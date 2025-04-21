I have submitted my final project of the 2025 NFL Draft, and you can read a large portion of it below. After evaluating the entire draft class, these are my top 286 prospects this year. Why 286? That's as many prospects as I had time to watch, evaluate and grade during this draft cycle.

For a quick primer on my grading system, it's constructed as follows -- grades in five categories I deem most important to each position, weighed from most important to least important. That combination of grades equates to a prospect's "raw grade." But that's the first layer. I then add "position addition" at each spot -- and this is another subjective part of the process -- based on how valuable I view each position. For convenience, I've labeled each prospect in the top 50 with his respective positional ranking, too.

For full transparency, here's how I rank the importance (and supply/demand) of each position on the field in today's NFL:

1. Quarterback

Tied 2. Wide Receiver

T2. Offensive tackle

T2. Edge rusher

T5 Cornerback

T5. Interior offensive line

T5. Interior defensive line

T8. Safety

T8. Linebacker

T10. Tight end

11. Running back

Positional value matters. It's baked into my board, and it's precisely why I'm always higher on quarterbacks and lower on running backs than the NFL. My evaluation style is as close to a 50/50 split between film and analytics as I can get. Blending the qualitative and the quantitative makes the most sense to me -- they act as a checks and balances system.

A few final nuggets -- I'll have running backs ranked collectively lower than most analysts. It's just how it works with my positional value system. Also, a big board is not anything remotely relatable to a mock draft. That's become common knowledge now.

When these prospects are ultimately picked does not represent the finish line for the evaluation, either. We have to watch these prospects play as professionals for a few seasons before making final determinations on whether or not the pre-draft assessment was correct.

*Also, off-field and injury concerns aren't considered with my grades/rankings, because I'm hardly privy to any of that information beyond rumors that have passed through a countless number of people.

Without further ado, let's get to the rankings!

1. James Pearce Jr., EDGE1, Tennessee

2. Travis Hunter, CB1/WR1, Colorado

3. Abdul Carter, EDGE2, Penn State

4. Mason Graham, DL1, Michigan

5. Will Campbell, OT1, LSU

6. Luther Burden III, WR2, Missouri

7. Tetairoa McMillan, WR3, Arizona

8. Armand Membou, OT2, Missouri

9. Josh Simmons, OT3, Ohio State

10. Cam Ward, QB1, Miami

Pearce finishes as my top prospect in the 2025 class for a litany of reasons. He has a unique, towering frame with room to add 10 to 15 pounds and possesses all the attributes to be a regularly disruptive pass-rusher in the NFL. Hunter is the best pound-for-pound player in the draft, and the Carter-Graham-Campbell trio is all about "safety" at those respective positions, although I am a tick concerned about Campbell's unprecedentedly short wingspan.

Burden is compact and fast with stellar YAC skills with natural hands. I have McMillan graded ever-so-slightly behind his Missouri counterpart; he's a unique cat in this class with a fun blend of legitimate size, rebounding and run-after-catch flashes. Had he not torn his patellar tendon, Simmons probably would've been generating top-10 buzz -- he's that talented. I don't adore Ward as a prospect -- I think it'll be an uphill climb for him in Tennessee -- but the mixture of ascending pocket play and a flair for pulling something out of his hat off-structure, coupled with slightly above-average arm strength and decent accuracy, led to him being QB1 for me in this class.

11. Shavon Revel Jr., CB2, East Carolina

12. Jack Bech, WR4, TCU

13. Nick Emmanwori, S1, South Carolina

14. Aireontae Ersery, OT4, Minnesota

15. Benjamin Morrison, CB3, Notre Dame

16. Jalen Milroe, QB2, Alabama

17. Maxwell Hairston, CB4, Kentucky

18. Ashton Jeanty, RB1, Boise State

19. Walter Nolen, DL2, Ole Miss

20. Mike Green, EDGE3, Marshall

21. Josh Conerly Jr., OT5, Oregon

22. Kelvin Banks Jr., OT6, Texas

23. Princely Umanmielen, EDGE4, Ole Miss

24. Malaki Starks, S2, Georgia

25. Jihaad Campbell, LB1, Alabama

26. Carson Schwesinger, LB2, UCLA

27. Darien Porter, CB4, Iowa State

28. Shedeur Sanders, QB3, Colorado

29. Teddye Buchanan, LB3, California

30. Trey Amos, CB5, Ole Miss

31. Marcus Mbow, OT6/IOL1, Purdue

32. Bradyn Swinson, EDGE5, LSU

Revel was tracking toward Quinyon Mitchell status before his early-season ACL tear. He's long and decently fluid with tremendous ball skills, scintillating speed and a low-key fine tackler. Bech and Emmanwori are two of my favorite prospects in the entire class. With Emmanwori it's all about his insane explosiveness in a large frame and plenty of plays made down the field -- not just in the box -- in coverage. With Bech, it's all about the completeness of his game at receiver. Whatever you ask him to do, he'll do it.

Milroe is my QB2 because of his physical traits, and I don't think he's significantly underdeveloped as a pocket passer. Conerly is being slept-on as a powerful yet nimble offensive tackle. The same is true for Umanmielen after he weighed in at 244 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine. Three years of high level production in the SEC shouldn't be ignored. Starks is spectacular on film. He's noticeably lower than Emmanwori simply due to an athleticism difference.

It's probably the one year of FBS play that has led to him being criminally underrated, but I saw essentially no difference between the film, analytics and NFL projection for Buchanan from Cal, Campbell from Alabama and Schwesinger from UCLA at the linebacker position. All have three-down, starter talent at the position.

33. Nic Scourton, EDGE6, Texas A&M

34. T.J. Sanders, DL3, South Carolina

35. Jalon Walker, LB4/EDGE6, Georgia

36. Azareye'h Thomas, CB6, Florida State

37. Cameron Williams, OT7, Texas

38. Elijhah Badger, WR5, Florida

39. Antwaun Powell-Ryland, EDGE7, Virginia Tech

40. Derrick Harmon, DL4, Oregon

41. Zah Frazier, CB7, UTSA

42. Tyler Warren, TE1, Penn State

43. Kenneth Grant, DL4, Michigan

44. Jaylin Lane, WR6, Virginia Tech

45. Tyler Baron, EDGE8, Miami

46. Donovan Jackson, IOL2, Ohio State

47. Omarr Norman-Lott, DL5, Tennessee

48. Shemar Stewart, EDGE9, Texas A&M

49. Jayden Higgins, WR7, Iowa State

50. Bhayshul Tuten, RB2, Virginia Tech

Badger might be my largest draft crush in the class; I got Stefon Diggs vibes on film. The way he moves, how he easily plucks the ball away from his frame, his YAC brilliance and the suddenness in his routes. Frazier hasn't played much football but was spectacular in coverage and as a striking tackler in 2024 at UTSA. The idea of Grant growing into a Vita Vea/Dexter Lawrence type nose tackle isn't insane to me, but he's not quite as developed as a pass-rusher as those two were as prospects.

Warren is such a fun tight end prospect. I didn't view him anywhere close to a Brock Bowers type prospect because I don't view him as someone who'll routinely get open on his own in the NFL. It's highly unlikely he's given as much offensive attention in the NFL than what he received in his 100-plus-catch season at Penn State.

The lack of receiving volume is likely why the rest of the draft community is lower on Lane from Virginia Tech. I loved what I saw on a per-catch basis creating separation and run-after-the-catch production. Plus, he has 4.34-second 40-yard dash speed.

Baron is a pro-ready rusher on the perimeter with size, power and quality hand work. Tuten's fumbles are worrisome, but his combination of burst, lateral agility, contact balance and long speed are super encouraging.

51. Kevin Winston Jr., S, Penn State

52. Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

53. Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

54. Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

55. CJ West, DL, Indiana

56. Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

57. Jarquez Hunter, RB, Auburn

58. Jalen Travis, OT, Iowa State

59. Grey Zabel, OT, North Dakota State

60. Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College

61. Josaiah Stewart, EDGE, Michigan

62. Ozzy Trapilo, OT, Boston College

63. Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

64. Miles Frazier, IOL, LSU

65. Terrance Ferguson, TE, Oregon

66. Darius Alexander, DL, Toledo

67. Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Bowling Green

68. Jah Joyner, EDGE, Minnesota

69. Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State

70. Deone Walker, DL, Kentucky

71. Tai Felton, WR, Maryland

72. JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State

73. Myles Hinton, OT, Michigan

74. Tory Horton, WR, Colorado State

75. Jonah Savaiinaea, OT, Arizona

76. Will Howard, QB, Ohio State

77. Brady Cook, QB, Missouri

78. Korie Black, CB, Oklahoma State

79. Hollin Pierce, OT, Rutgers

80. Wyatt Milum, OT, West Virginia

81. Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State

82. Ashton Gillotte, EDGE, Louisville

83. David Walker, EDGE, Central Arkansas

84. Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona State

85. Emery Jones Jr., OT, LSU

86. Shemar Turner, DL, Texas A&M

87. Rylie Mills, DL, Notre Dame

88. Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas

89. Logan Brown, OT, Kansas

90. Tyler Booker, IOL, Alabama

91. Caleb Ransaw, CB, Tulane

92. Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame

93. Elijah Roberts, EDGE, SMU

94. Tyler Shough, QB, Louisville

95. Jack Kiser, LB, Notre Dame

96. Jalin Conyers, TE, Texas Tech

97. Jared Wilson, IOL, Georgia

98. Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas

99. Cam Miller, QB, North Dakota State

100. RJ Harvey, RB, UCF

Winston has the potential to drastically outweigh his draft position. He's tall, long, uber-explosive and when fully healthy in 2023, missed zero tackles. Dart has starter upside in the correct environment. I do think it'll take time for him to acclimate to the speed and complexity of pro defenses when not operating a gimmicky system.

Travis is the most underrated offensive tackle in this decent class at the position. He's one of the largest blockers with an elite-level workout on his draft resume, and I thought his film was tremendous. Jordan Mailata upside. I love Ferguson's well-rounded game as my TE2, and Fannin isn't far behind.

Felton is a serious vertical threat on the outside, while Horton can be a high-volume No. 2 in the NFL with No. 1 potential given his reliability in multiple elements of playing receiver and deceptive athleticism in a lanky frame.

There are three darn good football players from Notre Dame in this range -- Mills, Watts and Kiser -- and I wouldn't be surprised if they all outplayed their eventual draft position. Conyers, meanwhile, gave me Charles Clay/George Kittle vibes on film at just under 6-foot-4 and 260 pounds. He's an athletic, high-energy tight end who can bust long gains after the catch, win vertically and mash linebackers as a blocker.

101. Bilhal Kone, CB, Western Michigan

102. Charles Grant, OT, William & Mary

103. Que Robinson, EDGE, Alabama

104. Kyle Williams, WR, Washington State

105. Jordan Hancock, CB, Ohio State

106. Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas

The short of my concerns with Loveland are his minimal YAC production, and the fact he wins in contested-catch scenarios at a rate far lower than almost every eventually successful first-round tight end. He's a quality prospect. Just not one I'd pick anywhere close to as early as he's projected.

108. Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss

My problems with Barron as a first-round talent: average-at-best tackling reliability and ball skills I view as at times good, but far from great. The versatility is tantalizing, although I don't know how much he's going to win against larger receivers with 29-inch arms.

110. Joshua Farmer, DL, Florida State

111. Savion Williams, WR, TCU

112. Tate Ratledge, IOL, Georgia

113. Hunter Wohler, S, Wisconsin

114. Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

115. Alfred Collins, DL, Texas

116. R.J. Mickens, S, Clemson

117. Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford

118. Ajani Cornelius, OT, Oregon

119. Jacob Parrish, CB, Kansas State

120. Dont'e Thornton Jr., WR, Tennessee

121. Vernon Broughton, DL, Texas

122. Tez Johnson, WR, Oregon

123. Elijah Ponder, EDGE, Cal Poly

124. Andrew Armstrong, WR, Arkansas

125. Pat Bryant, WR, Illinois

126. Corey Kiner, RB, Cincinnati

I'm so glad I watched and evaluated Roberts, even though I did so very late in the process. If he were about five to 10 pounds bigger, he wouldn't been much more highly regarded in this class. He's ubiquitous on film thanks to elite-level suddenness and speed, both of which were confirmed during his pre-draft workout. The ultimate sleeper at safety in this class. Think Jalen Mills or a poor man's Jessie Bates III.

128. Upton Stout, CB, Western Kentucky

129. Caleb Rogers, OT, Texas Tech

130. Dorian Strong, CB, Virginia Tech

131. Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami

132. Mitchell Evans, TE, Notre Dame

133. Fentrell Cypress II, CB, Florida State

134. Jermari Harris, CB, Iowa

135. DJ Giddens, RB, Kansas State

136. Quincy Riley, CB, Louisville

137. Phillip Webb, EDGE, Jackson State

138. Kyle McCord, QB, Syracuse

139. Craig Woodson, S, California

140. Alijah Huzzie, CB, North Carolina

141. Ahmed Hassanein, EDGE, Boise State

142. Sai'vion Jones, EDGE, LSU

143. Isaiah Neyor, WR, Nebraska

144. Jared Harrison-Hunte, DL, SMU

145. Oluwafemi Oladejo, EDGE, UCLA

Croskey-Merritt was an early favorite of my colleague, Mike Renner, and I'm totally aligned with him on this evaluation. Croskey-Merritt had NCAA eligibility problems in 2024 yet looked like Marlon Mack 2.0 on film early at Arizona. He's large, explosive and comes with a rugged style that allows him to bounce off tacklers with regularity.

147. Danny Stutsman, LB, Oklahoma

148. Andrew Mukuba, S, Texas

149. Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State

150. Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa

151. JJ Pegues, DL, Ole Miss

152. Simeon Barrow Jr., DL, Miami

153. Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State

154. Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson, OT, Florida

155. Ricky White III, WR, UNLV

156. Carson Vinson, OT, Alabama A&M

157. Barryn Sorrell, EDGE, Texas A&M

158. Anthony Belton, OT, NC State

159. Maxen Hook, S, Toledo

160. Tommi Hill, CB, Nebraska

Brinson is tall (6-foot-5) and long with a close-to-elite level workout near the top of his draft resume. On film, he made eye-opening plays at 0T, 1T, 3T and 5T, where he demonstrated his freaky burst and gigantic tackling radius against the run and flashed the occasional hand-work mastery in passing situations. He's one of my favorite defensive linemen in the class who deserves more scouting love.

162. Marcus Harris, CB, California

163. Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State

164. Fadil Diggs, EDGE, Syracuse

165. Zy Alexander, CB, LSU

166. Nick Nash, WR, San Jose State

167. Aeneas Peebles, DL, Virginia Tech

168. Demetrius Knight Jr., LB, South Carolina

169. Joshua Simon, TE, South Carolina

170. Jackson Woodard, LB, UNLV

171. Kyle Kennard, EDGE, South Carolina

172. CJ Dippre, TE, Alabama

173. Dylan Fairchild, IOL, Georgia

174. Connor Colby, IOL, Iowa

175. Jonas Sanker, S, Virginia

176. Shaun Dolac, LB, Buffalo

177. Efton Chism III, WR, Eastern Washington

178. Robert McDaniel, S, Jackson State

179. Robert Longerbeam, CB, Rutgers

180. Francisco Mauigoa, LB, Miami

181. Smael Mondon Jr., LB, Georgia

182. Isaac TeSlaa, WR, Arkansas

183. Tahj Brooks, RB, Texas Tech

184. Kitan Crawford, S, Nevada

185. Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oregon

186. Devin Neal, RB, Kansas

I'll be surprised if George is drafted, yet there's a lot of Tremaine Edmunds to his game. He's over 6-foot-3 and 240-plus pounds with 33-inch arms and a 42.5-inch vertical. His Relative Athletic Score was 9.98 out of 10. It takes him a split-second to recognize where the ball is headed...and then he gets there in a flash and routinely engulfs running backs. He's one of the linebackers I believe is worth a late-round flier.

188. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

189. Moliki Matavao, TE, UCLA

190. Marques Sigle, S, Kansas State

191. Cobee Bryant, CB, Kansas

192. Tyleik Williams, DL, Ohio State

193. Tonka Hemingway, DL, South Carolina

194. Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

195. Traeshon Holden, WR, Oregon

Morin is hovering woefully under the radar in this receiver class, probably because he wasn't invited to the combine (for some reason). He's a sixth-year prospect -- which I don't love. In those years at Wake Forest, Morin honed his receiver skills to the maximum. He's a crafty and sudden route runner who I believe has the juice to separate underneath in the NFL to carve a role as a possession slot receiver. He catches everything, too.

197. Dylan Sampson, RB, Tennessee

198. Brashard Smith, RB, SMU

199. Nohl Williams, CB, California

200. Carson Bruener, LB, Washington

201. Luke Kandra, IOL, Cincinnati

202. Jailin Walker, LB, Indiana

203. Chris Paul Jr., LB, Ole Miss

204. Dominic Lovett, WR, Georgia

205. Drew Moss, IOL, Colorado State

206. Luke Lachey, TE, Iowa

207. Kaimon Rucker, EDGE, North Carolina

208. Gunnar Helm, TE, Texas

209. Jahdae Walker, WR, Texas A&M

210. Lathan Ransom, S, Ohio State

211. Nick Martin, LB, Oklahoma State

212. Ty Hamilton, DL, Ohio State

213. Jaylen Reed, S, Penn State

214. Trevor Etienne, RB, Georgia

215. Thomas Fidone II, TE, Nebraska

216. Damien Martinez, RB, Miami

217. KeAndre Lambert-Smith, WR, Auburn

218. Ty Robinson, DL, Nebraska

219. Jason Marshall, CB, Florida

220. Gavin Bartholomew, TE, Pittsburgh

221. Kyle Monangai, RB, Rutgers

222. Cam Horsley, DL, Boston College

223. Dean Clark, S, Fresno State

224. Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, DL, Georgia

225. BJ Green II, EDGE, Colorado

226. Oronde Gadsden II, TE, Syracuse

227. Jaydon Blue, RB, Texas

228. Billy Bowman Jr., S, Oklahoma

229. Sam Brown, WR, Miami

230. Jackson Slater, IOL, Sacramento State

231. Jared Ivey, EDGE, Ole Miss

232. Eli Cox, IOL, Kentucky

233. Jaylin Smith, CB, USC

234. Ollie Gordon II, RB, Oklahoma State

Another monster tester -- 9.59 RAS -- Owens transferred to New Hampshire from Yale and made plays nonstop in 2024. Slot defender. Deep safety. Outside corner. Linebacker. Didn't matter. Late in the draft, look for experienced, quality athletes who've made plays all over the field. That perfectly describes Owens.

236. Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson

237. Jackson Meeks, WR, Syracuse

238. Willie Lampkin, IOL, North Carolina

239. Cam Jackson, DL, Florida

240. Joshua Gray, IOL, Oregon State

241. Chimere Dike, WR, Florida

242. Jordan Burch, EDGE, Oregon

243. Jalen Rivers, OT, Miami

244. Malachi Moore, S, Alabama

245. Jordan Phillips, DL, Maryland

246. Thor Griffith, DL, Louisville

247. Xavier Restrepo, WR, Miami

248. Rayuan Lane III, S, Navy

249. Jabbar Muhammad, CB, Oregon

250. Seth McLaughlin, IOL, Ohio State

251. Jamaree Caldwell, DL, Oregon

252. LeQuint Allen, RB, Syracuse

253. Shemar James, LB, Florida

254. Jeffrey Bassa, LB, Oregon

255. Steve Linton, EDGE, Baylor

256. Jake Briningstool, TE, Clemson

257. Cody Simon, LB, Ohio State

258. Chase Lundt, OT, UConn

259. Jake Majors, IOL, Texas

260. Cody Lindenberg, LB, Minnesota

261. Eugene Asante, LB, Auburn

262. Kain Medrano, LB, UCLA

263. Kyonte Hamilton, DL, Rutgers

264. Raheim Sanders, RB, South Carolina

265. Jay Toia, DL, UCLA

266. Da'Quan Felton, WR, Virginia Tech

267. Jordan James, RB, Oregon

268. Yahya Black, DL, Iowa

269. Konata Mumpfield, WR, Pittsburgh

270. Montrell Johnson Jr., RB, Florida

271. Lan Larison, RB, UC Davis

272. Jackson Hawes, TE, Georgia Tech

273. Jonah Monheim, IOL, USC

274. Jordan Clark, CB, Notre Dame

275. Chris Tyree, WR, Virginia

276. Zeek Biggers, DL, Georgia Tech

277. Arian Smith, WR, Georgia

278. Tyler Batty, EDGE, BYU

279. Donovan Edwards, RB, Michigan

280. Collin Oliver, LB, Oklahoma State

281. Sebastian Castro, S, Iowa

282. Kobe King, LB, Penn State

283. Jahvaree Ritzie, DL, North Carolina

284. Ja'Quinden Jackson, RB, Arkansas

285. Phil Mafah, RB, Clemson

286. Caden Prieskorn, TE, Ole Miss

The 2025 NFL Draft will take place from April 24 to 26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.