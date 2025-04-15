If you're looking for a sleeper quarterback in this 2025 class, it may be Tyler Shough from Louisville. In fact, The Athletic even reported recently that he could be taken in the first round! Shough is CBS Sports' No. 9 quarterback prospect in this class, but apparently some evaluators have him much higher than that.

According to Russini, there's a current NFL head coach who believes Shough is the best quarterback in this entire class -- yes, even better than likely No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward out of Miami.

There are obvious "cons" when it comes to Shough as a prospect. For one, he was in the same 2018 recruiting class as players like Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields, and will turn 26 years old in September. But Shough also dealt with numerous injuries that cost him time in 2021, 2022 and 2023, including a broken collarbone and broken fibula. He used every ounce of that college eligibility, playing for Oregon, Texas Tech and Louisville over seven seasons.

While those are the "cons" for Shough the prospect, there are plenty of "pros" as well. He possesses a desirable frame at 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds, has good athleticism and legitimate arm talent that's evident on film. In CBS Sports NFL Draft expert Ryan Wilson's most recent three-round mock draft, he has Shough being selected by the New York Giants with the No. 99 overall pick as the sixth quarterback taken. Shough as a Day 2 pick seems much more likely than him being selected on opening night, but there's no doubt he's a prospect who has piqued the interest of teams throughout the draft process.