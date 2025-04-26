The 2025 NFL Draft continued with Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday evening, and the fireworks started early. Ohio State running backs Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson were selected with two of the first six picks of the second round, 25-year-old quarterback Tyler Shough came off the board at No. 40 overall to the New Orleans Saints, and Shedeur Sanders fell out of the first 102 selections. In what is a shocking development to say the least, Sanders will now be a Day 3 pick.

The first round is the most-watched television event, but it's in the second and third rounds where things begin to get crazy. The Houston Texans took two Iowa State receivers in Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel, the New England Patriots picked up two weapons and another offensive lineman for Drake Maye, and the Dallas Cowboys scored two players who were being mocked in the first round prior to Thursday!

Which picks were home runs and which were head-scratchers? Let's take a look at three of each, along with grades and explanations from CBS Sports NFL Draft expert Chris Trapasso.

Home runs

If the Commanders want to consistently defend passing attacks that include the likes of A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, CeeDee Lamb and Malik Nabers, they need talented defensive backs. Trey Amos has the potential to be one of those talented defensive backs, and Washington selecting CBS Sports' No. 37 overall prospect at No. 61 overall qualifies as a steal. Amos has quality size, good athleticism and should start immediately for Dan Quinn. He put up career-high numbers across the board in his one season with Ole Miss, notching 50 tackles, 13 passes defensed and three interceptions.

Grade: A

"GM Adam Peters remains on his game. Amos is a steady, outside CB with a scheme-versatile game. Quality tackler. Quality ball skills. Nothing spectacularly standout with him, no clear liabilities. Washington had to infuse the secondary with young talent opposite Marshon Lattimore."

New England Patriots WR Kyle Williams (Round 3, pick 69)

Maye may have found a new best friend in former Washington State wide receiver Kyle Williams. He is one of the most explosive wide receivers in this class who can create separation in more ways than one, and he caught 70 passes for 1,198 yards and a whopping 14 touchdowns this past season. I wondered if he was going to end up going earlier than No. 69 overall, so I'm glad the Patriots pulled the trigger when they did. In a young wide receivers room that also includes the veteran Stefon Diggs coming off a torn ACL, Williams is going to have the opportunity to immediately carve out a role for himself.

Grade: B+

"Spindly but slippery WR with quality albeit not spectacular route-running chops. Was schemed open a lot at Washington State yet has the juice to get open underneath and at intermediate level. Glimmers of YAC brilliance too. Small catch radius and small size hurts him vs. press. Should be a sponge with Stefon Diggs. Patriots prudently building around Drake Maye."

Dallas Cowboys CB Shavon Revel Jr. (Round 3, pick 76)

This could really be Donovan Ezeiruaku or Shavon Revel Jr., but let's talk about Dallas' new cornerback for a second. Revel is a first-round talent that would have gone much higher had he not torn his ACL in September. His surgeon sent NFL teams a letter in February saying Revel would be fully cleared this summer, but the ECU product still fell to No. 76 overall. This is an absolute steal for the Cowboys, and Revel even picked off two passes in three games played before the unfortunate knee injury. He is big, fast and allowed a 38% completion percentage in coverage over the past two seasons, which ranked third-best in the FBS (min. 70 targets). Yes, the knee recovery is worrisome, but Revel was CBS Sports' No. 33 overall prospect in this class.

Grade: A+

"If not for a torn ACL in September, Revel likely goes significantly higher than this. He's a tall, long, big-time playmaker in man and zone coverage. Some stiffness when following routes from his backpedal, yet his makeup speed mitigated any of those issues at smaller-school level. While not a huge striker, he doesn't miss many tackles. The Cowboys add another turnover-creator at CB."

Head-scratchers

I don't like "potential" picks this high. Oladejo played EDGE for UCLA for just one season, but did lead the Bruins with 13.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. The upside is intriguing, but this is definitely a raw prospect who will probably be asked a lot of from the Titans. Pass rusher is a massive need in Tennessee, and taking a potential project seven picks before last year's FBS sack leader is certainly a choice.

Grade: B+

"Gets picked here because of his move to EDGE in 2024, where he really flashed. Much better than off the ball. Loose, speedy do-everything front seven defender. Loved his pass-rush move flashes. Could just be scratching the surface, which aligns with Titans having the long-term in mind. Raw-ish right now."

Illinois wideout Pat Bryant caught 54 passes for 984 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2024, and also caught the eye of draft evaluators as a legitimate perimeter threat who can beat press coverage. The thing is, Bryant was expected to be a Day 3 pick as CBS Sports' No. 181 overall prospect. He went No. 74 overall! General manager George Paton and head coach Sean Payton must LOVE this guy.

Grade: B-

"Rock-solid, fundamentally sound outside receiver without speed to threaten vertically in the NFL. Everything else about his game is by the book. Runs crisp routes. Can defeat press. Tracks it like a veteran. Demonstrates good YAC. Maybe a touch earlier because of the athleticism deficiencies yet he feels like an overachieving type. Limited upside though. More help for Bo Nix."

Dillon Gabriel was a Heisman finalist last year, but no one would claim he was a top NFL prospect -- or even a Day 2 pick! Gabriel is a small player who does ... not possess a cannon for an arm, and he was drafted before Shedeur Sanders, Kyle McCord, Will Howard and Quinn Ewers? Super confusing.

Grade: C

"Undersized, weak-armed, super-experienced QB. Can throw with anticipation to mitigate some of his arm-strength deficiencies and is a deceptive athlete, although he had trouble eluding most rushers in college on a routine basis. Knows where to go with the football but will be limited to mostly underneath passing in the NFL. Good pocket movement. Capped ceiling due to age and athletic deficiencies. Can be adequate backup in time. Browns needed another QB in their room."