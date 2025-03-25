The Tennessee Titans own the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and quarterback Cam Ward could be their target. Regardless of whether Tennessee pulls the trigger, one thing's for sure: Ward believes he's a worthwhile selection, telling former Titans general Ran Carthon on CBS Sports' "With the First Pick" podcast that he can make every throw, and that reaching the NFL stage has "always been my destiny."

"The arm strength and the confidence that I'm bringing," Ward said in a one-on-one from Miami's pro day, "I just think I'll be able to put the ball where I want. ... I've been dreaming about this since I was a kid. Whether it's NFL, MLB or NBA, I wanted to go pro in something. That's always been my destiny. ... That kid knew he would end up being a draft pick at some level someday."

Ward showcased his arm with several on-the-move bombs at his pro day, but he also joked to Carthon about his positional versatility, given he also hauled in a trick-play catch during the workout.

"I got hands," Ward said with a smile. "I'm interchangeable."

During Ward's one-on-one with Carthon, former Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs, a cousin of the Miami prospect, also chimed in to express his support for Ward. Asked if he's hoping to team up with his family member once Ward lands with an NFL team in April's draft, Diggs confirmed as much.

"For me, that's priority No. 1," the former Pro Bowler said. "I wanna be there day-to-day with him, if I can."