The 2025 NFL Draft is certainly a unique one compared to the drafts of the past. Every team owns its first-round pick heading into the draft, the first time since the league expanded to 32 teams this has occurred at the start of the new league year.

In fact, this is the first time in the common-draft era (since 1967) every team has held its own first-round pick at the start of the new league year. Of course, that could change in the days leading up to the draft -- yet this is still a very rare occurrence (especially in the modern NFL).

While all the first-round picks belong to every team (for now), what about all 257 picks in this year's annual selection meeting? Which teams are poised to capitalize on their amounts of draft capital?

The Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers each have the most picks with 11, while the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers, Seattle Seahawks, Jacksonville Jaguars and Dallas Cowboys each have 10. The 49ers actually had one more pick (a fifth-round pick), but had to forfeit that pick due to a payroll accounting error during the league year in 2022. The Atlanta Falcons forfeited their 2025 fifth-round pick after the league found they violated the anti-tampering policy in which the team signed three free agents in the prior offseason. The Minnesota Vikings own the least amount of selections with four.

Here is the full team-by-team list of all 257 picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. When the draft begins, we'll list all the trades associated with the team and what picks they acquired (and trade away) as a result of the deal.

Round 1: No. 16

No. 16 Round 2: No. 47

No. 47 Round 3: No. 78

No. 78 Round 4: No. 115

No. 115 Round 5: No. 152

No. 152 Round 7: No. 225 (from Jets through Chiefs)

Atlanta Falcons (5 picks)

Round 1: No. 15

No. 15 Round 2: No. 46

No. 46 Round 4: No. 118

No. 118 Round 7: No. 218 (from Browns through Chargers)

No. 218 (from Browns through Chargers) Round 7: No. 242 (from Rams)

Baltimore Ravens (11 picks)

Round 1: No. 27

No. 27 Round 2: No. 59

No. 59 Round 3: No. 91

No. 91 Round 4: No. 129

No. 129 Round 4: No. 136 (Compensatory Selection)

No. 136 (Compensatory Selection) Round 5: No. 176 (Compensatory Selection)

No. 176 (Compensatory Selection) Round 6: No. 183 (from Panthers)

No. 183 (from Panthers) Round 6: No. 203

No. 203 Round 6: No. 210 (Compensatory Selection)

No. 210 (Compensatory Selection) Round 6: No. 212 (Compensatory Selection)

No. 212 (Compensatory Selection) Round 7: No. 243

Round 1: No. 30

No. 30 Round 2: No. 56 (from Vikings through Texans)

No. 56 (from Vikings through Texans) Round 2: No. 62

No. 62 Round 4: No. 109 (from Bears)

No. 109 (from Bears) Round 4: No. 132

No. 132 Round 5: No. 169 (Compensatory Selection)

No. 169 (Compensatory Selection) Round 5: No. 170 (from Cowboys; Compensatory Selection)

No. 170 (from Cowboys; Compensatory Selection) Round 5: No. 173 (Compensatory Selection)

No. 173 (Compensatory Selection) Round 6: No. 177 (from Giants)

No. 177 (from Giants) Round 6: No. 206

Carolina Panthers (9 picks)

Round 1: No. 8

No. 8 Round 2: No. 57 (from Rams)

No. 57 (from Rams) Round 3: No. 74

No. 74 Round 4: No. 111

No. 111 Round 4: No. 114 (from Cowboys)

No. 114 (from Cowboys) Round 5: No. 140 (from Giants)

No. 140 (from Giants) Round 5: No. 146

No. 146 Round 5: No. 163 (from Ravens)

No. 163 (from Ravens) Round 7: No. 230 (from Cardinals)

Chicago Bears (7 picks)

Round 1: No. 10

No. 10 Round 2: No. 39 (from Panthers)

No. 39 (from Panthers) Round 2: No. 41

No. 41 Round 3: No. 72

No. 72 Round 5: No. 148

No. 148 Round 7: No. 233 (from Bengals)

No. 233 (from Bengals) Round 7: No. 240 (from Vikings through Browns)

Cincinnati Bengals (6 picks)

Round 1: No. 17

No. 17 Round 2: No. 49

No. 49 Round 3: No. 81

No. 81 Round 4: No. 119

No. 119 Round 5: No. 153

No. 153 Round 6: No. 193

Cleveland Browns (10 picks)

Round 1: No. 2

No. 2 Round 2: No. 33

No. 33 Round 3: No. 67,

No. 67, Round 3: No. 94 (from Bills)

No. 94 (from Bills) Round 4: No. 104

No. 104 Round 6: No. 179,

No. 179, Round 6: No. 192 (from Dolphins through Bears),

No. 192 (from Dolphins through Bears), Round 6: No. 200 (from Vikings),

No. 200 (from Vikings), Round 6: No. 216 (Compensatory Selection)

No. 216 (Compensatory Selection) Round 7: No. 255 (Compensatory Selection)

Dallas Cowboys (10 picks)

Round 1: No. 12

No. 12 Round 2: No. 44

No. 44 Round 3: No. 76

No. 76 Round 5: No. 149

No. 149 Round 5: No. 174 (Compensatory Selection)

No. 174 (Compensatory Selection) Round 6: No. 204 (from Lions through Browns and Bills)

No. 204 (from Lions through Browns and Bills) Round 6: No. 211 (Compensatory Selection)

No. 211 (Compensatory Selection) Round 7: No. 217 (from Titans through Patriots)

No. 217 (from Titans through Patriots) Round 7: No. 239 (from Packers through Titans)

No. 239 (from Packers through Titans) Round 7: No. 247 (from Chiefs through Panthers)

Round 1: No. 20

No. 20 Round 2: No. 51

No. 51 Round 3: No. 85

No. 85 Round 4: No. 122

No. 122 Round 6: No. 191 (from Cardinals)

No. 191 (from Cardinals) Round 6: No. 197

No. 197 Round 6: No. 208 (from Eagles)

Detroit Lions (7 picks)

Round 1: No. 28

No. 28 Round 2: No. 60

No. 60 Round 3: No. 102 (Special Compensatory Selection)

No. 102 (Special Compensatory Selection) Round 4: No. 130

No. 130 Round 6: No. 196 (from Buccaneers)

No. 196 (from Buccaneers) Round 7: No. 228 (from Cowboys)

No. 228 (from Cowboys) Round 7: No. 244

Green Bay Packers (8 picks)

Round 1: No. 23

No. 23 Round 2: No. 54

No. 54 Round 3: No. 87

No. 87 Round 4: No. 124

No. 124 Round 5: No. 159

No. 159 Round 6: No. 198

No. 198 Round 7: No. 237 (from Steelers)

No. 237 (from Steelers) Round 7: No. 250 (Compensatory Selection)

Houston Texans (7 picks)

Round 1: No. 25

No. 25 Round 2: No. 58

No. 58 Round 3: No. 79 (from Dolphins through Eagles and Commanders)

No. 79 (from Dolphins through Eagles and Commanders) Round 3: No. 89

No. 89 Round 5: No. 166 (from Bills)

No. 166 (from Bills) Round 7: No. 236 (from Broncos through Eagles and Commanders)

No. 236 (from Broncos through Eagles and Commanders) Round 7: No. 241

Round 1: No. 14

No. 14 Round 2: No. 45

No. 45 Round 3: No. 80

No. 80 Round 4: No. 117

No. 117 Round 5: No. 151

No. 151 Round 6: No. 189

No. 189 Round 7: No. 232

Round 1: No. 5

No. 5 Round 2: No. 36

No. 36 Round 3: No. 70

No. 70 Round 3: No. 88 (from Vikings)

No. 88 (from Vikings) Round 4: No. 107

No. 107 Round 4 : No. 126 (from Vikings)

: No. 126 (from Vikings) Round 5: No. 142

No. 142 Round 6: No. 182

No. 182 Round 6: No. 194 (from Seahawks)

No. 194 (from Seahawks) Round 7: No. 221

Kansas City Chiefs (8 picks)

Round 1: No. 31

No. 31 Round 2: No. 63

No. 63 Round 3: No. 66 (from Titans)

No. 66 (from Titans) Round 3: No. 95

No. 95 Round 4: No. 133

No. 133 Round 7: No. 226 (from Panthers)

No. 226 (from Panthers) Round 7: No. 251 (Compensatory Selection)

No. 251 (Compensatory Selection) Round 7: No. 257 (Compensatory Selection)

Round 1: No. 6

No. 6 Round 2: No. 37

No. 37 Round 3: No. 68

No. 68 Round 4: No. 108

No. 108 Round 5: No. 143

No. 143 Round 6: No. 180

No. 180 Round 6: No. 213 (Compensatory Selection)

No. 213 (Compensatory Selection) Round 6: No. 215 (Compensatory Selection)

No. 215 (Compensatory Selection) Round 7: No. 222

Los Angeles Chargers (10 picks)

Round 1: No. 22

No. 22 Round 2: No. 55

No. 55 Round 3: No. 86

No. 86 Round 4: No. 125

No. 125 Round 5: No. 158

No. 158 Round 6: No. 181 (from Patriots)

No. 181 (from Patriots) Round 6: No. 199

No. 199 Round 6: No. 209 (Compensatory Selection)

No. 209 (Compensatory Selection) Round 6: No. 214 (Compensatory Selection)

No. 214 (Compensatory Selection) Round 7: No. 256 (Compensatory Selection)

Los Angeles Rams (8 picks)

Round 1: No. 26

No. 26 Round 3: No. 90

No. 90 Round 3: No. 101 (Special Compensatory Selection)

No. 101 (Special Compensatory Selection) Round 4: No. 127

No. 127 Round 6: No. 190 (from Falcons)

No. 190 (from Falcons) Round 6: No. 195 (from Steelers)

No. 195 (from Steelers) Round 6: No. 201

No. 201 Round 6: No. 202 (from Texans through Steelers and Bears)

Miami Dolphins (10 picks)

Round 1: No. 13

No. 13 Round 2: No. 48

No. 48 Round 3: No. 98 (Compensatory Selection)

No. 98 (Compensatory Selection) Round 4: No. 116

No. 116 Round 4: No. 135 (Compensatory Selection)

No. 135 (Compensatory Selection) Round 5: No. 150

No. 150 Round 5: No. 155 (from Broncos)

No. 155 (from Broncos) Round 7: No. 224 (from Bears)

No. 224 (from Bears) Round 7: No. 231

No. 231 Round 7: No. 253 (Compensatory Selection)

Minnesota Vikings (4 picks)

Round 1: No. 24

No. 24 Round 3: No. 97 (Compensatory Selection)

No. 97 (Compensatory Selection) Round 5: No. 139 (from Browns)

No. 139 (from Browns) Round 6: No. 187 (from 49ers)

New England Patriots (9 picks)

Round 1: No. 4

No. 4 Round 2: No. 38

No. 38 Round 3: No. 69

No. 69 Round 3: No. 77 (from Falcons)

No. 77 (from Falcons) Round 4: No. 106

No. 106 Round 5: No. 144

No. 144 Round 5: No. 171 (from Cowboys; Compensatory Selection)

No. 171 (from Cowboys; Compensatory Selection) Round 7: No. 220

No. 220 Round 7: No. 238 (from Chargers)

Round 1: No. 9

No. 9 Round 2: No. 40

No. 40 Round 3: No. 71

No. 71 Round 3: No. 93 (from Commanders)

No. 93 (from Commanders) Round 4: No. 112

No. 112 Round 4: No. 131 (from Commanders)

No. 131 (from Commanders) Round 6: No. 184 (reacquired through Commanders)

No. 184 (reacquired through Commanders) Round 7: No. 248 (from Eagles through Commanders)

No. 248 (from Eagles through Commanders) Round 7: No. 254 (Compensatory Selection)

New York Giants (8 picks)

Round 1: No. 3

No. 3 Round 2: No. 34

No. 34 Round 3: No. 65

No. 65 Round 3: No. 99 (Compensatory Selection)

No. 99 (Compensatory Selection) Round 4: No. 105

No. 105 Round 5: No. 154 (from Seahawks)

No. 154 (from Seahawks) Round 7: No. 219

No. 219 Round 7: No. 246 (from Bills)

New York Jets (8 picks)

Round 1: No. 7

No. 7 Round 2: No. 42

No. 42 Round 3: No. 73

No. 73 Round 4: No. 110

No. 110 Round 5: No. 145

No. 145 Round 5: No. 162 (from Rams through Steelers)

No. 162 (from Rams through Steelers) Round 6: No. 186

No. 186 Round 6: No. 207 (from Chiefs)

Philadelphia Eagles (8 picks)

Round 1: No. 32

No. 32 Round 2: No. 64

No. 64 Round 3: No. 96

No. 96 Round 4: No. 134 (reacquired through Lions)

No. 134 (reacquired through Lions) Round 5: No. 161 (from Texans)

No. 161 (from Texans) Round 5: No. 164 (from Lions through Browns)

No. 164 (from Lions through Browns) Round 5: No. 165 (from Commanders)

No. 165 (from Commanders) Round 5: No. 168

Pittsburgh Steelers (6 picks)

Round 1: No. 21

No. 21 Round 3: No. 83

No. 83 Round 4: No. 123

No. 123 Round 5: No. 156

No. 156 Round 6: No. 185 (from Bears through Seahawks)

No. 185 (from Bears through Seahawks) Round 7: No. 229 (from Falcons through Eagles)

San Francisco 49ers (11 picks)

Round 1: No. 11

No. 11 Round 2: No. 43

No. 43 Round 3: No. 75

No. 75 Round 3: No. 100 (Special Compensatory Selection)

No. 100 (Special Compensatory Selection) Round 4: No. 113

No. 113 Round 4: No. 138 (Compensatory Selection)

No. 138 (Compensatory Selection) Round 5: No. 147 (from Saints through Commanders)

No. 147 (from Saints through Commanders) Round 5: No. 160 (from Vikings)

No. 160 (from Vikings) Round 7: No. 227

No. 227 Round 7: No. 249 (Compensatory Selection)

No. 249 (Compensatory Selection) Round 7: No. 252 (Compensatory Selection)

Seattle Seahawks (10 picks)

Round 1: No. 18

No. 18 Round 2: No. 50

No. 50 Round 2: No. 52 (from Steelers)

No. 52 (from Steelers) Round 3: No. 82

No. 82 Round 3: No. 92 (from Lions through Jets and Raiders)

No. 92 (from Lions through Jets and Raiders) Round 4: No. 137 (Compensatory Selection)

No. 137 (Compensatory Selection) Round 5: No. 172 (Compensatory Selection)

No. 172 (Compensatory Selection) Round 5: No. 175 (Compensatory Selection)

No. 175 (Compensatory Selection) Round 7: No. 223 (from Saints through Eagles and Steelers)

No. 223 (from Saints through Eagles and Steelers) Round 7: No. 234

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6 picks)

Round 1: No. 19

No. 19 Round 2: No. 53

No. 53 Round 3: No. 84

No. 84 Round 4: No. 121

No. 121 Round 5: No. 157

No. 157 Round 7: No. 235

Tennessee Titans (8 picks)

Round 1: No. 1

No. 1 Round 2: No. 35

No. 35 Round 4: No. 103

No. 103 Round 4: No. 120 (from Seahawks)

No. 120 (from Seahawks) Round 5: No. 141

No. 141 Round 5: No. 167 (from Chiefs)

No. 167 (from Chiefs) Round 6: No. 178

No. 178 Round 6: No. 188 (from Cowboys)

Washington Commanders (5 picks)

Round 1: No. 29

No. 29 Round 2: No. 61

No. 61 Round 4: No. 128 (from Texans)

No. 128 (from Texans) Round 6: No. 205

No. 205 Round 7: No. 245

The 2025 NFL Draft is to take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.