NFL teams are moving toward draft day as well. Free agency is largely complete and attention will turn to the next phase in the talent acquisition portion of the offseason. With the completion of the NFL Scouting Combine, teams will continue to gather information on draft prospects through pro days and 30 visits to ensure they are prepared on opening night (April 24) of the 2025 NFL Draft.
The full draft order for all seven rounds can be found below.
Round 1
#
Team Name
1
Tennessee Titans
2
Cleveland Browns
3
New York Giants
4
New England Patriots
5
Jacksonville Jaguars
6
Las Vegas Raiders
7
New York Jets
8
Carolina Panthers
9
New Orleans Saints
10
Chicago Bears
11
San Francisco 49ers
12
Dallas Cowboys
13
Miami Dolphins
14
Indianapolis Colts
15
Atlanta Falcons
16
Arizona Cardinals
17
Cincinnati Bengals
18
Seattle Seahawks
19
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20
Denver Broncos
21
Pittsburgh Steelers
22
Los Angeles Chargers
23
Green Bay Packers
24
Minnesota Vikings
25
Houston Texans
26
Los Angeles Rams
27
Baltimore Ravens
28
Detroit Lions
29
Washington Commanders
30
Buffalo Bills
31
Kansas City Chiefs
32
Philadelphia Eagles
Round 2
#
Team Name
33
Cleveland Browns
34
New York Giants
35
Tennessee Titans
36
Jacksonville Jaguars
37
Las Vegas Raiders
38
New England Patriots
39
Chicago Bears (from Carolina)
40
New Orleans Saints
41
Chicago Bears
42
New York Jets
43
San Francisco 49ers
44
Dallas Cowboys
45
Indianapolis Colts
46
Atlanta Falcons
47
Arizona Cardinals
48
Miami Dolphins
49
Cincinnati Bengals
50
Seattle Seahawks
51
Denver Broncos
52
Pittsburgh Steelers
53
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
54
Green Bay Packers
55
Los Angeles Chargers
56
Buffalo Bills (from Minnesota through Houston)
57
Carolina Panthers (from Rams)
58
Houston Texans
59
Baltimore Ravens
60
Detroit Lions
61
Washington Commanders
62
Buffalo Bills
63
Kansas City Chiefs
64
Philadelphia Eagles
Round 3
#
Team Name
65
New York Giants
66
Kansas City Chiefs (from Tennessee)
67
Cleveland Browns
68
Las Vegas Raiders
69
New England Patriots
70
Jacksonville Jaguars
71
New Orleans Saints
72
Chicago Bears
73
New York Jets
74
Carolina Panthers
75
San Francisco 49ers
76
Dallas Cowboys
77
New England Patriots (from Atlanta)
78
Arizona Cardinals
79
Washington Commanders (from Miami through Philadelphia)
80
Indianapolis Colts
81
Cincinnati Bengals
82
Seattle Seahawks
83
Pittsburgh Steelers
84
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
85
Denver Broncos
86
Los Angeles Chargers
87
Green Bay Packers
88
Jacksonville Jaguars (from Minnesota)
89
Houston Texans
90
Los Angeles Rams
91
Baltimore Ravens
92
Las Vegas Raiders (from Detroit through N.Y. Jets)
93
New Orleans Saints (from Washington)
94
Cleveland Browns (from Buffalo)
95
Kansas City Chiefs
96
Philadelphia Eagles
97
Minnesota Vikings (Compensatory Selection)
98
Miami Dolphins (Compensatory Selection)
99
New York Giants (Compensatory Selection)
100
San Francisco 49ers (Special Compensatory Selection)
101
Los Angeles Rams (Special Compensatory Selection)
102
Detroit Lions (Special Compensatory Selection)
Round 4
#
Team Name
103
Tennessee Titans
104
Cleveland Browns
105
New York Giants
106
New England Patriots
107
Jacksonville Jaguars
108
Las Vegas Raiders
109
Buffalo Bills (from Chicago)
110
New York Jets
111
Carolina Panthers
112
New Orleans Saints
113
San Francisco 49ers
114
Chicago Bears (from Carolina)
115
Arizona Cardinals
116
Miami Dolphins
117
Indianapolis Colts
118
Atlanta Falcons
119
Cincinnati Bengals
120
Tennessee Titans (from Seattle)
121
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
122
Denver Broncos
123
Pittsburgh Steelers
124
Green Bay Packers
125
Los Angeles Chargers
126
Jacksonville Jaguars (from Minnesota)
127
Los Angeles Rams
128
Houston Texans
129
Baltimore Ravens
130
Detroit Lions
131
New Orleans Saints (from Washington)
132
Buffalo Bills
133
Kansas City Chiefs
134
Philadelphia Eagles
135
Miami Dolphins (Compensatory Selection)
136
Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory Selection)
137
Seattle Seahawks (Compensatory Selection)
138
San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)
Round 5
#
Team Name
139
Minnesota Vikings (from Cleveland)
140
Carolina Panthers (from N.Y. Giants)
141
Tennessee Titans
142
Jacksonville Jaguars
143
Las Vegas Raiders
144
New England Patriots
145
New York Jets
146
Carolina Panthers
147
Washington Commanders (from New Orleans)
148
Chicago Bears
149
Dallas Cowboys
150
Miami Dolphins
151
Indianapolis Colts
152
Arizona Cardinals
153
Cincinnati Bengals
154
New York Giants (from Seattle)
155
Miami Dolphins (from Denver)
156
Pittsburgh Steelers
157
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
158
Los Angeles Chargers
159
Green Bay Packers
160
Minnesota Vikings
161
Philadelphia Eagles (from Houston)
162
New York Jets (from L.A. Rams through Pittsburgh)
163
Carolina Panthers (from Baltimore)
164
Cleveland Browns (from Detroit)
165
Philadelphia Eagles (from Washington)
166
Houston Texans (from Buffalo)
167
Tennessee Titans (from Kansas City)
168
Philadelphia Eagles
169
Buffalo Bills (Compensatory Selection)
170
Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)
171
Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)
172
Seattle Seahawks (Compensatory Selection)
173
Buffalo Bills (Compensatory Selection)
174
Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)
175
Seattle Seahawks (Compensatory Selection)
176
Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory Selection)
Round 6
#
Team Name
177
Buffalo Bills (from N.Y. Giants)
178
Tennessee Titans
179
Cleveland Browns
180
Las Vegas Raiders
181
Los Angeles Chargers (from New England)
182
Jacksonville Jaguars
183
Baltimore Ravens (from Carolina)
184
New Orleans Saints (reacquired through Washington)
185
Seattle Seahawks (from Chicago)
186
New York Jets
187
San Francisco 49ers
188
Dallas Cowboys
189
Indianapolis Colts
190
Los Angeles Rams (from Atlanta)
191
Denver Broncos (from Arizona)
192
Cleveland Browns (from Miami through Chicago)
193
Cincinnati Bengals
194
Jacksonville Jaguars (from Seattle)
195
Los Angeles Rams (from Pittsburgh)
196
Detroit Lions (from Tampa Bay)
197
Denver Broncos
198
Green Bay Packers
199
Los Angeles Chargers
200
Cleveland Browns (from Minnesota)
201
Los Angeles Rams
202
Chicago Bears (from Houston through Pittsburgh)
203
Baltimore Ravens
204
Buffalo Bills (from Detroit through Cleveland)
205
Washington Commanders
206
Buffalo Bills
207
New York Jets (from Kansas City)
208
Denver Broncos (from Philadelphia)
209
Los Angeles Chargers (Compensatory Selection)
210
Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory Selection)
211
Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)
212
Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory Selection)
213
Las Vegas Raiders (Compensatory Selection)
214
Los Angeles Chargers (Compensatory Selection)
215
Las Vegas Raiders (Compensatory Selection)
216
Cleveland Browns (Compensatory Selection)
Round 7
#
Team Name
217
New England Patriots (from Tennessee)
218
Atlanta Falcons (from Cleveland through L.A. Chargers)
219
New York Giants
220
New England Patriots
221
Jacksonville Jaguars
222
Las Vegas Raiders
223
Pittsburgh Steelers (from New Orleans through Philadelphia)
224
Miami Dolphins (from Chicago)
225
Arizona Cardinals (from N.Y. Jets through Kansas City)
226
Kansas City Chiefs (from Carolina)
227
San Francisco 49ers
228
Detroit Lions (from Dallas)
229
Pittsburgh Steelers (from Atlanta through Philadelphia)
230
Carolina Panthers (from Arizona)
231
Miami Dolphins
232
Indianapolis Colts
233
Chicago Bears (from Cincinnati)
234
Seattle Seahawks
235
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
236
Washington Commanders (from Denver through Philadelphia)
237
Green Bay Packers (from Pittsburgh)
238
New England Patriots (from L.A. Chargers)
239
Tennessee Titans (from Green Bay)
240
Chicago Bears (from Minnesota through Cleveland)
241
Houston Texans
242
Atlanta Falcons (from L.A. Rams)
243
Baltimore Ravens
244
Detroit Lions
245
Washington Commanders
246
New York Giants (from Buffalo)
247
Dallas Cowboys (from Kansas City through Carolina)
248
New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia through Washington)