The 2025 NFL Draft kicks off Thursday, and most experts seem to have a solid feel for the first couple of picks. The Tennessee Titans, for example, are all but a lock to take Miami quarterback Cam Ward at No. 1 overall. And the Cleveland Browns appear to be zeroing in on star wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter. One particular NFC team could shake up Round 1, however, as the New Orleans Saints are already exploring a trade up from the second round, according to ESPN.

The Saints currently hold the No. 9 overall pick, but team brass has separately pursued a potential trade up from New Orleans' second selection (No. 40 overall), per ESPN, perhaps in hopes of obtaining an additional first-rounder.

The Saints notably own extra picks in both the third and fourth rounds of the draft as potential trade-up ammunition.

A move back into Day 1 could be centered around adding a high-level quarterback prospect, with incumbent starter Derek Carr reportedly at odds with the franchise while threatening unavailability for the 2025 season due to a lingering shoulder injury.

Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, a widely projected first-rounder, has been a heavy favorite to land in New Orleans, according to oddsmakers, and some anticipate the son of former NFL star Deion Sanders could slide to the end of Round 1, or farther. The Saints also hosted Alabama's Jalen Milroe, another potential first-round quarterback, for a private workout in the pre-draft process.