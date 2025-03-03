Owners of the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Tennessee Titans will dictate a whole lot about the way things unfold in late April. The rumors about whom the Titans might select have been all over the place, with opinions tending to vacillate mostly between Miami quarterback Cam Ward and Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter, though Colorado wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter also got some initial speculation as well.

With the NFL Scouting Combine now in the rearview mirror, the Titans are about to really get down to business. They're bringing in each of those three prospects for official visits, along with Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, according to NFL Media.

Here's the schedule:

Monday: Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders

Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders Thursday: Penn State ED Abdul Carter

Penn State ED Abdul Carter Friday: Miami QB Cam Ward

Miami QB Cam Ward TBD: Colorado WR/CB Travis Hunter

It's obviously a somewhat disparate group of prospects that the Titans are bringing in. There are two quarterbacks and technically two defensive players, though Hunter is also an offensive player -- and he wants to play full time on both sides of the ball, just like he did at both Colorado and Jackson State.

Giving off the appearance of considering both of the draft's top quarterback prospects, as well as its top two non-quarterback prospects, obviously allows the Titans to be discreet about which direction they will eventually go. Especially given the recent trade rumblings surrounding the pick, it makes sense to not give any indication of which way they're leaning at the moment.