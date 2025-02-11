Unlike the two teams that played in the Super Bowl LIX, several NFL franchises lack their long-term answers at quarterback and enter the offseason looking to upgrade at the position.

While NFL scouts consider this a down year in terms of top-end draft prospects at QB, there are still expected to be multiple quarterbacks selected in the first round. There are also QBs outside of the top group who NFL scouts are high on as well.

To get a better feel on the class, CBS Sports polled six NFL scouting sources regarding several different QB-related topics. Here are the results of that survey:

Who do you personally view as the three best QBs in this class?

Cam Ward, Miami: No. 1 (four votes), No. 2 (two votes)

Shedeur Sanders, Colorado: No. 1 (two votes), No. 2 (four votes)

Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss: No. 3 (five votes)

Jalen Milroe, Alabama: No. 3 (one vote)

Ward and Sanders are viewed as the consensus top two QBs in this draft class among the NFL scouting sources polled by CBS Sports. Neither, though, is viewed as being a clear-cut top pick like some other recent quarterback prospects.

One scouting source expects both to be picked in the first round but added that he's "not sure it's definitive that both will go inside the top 10."

Post-Super Bowl NFL Mock Draft: Browns, Giants pass on Shedeur Sanders; Chiefs get Patrick Mahomes protection Mike Renner

All but one of the six scouting sources view Dart as the third-best QB prospect in this year's draft.

"Scrappy, tough and no major holes physically," an NFL college scouting director said. "Productive passer."

Who do you like most outside of your top three QBs?

Quinn Ewers, Texas: Two votes

Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss: One vote

Kyle McCord, Syracuse: One vote

Jalen Milroe, Alabama: One vote

Tyler Shough, Louisville: One vote

Five of the six scouting sources had different answers for this one. Ewers was the one QB to receive multiple votes.

"Like a lot of these guys, when he's on, he's on," a scout said. "Consistency has been an issue, but he has the arm to make all the throws. Can see him going anywhere between (rounds) 2-4 but who knows. You never want to have the feeling of a 'late slide' with no Senior Bowl going into the draft. He could have solidified himself with Senior Bowl exposure, but NFL execs love QBs who have had to play in big games consistently. That's what they have to do every Sunday."

The one scouting source who didn't have Dart among the top three QBs in the draft had him at No. 4.

Which R1-3 possibility do you have the most concerns about?

Jalen Milroe: Three votes

Quinn Ewers, Texas: One vote

Shedeur Sanders, Colorado: One vote

Cam Ward: Miami: One vote

Coming out of an uneven showing at the Senior Bowl, Milroe was the QB to come up most in response to this question.

"Lack of accuracy and touch in the short and intermediate passing game," a scouting source said. "Also, I don't know how well he sees the field."

2025 NFL Draft's most polarizing prospect? After unsteady week at Senior Bowl, it's Alabama's Jalen Milroe John Talty

Despite being viewed as the clear top two QBs in the draft, scouts do have concerns about both Sanders and Ward.

In regards to Sanders, a college scouting director has questions about his "physical skill set translating, average size and average athleticism and (that) he doesn't have high-end arm talent."

The scout who mentioned Ward explained that "what makes him great can also be a detriment."

Which QB that likely won't go until Day 3 are you highest on?

Kyle McCord, Syracuse: Two votes

"Poise in the pocket and anticipation," a scout said. "Not flustered by pressure. When he's playing on time, it looks good. Not the best arm or the most mobile but lays it all on the line. Love how he fought through the Ohio State situation and flourished despite a lot of questions about his ability. Real competitor. That chip on his shoulder will be there his whole career."

Kurtis Rourke, Indiana: Two votes

"Good decision maker," a scouting source said. "Can throw with rhythm and timing. Takes care of the ball. Not a dynamic runner but can move in the pocket and extend plays. A lot of scouts from the Shanahan-style teams seem to be higher on him fitting in that type of scheme."

Tyler Shough, Louisville: Two votes

"Has pro size and arm," a senior personnel official said. "Needs to improve red-zone decisions."

Dillon Gabriel, Oregon: One vote

"He's not for everyone," the aforementioned senior personnel official said. "Miami should take him as a knock-off Tua."

Graham Mertz, Florida: One vote

"Looks to be a backup the can go in for a stretch of games, execute a game-plan and you can win with if you have talent around him," a director of player personnel said. "Cooper Rush-like with more athletic ability."