There are some bigger 2025 NFL Draft storylines that surfaced following the NFL Scouting Combine.

Now, it is important to note that this is the season of misinformation, so one's guard must be up, because the agenda of the person sharing that information may not be genuine. Often times, a claim will not be grounded in logic and therefore is easy to sniff out. But there are others that are more creative.

Some of the circulating storylines will impact the top-10 overall picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. For example, is Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders a lock to be drafted in the top 10 with reports that he may not even be QB2? Can someone like Jaxson Dart pass him and become a first rounder? (Some NFL clubs reportedly believe so.)

CBSSports.com explores whether each is an overreaction or rooted in reality -- based on in-season play and what was seen and heard in Indianapolis -- with just under two months until the main event.

Matthew Golden will be first WR drafted not named Travis Hunter: Reality

If a team envisions Hunter as a wide receiver, then he will likely be the first drafted. There is a conversation to be had about the next wide receiver off the board, though. Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan had a monopoly in that debate going into the NFL Scouting Combine, but Texas' Golden running a 4.29-second 40-yard dash has evaluators re-considering his potential.

Which one is taken first? It depends on what a team is looking for out of the position. Golden measured 5-foot-11, 191 pounds whereas McMillan is 6-foot-4 and 219 pounds. My comparison for McMillan has been Drake London throughout the process. He is a bigger body who is capable of contributing in the short to intermediate as well.

But in short, yes, Golden could be the first wide receiver not named Hunter to be selected.

Shedeur Sanders will fall out of top 10: Overreaction

There is a lot to unpack in regards to Sanders' ultimate draft selection. Speaking to people in Indianapolis, the situation with Sanders reminds me of Will Levis (not a play-style comparison). Most people did not believe he would be taken in the top 10 overall in a normal year. Teams may have 12-15 first-round grades in this year's class, yet there will be 32 picks made in the first round.

There is a team or two most closely linked to Sanders, but if those teams go in other directions, then a slide for the Colorado quarterback could very well happen. At this stage of the process, I am inclined to believe there is going to be a team desperate enough to make Sanders a top-10 pick.

Jaxson Dart will surge into Round 1: Overreaction

There is an argument to be made that Louisville's Tyler Shough, not Dart, was the best of the quarterback performers in Indianapolis. Age and a history of injuries is obviously a concern in regards to Shough, but if a quarterback without any flaws existed, then they would not be available outside of the top-10 overall, let alone the first round.

There are reasons to like both players, but the combine was not a reason to push either into the first round. If Sanders is available later than people anticipate, then it removes the urgency to draft whichever prospect winds up being the third quarterback.

Two RBs will be drafted in first round: Reality

North Carolina's Omarion Hampton was in a tier above all others at the position with Boise State's Ashton Jeanty sidelined for on-field workouts in Indianapolis. Hampton measured 5-foot-11 6/8 and 221 pounds then ran the 40-yard dash in 4.46 seconds with a 1.54-second10-yard split. A team could trade back into Round 1 to secure Hampton, but Minnesota, Denver, Pittsburgh, Washington and the Chargers may also be in the market to add at the position with their own first-round selection.

LSU's Will Campbell must move to guard: Overreaction

The reason for Campbell's rumored transition from left tackle to guard is rooted in his lack of ideal length. NFL teams desire tackles with 34-plus-inch arm length and the Tiger measured in at 32 5/8 inches. His on-field work was arguably the best of his peers. His athletic testing (40-yard dash, 10-yard dash, vertical jump and broad jump) was either the best or among the best in each category. His play also exhibits some of the ways he is able to offset his lack of length.

Campbell could absolutely move to guard and do a great job there. However, a team with a need at left tackle will likely give him an opportunity to play there before considering a position change.

Browns locked into QB at No. 2 overall: Overreaction

It is too early in the process for a team to have a steadfast opinion that it is committed to taking a quarterback -- unless there is a mandate from ownership, which cannot be ruled out in this instance. It is probable that the Browns will take a quarterback on either the first or second day of the draft, but it is also hard to believe an organization that goes out of its way to tell the media nothing is loose-lipped in its desire to take a signal-caller with the No. 2 overall selection.

The 2025 NFL Draft is to take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.