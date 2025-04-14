Seventeen prospects will attend the 2025 NFL Draft, which will kick off Thursday, April 24 at 8 p.m. ET in Green Bay, Wisconsin. That's an increase from a year ago, when 14 players were in Detroit for the marquee event.

Three colleges -- Alabama (three), Georgia (two) and Michigan (two) -- will have multiple players in-person at the 2025 draft. As far as conference bragging rights are concerned, the SEC leads the way with nine set to attend with the Big Ten (four), Big 12 (two), ACC (one) and Mountain West (one) comprising the rest of the players in attendance.

The most notable player not set to attend the draft in person is Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who told CBS Sports at the East-West Shrine Bowl that he planned to have a draft party with close friends and family either in the Dallas area or in Boulder, Colorado.

Prospects to attend 2025 NFL Draft in person Position College Cam Ward QB Miami Jaxson Dart QB Mississippi Jalen Milroe QB Alabama Ashton Jeanty RB Boise State Travis Hunter CB/WR Colorado Tetairoa McMillan WR Arizona Matthew Golden WR Texas Abdul Carter EDGE Penn State Mason Graham DL Michigan Shemar Stewart EDGE Texas A&M Mykel Williams EDGE Georgia Will Campbell OT LSU Josh Simmons OT Ohio State Tyler Booker IOL Alabama Jihaad Campbell LB Alabama Will Johnson CB Michigan Malaki Starks CB Georgia