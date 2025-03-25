The Tennessee Titans own the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and quarterback Cam Ward could be their target. Regardless of whether Tennessee pulls the trigger, one thing's for sure: Ward believes he's a worthwhile selection, telling former Titans general Ran Carthon on CBS Sports' "With the First Pick" podcast that he can make every throw, and that reaching the NFL stage has "always been my destiny."
"The arm strength and the confidence that I'm bringing," Ward said in a one-on-one from Miami's pro day, "I just think I'll be able to put the ball where I want. ... I've been dreaming about this since I was a kid. Whether it's NFL, MLB or NBA, I wanted to go pro in something. That's always been my destiny. ... That kid knew he would end up being a draft pick at some level someday."
CAM WARD OH MY 🔥— NFL (@NFL) March 24, 2025
📺: @CanesFootball Pro Day on @nflnetwork
📱: Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/jYm54qtYyG
Ward showcased his arm with several on-the-move bombs at his pro day, but he also joked to Carthon about his positional versatility, given he also hauled in a trick-play catch during the workout.
"I got hands," Ward said with a smile. "I'm interchangeable."
Cam Ward special catching pass from Xavier Restrepo to end Miami’s pro day.— Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) March 24, 2025
Cam just told us he came up with the idea of the play, and wanted to end it fun — the Cam Ward way: pic.twitter.com/0VhvMzkfQT
During Ward's one-on-one with Carthon, former Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs, a cousin of the Miami prospect, also chimed in to express his support for Ward. Asked if he's hoping to team up with his family member once Ward lands with an NFL team in April's draft, Diggs confirmed as much.
"For me, that's priority No. 1," the former Pro Bowler said. "I wanna be there day-to-day with him, if I can."