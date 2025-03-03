The 2025 NFL Draft begins with the Tennessee Titans at No. 1 overall ... at least for right now. The club is open to trading the pick, and ESPN reports that both the New York Giants and New York Jets are among the teams believed to be interested in trading up for the top pick in the draft. The Giants hold the No. 3 overall pick, while the Jets are currently slated to pick at No. 7.

Like the Giants and Jets, the Titans also have a need at quarterback, and ultimately could decide to stick and pick if they fall in love with Miami's Cam Ward. During his press conference at the NFL Scouting Combine, Titans first-year general manager Mike Borgonzi confirmed that there have been calls from interested teams about the top pick in the draft.

"I would say we've had some phone calls, yeah," Borgonzi said. "And I'll keep those phone calls (close) to the vest, but we've had some phone calls, yeah."

What is Borgonzi expecting in trade compensation?

"Anytime you're trading up to the No. 1 pick, you're going to expect a big return, so I think that's our expectation," he said.

The last team to trade out of the No. 1 overall pick was the Chicago Bears in 2023. They struck a deal with the Carolina Panthers and received their first-round pick (No. 9), a second-round pick, a 2024 first-round pick, which turned into quarterback Caleb Williams, a 2025 second-round pick and wide receiver D.J. Moore.

Again, the Titans have a need for a franchise quarterback, but it remains to be seen if the organization will fall in love with one. Tennessee could also opt to take a top "talent," such as pass rusher Abdul Carter out of Penn State or do-it-all weapon Travis Hunter. The most attractive option for the Titans, who own just two picks in the top 100, may be to trade down and acquire extra draft capital, but it takes two to tango.