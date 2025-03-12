The full picture of the 2025 NFL Draft is coming into view. Once the Super Bowl had been resolved, the first-round order was known. When the compensatory selections were announced Wednesday, the draft order for all seven rounds fell into place.

NFL teams are moving toward draft day as well. Free agency is largely complete and attention will turn to the next phase in the talent acquisition portion of the offseason. With the completion of the NFL Scouting Combine, teams will continue to gather information on draft prospects through pro days and 30 visits to ensure they are prepared on opening night (April 24) of the 2025 NFL Draft.

The full draft order for all seven rounds can be found below.

Round 1

# Team Name 1 Tennessee Titans 2 Cleveland Browns 3 New York Giants 4 New England Patriots 5 Jacksonville Jaguars 6 Las Vegas Raiders 7 New York Jets 8 Carolina Panthers 9 New Orleans Saints 10 Chicago Bears 11 San Francisco 49ers 12 Dallas Cowboys 13 Miami Dolphins 14 Indianapolis Colts 15 Atlanta Falcons 16 Arizona Cardinals 17 Cincinnati Bengals 18 Seattle Seahawks 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20 Denver Broncos 21 Pittsburgh Steelers 22 Los Angeles Chargers 23 Green Bay Packers 24 Minnesota Vikings 25 Houston Texans 26 Los Angeles Rams 27 Baltimore Ravens 28 Detroit Lions 29 Washington Commanders 30 Buffalo Bills 31 Kansas City Chiefs 32 Philadelphia Eagles

Round 2

# Team Name 33 Cleveland Browns 34 New York Giants 35 Tennessee Titans 36 Jacksonville Jaguars 37 Las Vegas Raiders 38 New England Patriots 39 Chicago Bears (from Carolina) 40 New Orleans Saints 41 Chicago Bears 42 New York Jets 43 San Francisco 49ers 44 Dallas Cowboys 45 Indianapolis Colts 46 Atlanta Falcons 47 Arizona Cardinals 48 Miami Dolphins 49 Cincinnati Bengals 50 Seattle Seahawks 51 Denver Broncos 52 Pittsburgh Steelers 53 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 54 Green Bay Packers 55 Los Angeles Chargers 56 Buffalo Bills (from Minnesota through Houston) 57 Carolina Panthers (from Rams) 58 Houston Texans 59 Baltimore Ravens 60 Detroit Lions 61 Washington Commanders 62 Buffalo Bills 63 Kansas City Chiefs 64 Philadelphia Eagles

Round 3

# Team Name 65 New York Giants 66 Kansas City Chiefs (from Tennessee) 67 Cleveland Browns 68 Las Vegas Raiders 69 New England Patriots 70 Jacksonville Jaguars 71 New Orleans Saints 72 Chicago Bears 73 New York Jets 74 Carolina Panthers 75 San Francisco 49ers 76 Dallas Cowboys 77 New England Patriots (from Atlanta) 78 Arizona Cardinals 79 Washington Commanders (from Miami through Philadelphia) 80 Indianapolis Colts 81 Cincinnati Bengals 82 Seattle Seahawks 83 Pittsburgh Steelers 84 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 85 Denver Broncos 86 Los Angeles Chargers 87 Green Bay Packers 88 Jacksonville Jaguars (from Minnesota) 89 Houston Texans 90 Los Angeles Rams 91 Baltimore Ravens 92 Las Vegas Raiders (from Detroit through N.Y. Jets) 93 New Orleans Saints (from Washington) 94 Cleveland Browns (from Buffalo) 95 Kansas City Chiefs 96 Philadelphia Eagles 97 Minnesota Vikings (Compensatory Selection) 98 Miami Dolphins (Compensatory Selection) 99 New York Giants (Compensatory Selection) 100 San Francisco 49ers (Special Compensatory Selection) 101 Los Angeles Rams (Special Compensatory Selection) 102 Detroit Lions (Special Compensatory Selection)

Round 4

# Team Name 103 Tennessee Titans 104 Cleveland Browns 105 New York Giants 106 New England Patriots 107 Jacksonville Jaguars 108 Las Vegas Raiders 109 Buffalo Bills (from Chicago) 110 New York Jets 111 Carolina Panthers 112 New Orleans Saints 113 San Francisco 49ers 114 Chicago Bears (from Carolina) 115 Arizona Cardinals 116 Miami Dolphins 117 Indianapolis Colts 118 Atlanta Falcons 119 Cincinnati Bengals 120 Tennessee Titans (from Seattle) 121 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 122 Denver Broncos 123 Pittsburgh Steelers 124 Green Bay Packers 125 Los Angeles Chargers 126 Jacksonville Jaguars (from Minnesota) 127 Los Angeles Rams 128 Houston Texans 129 Baltimore Ravens 130 Detroit Lions 131 New Orleans Saints (from Washington) 132 Buffalo Bills 133 Kansas City Chiefs 134 Philadelphia Eagles 135 Miami Dolphins (Compensatory Selection) 136 Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory Selection) 137 Seattle Seahawks (Compensatory Selection) 138 San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)

Round 5

# Team Name 139 Minnesota Vikings (from Cleveland) 140 Carolina Panthers (from N.Y. Giants) 141 Tennessee Titans 142 Jacksonville Jaguars 143 Las Vegas Raiders 144 New England Patriots 145 New York Jets 146 Carolina Panthers 147 Washington Commanders (from New Orleans) 148 Chicago Bears 149 Dallas Cowboys 150 Miami Dolphins 151 Indianapolis Colts 152 Arizona Cardinals 153 Cincinnati Bengals 154 New York Giants (from Seattle) 155 Miami Dolphins (from Denver) 156 Pittsburgh Steelers 157 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 158 Los Angeles Chargers 159 Green Bay Packers 160 Minnesota Vikings 161 Philadelphia Eagles (from Houston) 162 New York Jets (from L.A. Rams through Pittsburgh) 163 Carolina Panthers (from Baltimore) 164 Cleveland Browns (from Detroit) 165 Philadelphia Eagles (from Washington) 166 Houston Texans (from Buffalo) 167 Tennessee Titans (from Kansas City) 168 Philadelphia Eagles 169 Buffalo Bills (Compensatory Selection) 170 Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection) 171 Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection) 172 Seattle Seahawks (Compensatory Selection) 173 Buffalo Bills (Compensatory Selection) 174 Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection) 175 Seattle Seahawks (Compensatory Selection) 176 Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory Selection)

Round 6

# Team Name 177 Buffalo Bills (from N.Y. Giants) 178 Tennessee Titans 179 Cleveland Browns 180 Las Vegas Raiders 181 Los Angeles Chargers (from New England) 182 Jacksonville Jaguars 183 Baltimore Ravens (from Carolina) 184 New Orleans Saints (reacquired through Washington) 185 Seattle Seahawks (from Chicago) 186 New York Jets 187 San Francisco 49ers 188 Dallas Cowboys 189 Indianapolis Colts 190 Los Angeles Rams (from Atlanta) 191 Denver Broncos (from Arizona) 192 Cleveland Browns (from Miami through Chicago) 193 Cincinnati Bengals 194 Jacksonville Jaguars (from Seattle) 195 Los Angeles Rams (from Pittsburgh) 196 Detroit Lions (from Tampa Bay) 197 Denver Broncos 198 Green Bay Packers 199 Los Angeles Chargers 200 Cleveland Browns (from Minnesota) 201 Los Angeles Rams 202 Chicago Bears (from Houston through Pittsburgh) 203 Baltimore Ravens 204 Buffalo Bills (from Detroit through Cleveland) 205 Washington Commanders 206 Buffalo Bills 207 New York Jets (from Kansas City) 208 Denver Broncos (from Philadelphia) 209 Los Angeles Chargers (Compensatory Selection) 210 Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory Selection) 211 Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection) 212 Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory Selection) 213 Las Vegas Raiders (Compensatory Selection) 214 Los Angeles Chargers (Compensatory Selection) 215 Las Vegas Raiders (Compensatory Selection) 216 Cleveland Browns (Compensatory Selection)

Round 7

# Team Name 217 New England Patriots (from Tennessee) 218 Atlanta Falcons (from Cleveland through L.A. Chargers) 219 New York Giants 220 New England Patriots 221 Jacksonville Jaguars 222 Las Vegas Raiders 223 Pittsburgh Steelers (from New Orleans through Philadelphia) 224 Miami Dolphins (from Chicago) 225 Arizona Cardinals (from N.Y. Jets through Kansas City) 226 Kansas City Chiefs (from Carolina) 227 San Francisco 49ers 228 Detroit Lions (from Dallas) 229 Pittsburgh Steelers (from Atlanta through Philadelphia) 230 Carolina Panthers (from Arizona) 231 Miami Dolphins 232 Indianapolis Colts 233 Chicago Bears (from Cincinnati) 234 Seattle Seahawks 235 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 236 Washington Commanders (from Denver through Philadelphia) 237 Green Bay Packers (from Pittsburgh) 238 New England Patriots (from L.A. Chargers) 239 Tennessee Titans (from Green Bay) 240 Chicago Bears (from Minnesota through Cleveland) 241 Houston Texans 242 Atlanta Falcons (from L.A. Rams) 243 Baltimore Ravens 244 Detroit Lions 245 Washington Commanders 246 New York Giants (from Buffalo) 247 Dallas Cowboys (from Kansas City through Carolina) 248 New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia through Washington) 249 San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection) 250 Green Bay Packers (Compensatory Selection) 251 Kansas City Chiefs (Compensatory Selection) 252 San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection) 253 Miami Dolphins (Compensatory Selection) 254 Cleveland Browns (Compensatory Selection) 255 Los Angeles Chargers (Compensatory Selection) 256 Miami Dolphins (Compensatory Selection) 257 Kansas City Chiefs (Compensatory Selection)

The 2025 NFL Draft is to take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.