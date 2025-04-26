Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft concluded on Friday night with Colorado's Shedeur Sanders still not selected.

It was slightly surprising to see Sanders not drafted on Thursday as just two quarterbacks (Ward and Jaxson Dart) were taken in the first round. However, Day 2 brought three more quarterbacks selected: Louisville's Tyler Shough went to the Saints at No. 40 in Round 2, Alabama's Jalen Milroe was selected by the Seahawks with the 92nd pick (Round 3), and Oregon's Dillon Gabriel was taken by the Browns with the 94th pick (Round 3).

Want to know what I thought of every pick made in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft? You can read below as I graded all the Round 3 picks from Friday night. Be sure to refresh this page throughout the weekend to get all the latest grades. If you want to do all that plus track the best available prospects and get access to every pick in the draft on one page, you can in our draft tracker. And follow along with each pick in our live blog and all the trades in our trade tracker.

The fortunes of teams can change thanks to the draft and so can the betting market and Super Bowl odds. What happens the next few days could contribute to that.

Grades: Round 1 • Round 2 • Round 3 • Round 4 • Round 5 • Round 6 • Round 7

65. Giants: Darius Alexander, DT, Toledo

Grade: A

Ultimate defensive front seven chess piece. Clearly has DT size but aligned everywhere -- even at linebacker -- and made splash plays for Toledo last season. Has forceful style at the point of attack in classic interior rush role. Not super twitchy but a loose athlete. Hand work could be a touch more efficient. Love this addition for an ascending Giants defense. Options galore with Alexander.

66. Chiefs: Ashton Gillotte, EDGE, Louisville

Grade: A-

Thick, polished inside and outside pass rusher. Sturdy frame with shorter arms. Active hands and even at his heavier weight, demonstrated bend ability around the corner. Can get washed out against the run a bit too often yet has counter moves off his bull rush and he can get skinny between gaps. Another productive rusher for the Chiefs defense.

67. Browns: Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Bowling Green

Grade: A

High-volume receiving sensation who dominated the MAC with tremendous yards-after-the-catch skills. Runs with unusual gait and isn't overly fast after his initial burst off the line of scrimmage. Some suddenness to his game. Strong hands and leaping skill to make snags in traffic. Cherry on top -- he's a young prospect with his best football in front of him. Perfect for rebuilding Browns.

68. Raiders: Darien Porter, CB, Iowa St.

Grade: A+

There is tackling rawness to Porter's game. No doubt. Yet he's a freaky athletic specimen with unreal measureables. Converted wide receiver who demonstrates receiver-like ball skills whenever its thrown in his vicinity. Recovery speed galore and plus length. A needed addition for a much maligned Raiders secondary.

69. Patriots: Kyle Williams, WR, Washington State

Grade: B+

Spindly but slippery WR with quality albeit not spectacular route-running chops. Was schemed open a lot at Washington State yet has the juice to get open underneath and at intermediate level. Glimmers of YAC brilliance too. Small catch radius and small size hurts him vs. press. Should be a sponge with Stefon Diggs. Patriots prudently building around Drake Maye.

70. Lions: Isaac TeSlaa, WR, Arkansas

Grade: B-

Scintillating big slot with elite-testing figures that pop on film. Will routinely go up and get it down the seam and plays to his towering frame. Knows how to find space in zone and accelerates dynamically out of his breaks. Minimal YAC. Sent two RD3 picks in this trade up, which made it clear overpayment on draft pick trade chart. Nonetheless, an intriguing specimen for Jared Goff.

71. Saints: Vernon Broughton, DT, Texas

Grade: B

Big, versatile DT who moves like he's 20 pounds lighter when collapsing the pocket. Has some wiggle to find space between blockers. Hand work is a plus, just needs to be more consistent with it and tap into more power once he's in the NFL. This is a high-floor pick for a club in need of more impact types.

72. Bills: Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas

Grade: B-

Tall, thick EDGE with relentless motor and freaky movement skills. Big-time tester. Length is a major asset and there are dominant flashes with hand work, but they are few and far between. Average bend and better run-and-chase run-defender than edge-setter. Has room to add weight and power to his game, and will need that to mitigate his stiffness and high pad level. Learning from Joey Bosa might be key for this development.

73. Jets: Azareye'h Thomas, CB, Florida State

Grade: A

One of the youngest prospects in the class with the size, length, and naturally mirroring skills to star in man coverage in the NFL. Feisty at the catch point to squeeze routes and ball skills are above-average. Tackling needs work. I love the idea of him learning from Aaron Glenn with the Jets.

74. Broncos: Pat Bryant, WR, Illinois

Grade: B-

Rock-solid, fundamentally sound outside receiver without speed to threaten vertically in the NFL. Everything else about his game is by the book. Runs crisp routes. Can defeat press. Tracks it like a veteran. Demonstrates good YAC. Maybe a touch earlier because of the athleticism deficiencies yet he feels like an overachieving type. Limited upside though. More help for Bo Nix.

75. 49ers: Nick Martin, LB, Oklahoma State

Grade: C

Electric athlete who wants to fly to the football and deliver a thumping hit on a routine basis. Has the juice to do it. Knifes through traffic well. Play recognition and tackling are two huge areas of needed improvement, and he's not deft in coverage right now. The athleticism is there yet he's a developmental type. The 49ers did need to add to the linebacker room.

76. Cowboys: Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina

Grade: A+

If not for a torn ACL in September, Revel likely goes significantly higher than this. He's a tall, long, big-time playmaker in man and zone coverage. Some stiffness when following routes from his backpedal, yet his makeup speed mitigated any of those issues at a smaller-school level. While not a huge striker, doesn't miss many tackles. The Cowboys add another turnover creator at CB.

77. Panthers: Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Ole Miss

Grade: A

Panthers get an NFL-ready EDGE with three years of quality production at defensive end in the SEC. Hard to come by those types in the third round. Came in underweight at the combine, but played with plenty of power in 2024. Pass-rush move arsenal is somewhat limited, and he will make plays vs. the run. Not a premier athlete. Not a liability in that area. Can't hate the Panthers for doubling up at EDGE.

78. Cardinals: Jordan Burch, EDGE, Oregon

Grade: C-

Tweener type large EDGE with some interior versatility. Just never really put together consistent pass-rushing production at either position. NFL-caliber body with good movement skills. Needs to get stronger and develop more of pass-rush plan.

79. Texans: Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State

Grade: B

More help for C.J. Stroud, which is never a bad idea, particularly when he's still on that rookie deal. Noel is a nifty route runner who plays larger than his small size and tiny catch radius. Physicality gives him him problems. Tireless worker. Should be decent separator at next level and has some serious vertical juice. Minimal YAC. Wins more there than laterally, which is unique for slot WR. Both Iowa State WRs in Houston.

80. Colts: Justin Walley, CB, Minnesota

Grade: C

Experienced outside CB with average size and length. Feet are light but gets grabby downfield and doesn't have big-time explosive traits although there were many impressive recoveries on film. Tackling is a liability and his awareness as the ball is arriving could improve. This feels early yet addresses a need in Indianapolis' secondary.

81. Bengals: Dylan Fairchild, G, Georgia

Grade: C+

Scrappy guard with high energy and power at the point of attack. Grip strength stands out on film, particularly in the run game. Solid anchor but his hand placement must get better or he'll be a flag-drawer in the NFL. Doesn't have big-time athletic gifts yet gets the most out of what he has. The Bengals desperately had to upgrade the interior of their OL, and Fairchild has decently good chance to do the trick yet average upside.

82. Titans: Kevin Winston Jr., S, Penn State

Grade: A+

An early season knee injury probably dropped this safety a round, if not two. In 2023, Winston didn't miss a tackle. He's tall with a well-proportioned frame and at times moves around like he's a slot CB. There were clear natural ball-skills too. Can become a leader on this defense in no time. One of my favorite picks thus far on Day 2.

83. Steelers: Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa

Grade: B+

Not an explosive, speed-based RB but lowers the boom with little to no effort and wins with plus vision and smoothness for stretch runs. The Steelers lost Najee Harris in free agency and love change-of-pace RB Jaylen Warren. Johnson has a high floor as a sizable feature-back type.

84. Buccaneers: Jacob Parrish, CB, Kansas State

Grade: B+

Classic Kansas State CB. In-your-face, uber-aggressive, plays bigger than his size. Decently twitchy and has the game and arm length to play on the perimeter if needed. Uses subtle contact to stay connected in man despite not being the most electric athlete. I like this selection.

85. Chiefs: Nohl Williams, CB, California

Grade: C+

Older but experienced outside CB with natural athleticism to make plays on the football with good regularity. Not an elite ballhawk yet won't have many issues finding the football near the catch point. Tackling efforts are too often out of control. Has man-coverage chops which is likely what drew the Chiefs to him. Speed and fluidity are average for the CB spot. Minor overpayment in trade up.

86. Chargers: Jamaree Caldwell, DT, Oregon

Grade: C+

Super-stocky NT who plays like he wants to rush the passer on every down. Very energetic and has the feet to get across the line of scrimmage. Not the best at eating double teams, there are good anchoring flashes. He doesn't always appear to know where he's headed. Overly chaotic rushes can lead to him running out of the play. Caldwell needs to improve his hand work as a pass-rusher. The upside is clear, however, because of his movement skills. More beef for the Chargers.

87. Packers: Savion Williams, WR, TCU

Grade: B-

More WR help for Jordan Love, and Williams is the opposite style of Kyle Williams. Tall, bulky with supreme YAC flashes. Not overly polished as a route runner yet not overly stiff, and he has long limbs with plus leaping ability. Scary long speed but it's of the build-up variety. Lots of schematic possibility for Matt LaFleur with his niche specimen.

88. Jaguars: Caleb Ransaw, CB, Tulane

Grade: A

One of my favorite DBs in the entire class. Chippy, explosive, oustanding tackler who can match up with sudden WRs in the slot, blitz effectively off the corner, or roll back to safety and range downfield to make plays on the football. Downhill, attacking part of his game is better than his awareness and ball skills in coverage. Speed for days too.

89. Jaguars: Wyatt Milum, G, West Virginia

Grade: A-

Master of winning ugly. Which is actually an important trait for offensive linemen. Has balance issues when dealing with counter moves and has a more slender frame than what's normally desired. He surprises defenders with his nastiness and athleticism to create first contact on a routine basis. Can't hurt to add more offensive line help for Trevor Lawrence.

90. Rams: Josaiah Stewart, EDGE, Michigan

Grade: A

Think Nick Herbig. Short, speed and bend based outside rusher with short arms who routinely gets the job done in his niche role. Quality hand work and his burst is impressive enough to threaten NFL OTs on a reasonably routine basis. Unsurprisingly has a ways to go vs. the run. More pass-rushing talent on this Rams roster should be a scary thought for NFC West clubs.

91. Ravens: Emery Jones Jr., OT, LSU

Grade: A-

Has experience at OT and OG who plays with a calculated/patient style and never opens the gate too early, so his outside shoulder is a real challenge to get around. Has to play with more nastiness although there are charging climbs to the second level that stand out on film. Effective in space. One of the many smart OL selections in the middle portion of the draft by the Ravens over the years.

92. Seahawks: Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

Grade: A+

Head coach Mike Macdonald had a front-row seat to a pair of Lamar Jackson MVP seasons in Baltimore, and Milroe is the closest athletic specimen we've seen to Jackson from a running perspective. Flashes of impressive strikes downfield and the arm strength is above-average. Needs to learn to make quicker decisions and find the check down more often, not always looking for the home run. I love this pick because it provides long-term insurance for Sam Darnold, and he won't be asked to play right away of course.

93. Saints: Jonas Sanker, S, Virginia

Grade: B+

Well-built, lengthy safety. Flies downhill and is an impressive tackler. His change of direction doesn't meet traditional standards at the position. If he trusts his eyes more, he can become a quality playmaker in coverage too. Solid across the board.

94. Browns: Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oregon

Grade: C

Undersized, weak-armed, super-experienced QB. Can throw with anticipation to mitigate some of his arm-strength deficiencies and is a deceptive athlete, although he had trouble eluding most rushers in college on a routine basis. Knows where to go with the football but will be limited to mostly underneath passing in the NFL. Good pocket movement. Capped ceiling due to age and athletic deficiencies. Can be adequate backup in time. Browns needed another QB in their room.

95. Patriots: Jared Wilson, C, Georgia

Grade: B

Best pure center in the class. Exceptional length for the position, which is vital. Explosive testing numbers although he plays a little more awkwardly than his workout would indicate. Mostly useful in space. More power would go a long way with him. Nothing sensational about his game yet an interior blocker without many clear flaws. Needed add, again, with Drake Maye in mind.

96. Falcons: Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame

Grade: A

Receiver turned safety with supreme ball skills. Instincts are spectacular. Has a linebacker-type frame and lacks in the speed and pure range department, although his mind allows him to play faster. Not the best tackler, but this is a selection with pass breakups and turnovers in mind. HC Raheem Morris should be thrilled.

97. Texans: Jaylin Smith, CB, USC

Grade: C+

Shorter, compact CB without plus length yet a feisty style in man coverage. Quick feet and loose hips. There are times he takes an extra split second to close on the football. Mirroring is a clear plus to his game. Willing but very inconsistent tackler. Small tackling radius and can get bullied by bigger WRs blocking him. Good ball skills that come from body contortion. Limits to his game but overachieving type.

98. Raiders: Caleb Rogers, G, Texas Tech

Grade: A

This was one of my favorite sleeper blockers in the entire class. Supreme athleticism. Nasty demeanor with plus grip strength. Played four different positions across more than 4,300 snaps in college. Incredibly nimble and explosive. Second-level climbs are elite. Has problems with counter moves at times. Could play with a touch more patience. Las Vegas gets a starter-level blocker with Pro Bowl upside near the end of Day 2.

99. Raiders: Charles Grant, OT, William & Mary

Grade: A-

Small-school athlete who's just growing into his frame. Excellent length and the athleticism is clearly there. Excels in space, very comfortable there. Needs to make a lot of technical refinements in pass protection. Can be a mentee to fellow explosive athlete Kolton Miller. Prudent pick to continue to build in the trenches.

100. 49ers: Upton Stout, CB, Western Kentucky

Grade: B+

The classic tiny, twitched up slot CB who can run with quick slot WRs in the NFL. Agitator near the line of scrimmage and during the route. Physicality can obviously get the best of him. Has deceptive speed when he flips his hips, which is somewhat unusual for the slot CB role.

101. Broncos: Sai'Vion Jones, EDGE, LSU

Grade: B+

Most 280-plus pound EDGEs don't move as fluidly as Jones, and he comes with stellar length for the position. There's impressive change-of-direction to his game, although at times he's slow getting off the ball. Relentless energy is the name of the game for him, and he simply needs to add more pass-rush moves to the arsenal to tap into all of his above-average traits and massive size.

102. Vikings: Tai Felton, WR, Maryland

Grade: A-

Somewhat tall and spindly burner on the outside. Plays very close to his timed speed. Press initially hurt him at the line but he makes concerted effort to battle through. Decelerates well on comebacks but isn't a true separator. Tracks it like a center-fielder deep because of his experience in that role. Deceptively good YAC but some drops appear on film. Dynamic addition to take the lid off the defense in Minnesota.