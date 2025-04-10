Like father, like son? Mason Taylor, a tight end out of LSU, visited with the Dolphins on Thursday, 27 years after the franchise drafted his father, Jason, who would go on to have a Pro Football Hall of Fame career. NFL Media reported the younger Taylor's visit.

Mason Taylor, 20, is coming off a 55-catch, 546-yard junior season at LSU and is a potential first-round pick -- Josh Edwards has him going 32nd to the Eagles in his latest mock draft -- who slots in at 64th in the CBS Sports' prospect rankings. His strengths, per the rankings, are smooth movement, natural pass-catching hands and good body control.

Though the Dolphins would seem set at tight end after Jonnu Smith's breakout Pro Bowl campaign and set at pass catcher as a whole with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, it's certainly worth their while to do their homework, especially given the genes.

Miami selected Jason Taylor out of Akron in the third round of the 1997 draft and ended up unearthing a gem. Taylor spent 13 of his 15 NFL seasons with the Dolphins, accumulating a franchise-record 131 sacks, six Pro Bowl berths and three first-team All-Pro selections and winning NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2007, when he was also the Walter Payton Man of the Year. He was a first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee in 2017.

Miami holds 10 picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, include the 13th, 38th and 98th selections across the first three rounds.