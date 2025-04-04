The 2025 NFL Draft is certainly a unique one compared to the drafts of the past. Every team owns its first-round pick heading into the draft, the first time since the league expanded to 32 teams this has occurred at the start of the new league year.
In fact, this is the first time in the common-draft era (since 1967) every team has held its own first-round pick at the start of the new league year. Of course, that could change in the days leading up to the draft -- yet this is still a very rare occurrence (especially in the modern NFL).
While all the first-round picks belong to every team (for now), what about all 257 picks in this year's annual selection meeting? Which teams are poised to capitalize on their amounts of draft capital?
The Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers each have the most picks with 11, while the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers, Seattle Seahawks, Jacksonville Jaguars and Dallas Cowboys each have 10. The 49ers actually had one more pick (a fifth-round pick), but had to forfeit that pick due to a payroll accounting error during the league year in 2022. The Atlanta Falcons forfeited their 2025 fifth-round pick after the league found they violated the anti-tampering policy in which the team signed three free agents in the prior offseason. The Minnesota Vikings own the least amount of selections with four.
Here is the full team-by-team list of all 257 picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. When the draft begins, we'll list all the trades associated with the team and what picks they acquired (and trade away) as a result of the deal.
Arizona Cardinals (6 picks)
- Round 1: No. 16
- Round 2: No. 47
- Round 3: No. 78
- Round 4: No. 115
- Round 5: No. 152
- Round 7: No. 225 (from Jets through Chiefs)
Atlanta Falcons (5 picks)
- Round 1: No. 15
- Round 2: No. 46
- Round 4: No. 118
- Round 7: No. 218 (from Browns through Chargers)
- Round 7: No. 242 (from Rams)
Baltimore Ravens (11 picks)
- Round 1: No. 27
- Round 2: No. 59
- Round 3: No. 91
- Round 4: No. 129
- Round 4: No. 136 (Compensatory Selection)
- Round 5: No. 176 (Compensatory Selection)
- Round 6: No. 183 (from Panthers)
- Round 6: No. 203
- Round 6: No. 210 (Compensatory Selection)
- Round 6: No. 212 (Compensatory Selection)
- Round 7: No. 243
Buffalo Bills (10 picks)
- Round 1: No. 30
- Round 2: No. 56 (from Vikings through Texans)
- Round 2: No. 62
- Round 4: No. 109 (from Bears)
- Round 4: No. 132
- Round 5: No. 169 (Compensatory Selection)
- Round 5: No. 170 (from Cowboys; Compensatory Selection)
- Round 5: No. 173 (Compensatory Selection)
- Round 6: No. 177 (from Giants)
- Round 6: No. 206
Carolina Panthers (9 picks)
- Round 1: No. 8
- Round 2: No. 57 (from Rams)
- Round 3: No. 74
- Round 4: No. 111
- Round 4: No. 114 (from Cowboys)
- Round 5: No. 140 (from Giants)
- Round 5: No. 146
- Round 5: No. 163 (from Ravens)
- Round 7: No. 230 (from Cardinals)
Chicago Bears (7 picks)
- Round 1: No. 10
- Round 2: No. 39 (from Panthers)
- Round 2: No. 41
- Round 3: No. 72
- Round 5: No. 148
- Round 7: No. 233 (from Bengals)
- Round 7: No. 240 (from Vikings through Browns)
Cincinnati Bengals (6 picks)
- Round 1: No. 17
- Round 2: No. 49
- Round 3: No. 81
- Round 4: No. 119
- Round 5: No. 153
- Round 6: No. 193
Cleveland Browns (10 picks)
- Round 1: No. 2
- Round 2: No. 33
- Round 3: No. 67,
- Round 3: No. 94 (from Bills)
- Round 4: No. 104
- Round 6: No. 179,
- Round 6: No. 192 (from Dolphins through Bears),
- Round 6: No. 200 (from Vikings),
- Round 6: No. 216 (Compensatory Selection)
- Round 7: No. 255 (Compensatory Selection)
Dallas Cowboys (10 picks)
- Round 1: No. 12
- Round 2: No. 44
- Round 3: No. 76
- Round 5: No. 149
- Round 5: No. 174 (Compensatory Selection)
- Round 6: No. 204 (from Lions through Browns and Bills)
- Round 6: No. 211 (Compensatory Selection)
- Round 7: No. 217 (from Titans through Patriots)
- Round 7: No. 239 (from Packers through Titans)
- Round 7: No. 247 (from Chiefs through Panthers)
Denver Broncos (7 picks)
- Round 1: No. 20
- Round 2: No. 51
- Round 3: No. 85
- Round 4: No. 122
- Round 6: No. 191 (from Cardinals)
- Round 6: No. 197
- Round 6: No. 208 (from Eagles)
Detroit Lions (7 picks)
- Round 1: No. 28
- Round 2: No. 60
- Round 3: No. 102 (Special Compensatory Selection)
- Round 4: No. 130
- Round 6: No. 196 (from Buccaneers)
- Round 7: No. 228 (from Cowboys)
- Round 7: No. 244
Green Bay Packers (8 picks)
- Round 1: No. 23
- Round 2: No. 54
- Round 3: No. 87
- Round 4: No. 124
- Round 5: No. 159
- Round 6: No. 198
- Round 7: No. 237 (from Steelers)
- Round 7: No. 250 (Compensatory Selection)
Houston Texans (7 picks)
- Round 1: No. 25
- Round 2: No. 58
- Round 3: No. 79 (from Dolphins through Eagles and Commanders)
- Round 3: No. 89
- Round 5: No. 166 (from Bills)
- Round 7: No. 236 (from Broncos through Eagles and Commanders)
- Round 7: No. 241
Indianapolis Colts (7 picks)
- Round 1: No. 14
- Round 2: No. 45
- Round 3: No. 80
- Round 4: No. 117
- Round 5: No. 151
- Round 6: No. 189
- Round 7: No. 232
Jacksonville Jaguars (10 picks)
- Round 1: No. 5
- Round 2: No. 36
- Round 3: No. 70
- Round 3: No. 88 (from Vikings)
- Round 4: No. 107
- Round 4: No. 126 (from Vikings)
- Round 5: No. 142
- Round 6: No. 182
- Round 6: No. 194 (from Seahawks)
- Round 7: No. 221
Kansas City Chiefs (8 picks)
- Round 1: No. 31
- Round 2: No. 63
- Round 3: No. 66 (from Titans)
- Round 3: No. 95
- Round 4: No. 133
- Round 7: No. 226 (from Panthers)
- Round 7: No. 251 (Compensatory Selection)
- Round 7: No. 257 (Compensatory Selection)
Las Vegas Raiders (9 picks)
- Round 1: No. 6
- Round 2: No. 37
- Round 3: No. 68
- Round 4: No. 108
- Round 5: No. 143
- Round 6: No. 180
- Round 6: No. 213 (Compensatory Selection)
- Round 6: No. 215 (Compensatory Selection)
- Round 7: No. 222
Los Angeles Chargers (10 picks)
- Round 1: No. 22
- Round 2: No. 55
- Round 3: No. 86
- Round 4: No. 125
- Round 5: No. 158
- Round 6: No. 181 (from Patriots)
- Round 6: No. 199
- Round 6: No. 209 (Compensatory Selection)
- Round 6: No. 214 (Compensatory Selection)
- Round 7: No. 256 (Compensatory Selection)
Los Angeles Rams (8 picks)
- Round 1: No. 26
- Round 3: No. 90
- Round 3: No. 101 (Special Compensatory Selection)
- Round 4: No. 127
- Round 6: No. 190 (from Falcons)
- Round 6: No. 195 (from Steelers)
- Round 6: No. 201
- Round 6: No. 202 (from Texans through Steelers and Bears)
Miami Dolphins (10 picks)
- Round 1: No. 13
- Round 2: No. 48
- Round 3: No. 98 (Compensatory Selection)
- Round 4: No. 116
- Round 4: No. 135 (Compensatory Selection)
- Round 5: No. 150
- Round 5: No. 155 (from Broncos)
- Round 7: No. 224 (from Bears)
- Round 7: No. 231
- Round 7: No. 253 (Compensatory Selection)
Minnesota Vikings (4 picks)
- Round 1: No. 24
- Round 3: No. 97 (Compensatory Selection)
- Round 5: No. 139 (from Browns)
- Round 6: No. 187 (from 49ers)
New England Patriots (9 picks)
- Round 1: No. 4
- Round 2: No. 38
- Round 3: No. 69
- Round 3: No. 77 (from Falcons)
- Round 4: No. 106
- Round 5: No. 144
- Round 5: No. 171 (from Cowboys; Compensatory Selection)
- Round 7: No. 220
- Round 7: No. 238 (from Chargers)
New Orleans Saints (9 picks)
- Round 1: No. 9
- Round 2: No. 40
- Round 3: No. 71
- Round 3: No. 93 (from Commanders)
- Round 4: No. 112
- Round 4: No. 131 (from Commanders)
- Round 6: No. 184 (reacquired through Commanders)
- Round 7: No. 248 (from Eagles through Commanders)
- Round 7: No. 254 (Compensatory Selection)
New York Giants (8 picks)
- Round 1: No. 3
- Round 2: No. 34
- Round 3: No. 65
- Round 3: No. 99 (Compensatory Selection)
- Round 4: No. 105
- Round 5: No. 154 (from Seahawks)
- Round 7: No. 219
- Round 7: No. 246 (from Bills)
New York Jets (8 picks)
- Round 1: No. 7
- Round 2: No. 42
- Round 3: No. 73
- Round 4: No. 110
- Round 5: No. 145
- Round 5: No. 162 (from Rams through Steelers)
- Round 6: No. 186
- Round 6: No. 207 (from Chiefs)
Philadelphia Eagles (8 picks)
- Round 1: No. 32
- Round 2: No. 64
- Round 3: No. 96
- Round 4: No. 134 (reacquired through Lions)
- Round 5: No. 161 (from Texans)
- Round 5: No. 164 (from Lions through Browns)
- Round 5: No. 165 (from Commanders)
- Round 5: No. 168
Pittsburgh Steelers (6 picks)
- Round 1: No. 21
- Round 3: No. 83
- Round 4: No. 123
- Round 5: No. 156
- Round 6: No. 185 (from Bears through Seahawks)
- Round 7: No. 229 (from Falcons through Eagles)
San Francisco 49ers (11 picks)
- Round 1: No. 11
- Round 2: No. 43
- Round 3: No. 75
- Round 3: No. 100 (Special Compensatory Selection)
- Round 4: No. 113
- Round 4: No. 138 (Compensatory Selection)
- Round 5: No. 147 (from Saints through Commanders)
- Round 5: No. 160 (from Vikings)
- Round 7: No. 227
- Round 7: No. 249 (Compensatory Selection)
- Round 7: No. 252 (Compensatory Selection)
Seattle Seahawks (10 picks)
- Round 1: No. 18
- Round 2: No. 50
- Round 2: No. 52 (from Steelers)
- Round 3: No. 82
- Round 3: No. 92 (from Lions through Jets and Raiders)
- Round 4: No. 137 (Compensatory Selection)
- Round 5: No. 172 (Compensatory Selection)
- Round 5: No. 175 (Compensatory Selection)
- Round 7: No. 223 (from Saints through Eagles and Steelers)
- Round 7: No. 234
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6 picks)
- Round 1: No. 19
- Round 2: No. 53
- Round 3: No. 84
- Round 4: No. 121
- Round 5: No. 157
- Round 7: No. 235
Tennessee Titans (8 picks)
- Round 1: No. 1
- Round 2: No. 35
- Round 4: No. 103
- Round 4: No. 120 (from Seahawks)
- Round 5: No. 141
- Round 5: No. 167 (from Chiefs)
- Round 6: No. 178
- Round 6: No. 188 (from Cowboys)
Washington Commanders (5 picks)
- Round 1: No. 29
- Round 2: No. 61
- Round 4: No. 128 (from Texans)
- Round 6: No. 205
- Round 7: No. 245
The 2025 NFL Draft is to take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.