-level bend. The type of outside rusher Baltimore's defense needs.

60. Broncos: RJ Harvey, RB, UCF

Grade: A

This is the prime spot to pick a running back. Impressive patience by Sean Payton, George Paton and Co. Harvey is a smaller yet electric runner with plus burst, long speed, and serious side-to-side wiggle. Dynamic in the screen game too. New-age, versatile type. Think Bucky Irving.

61. Commanders: Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss

Grade: A

GM Adam Peters remains on his game. Amos is a steady, outside CB with a scheme-versatile game. Quality tackler. Quality ball skills. Nothing spectacularly standout with him, no clear liabilities. Washington had to infuse the secondary with young talent opposite Marshon Lattimore.

62. Bears: Shemar Turner, DT, Texas A&M

Grade: B+

Sleek penetrating DT who began his career on the edge in college. Athletic with long limbs. Change-of-direction is a plus to his profile. Not a power player who plays with quality leverage. More of a finesse type who wins with first-step quicks and stellar hand work. Prudent pick to learn behind Grady Jarrett.

63. Chiefs: Omarr Norman-Lott, DT, Tennessee

Grade: A

Pass-rushing specialist on the interior who plays more athletically than his somewhat disappointing workout. Needs to improve vs. run when facing power, but his smoothness helps him scrape down the line of scrimmage in those scenarios. Plays with patented swipe move and could add more hand work to the arsenal. Low snap volume in college. Gives the Chiefs another interior disruptor beyond Chris Jones.

64. Eagles: Andrew Mukuba, S, Texas

Grade: C+

Fluid safety who plays more athletically than his workout indicates yet stiffness when changing directions can appear. Built like a spindly-ish cornerback. Makes plays on the football like one too. Older prospect with plenty of experience in every type of role. Rarely out of position but his tackling reliability could improve. Good, not spectacular safety reinforcement for Philadelphia.