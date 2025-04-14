jalen-milroe-1.jpg
USATSI

Seventeen prospects will attend the 2025 NFL Draft, which will kick off Thursday, April 24 at 8 p.m. ET in Green Bay, Wisconsin. That's an increase from a year ago, when 14 players were in Detroit for the marquee event.

Three colleges -- Alabama (three), Georgia (two) and Michigan (two) -- will have multiple players in-person at the 2025 draft. As far as conference bragging rights are concerned, the SEC leads the way with nine set to attend with the Big Ten (four), Big 12 (two), ACC (one) and Mountain West (one) comprising the rest of the players in attendance. 

The most notable player not set to attend the draft in person is Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who told CBS Sports at the East-West Shrine Bowl that he planned to have a draft party with close friends and family either in the Dallas area or in Boulder, Colorado. 

Prospects to attend 2025 NFL Draft in personPositionCollege

Cam Ward

QB

Miami

Jaxson Dart

QB

Mississippi  

Jalen Milroe

QB 

Alabama

Ashton Jeanty

RB 

Boise State

Travis Hunter

CB/WR

Colorado

Tetairoa McMillan  

WR

Arizona

Matthew Golden

WR

Texas

Abdul Carter

EDGE

Penn State

Mason Graham

DL

Michigan

Shemar Stewart

EDGE

Texas A&M

Mykel Williams

EDGE

Georgia

Will Campbell

OT

LSU

Josh Simmons

OT

Ohio State

Tyler Booker

IOL

Alabama

Jihaad Campbell

LB

Alabama

Will Johnson

CB

Michigan

Malaki Starks

CB

Georgia

