The 2025 NFL Draft is fast approaching, and there are plenty of non-quarterbacks who could shake up the event. Think Travis Hunter, whose two-way prowess has NFL clubs divided over where he'll line up; or Abdul Carter, whose pass rushing acumen could still make him one of the top players selected.

Let's not kid ourselves, though: All eyes are equally, if not more, glued to what happens at quarterback. Plenty of teams are still in dire need of long-term answers under center, be it the Cleveland Browns, New York Giants or New Orleans Saints. And while most expect Cam Ward, the consensus top prospect at the position, to kick off the draft as the No. 1 pick of the Tennessee Titans, there is plenty of intrigue surrounding his fellow signal-callers, including Shedeur Sanders and Jaxson Dart, both of whom could be early picks ... or slide on Day 1.

Which teams have shown the most interest in the top quarterback prospects ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft? Here's a running roundup of top-30 visits and private workouts for some potential first-round picks:

Top-30 visits refresher: Each NFL team is allowed to host up to 30 prospects at team facilities in the lead-up to the draft. These visits can include interviews, medical exams and facility tours. Top-30 visits are separate from private workouts, in which teams evaluate prospects with on-field work, either at team facilities or elsewhere.

Cam Ward

College: Miami | Projection: Top 5

Team Top-30 Visit Private Workout First picks Cleveland Browns Yes Yes No. 2 Las Vegas Raiders Yes No No. 6 Tennessee Titans Yes Yes No. 1

Ward is a favorite to go No. 1 to the Titans, who are one of just two teams to host the Miami product for both a top-30 visit and private workout. Tennessee brass was visibly giddy while observing Ward at his Miami pro day as well. The New York Giants were also once linked heavily to Ward, reportedly preferring him over other quarterbacks in the class and speaking with him at the NFL Scouting Combine, but they've yet to host him at team facilities.

Shedeur Sanders

College: Colorado | Projection: Round 1

Team Top-30 Visit Private Workout First picks Cleveland Browns Yes Yes No. 2 Las Vegas Raiders Yes No No. 6 New York Giants Yes No No. 3 Pittsburgh Steelers Yes No No. 21 Tennessee Titans Yes No No. 1

Besides these teams, Sanders has also been linked to the New Orleans Saints, who pick No. 9 overall. The Giants were reportedly convinced at one point that the Browns would not let Sanders get past them at No. 2 overall. As for New York, there have been conflicting reports regarding the Giants' true feelings regarding Sanders, with some anticipating the G-Men would prefer to target another quarterback, perhaps via a trade back into Round 1.

Jaxson Dart

College: Ole Miss | Projection: Rounds 1-2

Team Top-30 Visit Private Workout First Picks Cleveland Browns Yes Yes No. 2, No. 33 Las Vegas Raiders Yes No No. 6, No. 37 Pittsburgh Steelers Yes No No. 21, No. 83

College: Alabama | Projection: Rounds 1-3

Team Top-30 Visit Private Workout First Picks Cleveland Browns Yes Yes No. 2, No. 33 Los Angeles Rams Yes No No. 26, No. 90 New Orleans Saints No Yes No. 9, No. 40 New York Giants Yes No No. 3, No. 34 Seattle Seahawks Yes No No. 18, No. 50



The 2025 NFL Draft is to take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.