USATSI

The full picture of the 2025 NFL Draft is coming into view. Once the Super Bowl had been resolved, the first-round order was known. When the compensatory selections were announced Wednesday, the draft order for all seven rounds fell into place. 

NFL teams are moving toward draft day as well. Free agency is largely complete and attention will turn to the next phase in the talent acquisition portion of the offseason. With the completion of the NFL Scouting Combine, teams will continue to gather information on draft prospects through pro days and 30 visits to ensure they are prepared on opening night (April 24) of the 2025 NFL Draft.

The full draft order for all seven rounds can be found below. 

Round 1

#Team Name
1Tennessee Titans
2Cleveland Browns
3New York Giants
4New England Patriots
5Jacksonville Jaguars
6Las Vegas Raiders
7New York Jets
8Carolina Panthers
9New Orleans Saints
10Chicago Bears
11San Francisco 49ers
12Dallas Cowboys
13Miami Dolphins
14Indianapolis Colts
15Atlanta Falcons
16Arizona Cardinals
17Cincinnati Bengals
18Seattle Seahawks
19Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20Denver Broncos
21Pittsburgh Steelers
22Los Angeles Chargers
23Green Bay Packers
24Minnesota Vikings
25Houston Texans
26Los Angeles Rams
27Baltimore Ravens
28Detroit Lions
29Washington Commanders
30Buffalo Bills
31Kansas City Chiefs
32Philadelphia Eagles

Round 2

#Team Name
33Cleveland Browns
34New York Giants
35Tennessee Titans
36Jacksonville Jaguars
37Las Vegas Raiders
38New England Patriots
39Chicago Bears (from Carolina)
40New Orleans Saints
41Chicago Bears
42New York Jets
43San Francisco 49ers
44Dallas Cowboys
45Indianapolis Colts
46Atlanta Falcons
47Arizona Cardinals
48Miami Dolphins
49Cincinnati Bengals
50Seattle Seahawks
51Denver Broncos
52Pittsburgh Steelers
53Tampa Bay Buccaneers
54Green Bay Packers
55Los Angeles Chargers
56Buffalo Bills (from Minnesota through Houston)
57Carolina Panthers (from Rams)
58Houston Texans
59Baltimore Ravens
60Detroit Lions
61Washington Commanders
62Buffalo Bills
63Kansas City Chiefs
64Philadelphia Eagles

Round 3

#Team Name
65New York Giants
66Kansas City Chiefs (from Tennessee)
67Cleveland Browns
68Las Vegas Raiders
69New England Patriots
70Jacksonville Jaguars
71New Orleans Saints
72Chicago Bears
73New York Jets
74Carolina Panthers
75San Francisco 49ers
76Dallas Cowboys
77New England Patriots (from Atlanta)
78Arizona Cardinals
79Washington Commanders (from Miami through Philadelphia)
80Indianapolis Colts
81Cincinnati Bengals
82Seattle Seahawks
83Pittsburgh Steelers
84Tampa Bay Buccaneers
85Denver Broncos
86Los Angeles Chargers
87Green Bay Packers
88Jacksonville Jaguars (from Minnesota)
89Houston Texans
90Los Angeles Rams
91Baltimore Ravens
92Las Vegas Raiders (from Detroit through N.Y. Jets)
93New Orleans Saints (from Washington)
94Cleveland Browns (from Buffalo)
95Kansas City Chiefs
96Philadelphia Eagles
97Minnesota Vikings (Compensatory Selection)
98Miami Dolphins (Compensatory Selection)
99New York Giants (Compensatory Selection)
100San Francisco 49ers (Special Compensatory Selection)
101Los Angeles Rams (Special Compensatory Selection)
102Detroit Lions (Special Compensatory Selection)

Round 4

#Team Name
103Tennessee Titans
104Cleveland Browns
105New York Giants
106New England Patriots
107Jacksonville Jaguars
108Las Vegas Raiders
109Buffalo Bills (from Chicago)
110New York Jets
111Carolina Panthers
112New Orleans Saints
113San Francisco 49ers
114Chicago Bears (from Carolina)
115Arizona Cardinals
116Miami Dolphins
117Indianapolis Colts
118Atlanta Falcons
119Cincinnati Bengals
120Tennessee Titans (from Seattle)
121Tampa Bay Buccaneers
122Denver Broncos
123Pittsburgh Steelers
124Green Bay Packers
125Los Angeles Chargers
126Jacksonville Jaguars (from Minnesota)
127Los Angeles Rams
128Houston Texans
129Baltimore Ravens
130Detroit Lions
131New Orleans Saints (from Washington)
132Buffalo Bills
133Kansas City Chiefs
134Philadelphia Eagles
135Miami Dolphins (Compensatory Selection)
136Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory Selection)
137Seattle Seahawks (Compensatory Selection)
138San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)

Round 5

#Team Name
139Minnesota Vikings (from Cleveland)
140Carolina Panthers (from N.Y. Giants)
141Tennessee Titans
142Jacksonville Jaguars
143Las Vegas Raiders
144New England Patriots
145New York Jets
146Carolina Panthers
147Washington Commanders (from New Orleans)
148Chicago Bears
149Dallas Cowboys
150Miami Dolphins
151Indianapolis Colts
152Arizona Cardinals
153Cincinnati Bengals
154New York Giants (from Seattle)
155Miami Dolphins (from Denver)
156Pittsburgh Steelers
157Tampa Bay Buccaneers
158Los Angeles Chargers
159Green Bay Packers
160Minnesota Vikings
161Philadelphia Eagles (from Houston)
162New York Jets (from L.A. Rams through Pittsburgh)
163Carolina Panthers (from Baltimore)
164Cleveland Browns (from Detroit)
165Philadelphia Eagles (from Washington)
166Houston Texans (from Buffalo)
167Tennessee Titans (from Kansas City)
168Philadelphia Eagles
169Buffalo Bills (Compensatory Selection)
170Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)
171Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)
172Seattle Seahawks (Compensatory Selection)
173Buffalo Bills (Compensatory Selection)
174Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)
175Seattle Seahawks (Compensatory Selection)
176Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory Selection)

Round 6

#Team Name
177Buffalo Bills (from N.Y. Giants)
178Tennessee Titans
179Cleveland Browns
180Las Vegas Raiders
181Los Angeles Chargers (from New England)
182Jacksonville Jaguars
183Baltimore Ravens (from Carolina)
184New Orleans Saints (reacquired through Washington)
185Seattle Seahawks (from Chicago)
186New York Jets
187San Francisco 49ers
188Dallas Cowboys
189Indianapolis Colts
190Los Angeles Rams (from Atlanta)
191Denver Broncos (from Arizona)
192Cleveland Browns (from Miami through Chicago)
193Cincinnati Bengals
194Jacksonville Jaguars (from Seattle)
195Los Angeles Rams (from Pittsburgh)
196Detroit Lions (from Tampa Bay)
197Denver Broncos
198Green Bay Packers
199Los Angeles Chargers
200Cleveland Browns (from Minnesota)
201Los Angeles Rams
202Chicago Bears (from Houston through Pittsburgh)
203Baltimore Ravens
204Buffalo Bills (from Detroit through Cleveland)
205Washington Commanders
206Buffalo Bills
207New York Jets (from Kansas City)
208Denver Broncos (from Philadelphia)
209Los Angeles Chargers (Compensatory Selection)
210Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory Selection)
211Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)
212Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory Selection)
213Las Vegas Raiders (Compensatory Selection)
214Los Angeles Chargers (Compensatory Selection)
215Las Vegas Raiders (Compensatory Selection)
216Cleveland Browns (Compensatory Selection)

Round 7

#Team Name
217New England Patriots (from Tennessee)
218Atlanta Falcons (from Cleveland through L.A. Chargers)
219New York Giants
220New England Patriots
221Jacksonville Jaguars
222Las Vegas Raiders
223Pittsburgh Steelers (from New Orleans through Philadelphia)
224Miami Dolphins (from Chicago)
225Arizona Cardinals (from N.Y. Jets through Kansas City)
226Kansas City Chiefs (from Carolina)
227San Francisco 49ers
228Detroit Lions (from Dallas)
229Pittsburgh Steelers (from Atlanta through Philadelphia)
230Carolina Panthers (from Arizona)
231Miami Dolphins
232Indianapolis Colts
233Chicago Bears (from Cincinnati)
234Seattle Seahawks
235Tampa Bay Buccaneers
236Washington Commanders (from Denver through Philadelphia)
237Green Bay Packers (from Pittsburgh)
238New England Patriots (from L.A. Chargers)
239Tennessee Titans (from Green Bay)
240Chicago Bears (from Minnesota through Cleveland)
241Houston Texans
242Atlanta Falcons (from L.A. Rams)
243Baltimore Ravens
244Detroit Lions
245Washington Commanders
246New York Giants (from Buffalo)
247Dallas Cowboys (from Kansas City through Carolina)
248New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia through Washington)
249San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)
250Green Bay Packers (Compensatory Selection)
251Kansas City Chiefs (Compensatory Selection)
252San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)
253Miami Dolphins (Compensatory Selection)
254Cleveland Browns (Compensatory Selection)
255Los Angeles Chargers (Compensatory Selection)
256Miami Dolphins (Compensatory Selection)
257Kansas City Chiefs (Compensatory Selection)

The 2025 NFL Draft is to take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects