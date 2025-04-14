Seventeen prospects will attend the 2025 NFL Draft, which will kick off Thursday, April 24 at 8 p.m. ET in Green Bay, Wisconsin. That's an increase from a year ago, when 14 players were in Detroit for the marquee event.
Three colleges -- Alabama (three), Georgia (two) and Michigan (two) -- will have multiple players in-person at the 2025 draft. As far as conference bragging rights are concerned, the SEC leads the way with nine set to attend with the Big Ten (four), Big 12 (two), ACC (one) and Mountain West (one) comprising the rest of the players in attendance.
The most notable player not set to attend the draft in person is Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who told CBS Sports at the East-West Shrine Bowl that he planned to have a draft party with close friends and family either in the Dallas area or in Boulder, Colorado.
|Prospects to attend 2025 NFL Draft in person
|Position
|College
Cam Ward
QB
Miami
Jaxson Dart
QB
Mississippi
Jalen Milroe
QB
Alabama
Ashton Jeanty
RB
Boise State
Travis Hunter
CB/WR
Colorado
Tetairoa McMillan
WR
Arizona
Matthew Golden
WR
Texas
Abdul Carter
EDGE
Penn State
Mason Graham
DL
Michigan
Shemar Stewart
EDGE
Texas A&M
Mykel Williams
EDGE
Georgia
Will Campbell
OT
LSU
Josh Simmons
OT
Ohio State
Tyler Booker
IOL
Alabama
Jihaad Campbell
LB
Alabama
Will Johnson
CB
Michigan
Malaki Starks
CB
Georgia